Emma Watson left her rings in a spa safe, is devastated they’re missing

Oof, this one hits me in my soft spot. Emma Watson took some me time over the weekend to get treatments at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Spa in Hyde Park. Like most of us would, she removed all her jewelry beforehand. She locked three rings of great sentimental value in a safe at the spa but forgot to retrieve them when she left. She realized too late, the spa was closed by the time she called and security couldn’t find them. As of yet, they are still lost. Emma posted the following plea to Facebook looking for anyone who might have information.

The full text is:

Reward for information leading to the return of rings lost Sunday 16th July at Mandarin Oriental Spa, London. On Sunday afternoon I went for a treatment at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Spa in Hyde Park, London. Before my appointment I removed 3 silver rings from my fingers and put them in the safe inside the locker. When I left, I forgot to take my rings from the safe. When I got home I realised the rings were not on my hands and I called the spa, but at this time the spa was closed. Security checked the safe and said there was nothing in it but that the spa would be open again in the morning and they could speak to them then and see if they had them or if anyone had handed them in. As of now they are missing. Were these just any rings I could accept this, but one of the them was a gift from my Mum. She bought it the day after I was born and wore it for 18 years, never taking it off, and then gave it to me for my 18th birthday. I wear this ring everyday, it is my most meaningful and special possession. If anyone was at the Mandarin Oriental Spa on Sunday from 3pm onwards and saw the rings or accidentally picked them up or knows anything about them, I cannot express how much it would mean if they came back to me – no questions asked. If you have seen them or have any information please email: findthering@outlook.com Thank you,

Emma x

Listen to the tone of her appeal, she is so desperate to have these back. She’s telling whomever has them, she’s not going to ask any questions, no charges just please, please bring them back. Could you imagine losing that ring her mother bought the day after she was born? Oh my goodness, I really feel for Emma here.

I know there are many ways to blame Emma for negligence but I can’t bring myself to blame her for anything on this. First of all, I’ve had plenty of moments where I’ve overlooked something, especially after having a particularly relaxing episode like a good nap or spa treatment. Secondly, I’ve forgotten to pack things after a hotel stay and never gotten any of them back. Never. Not even when I called only an hour after. Not even when it was a full-length coat in the closet that would be hard to miss. Not even when it was the hotel at which I worked. And you cannot replace sentimental value. I accidentally left the first pair of diamond earrings The Mister bought me in a hotel safe and they were never found either. I don’t think they were even a ½ carat but I felt so grown up when he handed them to me. I’ve never been able to bring myself to replace them, like a permanent punishment for my carelessness. Sorry, like I said, this one hit me. I want Emma to get her rings back. It would be great if she gets them all back but even if it’s just the one her mom gave her, that would be something. I’m not hopeful, though. Maybe the reward will be enough but now that these rings have been identified, they can’t stay in their original form. I hope they haven’t met with a smelter yet. If, by any miracle, one of you knows anything, that tip email again is findthering@outlook.com.

Emma is wearing two on the rings in this pic