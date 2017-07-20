Duchess Kate in a red ‘boho’ McQueen maxi dress: chic or terrible?

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at yet another “garden party.” These two and their garden parties! I guess they don’t like formal dinners or cocktail parties? No, everything has to be a garden party! Anyway, this garden party was at the British ambassador’s residence in Berlin. The party mostly consisted of British ex-pats, British diplomats and, I suppose, just random British people who moved to Germany for work under the old pre-Brexit EU rules, when EU citizens could roam and work wherever they wanted.
For this garden party, Kate tried a new silhouette (for her). This is shockingly BOHO. This looks like something Sienna Miller would have worn in 2005! I’m scandalized! In reality, this red dress is Alexander McQueen, originally priced at £2,075, but recently marked down to £1,453. Still too much for a dress that you could easily buy at Old Navy or any mass-market faux-boho catalog company? That being said, it is pretty and it’s fine for a garden party and I appreciate that it’s something different for Kate. I wonder if she didn’t feel like wearing something for a German designer. Oh, and the shoes are Prada. She must have recently gone a shoe-shopping splurge at Prada, I feel like these are the third new pair of Prada heels we’ve seen on her in the past month.
William gave a speech at the garden party, because of course he spoke and not Kate. Kate must never speak! Anyway, William made an oblique reference to Brexit, saying: “The United Kingdom and Germany proudly share the same values. Today, we share a fundamental interest in the peace and prosperity of the continent of Europe to which we both belong. This relationship between the United Kingdom and Germany really matters. It will continue despite Britain’s recent decision to leave the EU. I am confident we shall remain the firmest of friends.” I imagine that this was the look Angela Merkel gave when William said that.
Incidentally, the royal reporters on this tour claim that William and Kate sure seemed like they got into some massive fight in Poland. Fascinating.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Not only do these two have no charisma, they’re a black hole that actively sucks all the interest out of any situation they’re in. So powerfully dull, it’s almost a superpower!
ha ha nothing will beat this today!
They were sent to dull Germany into allowing Britain to have the same privileges of the EU without actually being in it. Merkel has already complied – she was in a sleep trance.
That’s not something Merkel can decide to do without discussing with the EU, right? Since Germany is in the EU that have to follow the rules of the EU
Hair looks nice, dress looks… okay. At least instead of being able to complain that she never does anything different, people can complain that they don’t like this different thing.
I love this dress.
Me too. I have one just like it- $30 on Amazon. I’m shocked at the price tag for hers.
Amazon? hmm… I think i will order one for me too thank you. Yes, the price tag is ridiculous for me too, but hey I am not a duchess so, 30 $ for me sounds good
Me too!
This look is so much fun! I never would have thought I’d use that word to describe one of Kate’s outfits. Seriously, could you have imagined her ever wearing something like this two years ago? We all would have fallen down dead. She’s having more fun with her style. That doesn’t excuse any of her other faults, but I’m here for it.
Oh sugar!
I put my name down for the pale amethyst version of THIS EXACT Alexander McQueen dress – from Harrods – for a September wedding I’m going to in Oxford.
There were only 3 left at the time.
Now Kate’s worn, it there’s just no way there’ll be any left in stock at close of play.
I would have to find and give out the mobile numbers of Teresa May’s former advisers to help find it in another UK store.****!
I had my heart set on this McQueen and have zero Plan B. I could scream!
I have this colour. Will put it at the back of the wardrobe for now until Kate wearing it memory fades.
It was the only decent item in the collection.
I find McQueen spring/ summer collections are always terrible. They do better with Autumn/Winter.
The amethyst version sounds so pretty for a wedding! What a shame. Maybe one of those blogs that details Kate’s looks will have sourced some similar dresses that you could think about?
@LAK – Wait, you have one?!!? *weeps* Why distress me further?
@Diana – Thanks for the hope. But anyone who has it now, is prob going to save it for their grandkids!.
People will forget Kate wore it! If you like the dress and are able to purchase it, wear it and style it a million times better than Kate ever could.
I think it’s cute, but he should maybe have dressed a bit more casually too….
She’s definitely been splurging at Prada. This is the third pair of that style she’s worn – 3 different colours.
This Polish fight, if it was a fight, isn’t as bad as their NZ fight where he was photographed yelling at her as she contracted into herself.
I don’t remember seeing at, LAK. Can you link something? Thanks
The shoes or the NZ fight?
ETA: just did a google search, and full sequence of NZ photos has been removed. I did find these 2 shots….one where he is yelling and the other as he walks away.
https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/736x/2e/61/13/2e6113cee55da5a143383cc63d4f7a8e.jpg
If i recall, the full sequence was her carved into herself, pushing her hair behind her ears whilst he let rip. She looked like a slapped puppy.
@ LAK it seems like they were just getting off a Chopper, it seems like its very loud and he is ‘screaming’ for her to hear him, would he be dumb enough to scream like that infront of people and cameras?
That was the dress where she showed the world her derrière. Of course I don’t know if Willy was aware of that pic then. My feeling is that there is a lot of noise around them and he has to yell.
What? What happened in NZ? Any form of violence between partners makes my skin crawl.
Also – good catch on the shoes. She’s wearing the same shoes, in a lighter colour, that she wore to the History Museum, right? Why buy the same shoe in different colours?
Because she likes them and they are comfortable?
And that’s how some women end up with 10 pairs of nude pumps.
To be clear, he wasn’t hitting her, but yelling.
I’m sure one of the royalblogs has full sequence of it, but i posted above 2 pics still available on google. One is a partial view of him mid-yell.
Re: these shoes…..she wore a black pair some time ago, then the purple pair at the Museum ladt week(?) And this new pair.
@LAK – I didn’t mean he was hitting her, but yelling/screaming at someone, causing them to retreat into themselves, is violence. He is an aggressive person and makes me feel sad for her.
LAK, I viewed the two pics you provided a link for. Do you think maybe he was yelling due to the noise so she could hear? Just seems logical and inmakes me ill to think he could lose it in full view of everyone. Makes me wonder if it’s true what happens behind closed doors.
Duller than a donkey’s bottom these two.
How come they never hold hands? Cute dress though.
I like it. The colour and cut are something different for her.
Imagining Angela Merkel giving Wills dirty looks made my day!
I loved the color on her. We all agree that reds work. And I really liked it until I got to the bottom. She and Pippa must be one boho kick. But that price tag is a crime. Agree with Kaiser. Wayyyy too much. And she really is too thin. I think if she had some curves it may help her carry some of these $$$ dresses.
And agreed without Alix above- a black hole that sucks all interest out of events. They are the superpower- the lay-dull duo (lazy dull).
Are we sure that dress isn’t by Gunne Sax? Full disclosure, I love Gunne Sax and have several vintage Gunne Sax dresses on my eBay watchlist (which I will never buy).
Like the color, don’t like the dress, but I don’t like this style of dress in general. She looks underdressed next to William.
I am surprised we have not seen a German designer yet.
You’re right. The colour on her is beautiful but the style of the dress not so much. I know she loves the boho style with the ruffle at the bottom but I don’t think it actually suits her personality. For someone who loves theme dressing, she should have worn a German designer at this point….but the hair is great and it’s nice to see her relaxed & smiling.
Hair, good for once. And the dress! I love it although I am shocked to see Kate mix it up so much. William is such a blob.
Great look for Kate! I love that Kate tried something different! Good for her.
On a different note, PW seems like a very difficult person to live with.
Maybe garden parties are shorter so it feels like a breeze? Question: Does Kate speak any other languages or even Will for that matter,i know he reads speeches and tries his best at different languages on their tours..but are they actually bi-lingual?
I don’t think so. Some people like to pretend William speaks french but he’s nowhere near fluent. I don’t even think he’s at an intermediate level. Unless he speaks an imaginary language, he’s not bilingual. Kate can barely keep her fake accent under control.
“Kate must never speak!” LMAO! So true, so true!
Calling Germany, yes, red is in their flag. But red is somehow aggressive to the eye for a day time – garden party event. Just my take.
On a different note, does anyone know who writes the KP tweets? I think this one was posted yesterday: “This evening The Duke and Duchess are at a Birthday Party for The Queen hosted by the German Ambassador.”
German Ambassador? Really? In Deutschland? 140 characters and it’s all you can do? Since when is there a German ambassador in Germany? With the 104 characters (I’ve checked) you (whoever writes these things) could have put “British Ambassador in Germany”. Here you go. 116 characters.
this is just theme dressing again – she’s going for Octoberfest milk maid.
I would wear this to a beach party or wedding, not to a semi formal garden party celebrating TQ’s birthday. Did she buy the exact same shoes in different colours? If you’re going to splurge at Prada you might as well get different styles.
ETA: The Mirror articles points out how glum Kate looked at the Spanish State Banquet and actually mentions “being upstaged by Queen Letizia” as the reason behind it OR her channeling Diana. Apparently Royal Reporters are catching on and actually publishing it.
I see what she’s going for, but this dress still comes off a little too grandma’s-lampshade. And I see Kate went on a major shoe shopping spree recently…
Love the dress
Oh my, you don’t hold a Champagner flute like this as it warms your drink! Not even for a picture because “Knigge”! This dress looks cheap for the event and could be worn in the daytime with flats- without special occasion lol girlfriend has a ridiculous style!
Crime of the century holding a champagne flute wrongly.
Dress looks too ‘big’, like she’s drowning in it and Kate basically disappears and the dress takes over the entire photo. That’s almost always the case with Kate. She has zero charm and charisma, and lacks polish and poise that the clothes are often wearing her.
She looks “fine”. But it’s always that: she only ever looks fine or good or okay. But with the amount of money she spends on her clothes, you’d think she could do better and look better. Most of the time there’s something missing to complete her look. No oomph to her, no shine.
I love the dress. I don’t love it on her. That first picture cracked me up though. Red is a good color on her.
There’s nothing wrong with the dress per se, but the fact is, it’s the kind of dress that requires a certain amount of personal flair, or charisma, to pull off. Kate’s strong points are her tiny waist and long racehorse legs, neither of which are shown off in this dress. It does absolutely nothing for her, and she hasn’t got the, well, for lack of a better word, “personality” for it. That said, the shorter hair is an immense improvement and does look much better with the faux-chiquita look she’s trying to pull off (I lived for a long time in the American southwest) here than her sausage curls would have.
Sorry but way under dressed.
It’s something you’d wear for dinner on a beach holiday.
It could have worked on their Indian trip.
In Germany not so much.
