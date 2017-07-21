Tom Brady & Gisele were finally admitted to exclusive club after two years

Exclusive, membership-only clubs are still pretty mystifying to me, as I am merely a humble peasant. My family never belonged to a country club, and I still remember vividly the first time (as a child) I went to a local country club with family friends. I was mystified even then by why it was a thing. Like, people pay so much money just to golf together or go to the same pool or whatever? I just didn’t get it. As an adult, I get it – sort of. Like, I could see paying a certain sum of money to belong to a nice place with a nice pool or whatever – I’m doing that with my membership at the YMCA!! But the idea of spending thousands of dollars (a month) just to eat Cobb salad with some rich bitches at a swanky club? No. Maybe I’ll just never understand it, that yearning for the most exclusive and the most elusive thing. Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady yearned for it though – they’ve been trying to join the same swanky Brookline, Massachusetts country club for two years. The Country Club has finally allowed them in.
Two years ago, when Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen applied to join The Country Club in Brookline, members of the primrose playground in Chestnut Hill expressed concern that admitting two such high-profile celebrities would attract too much attention, perhaps even — gasp! — paparazzi, and that would be most unwelcome at a century-old institution that prizes privacy and understatement above all else.
So the request was put on hold, and the Patriots QB and his supermodel spouse were temporarily stiff-armed. It was suggested they reapply after Brady’s playing days were over. But, it turns out, Brady and Bundchen didn’t have to wait that long. The couple, whose multimillion-dollar home is adjacent to the club, have been seen playing golf at TCC in recent weeks. No, they didn’t sneak in. Brady has been quietly admitted to the exclusive club, and his membership gives both him and his Brazilian wife the privilege of using its many amenities, including the golf courses — both the 18-hole and the nine-hole — indoor and outdoor tennis courts, curling rink, Olympic-size swimming pool, skeet range, cross-country skiing trails, and skating pond.
Because they generally loathe the media, members of the cloak-and-dagger club won’t tell us anything about Brady and Bundchen on the record — David Chag, the club’s general manager, didn’t return our call. But three members, speaking on the strictest condition of anonymity, confirmed that Brady is a member now. And his name – Thomas Edward Brady – shows up on the roster of new members just posted on the club’s website.
Established in 1882 and celebrating its 135th anniversary this year, The Country Club of Brookline has a long and well-deserved reputation for being aloof — some might say discriminatory. No Jews were admitted until the 1970s, no women (as full members) until 1989, and no blacks until 1994. (Former governor Deval Patrick wrote in his memoir, “A Reason to Believe,’’ that he and his wife, Diane, had been encouraged to apply but were eventually rejected, or “blackballed’’ as he put it.)
In case you’re wondering, TCC applicants typically must be sponsored by two current club members and provide the admissions committee with testimonials from seven other people with whom the applicant has a personal relationship. Applicants also have to attend a cocktail reception at the club with members of the admissions committee. We don’t know whether Brady went through that process.
“Well-deserved reputation for being aloof — some might say discriminatory.” YA THINK? No, you’re telling me a swanky club which is Boston-adjacent was all about discriminating against minorities and women? I AM SHOCKED. As for the two year wait…it feels good to know that at least Tom Brady was denied ONE thing in this life, although let’s face it: most of the dudes who golf at this club probably would have loved to bring Tom as their golf-date. I’m sure he’s already golfed this course many times, is what I’m saying. But now he gets to do so as a member. Now imagine all of those Brookline rich-bitches looking down their nose at Gisele in the club’s dining hall! No, that probably won’t happen. Gisele’s such a judgy B, she’ll probably become president-elect of the most exclusive clique.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Oh my god you guys, I’m so relieved. I mean the wait, the uncertainty … these poor rich people. I can’t imagine what they must’ve gone through. Fearing the loss of their health insurance … no, wait.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
you’re awesome…
totally how I feel…the idea that a bunch of rich white WASP-y folks have to screen the “worthiness” of other rich white WASP-y folks is laughable and cringe-worthy, all at once.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The work she had done really shows on her face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was thinking how odd looking she is.
Also, the douche is pouring from him. Did he always look so punchable?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
and she’s had a bit, over the years. if you google it, her face is quite different from when she first started modelling. def a couple of nose jobs and I think she did something to her cheekbones, too.
her pre-surgery face is reminiscent of Clare Danes. who, let’s face it, is not ugly at all but also not supermodel material. Giz’s best asset is her long, lean body.
“Did he always look so punchable?” yes, except when he’s sitting on the ground moping after being sacked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a gross story.
Back to OJ
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe they made him burn that awful jacket first. What is that?? Velour? GAG
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who is Gisele to be such a judgy B though? I mean, her super model status has dwindled, it’s her HUSBAND who really keeps her relevant. So being “President elect bc of my husband” is hardly something to parade or be proud of…at anything, anywhere
Report this comment as spam or abuse
….she’s still arguably the most recognisable model in the world, and no one outside the US knows or cares who Tom Brady is – if anything, he’s known as her husband. It’s not like she married David Beckham or something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
FYI: Brookline is not in Boston. I lived there for 5 years…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup, different city.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Moneyed Boston is funny. I used to babysit for a kid whose families were members and I would take her to the pool every day. I was so young then that I had *no idea* it was so exclusive. There was nothing fancy about it. Just a pool, a locker room and a snack bar. Now that I am old(er), I understand the Boston “Brahmin” way of wealth: “Old money doesn’t shout; it whispers.” I also went to an exclusive private school (on scholarship!) and was always surprised to find out my classmates were so rich – they all drove crappy old jeeps and wore old clothes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not just Boston. I live in NE Ohio and we have Hudson. Things have changed over the years somewhat, but when I was in high school, it was understood that Hudson was old money and Bath was new money. Bath had bigger houses and fancier everything, but Hudson was all about historical this and that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With these two I will say, you are what you pay for. The fact they he can play season after season with prodominetly black teammates ( who he expects to but their minds and bodies on the line to protect him) and still support a Cheetos flavored fascist and look to join a club that will not welcome his teammates, that says all right there. I never liked Brady and initially I could not put my finger on it. Now, I am glad I stick with that feeling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Tiffany EXACTLY. Unfortunately, many of those black teammates would pay good money to get in here as well, because getting in with their oppressor equals validation and faux equality. Us peasants just don’t get it, I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who would even want to attend such a discriminatory club anyway!! For those sexist and racist member eligibility criteria to exist not that long age is awful.
And Tom’s nieces are black, so it hits home for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is typical. I’ve heard stories about Augusta where they hold the Master every year, very beautiful course and how the top of the one percent has to wait even Bill Gates had to. The harder more exclusive it is the more desirable. The part of Brookline this is in is quite private and lovely, old money, Harvard etc. The homes on the course are all unique hidden from roads. These two will fit in despite being so public a) Rebuplican b) Many will want to play with Brady. In Massachusetts Brady is highly loved after 5 NFL championships he is treated like a hero there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This just confirms what we always thought about him. Why would they want to join a club that only just admitted black people in 1994? Disgusting. He should join Trumps club where he belongs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if he’ll grope her to the extent he is in those pictures while at the White Men Rule club.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My friends’ parents belong to one in India (only here it’s called just a ‘club’, not a country club – but it has the golf course and all), and I’ve noticed the appeal of these places is that they’re an all-day hangout for older people, and often in really nice historic buildings.
Also, fun fact – a lot of these clubs are relics of colonial rule and didn’t admit Indians. Well, obviously that changed after 1947 and now people don’t care.
Report this comment as spam or abuse