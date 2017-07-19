Cillian Murphy used to want to be ‘an actor first and Irish second’

Here are some photos from the New York premiere of Dunkirk on Tuesday night. The premiere did not involve Tom Hardy, sadly. While I know in my heart that Hardy is a douche, I still like to look at him. I’m including photos of Cillian Murphy, Harry Styles and Kenneth Branagh. I almost included photos of James D’Arcy because I love him, but no one ever knows who he is, so I’ll just keep my D’Arcy love to myself. Meanwhile, I’m still struggling to understand how people can actually be *hot* for Cillian Murphy. I look at his startled alien beauty and I want to watch him, for sure. I want to see him wear the f–k out of a blue dress shirt. I want to admire his prettiest alien photos. But I would not bang him. I just don’t get it with Cillian, sorry.
To be fair, though: Cillian Murphy seems to have a great personality. He usually comes across as a very humble and sweet guy, truly happy to be a working actor and pleased that he gets to work with people like Christopher Nolan. Cillian also chatted with an Irish outlet about how he’s proud to be an Irish actor these days, representing Irish acting talent and supporting the small Irish film community:
Cillian Murphy has said he has become more proud to be an Irish actor and support the Irish film industry as he has gotten older. The Cork native, who can next be seen in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, said he always wanted to do American movies when he was starting out, but he is now very proud to be known as an Irish actor.
“When I was younger, I really wanted to be an actor first, and Irish second,” Murphy told the Irish Examiner. “I wanted to do American films, and do an American accent, and a British accent, and show that I can do that. But as I get older I think it doesn’t matter. I’m very proud of being an Irish actor. It’s a smaller industry, but I’m really proud to support it.”
It’s interesting he’s talking about Irish pride and such, because I always forget he’s Irish. I always think he’s British. A lot of British people/media outlets often do that with Irish actors too: they’ll refer to Michael Fassbender, Colin Farrell, Peter O’Toole, Pierce Brosnan and more as “British.” Partly because those actors work so much in Britain and can do somewhat flawless British accents. I think it’s a good thing that Cillian is so… slippery when it comes to being able to play different kinds of characters and different nationalities. But at the end of the day, he’s hella Irish.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
His voice is really sexy. For some reason.
Agreed
I guess because I am Irish American and have loads of relatives both sides of the Atlantic, but he doesn’t look the slightest bit alien to me. He looks like a lot of my family in fact and the people I grew up with. In my family we tend to have “piercing blue eyes” and high cheekbones.
I think he is a terrific actor and seems like a good guy as well. By the way Branagh is also Irish – from Northern Ireland. And doesn’t HE look great here too! (I’ve always loved Ken.)
i think in a micro way…this really helps to bring discussion in on race and gender too….too often new or young actors want to be actor first, woman second. or black last actor first but when they do its almost like participating in erasure.
As a black woman I loved what Cillian said…. been a fan since 28 days later man!!!
I’ve only found him attractive in Peaky Blinders. Other then that he’s beautiful but not attractive.
For a long time I felt the way you do about CM. I loved looking at him, he intrigued me, but I did not get the appeal. But as I started binge-watching Peaky Blinders, something strange started happening to me, and I found myself more and more attracted to him. 😃
He is fabulous in Peaky Blinders
Agreed.
Two days in a row of exquisite Alien Beauty! Joy!
And Branagh is looking good too.
Is the Irish film comunity small? To me it seems like it’s one of the bigger ones in Europe?
I wish sometimes actors and musicians would acknowledge how much they prosper from comming from an English speaking country. No one ever talks about that, but when it comes to being able to be very very successful that’s probably the biggest advantage there is. And they’re not typecast the way Asians or Africans or other Europeans are.
The Irish film industry is somewehre in the midlle when it comes to film industries in Europe, I would say.
So much this! It is a huge advantage and only the ones who can totally erase their national accents and be fluent in English can make it without getting the stereotyped roles.
I. Would. Bang. Him.
More than once. I’d probably shank for him too, if pushed.
(In my experience, it’s always the Americans who lump in the Irish with the British, not the other way around. Same as you often see Americans seeming to think European is a homogenous descriptor.)
That’s such a shame. I’ve always been very aware of the Irish, probably because my father ( We’re American) who has never been to Ireland and has never met an Irish person, has always been so very proud of his Irish ancestry.
Anyhow, there’s a world of difference in the way the Irish and British speak. And the name is pretty much a giveaway.
Mr Sixer’s family is Irish (he himself was born here in the UK). He also is proud of the ancestry and the culture.
I don’t know who this guy is but he looks exactly like Dolph Lundgren (sp?) to me.
.God forgive me but i so would for Harry Styles….im obsessed with Kiwi and Sign of the Times
There is something SOOOOOOOO attractive about him in Peaky Blinders, I love him in that. And he seems like a great guy too, bonus!
I, too, think James D’Arcy is great – please share the D’Arcy love!
Kaiser, I love James D’Arcy and have watched him for years. He’s a fine actor who has never become a star. He will probably, like Sir Ken, work forever.
