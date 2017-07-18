Tropical Storm Don is ‘small, not particularly well organized’ & low-energy

The weather this summer has been crazy, right? So many shockingly strong storms, flash flooding, and extreme heat waves all over the country. But global warming is a hoax invented by the Chinese, right? Right. I’ve been surprised that America hasn’t been hit with any major hurricanes, but let’s be real: Hurricane Season is far from over, and considering the sh-t pile of the past two years, we’ll probably get hit with something soon. Speaking of, the National Hurricane Center announced a new named tropical storm in the Carribean yesterday. Tropical Storm Don. Don is “small” and “not particularly well organized,” according to the National Hurricane Center. Cough.

There’s a tweet storm over Tropical Storm Don, which has formed in the Atlantic east of the Caribbean. Though it may be a complete coincidence that the storm bears a common nickname for Donald, many on social media could not help but be reminded of the most famous Donald: the President of the United States. National Hurricane Center spokesman Dennis Feltgen confirmed to the Associated Press that the storm name was not a political choice. “I hadn’t even thought about that. I guarantee you that it has no connection to Donald Trump,” said Max Mayfield, the former National Hurricane Center director who chaired the committee that added the name Don to the storm list in 2006. Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center described Tropical Storm Don as “small,” “not particularly well organized,” and expected to dissipate within 72 hours after encountering unfavorable conditions.

Meteorologists also insist that Tropical Storm Don has tiny little baby fists, a weak handshake and a combover. The National Hurricane Center sent out an alert that a massive (tweet)storm is coming.

Tropical Storm Don will tell you how much damage it will do and then fizzle out and blame Hurricane Hillary. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 17, 2017

EVERYONE NEEDS TO CALM THE F DOWN ABOUT TROPICAL STORM DON! It's not going to do any damage. It's just here to discuss adoptions. — Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) July 17, 2017

National Weather Service releases first picture of Tropical Storm Don pic.twitter.com/ywAdlQFAmK — Richard Hine (@richardhine) July 17, 2017

Tropical Storm Don not expected to become a hurricane, will dissipate within 72 hours. Low energy. Sad! pic.twitter.com/tNECFsdmFI — Jon Passantino (@passantino) July 17, 2017

Me waiting for Tropical Storm Don to wipe out Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/HIMCvPWISO — Miss Mary (@momMightbeTipsy) July 17, 2017