Starz is developing a TV show based on Mariah Carey’s life

Starz, the network that brought you American Gods, is soon to tell the story of an American goddess (if you have that opinion of her) – Mariah Carey.
Deadline reports that an “untitled fictional scripted drama” is in the works, telling the story, based on Mariah’s experiences, of “an ambitious bi-racial 16-year-old girl, an aspiring singer-songwriter who survived a difficult childhood to become the biggest selling female music artist of all time.” The 47-year-old singer is serving as executive producer along with her friend, producer/director Brett Ratner, and her omnipresent manager, Stella Bulochnikov.
The series is written by Nina Colman, who will also serves as the series’ show runner. Deadline stated that one of Nina’s credits was a project called Mahogany. Sadly, it’s not the camptastic 1975 Diana Ross film, which if you have never seen, do yourself a favor. The whole shebang is on YouTube. It is magnificently terrible. After some extensive Googling, it seems Nina’s most high profile project to date was Dr. Doolittle 3. Eek.
I would have thought that after Mariah’s recent (don’t call it a) reality show, Mariah’s World, that there would be really nothing else to share about the diva, but I guess people just can’t get enough Mariah. (Or Mariah just can’t get enough people.) I am still waiting for the RuPaul show to hit the airwaves. But seriously, do we really need this show? Haven’t we all seen Glitter? That is how I would always like to think that Mimi ascended to superstar status. It sure isn’t her dancing ability, on full display in this hilarious, fan-shot footage from her Las Vegas show.
In other Mariah news, did you catch her sleepwalking through her appearance on Jamie Foxx’s game show Beat Shazam last week? Talk about awkward. I shouldn’t plug the show, because they didn’t cast my boyfriend after what I thought was a stellar audition. It’s pretty entertaining, and it’s been picked up for a second season already. I’m sure Mariah stiffly hugging some super fans didn’t help. Enjoy.
Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com
A cardboard cutout of Mariah would have put more effort into performing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG that ‘performance’ is tragic,is she medicated?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved late 80s through 90s Mariah Carey so much it hurts. To see her try and stumble her way back into relevancy is painful to watch because she never did have to rely on stunts. She sang and wrote songs and did both well.
But ever since she stopped working with Jermaine Dupri she has been stumbling and bumbling from one flop to the next. This show, just like Glitter, is going to be a disaster and it is not going to be pretty. She needs to stop and go away for a while. She also needs to get a manager who actually has music experience and who will is not afraid to tell Mariah the truth about herself. She is wasting her time and talent on worthless projects. This is legit sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The new Queen of #1′s is going to be Rihanna in the next two years if Mariah Carey gets her s*** together. I have always lived her since she first came out in 1990. I am sad and disappointed at her. Now a series about her life is where I threw my hands up in the air with MC. She needs to get rid of that Manager who is an opportunistic parasite. Get her ass into the studio and record some music and keep making more #1 hits or Riri is going to take her spot. Mariah you in trouble, come back to us, please.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A people too young to remember the travesty that is Glitter?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
May be a case of collective amnesia helping people to forget Glitter.
She dances with all the enthusiasm and pizazz of a drugged sloth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she needs the money more than anything else. Mariah used to be a great singer and a funny, likable person to interview. But after her breakdown she has never been the same again, and the people around her do not seem terribly interested in addressing her erratic behaviour and ensuring she is mentally and physically healthy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITAWY.. I think that breakdown changed her. I was never a big follower; but she just seemed to become a completely different person from what little I knew. Child like; and living in a fantasy world. There was so much media coverage of Brittney and her life.. but not as much on Mariah. So many just went with the Oh she’s a Diva. I don’t see it that way. I don’t think she is mentally healthy. And nobody seems to care. It is all fun to look at.. but not to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel the same way. I just feel sad when I watch her now. It is awful to contemplate being in such an out of touch state and allowed to live there. She is like a sad clown except people call it campy diva but it just reads as unhappy performance to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I only know her from this website, so no, I would never turn on the TV to watch a show with her in it or about her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That “dancing” clip is hilariously sad. Reminds me of Lili Von Schtupp.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL She’s TIRED…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Corey, you also forgot to add that Mariah can’t get enough of herself either
Report this comment as spam or abuse