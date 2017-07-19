“Felicity Jones replaced Natalie Portman in the Ruth Bader Ginsburg bio-pic” links
  • July 19, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2017

Felicity Jones is replacing Natalie Portman in that Ruth Bader Ginsburg bio-pic. [Jezebel]
Justin Theroux & Jennifer Aniston step out together in NYC. [LaineyGossip]
This Kermit/voice-actor controversy is getting so crazy! [Dlisted]
Celine Dion continues to be an international treasure. [Go Fug Yourself]
Here’s the trailer for Professor Marston and the Wonder Women. [Pajiba]
Would you lie about a miscarriage just to get attention? [Starcasm]
Jenny McCarthy wrote a love letter to Donnie Wahlberg. Barf. [Wonderwall]
Tara Reid is a mess, just FYI. [OMG Blog]
Remember how Megan Fox is part-owner of Frederick’s of Hollywood? [Celebslam]
This is a story about patriarchy and periods. [The Blemish]
Vicki Gunvalson doesn’t know the difference between literally & figuratively. [Reality Tea]

 

  1. mar_time says:
    July 19, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    As someone who recently went through a miscarriage at the end of April, and kept it a secret from as many people as possible, I can’t imagine someone faking it for attention because it’s quite cruel. Having said that, people are awful and would do it for attention…

    Reply
  2. Incredulous says:
    July 19, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    That guy (Guy) in the period story is a cretin and their HR is odious.

    Reply
  3. adastraperaspera says:
    July 19, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    More RBG please! I mean, she did perform in an opera, right? Adore her.

    Reply
  4. perplexed says:
    July 19, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Did they say why Portman was replaced?

    Reply
  5. Parigo says:
    July 19, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    I find Felicity Jones a bit underwhelming. Not into this casting.

    Reply

