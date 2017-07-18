Tropical Storm Don is ‘small, not particularly well organized’ & low-energy

The weather this summer has been crazy, right? So many shockingly strong storms, flash flooding, and extreme heat waves all over the country. But global warming is a hoax invented by the Chinese, right? Right. I’ve been surprised that America hasn’t been hit with any major hurricanes, but let’s be real: Hurricane Season is far from over, and considering the sh-t pile of the past two years, we’ll probably get hit with something soon. Speaking of, the National Hurricane Center announced a new named tropical storm in the Carribean yesterday. Tropical Storm Don. Don is “small” and “not particularly well organized,” according to the National Hurricane Center. Cough.

There’s a tweet storm over Tropical Storm Don, which has formed in the Atlantic east of the Caribbean. Though it may be a complete coincidence that the storm bears a common nickname for Donald, many on social media could not help but be reminded of the most famous Donald: the President of the United States.

National Hurricane Center spokesman Dennis Feltgen confirmed to the Associated Press that the storm name was not a political choice.

“I hadn’t even thought about that. I guarantee you that it has no connection to Donald Trump,” said Max Mayfield, the former National Hurricane Center director who chaired the committee that added the name Don to the storm list in 2006.

Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center described Tropical Storm Don as “small,” “not particularly well organized,” and expected to dissipate within 72 hours after encountering unfavorable conditions.

Meteorologists also insist that Tropical Storm Don has tiny little baby fists, a weak handshake and a combover. The National Hurricane Center sent out an alert that a massive (tweet)storm is coming.

30 Responses to “Tropical Storm Don is ‘small, not particularly well organized’ & low-energy”

  1. White drake says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:03 am

    He is playing dress up as a cowboy? How droll

    Reply
  2. Loopy says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:09 am

    lol..Anyways sorry im so late to the party and excuse my ignorance I have been meaning to ask for months. Exactly what does Bigly mean???

    Reply
  3. Neelyo says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:10 am

    There’s someone who should not wear hats. I thought he was ugly before, but now…yowsah.

    Reply
  4. Indiana Joanna says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:12 am

    LOL!

    He is so proud to be a celebrity! He’s posing in a Stetson for the cameras! Lookin’ fly!

    Reply
  5. HH says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Still can’t believe he is POTUS. Head of state. Commander-in-chief.

    Also, shout out to a commenter yesterday who called him “Donnie Two Scoops.” I was CACKLING.

    Reply
  6. Amelia says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:13 am

    These are the moments I’m so grateful for the internet. I’m having a terrible week proceeded by the fact that this bigly mistake is still in office. I need twitter today.

    Reply
  7. Aims says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:15 am

    He makes me sick . God, I can’t even look at him and be civil . A total ahole .

    Reply
  8. Va Va Kaboom says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:20 am

    I came to laugh at that ass in a hat, but stayed to side-eye the hell out of the National Hurricane Center. “Small and not well organized” indeed lol.

    Reply
  9. Jezza says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Awwww!!! Look at him play cowboy! Keep up the good work, Bigly!🙄

    Reply
  10. toni says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:34 am

    The only one who should be wearing a Stetson is U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. If he saw that orange carpetbagger wearing a Stetson he’d become triggerhappy again.

    Reply
  11. Mezz_Dame says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:38 am

    I’d be the best JR Ewing, no one would be a better JR than me.

    Reply
  12. Guest says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Lol, hahahahaha

    Reply
  13. Guest says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:49 am

    He looks rediculous in the cowboy hat

    Reply
  14. Rice says:
    July 18, 2017 at 9:56 am

    I’d bet my last cheeto that the storm was originally named Donald.

    Reply
  15. lucy2 says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:00 am

    So will this tropical storm swing around for a quick visit to Russia before inflicting damage on the US?

    Reply
  16. adastraperaspera says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:03 am

    I would love to put he and his Stetson on my horse when she’s in a foul mood. Giddyup!

    Reply

