Duchess Kate wore the same blue coat to the Berlin Holocaust Memorial

The bad news is that the Duchess of Cambridge didn’t change clothes for the outing in Berlin today, so we don’t have a new frock to discuss. The good news is that her cornflower blue Catherine Walker coat and dress was appropriate enough for the day’s activities. After arriving in Berlin, Prince William and Kate shuffled their children off somewhere, likely with Nanny Maria. Will and Kate started their day in Berlin with a “walkabout” around the Brandenburg Gate, then posed for photos in front of Brandenburg Gate. Apparently, Berliners were happy to see Kate and Will. I think their reception in Poland was probably more enthusiastic, but the Germans looked pretty happy to see Will and Kate.
The Cambridges also had a private lunch with Angela Merkel today, and they also visited the Holocaust Memorial. At no point did Kate or William change clothes, so Kate wore the same Catherine Walker coat everywhere.
The Director of the Holocaust Memorial, Uwe Neumärker, shows The Duke and Duchess around the the museum in Berlin.
I realize that I’m pretty conservative when it comes to dressing for certain occasions and dress codes for royal/public figures. I still believe that the hot pink coat at the 9/11 Memorial was inappropriate, just as I believe the floral Erdem look yesterday was a bad call. You shouldn’t compare Kate to what you would wear, or what a tourist would wear – you should compare her to what a first lady would wear. She’s representing her country in an official capacity, much like a first lady or head of state. So, with all that being said…I don’t have a huge (or small) problem with cornflower blue at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin. It’s not garish, it’s not too “sunny,” and the cut of the coat is conservative enough. It’s fine. Still, if I was Kate’s stylist, I would try to convince her to invest in some simple black and grey suits and separates.
The couple walk through the Field of Stelae. The Memorial contains 2711concrete blocks and represents the enormity of the Holocaust.
It’s completely fine. But I thought yesterday’s ugly Erdem was appropriate too.
So what’s the point of this tour? Is it successful?
To lessen the virtually universal view that the UK has become the laughing stock of Europe with its fantastical approach to Brexit?! Presumably, it’s supposed to be a charm offensive to sweeten attitudes of important and/or perceived friendly members of the EU27 during negotiations.
So y’know. I was busy yesterday so didn’t comment – but opening yourself up to criticism by some for wearing a flowery dress to a Holocaust centre was an actual, proper diplomatic eff-up, not an excuse for mean girls on the interwebz to moan about Kate as some saw it.
It’s just so mickey Mouse, isn’t it, Sixer?
These are the morons we are entrusting with ‘soft diplomacy’?
Sixer, do they really think they can charm them? These tours don’t do anything. It did when they first got married and were popular. Remember the Canadian tour? It did nothing at all.
I was wondering where you where yesterday!
I’m also wondering if the Brits really think anyone over here is impressed with soft diplomacy at this point. We’re pretty pissed off. This Brexit sh*t is forced upon us when really, we don’t have enough stuff on our plate? Surrounded by assh*le dictators, trying to deal with climate change, upcoming elections, increasing violence on the left and right, refugees … and this is supposed to what, make us feel more warmly towards … well, who exactly? May? That woman has dug her own public opinion grave over here. Twit and Twat are not going to fix anything. Brexit will hurt and possibly the only ones who won’t feel it are these two. NOT the best ambassadors to be sending right now. Like we’re a kitten that’s easily distracted by a piece of string. Well yeah, for a minute.
I’m sorry, I could just vomit every time I think about this Brexit sh*t. I know I’m not alone.
ETA: Kitty, no. You’re right. We’re not that easily charmed.
How’s tourism in the UK? I’ll be backpacking through Wales, Scotland and N. Ireland this August and with everrything Brexit I don’t want to be hassled or bothered due to my nationality. I’ll visit big and small cities. (Decided to avoid London due to the recent attacks… don’t want to push my luck).
Hardly anyone cares.
The People would be way more entusiastic if the Olders would be there.
My Cousin lives in Berlin and likes to watch everything modern Royals but even she said ‘ Nah, Not them.’
AVAMAE, interesting. I do fear for the monarchy once The Queen passes though.
If HM or Charles were doing the tour, I could see the soft diplomacy aspect, but W+K have not distinguished themselves in any capacity so I don’t get why Poland or Germany would be interested in having them visit.
Now that I know the host country has to foot the bill for everything, including clothes, I am even more perplexed by this tour.
Kitty
This Version of a Monarchy is already defanged, maybe it is time to put it to final Rest when the old Lioness is gone.
The bottom lid eye liner is back in all its gloriousness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s starting to get Essex Botox face; where here forehead is basically immobile and the rest of her face is aging badly.
I like the coat – its appropriate for the occasion.
She looks good. Pretty color blue. Does she always wear the same shoes or does she just have hundreds of pairs of nude pumps?
I think this is a huge inprovement from the floral. But still agree that some grey in her wardrobe would be an improvement.
Her nude pumps remind me of figure skaters every time now. http://4.bp.blogspot.com/-RDP0rCm6BGw/UwLgRnKd6PI/AAAAAAAAAT4/dqHAopXj8zY/s1600/figure+skating.jpg
Of course! Figure skaters! I couldn’t put my finger on it. Thanks, Christine. ⛸
Do you suppose Kate is always concerned about appearing attractive, rather than choosing professional work wear? She never had a job, so she probably doesn’t have a clue what “professional” means…
I think you’re on to something, Zondie. Surely someone has advised her about what appropriate, professional attire is, though? Perhaps they have and do, but she just goes ahead and does her own thing.
I think this is a HUGE part of her problem. Momma Carole did her girl no favors keeping her idle and supported by mommy and daddy in her 20s, the years people learn about themselves, being professional if in that type of career track, how to dress, walk, speak publicly. Kate learned none of those things and if you compare her to Letizia or Maxima, you can see how much it hurt her.
She can still catch up, but she would need to give a care, and I don’t think she really does. The job doesn’t suit her, and she is doing the minimal, with the minimal effort.
Having said all that, this is a huge improvement over yesterday’s somewhat informal floral dress. A huge improvement. And I like that her hair is back a lot more.
@ANNAKIST @SARAH You are correct that she seems to disregard advice and seems to lack incentive to prepare for her “job.” I agree that the hair is an improvement.
Yup, no career turned her into this. She has no concept of form, place and attire.
The color combination of her shoes and hose in the header photo make her look like she’s got Barbie feet.
Pretty color, not appropriate for the occasion. Holocaust memorial is not the time to show your fashion chops. Black/grey/ navy suit/separates appropriate for somber ocassions and memorials, showcasing fashion chops with british/ visiting country designers as appropriate for non somber occasions. If your role is to showcase “soft” power (thanks to sixer a while back for an on point explanation of this and British royals), then dressing the part is essential. Why oh why doesn’t she have a great stylist who can coordinate these things???? I’m sure there are so many stylists in London or elsewhere in the U.K who could do an excellent job with this!!! If I were the queen I would insist that she hire a good stylist. And i say this as a complete non fashion person who would absolutely require the help of a stylist for even the very basics of this kind of thing.
I think she looks fine, very respectful. It’s not floral, she’s wearing closed toed shoes, her hair is up.
If she wore black or grey, everyone would be writing about how old and dowdy she looked.
Well, I must admit I didn’t see the lace under-sheath when she got off the plane, it looks much less dowdy here.
