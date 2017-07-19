Don Trump Jr. ‘never wanted this, can’t wait for these four years to be over’

I was going to lump everything together, but this People Magazine story is worth discussing in a stand-alone post. People Mag’s cover story this week is about The Terrible Trumps, the Bitchy Biglys, America’s dumbass first family. People Mag has been throwing shade – if not outright insulting the Trumps – for months now, but this does feel like a turning point. People Mag, America’s go-to celebrity-news outlet, is treating the Trumps like a true-crime story. Which is how they should be treated, quite honestly. You can read the full piece here – the cover story is mostly about how Don Trump Jr. hates his life right now (poor baby) and he wishes his dad was out of office. Same.
On Don Jr.’s admission that he should have done things differently with the Russia meeting: “Those are not words normally heard from a Trump,” a source who knows the family well tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. Those who know and have studied Donald Trump Sr. and the grown children running his empire while he’s president—Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric—say the family is guided by their father’s creed of winning at all costs and never admitting mistakes.
What his father thinks of Don Jr.: Though the president publicly defended his eldest son, telling reporters 39-year-old Don Jr. is a “good boy” and insisting “nothing happened with the meeting,” sources say performance is what matters to the patriarch. “He doesn’t like failure and mistakes, and he doesn’t accept them,” says a source who has had business dealings with Trump. “You have to justify your existence to be in his realm.”
Don Jr. is just a humble guy: He “still relishes the quiet of his lifelong loves of hunting and fishing.” Most weekends, he escapes Trump Tower Manhattan to a rustic cabin upstate with his wife, Vanessa, and their five children. He’s a regular at the Riverside Café in Roscoe, New York, where the manager says Trump Jr. is “good people,” doesn’t seek attention, and “never has his hair slicked back like he does on TV.”
Eric & Don Jr. hate their lives: A friend of the Trump brothers tells PEOPLE they hate their role as First Sons: “Eric and Don, they never wanted this.” Adds a source in their circle: “Don can’t do any deals, because he’ll be overly scrutinized. He just goes to work every day and is miserable.”
What one Republican says about Don’s Russian meeting: Richard Painter, the chief White House ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush, considers the actions “treason.” “It is betraying your own country in the hands of a foreign adversary,” Painter tells PEOPLE. He notes that under the Bush administration, Don Jr. would have been in custody and brought in for questioning. “I think there are grounds here on campaign finance violations alone that it is illegal,” he says.
Don Jr. is loyal to his dad: “The loyalty within this family is insane,” says a family friend especially close to Don Jr. and Eric. “They would never speak against their dad.” Adds the source in the brothers’ circle, “You can’t bite the hand that feeds you, but he [Don Jr.] can’t wait for these four years to be over.”
This is truly the People Magazine treatment – casting Don Jr. as a victim of circumstance and stupidity, all while throwing around the word “treason.” The question is: does anyone actually feel sorry for Don Jr. or any of the Trumps? I’m really asking. I feel sorry for Barron and that’s about it. The rest of them need to be handcuffed and frog-marched off to federal prison.
Also: who will turn on the family first? Will Bigly sell out his own son and throw him under the bus? Or will Don Jr. sell out his father?
Photos courtesy of Getty, cover courtesy of People.
Oh yes he wanted this, but without the “drama”.
If he “never wanted this” why would he try to facilitate Russian interference in favour of his dad. Oh right, to try (and fail) to look more important than his sister and brother in law.
No, nobody feels sorry for him or any of the adult Trump children. I hope they all reap what that have sown legally speaking.
I’ve seen this guy’s Twitter feed. He is vicious, vindictive, and facts don’t matter to him. Ethics don’t matter and neither do laws like the EEOA provisions against sexual harassment in the workplace – he said do. He has basically demanded that Kathy Griffin be murdered. So, no, I have no sympathy for his plight. If he doesn’t want this life, turn down the Secret Service protection, get the hell off twitter, get a real job and go live a quiet life.
Exactly. I believe this as much as I believe Princess Nagini’s claim that she ‘stays out of politics’. For someone who doesn’t want to be involved, he seems to have no problem going on tv, peddling his dad’s lies.
Neither can the rest of the world…
The Trumps obviously thought they would continue their family run shady enterprises in the White House. Now they are stunned to find out that some people actually care about how our country is run.
Any president who throws ordinary Americans under the bus to the line the pockets of their corporate cronies is guilty of treason in my book.
Please love me daddy. It seems dad has bestowed his affection to one of his children only and the others are keenly aware of it.
Sorry, Don, Jr. and People Mag, I’m not buying this BS of “Eric and Don never wanted this.” They campaigned for their father and just like Precious Ivanka, they saw big dollar signs for their brand in the White House. None of the Trumps expected the presidency to spin out of their control like it has.
Trump can resign at any time. I am so sick the whining from these people. You don’t like it, LEAVE! Problem solved.
#Trumpxit
Jared turned first. He had to correct his SF86 forms and was called to meet with the FBI on 6/23. Jared is already squealing.
Ever since People tried to normalize the Duggars, I haven’t read it. This looks like typical People ass-kissing garbage, dictated directly from a Trump PR person.
Tiffany may be ok (aside from Barron) if only cause her father sees her as ‘that daughter who isn’t Ivanka’ and thus doesn’t seem to pay her much attention (if any).
Tiffany is probably quietly writing a memoir about her life as a member of this family.
“Black Sheep with Blond Highlights : My life as the forgotten daughter of Donald Trump “by Tiffany Trump”
I would wager trump throwing his son under the bus to save his own skin. If that story of trump smacking Don jr for not a wearing jacket and tie when he came to see his son in college is true. Then I don’t think he would hesitate to throw Don jr to the wolves. 45 demands respect and does not like to be made a fool of.
I feel sorry for Barron too. He’s just a little kid. And I think Tiffany dodged a bullet with her outsider status.
At the risk of sounding crazy, I have never wanted anyone to suffer as much as I want Trump Snr and this entitled maggot to suffer.
