Paris Hilton still watches ‘The Simple Life’ with her boyfriend

With the Kardashian clan a constant presence on social media and in pop culture, the OG “famous for just being famous” personality, Paris Hilton, has kind of faded from the scene. She’s still a thing somehow, if only in her mind.
Refinery29 interviewed the 37-year-old about her latest endeavors, including her DJ gigs in Ibiza, a new single (“Summer Reign”) and fragrance, Rose Rush. When the discussion moved on to Paris’ propensity for sharing memes of herself on social media, her reality show The Simple Life got some love.
Paris said the show, which ran from 2003 – 2007 was “iconic and fun” and was “before its time.” She went on to confess that she and her boyfriend, actor Chris Zylka, watch the show “all the time.” When asked about her favorite episode, she said one of the funniest was when she and co-star Nicole Richie worked at Sonic, recalling, “We were just dressed up on those big milkshake outfits, and we were running around and causing trouble.” She complimented Nicole, calling her “so funny.” And, when asked if she’d do anything differently, she said:
No, not really. I’m very proud of the show. I think the one thing about it is that people think because of the character I played — people assume before they meet me that I’m a really ditzy dumb blonde. That’s the one thing that kind of annoys me sometimes. They just think because of the reality show that’s who I really am. But that was just a character that I created. I didn’t realize what a huge success [it would be] — that I would have to continue playing this character for five years. With everything that’s happening, though, with my business, I think people can understand that you couldn’t possibly get this far being a dumb blonde.
When asked what she watched on TV now, she said, “I actually don’t watch that much television because I am constantly traveling.” She does, however, make time to watch The Leftovers, probably because her BF is one of the stars of the show. As for a reboot of The Simple Life, don’t set your DVR yet.
They’ve been talking to me about it and asking me for a while. I’ve just been so busy with everything else going on. Reality TV is not really a priority for me; I get offered every single day from different networks and producers coming up with ideas. I just don’t think anything has been innovative or exciting to me. So, I’d rather focus on my business. I feel like that show was just everything. So, it would be really hard to recreate that.
As for her other projects, Paris spoke about her work as a DJ, which she’s been doing for eight years, the past five in Ibiza. She says of the gig, “I love it, especially [in Ibiza], because I love the energy of the people. It’s so much fun to be up there, seeing everybody have so much fun.” And, just in case you were wondering, she added, “It’s an amazing lucrative business.”
And, in a further attempt to prove to us that she’s not a dumb blonde, said that DJ-ing ain’t easy, telling R29,
It’s actually very technical. It’s not just something where you put in a song. You need to know the system. When you look at it, it’s just this giant board, there’s so many different buttons, and knobs, and filters. It’s really about learning the art of DJing. There are some other DJs who just play from a computer, but I play from the most advanced systems that are out there. It does take a lot of training to actually learn these systems.
I don’t know how hard being a DJ can possibly be, but hey, more power to her. She has changed with the times somewhat, even if it sounds like she would prefer to live in the past.
That’s hot. Sure her vocabulary and catch phrases haven’t changed much. The more things change, the more they stay the same.
I feel a little sorry for her that she wasn’t ready to be “over” and replaced, and she keeps trying to grasp that. But also on the other hand I’m pretty surprised she’s still interested in being a club DJ and partying(/playing music?) all night long! I’m 5 years younger than her and being a nightclub DJ in a party city sounds like my own special corner of hell. Maybe when I was 22!
She’s making a lot of money DJ-ing if the figures I read about are true – like 200k per night or even more.
This woman is duller than iceberg lettuce.
Shhhh, the iceberg lettuce in my fridge might hear you !!
I think she is smarter than what she gives away.
So I take it Ibiza is just some mainstream piece of commercial crap then?
Most people would be like, oh god that’s embarrassing, teenage years eww.
Paris reviews old tapes with her current bf and whines about ‘the character’ she ‘created’. Yikes.
I don’t think being a DJ is easy either and it’s great that she is a successful woman in a business seemingly dominated by men.
The Simple Life was hilarious. It is bit sad if it’s true that she still watches episodes all the time, but I guess some people like being nostalgic. I’ve always felt like she was hiding something. When I first read about the Hilton sisters, the bit was in Rolling Stone or something, and they were portrayed as these angry teens (who wasn’t an angry teen?) with bad bleach jobs who were never home. They were sh*t-stirrers of sorts. The dumb blonde persona is masking something pretty dark… I am sure of that
So sad that I’m our society THIS is what we have made famous. We have everything so screwed up. how sad that all her money has made her into this.
And why wouldn’t it be hard to learn, just like any other profession? Bad DJing is easily identifiable, and if she’s still going at it, she must have some talent as she is still being hired for gigs.
Paris Hilton comes across as clever during her interviews, so I would give her the benefit of a doubt that she could in fact, know what she’s doing and it’s quite low brow to label her as a dumb blonde. Good for her for finding something she likes to do.
From what I’ve heard she is booked for her celebrity cache. She is booked to heavily female and gay venues and the appeal is similar to when a Kardashian hosts a club event.
She relives the past because in the present she’s a hasbeen whose former sidekick has eclipsed her in fame and I’m not talking about Nicole.
I found the fact that Kim buried her to be quite hilarious. True, on the other hand, we are now stuck with the Kardashians, but honestly I’ll take a Kim over Paris any day. I always detested her. While Kim is a vain, obnoxious attention-whore, Paris was and most likely still is all that plus coked out and happy to play the mean girl. I’m delighted to see she has now reached the has-been status she was always so terrified of.
I get a few things from this. 1) kind of sad that she rewatches her old reality show from when she was young and relevant. 2) I seriously doubt that in those days Paris had the forethought to “create a character” considering that reality tv was not an established way to become famous. 3) if you think about the fact that nicki married someone Uber rich and got on with her life and that Paris is still dj-ing and partying and rewatching the simple life this story is worse
Her boyfriend is like, WOWWWWW. He was so hot on the Leftovers, gave Theroux a run for his money.
Who is she, Norma Desmond?
Lol. Now I cant unsee Paris creeping to the camera for her close up like Swanson in that film.
That pic of Nicole and Paris, I first thought that was actually Nicky Hilton posing with Nicole. Paris has changed so much over the years. But she still poses hard like her life depended on it!
I think the Ibiza scene only appeals to certain people, but it really is a fun place and I can see why she wants to DJ there. To me, it seems way more fun than her old life in LA, Hollywood etc, so more power to her. She also looks better now than she did on the Simple Life. Not sure what’s changed, but she looks good and seems to be living a better life than she did before.
Iconic? This girl does realize she’s ALREADY forgotten about, right?
