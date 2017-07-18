Cillian Murphy at the Dublin ‘Dunkirk’ premiere: gorgeous or ‘startled alien’?

I apologize for forgetting Cillian Murphy in the London premiere photos of Dunkirk last week. As a gift, here are photos of Cillian Murphy at the Dublin premiere of Dunkirk on Monday night. He was the only star – ?? – there, which makes me wonder if the studio just organized a small little Irish premiere solely for the one Irish star? Perhaps. While Cillian Murphy looked like a ghost at the London premiere – I’ll post those photos at a later date – I actually think he looks amazing here. That suit is great, his Peaky Blinders hair doesn’t look so bad, and he doesn’t look so much like a “startled alien.” I’ll never really understand why so many ladies are so hot for him though. Yes, he’s beautiful. But hot? No. Not really.
Meanwhile, have you read any of the reviews of Dunkirk? People are already raving about it. Critics are in love. Dunkirk is already being called one of the biggest Oscar-contenders of the year. It’s being called Christopher Nolan’s finest and best film, and a must-see “war movie.” Interestingly enough, many critics are praising the script too, which I always find is Nolan’s Achilles – much like Ridley Scott, Nolan has a great vision and he can make a mediocre (or even bad) script work and it’s not until days later that you’re like “oh, those plot holes.” But critics say the story – fictionalized characters within the true story of Dunkirk – is brilliantly handled, script-wise. Also great: critics say that Nolan doesn’t engage in “war p0rn,” a la Mel Gibson. Nice.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Love Cillian Murphy and I am really looking forward to Dunkirk. Nice to have a movie not about superheroes or aliens. The reviews I have read are overwhelmingly positive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lucky you!
I ‘m kind of over some ww1-ww2 kind of narratives.
In my country as children, you’re badly fed until you break with conventional views and focus about this as if it was the alpha and the Omega of war and history.
It s a shame as when i was given the chance to talk people who have lived through it, their stories were incredibly informative and interesting. Maybe it is because it was the only country to collaborate with the nazis.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you. The pictures are great. Love the suit and the hair is growing back nicely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*sighs* *lusts* *sighs again*
Not STARTLED alien, dear Kaiser – Alien BEAUTY. I won’t have it otherwise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Startling alien beauty indeed! Sigh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MINE!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Has anyone seen this yet? The trailers looked amazing but I’m wondering how thick a fog of sadness/nihilism I should expect to follow me out of the theater?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haven’t seen it but haven’t heard it described as sad or nihilistic at all. Mostly as “moving”.
I have also read though that it’s crazy tense! Under 2 hours as well. I’m very intrigued.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, my alien beauty, how I have missed you! Mimosas and fresh strawberries on the veranda
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I freely admit it, I’m hot for him and have been since Disco Pigs (yes, I know). But then I have a thing for alien-looking men, and I love his otherworldly beauty.
Also Cillian doesn’t look nearly as spooky as he used to when he was younger, in fact this is probably the most conventional he’s ever looked, these pics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I usually intensely dislike war movies because they almost always veer into one-sided, propaganda-fueled bloated messes, but I’m so pumped for “Dunkirk.” I love Nolan, and it seems more like an inspirational, universal story using war as a framing device rather than a movie ABOUT a specific war.
And HONK for the Cilliest of the Murphies!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s weird looking AND beautiful AND (to me) non sexual all at the same time, it makes him fascinating but not fanciable and compulsively watchable. He’s a really interesting actor because of it all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t have the hots for him, just pure admiration by how he carries himself and how good he is at picking the right projects. He has that balance between enjoying acting and being professional and committed without being too precious about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s exactly because he looks like a startled alien that he is so gorgeous imo.
I saw a review of the film in the Times today – seemed to go against the grain of the other reviews by giving it only two stars. More bombast than feeling and very muddled according to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A mans man and all that. Beautiful eyes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always get a David Byrne vibe when I see him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! Same! Who I also find hot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
TOMMY SHELBY *heart eyes*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Funny story: my mom and I were shopping a few years back and as we were leaving the mall he walked in. He is STUNNING in person. Seriously, pictures do not do him justice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so jealous right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too, siiigghhhh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh wow. He is one of these people you wonder how they would look like in person. Because he is somewhere on the verge of gorgeous and alien on earth
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Husband.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sigh. He’s great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he is the perfect looking man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s a startling and very strange looking man, isn’t he?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like him as an actor but I don’t really get his appeal looks-wise but to each their own.
I LOVE the shade of blue of his suit. With a pair of cognac shoes…. damn.
I am so excited for Dunkirk. Early press says it’s very good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for this gift:) I love Cillian. And I really can’t explain it, but I usually find it hard to separate the hotness from talent and he deffinitely has some and then more. So this is why I love him. And he does look especially good here with the hair and well tailored suit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I might be the only one but I hate war movies. To me – it’s not remembrance or a way to honor – it’s profiting off the dead. These were real men, real fathers, real brothers, real husbands. It’s just creepy to me that people pay money to watch the fictionalization of real deaths as entertainment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse