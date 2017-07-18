Ben Affleck accepts humanitarian award, jokes that Garner got one first

Ben Affleck does a lot of great work with his Eastern Congo initiative charity, which he co-founded in 2010. Last month he took his tenth visit to the war-torn country, meeting with sexual abuse survivors, conservationists, and community leaders. You can read his Facebook posts for more about his recent experiences there. I still remember Nightline’s special on one of Ben’s early visits to the Congo, and how blown away he was by the fact that he was sitting and speaking peacefully to militia members who had committed horrible war crimes. He was struggling to understand the atrocities of war and how everyday people could be brutalized, murdered and forced out of their homes. I do think he’s sincere in his charity work, and he was recently honored by the Starkey Hearing Foundation for his commitment to the cause. During his speech on Sunday at a gala in St. Paul, Minnesota, Affleck joked that his estranged wife (my words), Jennifer Garner, had received the same honor last year and that his oldest daughter reminded him of it.

Violet is unimpressed! Ben Affleck shared a cute anecdote about his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, and their eldest daughter while accepting a humanitarian award at the Starkey Hearing Foundation Gala in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sunday, July 16. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: The Way They Were

During his speech, the two-time Oscar winner, 44, noted that he was in good company, telling the audience that Garner, 45, was honored for her philanthropic efforts at last year’s gala. “When I told my oldest daughter that I was getting this award, she said, ‘Yeah, Dad. Mom already has that one,’” Affleck said, referring to Violet, 11. He and Garner also share daughter Seraphina, 8, and son Samuel, 5. Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck listen to Ben Affleck testify before a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on

Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck listen to Ben Affleck testify before a Senate Appropriations State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Subcommittee hearing on “Diplomacy, Development, and National Security” on Capitol Hill in Washington March 26, 2015. Paul Morigi/WireImage

The Argo director got choked up at the beginning of his speech after a touching introduction from his business partner Whitney Williams, who was also visibly emotional at the annual event, which raises millions of dollars to provide hearing aids to people in need around the world. Affleck was honored for his longtime humanitarian work with the nonprofit organization Eastern Congo Initiative, which he established with Williams in 2010.

Affleck also did an interview with People about his work with the charity – go here to read. That was smart. This award was in the works for a while but he’s changing the narrative in the press and he very much needed to do that.

So I guess that’s why we didn’t see more paparazzi photos of Ben out with Lindsay this weekend, because he flew out to St. Paul to accept this award. I think he’s probably somewhat mortified (even if he planned it) that the paparazzi photos of him with Lindsay were taken and that the press focused on it so much. That’s Ben, self-sabotaging and then regretting it. I don’t imagine his relationship with Lindsay will go much further for a while, because I think she may have overplayed her hand. Either that or Ben used her to send a message to Jen and Jen just showed him she can also play that game. She knows where the bodies are buried.

