Ben Affleck accepts humanitarian award, jokes that Garner got one first

Ben Affleck does a lot of great work with his Eastern Congo initiative charity, which he co-founded in 2010. Last month he took his tenth visit to the war-torn country, meeting with sexual abuse survivors, conservationists, and community leaders. You can read his Facebook posts for more about his recent experiences there. I still remember Nightline’s special on one of Ben’s early visits to the Congo, and how blown away he was by the fact that he was sitting and speaking peacefully to militia members who had committed horrible war crimes. He was struggling to understand the atrocities of war and how everyday people could be brutalized, murdered and forced out of their homes. I do think he’s sincere in his charity work, and he was recently honored by the Starkey Hearing Foundation for his commitment to the cause. During his speech on Sunday at a gala in St. Paul, Minnesota, Affleck joked that his estranged wife (my words), Jennifer Garner, had received the same honor last year and that his oldest daughter reminded him of it.
Violet is unimpressed! Ben Affleck shared a cute anecdote about his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, and their eldest daughter while accepting a humanitarian award at the Starkey Hearing Foundation Gala in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday, July 16.
During his speech, the two-time Oscar winner, 44, noted that he was in good company, telling the audience that Garner, 45, was honored for her philanthropic efforts at last year’s gala.
“When I told my oldest daughter that I was getting this award, she said, ‘Yeah, Dad. Mom already has that one,’” Affleck said, referring to Violet, 11. He and Garner also share daughter Seraphina, 8, and son Samuel, 5.
Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck listen to Ben Affleck testify before a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on “Diplomacy, Development, and National Security” on Capitol Hill in Washington March 26, 2015. Paul Morigi/WireImage
The Argo director got choked up at the beginning of his speech after a touching introduction from his business partner Whitney Williams, who was also visibly emotional at the annual event, which raises millions of dollars to provide hearing aids to people in need around the world. Affleck was honored for his longtime humanitarian work with the nonprofit organization Eastern Congo Initiative, which he established with Williams in 2010.
Affleck also did an interview with People about his work with the charity – go here to read. That was smart. This award was in the works for a while but he’s changing the narrative in the press and he very much needed to do that.
So I guess that’s why we didn’t see more paparazzi photos of Ben out with Lindsay this weekend, because he flew out to St. Paul to accept this award. I think he’s probably somewhat mortified (even if he planned it) that the paparazzi photos of him with Lindsay were taken and that the press focused on it so much. That’s Ben, self-sabotaging and then regretting it. I don’t imagine his relationship with Lindsay will go much further for a while, because I think she may have overplayed her hand. Either that or Ben used her to send a message to Jen and Jen just showed him she can also play that game. She knows where the bodies are buried.
Photos credit: Getty
Ugh they just need to finalize the divorce and move on with their lives. Tit for tat can go on for decades it’s just too damn much.
is not always as easy at it seems, specially in Hollywood: they have a kind of life, rhythm, behaviours which are completely different form us civilians. Not saying that regular relationships are not possible in Hollywood, they are, but it takes a special type of character strength and to find the right person with the same. I’ll copy/paste my comment from yesterday, because as this Affleck/Garner saga goes on, it reminds me a lot of the on/off relationship Sean Penn and Robin Wright had. Not exactly in the details, but in the arrangements and type of life Hollywood couples have:
“Most longtime marriages/relationships between actors or Hollywood people in general are open, or if not open, they have some kind of arrangement. Because there’s always one of the parts (usually the men) that has the upper hand and the other just agrees. rarely two people in Hollywood with the same amount of “power” in the relationship last.
This whole Affleck-Garner situation reminded me Sean Penn and Robin Wright’s on/off relationship (without the talent and the charisma, may I add). To the public she was the long suffering wife putting up with a shitty husband and trying to keep the family together. And that very well might have been part of the truth. Then Lainey wrote that they had it open and it was an arrangement that worked well as long as the dalliances were minor and they keep discrete. They BOTH had affairs, Sean wasn’t discreet, Robin was super discreet. But Lainey wrote all collapsed when SHE fell in love with one of her sidepieces. That explained Penn so mad at her at the Oscars and HIM filling for divorce first. Then outdraw it, Then SHE finally put an end to it. I was so, so surprised when Lainey wrote all this in clear, without even put it as a blind. That speaks volumes on how her sources were solid and how the Penn’s relationship it was basically an unspoken secret in Hollywood.
All this to say: we know maybe 1% of what’s really going behind close doors. We can assume and most of the time it comes out right, but sometimes things are more complex.”
You’re totally consumed with this, aren’t you? Wow.
Personally I think it takes a special kind of a-hole to rub a new relationship in a former partners face – particularly if the new relationship started before the previous relationship ended. Both Ben and his girlfriend SHOULD be mortified by their behaviour, frankly. Of course it is/was Ben’s responsibility to not cheat on his wife, but a real dick move on Lindsay’s part, if she did in fact purposefully engage with the media/paparazzi regardless of the impact on Ben’s former wife/kids.
If Ben is trying to reroute the narrative…so he should. So far he and his girlfriend both look to be insensitive, cheating a-holes.
But this opinion is based solely on media coverage…so who knows.
I agree. Brad Pitt and Angelina did the same thing. I think it is referred to as “missing a sensitivity chip.” My guess is that Ben and Lindsay’s home life isn’t too great right now. They are probably hearing it from everyone. It is one thing to be “all loved up” in private but the real world has a way of intruding. I can’t imagine her ex is too happy to be brought into the drama. Their extended families as well as Jen’s are also well aware of the mess. Plus Ben and Jennifer are still settling their divorce. Just a messy situation all around.
What is this guy trying to do? Change the public’s perception of him after the LS fiasco? He s**ts on his wife by having numerous affairs, just did a gf roll out with one of his many mistresses, took said mistress to his ex wife’s fav restaurant and now endearingly mentions his ex wife’s name in his speech? I am not crazy about Jennifer Garner. She has issues and it appears as if they were in the most toxic, passive aggressive relationship ever, but for him to act as if he has nothing but love and respect for her? He is an a**. Showing his true colors. No respect for his kids, his ex wife, nor for himself.
Totally agree. Jen can be grating and clearly has her issues but he’s a ridiculously callous jerk.
Typical Hollywood douche-Star if u ask me. Probably had a hotel room full of hookers and coke for afters.
Dont forget his bro… humanitarins my behind
Agreed. He’s still an @$$ and i doubt this one story will change the narrative
Jennifer should have walked years ago. She wasted most of her 30s on a marriage that would only end one way.
Thank you!
She is hardly going to regret remaining. She has three kids out of that marriage and to regret staying would be to regret their birth. Frankly the vast majority (as in over 90%) of Hollywood star based marriages will end anyway. So while we are being fatalistic perhaps nobody in that town should ever marry.
Jennifer’s had all the time in the world to cut ties with Ben. Other women (who also have children) have left shitty partners and situations, so I don’t buy “but, when you have kids…”
My mind is a bit fuzzy, but when was their separation/divorce announcement? Their relationship has been over for a long time. Both have been dating from what I understand, so this latest junk shouldn’t surprise.
Divorce announcement was June 2015. Jen’s been dating? News to me. Is there a source other than CDAN?
“I’m such a nightmare that my daughter jokes my wife deserved/got an award for dealing with me! Isn’t that funny!” No, bud. It’s not funny. It makes me sad for the kids.
Unless she actually DID win a humanitarian award and I’m misreading the joke… if so then my bad I take it back.
Misreading. The award he just received, Jennifer received last year.
She won it last year.
That medal around his neck looks like a dog collar on him which is very fitting. Kudos to his makeup artist for making him look less like a train wreck.
All this aside…If Benny boy had a 3 year affair with his current lady then when did he bang the nanny.
There is no “one woman” that he was fooling around with… he basically pokes anybody/everybody in his orbit. You know it’s bad when he tries to “relationship” these random hook-ups for the press. Total man-whore, full stop
He did a “Prince Charles”. Had a wife for the image and kids. Had a mistress for the emotional stroking. Had girlfriends for reassuarance of virility. Now the wife walked and the mistress has been promoted. The question with Ben is, is his libido still flashed enough to keep a few jumpoffs on the side too. Because lets face it, the mans age is what spared Camilla the indignity of being the cheated on ex-mistress-turned-wife. Only time will tell with Ben.
At the same time as the mistress. Hence why she is so much better than Jen. Because she allows it.
Rumor is he is STILL banging the nanny
They were on and off but it doesn’t matter, he still would have banged her no matter what.
this ben affleck is a mentally ill ;he throws his wife and his children;he is unconscious and debile;jennifer is a good person it makes two years that hey are separated and she does not go out with anyone;she is balanced and mature ;he does not like his children;he does pretending to love them;he needs to be trated by a psychiatrist;.;;;;
He’s not mentally ill. that’s an insult to anyone that actually suffers from a mental illness and has real struggles they deal with. he’s an @$$ stop conflating bad behavior with mental illness
Please go away. Go away now.
Ok. Yes, he acted in an unbelievably boorish and disgusting manner towards his wife and marriage. But no one is 100% evil. I believe in his charity work. And I believe he deeply cares for people and the work that he does. Give the guy a break and let him enjoy his award. He has a wounded soul. Let him have his award and continue his good work.
I just loved Violet’s comment! I remember when Ben was on Ellen and he said his daughter said “You are not the mom.” (They just had Serafina) Violet seems to be a very intelligent girl! I think she knows more than both Ben & Jen realize! She is going to be a very pretty girl!! I bet if she ever meets Lindsay (who knows if that will even happen!) , she make some interesting comments to her! Lol!
Does anyone know what Matt Damon thinks of Lindsay Shookus?
Just my opinion, but I think Matt probably just shakes his head sort of like what he did when Ricky Gervais said ” He is the only person Ben Affleck hasn’t been unfaithful to.
I think they will always be friends. But I think we all have a great friend that just can’t seem to get his/ her sh$t together!
There was a blind a while back that said that Matt and Jen were both encouraging Ben to seek rehab.
Ben’s at his best when he’s (re)focused on ECI and Congo, speaking honestly and from the heart about what’s important to him.
And I think Lindsay Shookus = Enza Sabatini, a somewhat embarrassing rebound (at its best).
It’s not like he went on and on about Garner — he just told an anecdote about his daughter that involved her. I don’t see the big deal here. But then, I never do when it comes to him. Everything this person does is apparently post-worthy on this site.
Wow, go to Foxella blinds google Ben Affleck and read the blinds it pulls up, the one about him on an airplane dated June 12, 2017 just one month ago, it is really telling. I haven’t moved on to page 2 of the blinds yet.
Most if not all of the blinds on that site are from Crazy Days and Nights. They make up their blinds. They even state as much in the fine print on the site.
Yep, their disclaimer says they print fictional blind items. That’s why they have such an over abundance of blind items seemingly about A list celebrities. They’re just made up “for entertainment purposes.”
Read Lainey Gossip today!
She always sums up Ben Affleck well and she doesn’t disappoint today!
She’s like a broken record when it comes to him. Never has any new info or analysis, always the same stuff re-worded.
Interesting, the new DM article says a source called Lindsay’s husband six months ago to tell him about the affair. It says that source was “someone as close to Ben as you can possibly be.” Hmmm, Jen Garner? But that contradicts her telling him during her Seth Meyers appearance. This new tidbit would fit a certain timeline though – six months ago was around Jan/Feb, right around when things seemed to blow up for Ben/Jen for the final time (during/after Montana.)
