Emma Watson left her rings in a spa safe, is devastated they’re missing

Oof, this one hits me in my soft spot. Emma Watson took some me time over the weekend to get treatments at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Spa in Hyde Park. Like most of us would, she removed all her jewelry beforehand. She locked three rings of great sentimental value in a safe at the spa but forgot to retrieve them when she left. She realized too late, the spa was closed by the time she called and security couldn’t find them. As of yet, they are still lost. Emma posted the following plea to Facebook looking for anyone who might have information.
The full text is:
Reward for information leading to the return of rings lost Sunday 16th July at Mandarin Oriental Spa, London.
On Sunday afternoon I went for a treatment at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Spa in Hyde Park, London. Before my appointment I removed 3 silver rings from my fingers and put them in the safe inside the locker. When I left, I forgot to take my rings from the safe. When I got home I realised the rings were not on my hands and I called the spa, but at this time the spa was closed. Security checked the safe and said there was nothing in it but that the spa would be open again in the morning and they could speak to them then and see if they had them or if anyone had handed them in.
As of now they are missing. Were these just any rings I could accept this, but one of the them was a gift from my Mum. She bought it the day after I was born and wore it for 18 years, never taking it off, and then gave it to me for my 18th birthday. I wear this ring everyday, it is my most meaningful and special possession.
If anyone was at the Mandarin Oriental Spa on Sunday from 3pm onwards and saw the rings or accidentally picked them up or knows anything about them, I cannot express how much it would mean if they came back to me – no questions asked. If you have seen them or have any information please email: findthering@outlook.com
Thank you,
Emma x
Listen to the tone of her appeal, she is so desperate to have these back. She’s telling whomever has them, she’s not going to ask any questions, no charges just please, please bring them back. Could you imagine losing that ring her mother bought the day after she was born? Oh my goodness, I really feel for Emma here.
I know there are many ways to blame Emma for negligence but I can’t bring myself to blame her for anything on this. First of all, I’ve had plenty of moments where I’ve overlooked something, especially after having a particularly relaxing episode like a good nap or spa treatment. Secondly, I’ve forgotten to pack things after a hotel stay and never gotten any of them back. Never. Not even when I called only an hour after. Not even when it was a full-length coat in the closet that would be hard to miss. Not even when it was the hotel at which I worked. And you cannot replace sentimental value. I accidentally left the first pair of diamond earrings The Mister bought me in a hotel safe and they were never found either. I don’t think they were even a ½ carat but I felt so grown up when he handed them to me. I’ve never been able to bring myself to replace them, like a permanent punishment for my carelessness. Sorry, like I said, this one hit me. I want Emma to get her rings back. It would be great if she gets them all back but even if it’s just the one her mom gave her, that would be something. I’m not hopeful, though. Maybe the reward will be enough but now that these rings have been identified, they can’t stay in their original form. I hope they haven’t met with a smelter yet. If, by any miracle, one of you knows anything, that tip email again is findthering@outlook.com.
Emma is wearing two on the rings in this pic
Photo credit Facebook, Getty Images and PRPhotos
Why the hell didn’t spa management take possession of the rings once they were found in the safe? They had to belong to a guest. I hope poor Emma gets them back!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was my thought, too. They were in a spa safe! Are you telling me staff never checks the safes before handing over access to the next client?? So frustrating. I ache for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That being said, it should be fairly easy to determine who had access subsequently to the safe, no?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure they will. The management at Mandarin Oriental do not want this kind of publicity. Its a 5 star hotel. They need their wealthy clients to feel safe. There will be video footage, there will be access logs. They will find who took them.
I hope Emma gets her rings back. Sentimental value…these things are indeed ‘a price beyond rubies’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I assume this is less a safe and more the lockers. Which wouldn’t have cameras as they’re in the dressing room. When she returned the key, anyone could have used it next. Those small rings would be easy to overlook in a locker.
I am sure she’s gutted by losing something so close to her heart, but the hotel isn’t legally responsible (it’s why there are signs saying you take responsibility for your belongings) and it would be nearly impossible for them to find out who as it could be anyone: staff or guests. Hence the public plee being her only real recourse.
I hope they do get returned to her!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know! What is wrong with the management there? They ought to be boycotted, seriously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. My friend works at a spa and the time between clients is used to check for anything left in the safe and clean in between clients. That’s basic practice. If I leave something in the safe I expect it to be safe. Esp at a high quality place like this one.
This is a black eye on this place and what high caliber client will go here now?
Losing something she’s had her entire life is devastating. Hopefully this place has cameras and she gets them back
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, poor Emma. When I was 11, my mum gave me a pair of earrings that had belonged to my grandmother and I wore them everywhere. About a year later, I went to the beach with my aunt and took them off ever so carefully so that I wouldn’t lose them in the water – and then picked up my towel after my swim, presumably scattering them in the sand, and went home, not even thinking about them. I went back and searched for hours when I realised! I felt so guilty and sad. I sobbed about those earrings, even though it was silly of me. I hope those rings get found! She must be feeling awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cried for days when lost a ring that belonged to my mother – it was one of the first gifts my dad gave her and it didn’t fit her anymore, so she passed it on to me. At some point I lost a lot of weight and it became a bit loose on my finger. I think I probably lost it in a coffee shop while washing my hands. I remember going back there the next day, and I was so upset when I couldn’t find it that I started crying in front of the bartender, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve had a similar accident.
I had a pair of earings that had been gifted to my mother for her baptism. I loved them so much, I thought they were the most beautiful thing ever. One day, when I was about 10, I went to the beach. I don’t know how it happened but somehow I lost one earing, while I was wearing them. I was devasted when we realized I was missing one earing. The guilt I felt was crushing. I have never worn earings to the beach since then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It really is such a blow to lose something with sentimental value! At the time it can feel like losing a connection to the person who gifted it to you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eff that spa. Why have a safe at all if you can’t police it? They give clients a false sense of security. Crooked employees. Gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree! What the heck is up with having safes that other people can access. What?! I don’t understand the point then. Lesson learned here. I’m never taking my rings off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really hope she finds it. I have a ring I’ve worn for 13 years and last year I lost it for about 2 weeks. I eventually found it (somewhere so stupid) after looking in my house and all around uni. My parents gave it to me as my first ‘grown up’ birthday present because I told them I was too old for a Barbie. Losing something with sentimental value is terrible
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was given my grandmother’s high school class ring and wore it often as a teenager. One day I used the restroom and took the ring off to wash my hands, leaving it on the sink. I went back to my British Lit class and realized it about 2 minutes later. I literally ran down the hall and back into the restroom, only to discover two girls holding the ring and talking about it. They refused to give it to me and the school staff was no help in that regard, basically told me if I couldn’t prove it was mine, finders keepers… I was such a timid kid who hated rocking the boat back then. I look back now and wish I had the gumption I do now. I would have dived right onto those two snots and took my ring back. It was more than 20 years ago and I understand it was just an object, but to me it meant so much and every once in a while I get pangs of longing for that ring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How awful!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find it so strange that I’ve found wallets, jewelry, keys and cats and always either handed them in or reunited them with their owners yet I have lost many things, including my engagement ring, and never been reunited with them.
Some people just seriously suck.
Re all the questions about the Spa taking responsibility for the safe – over here most safes at Spas are just like small lockers. You pop a euro in it which allows you to lock it and take the key. You come back with the key to unlock it and get your euro back. Sounds like she just forgot the rings when she went to get the rest of her stuff out of it. I lost a watch this way. Loads of people could have used the same locker that day after her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In hotels I have been to, when you take possession of the room the safe is open, waiting for you to put your own combination in. So I guess this must be employee theft?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel for her so much. I know that feeling of your stomach dropping when you realise you’ve misplaced something with sentimental value like that. I really hope she gets her rings back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She cant be faulted for negligence she put it in the safe, the rings don’t ‘look’ that costly but now if its known they belong to her, they could end up on ebay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The spa should come forward and help get the rings back. This particular hotel chain is very expensive, their spas are too, so I can’t really comprehend the low level of care they show. If a locker has been vacated you have to check for forgotten items in order to avoid this type of situations. Either an employee or a client attending the spa stole them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really hope she gets her rings back.
Room hotel, gym safes etc ARE NOT COMPLETELY SAFE, they can be opened by employees with relevant privileges by resetting using a pre-established code. Some safes can be unlocked by using a customized magnet – I’ve witnessed that myself.
I don’t trust hotel employees at all. When I am staying in a hotel I carry my wallet, passport, phone etc with me when I leave the hotel room. I go as far as putting my underwear, cosmetics, in my luggage and put a lock on it. I put in the wardrobe only jackets, blouses etc prone to wrinkling.
My best friend takes cleaning wipes with her to clean light-switches, door knobs and such in her hotel rooms. So she was in this hotel in Athenes, she cleaned said items, put the cleaning wipes in the night table drawer and left the room. When she came back, she found the cleaning wipes on the night table. Ridiculous and outrageous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse