Duchess Kate in Catherine Walker for Berlin arrival: dowdy or appropriate?

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arriving in Berlin with their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Charlotte seems to be much more outgoing these days, as sleepy-faced George looked like he was not in the mood to do a formal tarmac meet-and-greet. The Cambridges left Poland this morning and hopped the short flight to Germany, where they’ll spend the rest of the week. On today’s agenda in Berlin? A tour of Berlin’s Holocaust museum. I wonder if Kate will wear this ensemble, or if she’ll change into something pink and floral.
As for Kate’s ensemble here, she wore a matching “cornflower blue” coat and lace dress by Catherine Walker. Kate and her blue coats, I don’t know what to tell you. She probably needs a storage space the size of an airport hangar for all of her blue coats and coatdresses. The only thing I can really see about the dress is that it is very, very short. It looks like it’s about four inches above her knee. Yikes. Also: The Telegraph says that this color can be called“cornflower blue,” but it’s also known as Prussian blue. This color has deep ties to German history, as the cornflower is Germany’s national flower, and this was a color developed in Germany two centuries ago – go here to read more about the color. It’s obvious Kate and her people did their research on the color scheme. So why did they choose a light floral dress for the concentration camp visit in Poland?
Something nice: at least her hair is pulled back. And she hasn’t flashed anyone on this trip… yet.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
More appropriate than what she wore to the concentration camp.
Yes, she should have worn this, and these shoes.– more appropriate. She looks pretty here..love that .vibrant color, her hair and makeup look good. Very nice.
Aside from the ugly shoes, I think the entire look is very pretty and flattering,
But why wear these flashing fly away skirt cuts at the airport – climbing steps especially with kiddies.
How about we call the color boring blue. And yes, that is a short dress. She loves those types of accident prone ansembles when she is near a tarmac though.
Like I’ve said, at this point, I’ve come to terms with the lack of fashion sense or appropriateness. such a shame.
The color doesn’t photograph well though, it’s actually quite vibrant and lovely in person.
…I like that they never show impatience with their oldests antics…great parents the both of them…
I had no idea that our national flower is the cornflower??? I didn’t even know we had one. And I bet 99% of Germans don’t either. But she looks very nice. It’s pretty hot today though so maybe she should’ve switched this for the flowery dress yesterday. Behold, the nude heels. Where were you yesterday? This looks appropriate for a more serious event.
And George is me today.
The coat/dress seems too ill fitting and uncomfortable. Short length with three-quarter sleeves. It’s like she’s outgrown the outfit some time ago but can’t let it go.
The dress is not four inches above the knee. Maybe one inch, but I don’t think it’s too short. All I care about is sleepy,grumpy George! So cute!
You’re looking at the coat. You can see the actual dress underneath the coat in the 3rd picture, and it is EASILY 4 inches above the knee.
Question: Does she ever take these coats off? I feel like 99% of the time she wears a coat buttoned over a dress like this, we never see the dress underneath. And how does she not start sweating profusely wearing a coat over a dress in the summer?
Dowdy. Back to those damn coat dresses again and hair that makes her look like she’s in her mid 40s when she’s only 35 or so. She never looks fresh and youthful. Always like a 1940s housewife.
She wanted and chose the life of a 1940′s (very rich) housewife so that look is appropriate for her.
It looks as though Kate has put on a little weight. Her face and figure look really good. As blue is my favorite color, this gets the thumbs up from me. Also, I like the shorter hair and I like that she wore it up here.
The kids are adorable.
Keeping the expectations low, it’s considered a successful trip if she didn’t flash anyone
George is very ill prepared and scared of people. He is not grumpy or sleppy like others elsewhere state – he is locked away in AHForest far too long from people/ public and it shows.
Kate looks lovely…. fresh, young, and appropriate for the occasion, as opposed to the flirty-looking tea party frock she cluelessly chose for the solemn concentration camp visit.
Only small quibble is that the ensemble is a little too short. The color is very pretty on her.
The kids are scene-stealers.
Those nude shoes… I can’t. Girl. Stop.
I like that her hair is pulled back, with an event like this and a look like this it’s very appropriate. I like the coat and the dress, blue is definitely her color. I just feel like she wears different variations of the same outfit all the time, coat after coat and coat, I wish they would add some variety but I think they probably just try to go with the safest option.
I think this is a great color on her. Sure the look is a bit boring but she still looks nice.
I think she is wearing her hair back more because the cut makes it more comfortable to do so. I had very long hair and i never put it up because even low ponytails hurt. Once I chopped a few inches off I wore it up all the time.
I like the outfit. Predictable but nice.
the dress isn’t too short for pete sake. Yes kate usually has ugly/boring/non event appropriate style, but the dress isn’t too short here. Why should she have to wear a ankle length coat dress in the middle of july? Sheesh.
I commented on a similar post above, but if you’ll look at third photo where you can see the dress underneath her buttoned coat, then you’ll see that Kaiser is correct… that dress is easily 4 inches above the knee. Hope Kate doesn’t plan on taking the coat off. The coat is an appropriate length.
The coat looks too short because of the pleats. If the cut was straighter it would be fine. She needs a decent tailor & stylist. Never gets it quite right.
The skirt is too short because the length together with the sleeves (speaking of it being the middle of July) makes the whole thing look like a doll’s dress. No one said ankle length for heaven’s sake! But the shorter skirt has a hint of that dirndl/1950s shirtwaist look and both tilt the affect to dowdy. A longer skirt with a nipped in waist and high heels I think is a (quietly) sexy and more elegant look.
Sorry, she looks like a housewife heading for an afternoon of bridge here.
Ugly shoes, nice suit
She looks good but the skirt should be longer. Charlotte looks adorable matching her mother. And George looks over it which is the age. I’m sure we can find a million pics of will and Harry looking the same way.
Horrible. It looks like some awful, polyester, catalog dress. She has no style.
BBC online has published an article The Royal family’s dress code uncovered by Cherry Wilson.
Well, both, actually. It’s certainly not inappropriate, but it is a bit dull. If they are headed directly for their lodgings to put the kids down for a nap and get ready for the state dinner or something, it’s perhaps understandable. But it is one of Kate’s eminently forgettable outfits – I agree with posters who have already observed that again, the proportions are off, and the skirt should have been longer – the length of the skirt yet again suggests that 1950s shirtdress look that she seems so fond of – God knows why.
Looks lovely, length is appropriate and I personally the colour. Fashion is personal, perfection is boring and you can never please everyone!
Also… that floral dress really wasn’t as garish as people have been saying (IMO), but I understand that people have opinions about what is appropriate. I feel like its more important to focus on the history of Stutthof, and the lessons to be learned from the attrocities than the clothes worn by those visiting it (but then this IS a gossip site and here I am contributing …..so…?).
