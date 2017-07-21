Tom Brady & Gisele were finally admitted to exclusive club after two years

Exclusive, membership-only clubs are still pretty mystifying to me, as I am merely a humble peasant. My family never belonged to a country club, and I still remember vividly the first time (as a child) I went to a local country club with family friends. I was mystified even then by why it was a thing. Like, people pay so much money just to golf together or go to the same pool or whatever? I just didn’t get it. As an adult, I get it – sort of. Like, I could see paying a certain sum of money to belong to a nice place with a nice pool or whatever – I’m doing that with my membership at the YMCA!! But the idea of spending thousands of dollars (a month) just to eat Cobb salad with some rich bitches at a swanky club? No. Maybe I’ll just never understand it, that yearning for the most exclusive and the most elusive thing. Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady yearned for it though – they’ve been trying to join the same swanky Brookline, Massachusetts country club for two years. The Country Club has finally allowed them in.

Two years ago, when Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen applied to join The Country Club in Brookline, members of the primrose playground in Chestnut Hill expressed concern that admitting two such high-profile celebrities would attract too much attention, perhaps even — gasp! — paparazzi, and that would be most unwelcome at a century-old institution that prizes privacy and understatement above all else. So the request was put on hold, and the Patriots QB and his supermodel spouse were temporarily stiff-armed. It was suggested they reapply after Brady’s playing days were over. But, it turns out, Brady and Bundchen didn’t have to wait that long. The couple, whose multimillion-dollar home is adjacent to the club, have been seen playing golf at TCC in recent weeks. No, they didn’t sneak in. Brady has been quietly admitted to the exclusive club, and his membership gives both him and his Brazilian wife the privilege of using its many amenities, including the golf courses — both the 18-hole and the nine-hole — indoor and outdoor tennis courts, curling rink, Olympic-size swimming pool, skeet range, cross-country skiing trails, and skating pond. Because they generally loathe the media, members of the cloak-and-dagger club won’t tell us anything about Brady and Bundchen on the record — David Chag, the club’s general manager, didn’t return our call. But three members, speaking on the strictest condition of anonymity, confirmed that Brady is a member now. And his name – Thomas Edward Brady – shows up on the roster of new members just posted on the club’s website. Established in 1882 and celebrating its 135th anniversary this year, The Country Club of Brookline has a long and well-deserved reputation for being aloof — some might say discriminatory. No Jews were admitted until the 1970s, no women (as full members) until 1989, and no blacks until 1994. (Former governor Deval Patrick wrote in his memoir, “A Reason to Believe,’’ that he and his wife, Diane, had been encouraged to apply but were eventually rejected, or “blackballed’’ as he put it.) In case you’re wondering, TCC applicants typically must be sponsored by two current club members and provide the admissions committee with testimonials from seven other people with whom the applicant has a personal relationship. Applicants also have to attend a cocktail reception at the club with members of the admissions committee. We don’t know whether Brady went through that process.



“Well-deserved reputation for being aloof — some might say discriminatory.” YA THINK? No, you’re telling me a swanky club which is Boston-adjacent was all about discriminating against minorities and women? I AM SHOCKED. As for the two year wait…it feels good to know that at least Tom Brady was denied ONE thing in this life, although let’s face it: most of the dudes who golf at this club probably would have loved to bring Tom as their golf-date. I’m sure he’s already golfed this course many times, is what I’m saying. But now he gets to do so as a member. Now imagine all of those Brookline rich-bitches looking down their nose at Gisele in the club’s dining hall! No, that probably won’t happen. Gisele’s such a judgy B, she’ll probably become president-elect of the most exclusive clique.