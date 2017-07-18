Jessica Alba announced her third pregnancy with the help of her two daughters

@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

It crazy slow today so let’s talk about this completely uncontroversial pregnancy announcement. Because I’ve been a professional gossip for so long, I clearly remember covering both of Jessica Alba’s previous pregnancies. The story around Haven Cash’s birth still haunts me, honestly. I remember how surprising it was when Alba got pregnant the first time, because everybody assumed Cash Warren was (and is?) a skeeze and a user and I think many of us wanted Alba to find someone better. But Alba and Cash stuck with it, got married and welcomed their two daughters. They’ve had a quiet family life now for years – when was the last time you heard a sketchy story about Cash or about their marriage? Honestly, they seem pretty solid these days.

So why is it that I’m actually sort of surprised that Alba is pregnant again? I thought she was done after her two girls, even though she’s never actually said that. Alba announced this third pregnancy with the above Instagram, which is pretty cute. Her girls are getting big! I wonder if this is one of those “try for the boy” situations, or maybe they don’t care about that and they’re just hoping for a healthy baby. Alba is 36 years old, by the way. My guess is that she conceived naturally, not that it’s any of my business.