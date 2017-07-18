Tropical Storm Don is ‘small, not particularly well organized’ & low-energy

The weather this summer has been crazy, right? So many shockingly strong storms, flash flooding, and extreme heat waves all over the country. But global warming is a hoax invented by the Chinese, right? Right. I’ve been surprised that America hasn’t been hit with any major hurricanes, but let’s be real: Hurricane Season is far from over, and considering the sh-t pile of the past two years, we’ll probably get hit with something soon. Speaking of, the National Hurricane Center announced a new named tropical storm in the Carribean yesterday. Tropical Storm Don. Don is “small” and “not particularly well organized,” according to the National Hurricane Center. Cough.
There’s a tweet storm over Tropical Storm Don, which has formed in the Atlantic east of the Caribbean. Though it may be a complete coincidence that the storm bears a common nickname for Donald, many on social media could not help but be reminded of the most famous Donald: the President of the United States.
National Hurricane Center spokesman Dennis Feltgen confirmed to the Associated Press that the storm name was not a political choice.
“I hadn’t even thought about that. I guarantee you that it has no connection to Donald Trump,” said Max Mayfield, the former National Hurricane Center director who chaired the committee that added the name Don to the storm list in 2006.
Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center described Tropical Storm Don as “small,” “not particularly well organized,” and expected to dissipate within 72 hours after encountering unfavorable conditions.
Meteorologists also insist that Tropical Storm Don has tiny little baby fists, a weak handshake and a combover. The National Hurricane Center sent out an alert that a massive (tweet)storm is coming.
Tropical Storm Don will tell you how much damage it will do and then fizzle out and blame Hurricane Hillary.
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 17, 2017
EVERYONE NEEDS TO CALM THE F DOWN ABOUT TROPICAL STORM DON!
It's not going to do any damage.
It's just here to discuss adoptions.
— Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) July 17, 2017
National Weather Service releases first picture of Tropical Storm Don pic.twitter.com/ywAdlQFAmK
— Richard Hine (@richardhine) July 17, 2017
Tropical Storm Don not expected to become a hurricane, will dissipate within 72 hours. Low energy. Sad! pic.twitter.com/tNECFsdmFI
— Jon Passantino (@passantino) July 17, 2017
Me waiting for Tropical Storm Don to wipe out Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/HIMCvPWISO
— Miss Mary (@momMightbeTipsy) July 17, 2017
He is playing dress up as a cowboy? How droll
Yes and he was climbing in trucks yesterday. 🙄
Isn’t being POTUS fun!?!? Jackass. I hope when he finally takes that hat off his gross excuse for hair gets stuck and rips off with it.
As the Sainted Ann Richards described GWB – All hat, no cattle.
lol..Anyways sorry im so late to the party and excuse my ignorance I have been meaning to ask for months. Exactly what does Bigly mean???
During one of baby fist’s many speeches he referred to something as “big league”. Because he is no orator it came out sounding like “bigly”. Hence, giving all of us something more to goof on.
Ohhh thanks Ashamed…by the time his term is up,im sure there will be a whole book of his gaffs.
@Loopy. During Reagan’s presidency a videotape was released called The Wit and Wisdom of Ronald Reagan. It was a blank tape. I can see a similar for Dumpster.
He has the vocabulary of a third grade brat
Low energy? How could that be true? He was always saying that he had so much energy and stamina and that Hillary had none. It’s not like he gets rides in golf carts at meetings while everyone else is walking. If Trump has low energy, that must mean he was lying to his sharp as a tack supporters! 😢
That picture of his barf blonde hair blowing in the wind always cracks me up
There’s someone who should not wear hats. I thought he was ugly before, but now…yowsah.
Just as bad as when he wore a coal miners hat during the campaign. Ridiculous and ugly
LOL!
He is so proud to be a celebrity! He’s posing in a Stetson for the cameras! Lookin’ fly!
Still can’t believe he is POTUS. Head of state. Commander-in-chief.
Also, shout out to a commenter yesterday who called him “Donnie Two Scoops.” I was CACKLING.
Me too, – still can’t call him president – I just say Trump
I can’t even manage to give him a capital t when I type his name. That is how little respect I have for trump. He is a national nightmare.
Hey, that was me, HH. I figure that if it looks like a mafia don, acts like a mafia don and eats like a mafia don, he really must be a mafia Don. Hence, Donnie Two Scoops, the chocolate cake and ice cream king of Mar-a-Lago. #FakePresident
These are the moments I’m so grateful for the internet. I’m having a terrible week proceeded by the fact that this bigly mistake is still in office. I need twitter today.
He makes me sick . God, I can’t even look at him and be civil . A total ahole .
I came to laugh at that ass in a hat, but stayed to side-eye the hell out of the National Hurricane Center. “Small and not well organized” indeed lol.
Awwww!!! Look at him play cowboy! Keep up the good work, Bigly!🙄
The only one who should be wearing a Stetson is U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. If he saw that orange carpetbagger wearing a Stetson he’d become triggerhappy again.
😍😍😍😍😍👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
As Raylan would say, that’s 20 gallons of shit in a 10 gallon hat.
I’d be the best JR Ewing, no one would be a better JR than me.
Lol, hahahahaha
He looks rediculous in the cowboy hat
I’d bet my last cheeto that the storm was originally named Donald.
So will this tropical storm swing around for a quick visit to Russia before inflicting damage on the US?
I would love to put he and his Stetson on my horse when she’s in a foul mood. Giddyup!
