Cillian Murphy at the Dublin ‘Dunkirk’ premiere: gorgeous or ‘startled alien’?

Irish premiere of 'Dunkirk' - Arrivals

I apologize for forgetting Cillian Murphy in the London premiere photos of Dunkirk last week. As a gift, here are photos of Cillian Murphy at the Dublin premiere of Dunkirk on Monday night. He was the only star – ?? – there, which makes me wonder if the studio just organized a small little Irish premiere solely for the one Irish star? Perhaps. While Cillian Murphy looked like a ghost at the London premiere – I’ll post those photos at a later date – I actually think he looks amazing here. That suit is great, his Peaky Blinders hair doesn’t look so bad, and he doesn’t look so much like a “startled alien.” I’ll never really understand why so many ladies are so hot for him though. Yes, he’s beautiful. But hot? No. Not really.

Meanwhile, have you read any of the reviews of Dunkirk? People are already raving about it. Critics are in love. Dunkirk is already being called one of the biggest Oscar-contenders of the year. It’s being called Christopher Nolan’s finest and best film, and a must-see “war movie.” Interestingly enough, many critics are praising the script too, which I always find is Nolan’s Achilles – much like Ridley Scott, Nolan has a great vision and he can make a mediocre (or even bad) script work and it’s not until days later that you’re like “oh, those plot holes.” But critics say the story – fictionalized characters within the true story of Dunkirk – is brilliantly handled, script-wise. Also great: critics say that Nolan doesn’t engage in “war p0rn,” a la Mel Gibson. Nice.

Irish premiere of 'Dunkirk' - Arrivals

Irish premiere of 'Dunkirk' - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

29 Responses to “Cillian Murphy at the Dublin ‘Dunkirk’ premiere: gorgeous or ‘startled alien’?”

  1. justme says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Love Cillian Murphy and I am really looking forward to Dunkirk. Nice to have a movie not about superheroes or aliens. The reviews I have read are overwhelmingly positive.

    Reply
    • Nem says:
      July 18, 2017 at 10:45 am

      Lucky you!
      I ‘m kind of over some ww1-ww2 kind of narratives.
      In my country as children, you’re badly fed until you break with conventional views and focus about this as if it was the alpha and the Omega of war and history.
      It s a shame as when i was given the chance to talk people who have lived through it, their stories were incredibly informative and interesting. Maybe it is because it was the only country to collaborate with the nazis.

      Reply
  2. Eira says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Thank you. The pictures are great. Love the suit and the hair is growing back nicely.

    Reply
  3. Sixer says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:26 am

    *sighs* *lusts* *sighs again*

    Not STARTLED alien, dear Kaiser – Alien BEAUTY. I won’t have it otherwise.

    Reply
  4. ElleC says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Has anyone seen this yet? The trailers looked amazing but I’m wondering how thick a fog of sadness/nihilism I should expect to follow me out of the theater?

    Reply
  5. Lightpurple says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Oh, my alien beauty, how I have missed you! Mimosas and fresh strawberries on the veranda

    Reply
  6. teacakes says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:31 am

    I freely admit it, I’m hot for him and have been since Disco Pigs (yes, I know). But then I have a thing for alien-looking men, and I love his otherworldly beauty.

    Also Cillian doesn’t look nearly as spooky as he used to when he was younger, in fact this is probably the most conventional he’s ever looked, these pics.

    Reply
  7. Cleo says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:36 am

    I usually intensely dislike war movies because they almost always veer into one-sided, propaganda-fueled bloated messes, but I’m so pumped for “Dunkirk.” I love Nolan, and it seems more like an inspirational, universal story using war as a framing device rather than a movie ABOUT a specific war.

    And HONK for the Cilliest of the Murphies!

    Reply
  8. frisbee says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:39 am

    He’s weird looking AND beautiful AND (to me) non sexual all at the same time, it makes him fascinating but not fanciable and compulsively watchable. He’s a really interesting actor because of it all.

    Reply
  9. Miss S says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:39 am

    I don’t have the hots for him, just pure admiration by how he carries himself and how good he is at picking the right projects. He has that balance between enjoying acting and being professional and committed without being too precious about it.

    Reply
  10. zeynep says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:43 am

    It’s exactly because he looks like a startled alien that he is so gorgeous imo.

    I saw a review of the film in the Times today – seemed to go against the grain of the other reviews by giving it only two stars. More bombast than feeling and very muddled according to them.

    Reply
  11. Sansa says:
    July 18, 2017 at 10:46 am

    A mans man and all that. Beautiful eyes.

    Reply
  12. BlueSky says:
    July 18, 2017 at 11:00 am

    I always get a David Byrne vibe when I see him.

    Reply
  13. Kate says:
    July 18, 2017 at 11:05 am

    TOMMY SHELBY *heart eyes*

    Reply
  14. Zeddy says:
    July 18, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Funny story: my mom and I were shopping a few years back and as we were leaving the mall he walked in. He is STUNNING in person. Seriously, pictures do not do him justice.

    Reply
  15. Mildred Pierce says:
    July 18, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Husband.

    Reply
  16. Katherine says:
    July 18, 2017 at 11:53 am

    Sigh. He’s great.

    Reply
  17. kb says:
    July 18, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    he is the perfect looking man.

    Reply
  18. themummy says:
    July 18, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    He’s a startling and very strange looking man, isn’t he?

    Reply
  19. hogtowngooner says:
    July 18, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    I like him as an actor but I don’t really get his appeal looks-wise but to each their own.

    I LOVE the shade of blue of his suit. With a pair of cognac shoes…. damn.

    I am so excited for Dunkirk. Early press says it’s very good.

    Reply
  20. SM says:
    July 18, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Thank you for this gift:) I love Cillian. And I really can’t explain it, but I usually find it hard to separate the hotness from talent and he deffinitely has some and then more. So this is why I love him. And he does look especially good here with the hair and well tailored suit.

    Reply
  21. Erica_V says:
    July 18, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    I might be the only one but I hate war movies. To me – it’s not remembrance or a way to honor – it’s profiting off the dead. These were real men, real fathers, real brothers, real husbands. It’s just creepy to me that people pay money to watch the fictionalization of real deaths as entertainment.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment