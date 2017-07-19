Ryan Phillippe, who does his own stunts, broke his leg during a ‘family outing’

i'm going to be ok & i appreciate your concern. -🖤 me

A couple of days ago, Ryan Phillippe instagrammed a photo of himself in a hospital bed with a huge cast and pins in his leg. All he wrote about it was “i’m going to be ok & i appreciate your concern.” Ryan is starring in and producing the action thriller TV series Shooter on USA Network. (You can see the first season on Netflix and the second season premiered last night actually.) He also does all his own stunts for the show and considers that his trademark. Ryan told Collider that he really enjoys and gets into stunts and that “I was approaching it like a football season, and I’d heal up after we finished.” So of course there was speculation that he was injured on set. We just heard about that poor stuntman on the set of Walking Dead who died after an accident gone wrong. Only Ryan cleared that up by explaining that it was some kind of “freak accident” while he was out with his family. He didn’t specify what happened exactly though.

This will affect production on season two of Shooter however Ryan isn’t letting it get him down. He live tweeted the premiere last night and answered fans questions on Twitter. Ryan loves his job and tweeted that he’s a good shooter and can hit a 12 inch target at over a mile. He also wrote that he’s home now and was tweeting from bed. His favorite dog breeds are “boxers n bulldogs.”

I do a lot of outdoor and indoor activities like hiking, motorcycling, kickboxing, etc. About a week and a half ago I got a bad concussion indoors from a ceiling fan. I was not drunk! I was leaning over the railing in a great room to speak to someone below and got clocked in the head. (I did go to the ER and my CT scan was clear.) I was nauseous, super confused and dizzy for days but am feeling moderately better with daily walks and meditation. So my long point is to share my tale of woe and also that sometimes you get injured doing completely non-sports-related things. That’s not to suggest that you shouldn’t mitigate the risks by being careful and wearing protective gear when possible, just that sh-t happens and you get sidelined. I’m trying to see the silver lining, which is that this is teaching me to slow down and appreciate things more. It could have been worse. Maybe Ryan will feel that way too, and maybe he’ll be more careful doing stunts. Sometimes setbacks can change your life for the better. (Cue cheesy music.)

Also, I really want to know more about this “freak accident.” My bet is that Ryan feels embarrassed that out of all the crazy stuff he does, that was the thing that broke his leg. I know I want a better concussion story to tell.

Ooh Ryan is also in Wish Upon, which is out now. I’ve heard only bad things about it, unfortunately. I do love a good horror movie too.

He looks at least ten years younger than 42. Damn.

Photos credit: Instagram/Ryan Phillippe and Getty

 

