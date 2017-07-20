Duchess Kate in a red ‘boho’ McQueen maxi dress: chic or terrible?

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Berlin

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at yet another “garden party.” These two and their garden parties! I guess they don’t like formal dinners or cocktail parties? No, everything has to be a garden party! Anyway, this garden party was at the British ambassador’s residence in Berlin. The party mostly consisted of British ex-pats, British diplomats and, I suppose, just random British people who moved to Germany for work under the old pre-Brexit EU rules, when EU citizens could roam and work wherever they wanted.

For this garden party, Kate tried a new silhouette (for her). This is shockingly BOHO. This looks like something Sienna Miller would have worn in 2005! I’m scandalized! In reality, this red dress is Alexander McQueen, originally priced at £2,075, but recently marked down to £1,453. Still too much for a dress that you could easily buy at Old Navy or any mass-market faux-boho catalog company? That being said, it is pretty and it’s fine for a garden party and I appreciate that it’s something different for Kate. I wonder if she didn’t feel like wearing something for a German designer. Oh, and the shoes are Prada. She must have recently gone a shoe-shopping splurge at Prada, I feel like these are the third new pair of Prada heels we’ve seen on her in the past month.

William gave a speech at the garden party, because of course he spoke and not Kate. Kate must never speak! Anyway, William made an oblique reference to Brexit, saying: “The United Kingdom and Germany proudly share the same values. Today, we share a fundamental interest in the peace and prosperity of the continent of Europe to which we both belong. This relationship between the United Kingdom and Germany really matters. It will continue despite Britain’s recent decision to leave the EU. I am confident we shall remain the firmest of friends.” I imagine that this was the look Angela Merkel gave when William said that.

Incidentally, the royal reporters on this tour claim that William and Kate sure seemed like they got into some massive fight in Poland. Fascinating.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

 

48 Responses to “Duchess Kate in a red ‘boho’ McQueen maxi dress: chic or terrible?”

  1. Alix says:
    July 20, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Not only do these two have no charisma, they’re a black hole that actively sucks all the interest out of any situation they’re in. So powerfully dull, it’s almost a superpower!

    Reply
  2. GiBee says:
    July 20, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Hair looks nice, dress looks… okay. At least instead of being able to complain that she never does anything different, people can complain that they don’t like this different thing.

    Reply
  3. Ree says:
    July 20, 2017 at 7:45 am

    I love this dress.

    Reply
  4. Jegede says:
    July 20, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Oh sugar!

    I put my name down for the pale amethyst version of THIS EXACT Alexander McQueen dress – from Harrods – for a September wedding I’m going to in Oxford.
    There were only 3 left at the time.

    Now Kate’s worn, it there’s just no way there’ll be any left in stock at close of play.

    I would have to find and give out the mobile numbers of Teresa May’s former advisers to help find it in another UK store.****!

    I had my heart set on this McQueen and have zero Plan B. I could scream!

    Reply
  5. mellie says:
    July 20, 2017 at 7:46 am

    I think it’s cute, but he should maybe have dressed a bit more casually too….

    Reply
  6. LAK says:
    July 20, 2017 at 7:46 am

    She’s definitely been splurging at Prada. This is the third pair of that style she’s worn – 3 different colours.

    This Polish fight, if it was a fight, isn’t as bad as their NZ fight where he was photographed yelling at her as she contracted into herself.

    Reply
  7. Jade says:
    July 20, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Duller than a donkey’s bottom these two.

    Reply
  8. Huckle says:
    July 20, 2017 at 7:50 am

    How come they never hold hands? Cute dress though.

    Reply
  9. GardenLady says:
    July 20, 2017 at 7:50 am

    I like it. The colour and cut are something different for her.
    Imagining Angela Merkel giving Wills dirty looks made my day!

    Reply
  10. Seraphina says:
    July 20, 2017 at 7:55 am

    I loved the color on her. We all agree that reds work. And I really liked it until I got to the bottom. She and Pippa must be one boho kick. But that price tag is a crime. Agree with Kaiser. Wayyyy too much. And she really is too thin. I think if she had some curves it may help her carry some of these $$$ dresses.

    And agreed without Alix above- a black hole that sucks all interest out of events. They are the superpower- the lay-dull duo (lazy dull).

    Reply
  11. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    July 20, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Are we sure that dress isn’t by Gunne Sax? Full disclosure, I love Gunne Sax and have several vintage Gunne Sax dresses on my eBay watchlist (which I will never buy).

    Reply
  12. Becks says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:00 am

    Like the color, don’t like the dress, but I don’t like this style of dress in general. She looks underdressed next to William.

    I am surprised we have not seen a German designer yet.

    Reply
    • HK9 says:
      July 20, 2017 at 8:30 am

      You’re right. The colour on her is beautiful but the style of the dress not so much. I know she loves the boho style with the ruffle at the bottom but I don’t think it actually suits her personality. For someone who loves theme dressing, she should have worn a German designer at this point….but the hair is great and it’s nice to see her relaxed & smiling.

      Reply
  13. Freddy Spaghetti says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Hair, good for once. And the dress! I love it although I am shocked to see Kate mix it up so much. William is such a blob.

    Reply
  14. Idky says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Great look for Kate! I love that Kate tried something different! Good for her.

    On a different note, PW seems like a very difficult person to live with.

    Reply
  15. Loopy says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Maybe garden parties are shorter so it feels like a breeze? Question: Does Kate speak any other languages or even Will for that matter,i know he reads speeches and tries his best at different languages on their tours..but are they actually bi-lingual?

    Reply
    • Cee says:
      July 20, 2017 at 8:13 am

      I don’t think so. Some people like to pretend William speaks french but he’s nowhere near fluent. I don’t even think he’s at an intermediate level. Unless he speaks an imaginary language, he’s not bilingual. Kate can barely keep her fake accent under control.

      Reply
  16. SoulSPA says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:09 am

    “Kate must never speak!” LMAO! So true, so true!

    Calling Germany, yes, red is in their flag. But red is somehow aggressive to the eye for a day time – garden party event. Just my take.

    On a different note, does anyone know who writes the KP tweets? I think this one was posted yesterday: “This evening The Duke and Duchess are at a Birthday Party for The Queen hosted by the German Ambassador.”

    German Ambassador? Really? In Deutschland? 140 characters and it’s all you can do? Since when is there a German ambassador in Germany? With the 104 characters (I’ve checked) you (whoever writes these things) could have put “British Ambassador in Germany”. Here you go. 116 characters.

    Reply
  17. jeanne says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:11 am

    this is just theme dressing again – she’s going for Octoberfest milk maid.

    Reply
  18. Cee says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I would wear this to a beach party or wedding, not to a semi formal garden party celebrating TQ’s birthday. Did she buy the exact same shoes in different colours? If you’re going to splurge at Prada you might as well get different styles.

    ETA: The Mirror articles points out how glum Kate looked at the Spanish State Banquet and actually mentions “being upstaged by Queen Letizia” as the reason behind it OR her channeling Diana. Apparently Royal Reporters are catching on and actually publishing it.

    Reply
  19. L84Tea says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:19 am

    I see what she’s going for, but this dress still comes off a little too grandma’s-lampshade. And I see Kate went on a major shoe shopping spree recently…

    Reply
  20. Katherine says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Love the dress

    Reply
  21. everlyB says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Oh my, you don’t hold a Champagner flute like this as it warms your drink! Not even for a picture because “Knigge”! This dress looks cheap for the event and could be worn in the daytime with flats- without special occasion lol girlfriend has a ridiculous style!

    Reply
  22. Maiden says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Dress looks too ‘big’, like she’s drowning in it and Kate basically disappears and the dress takes over the entire photo. That’s almost always the case with Kate. She has zero charm and charisma, and lacks polish and poise that the clothes are often wearing her.

    She looks “fine”. But it’s always that: she only ever looks fine or good or okay. But with the amount of money she spends on her clothes, you’d think she could do better and look better. Most of the time there’s something missing to complete her look. No oomph to her, no shine.

    Reply
  23. CidyKitty says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:34 am

    I love the dress. I don’t love it on her. That first picture cracked me up though. Red is a good color on her.

    Reply
  24. seesittellsit says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:35 am

    There’s nothing wrong with the dress per se, but the fact is, it’s the kind of dress that requires a certain amount of personal flair, or charisma, to pull off. Kate’s strong points are her tiny waist and long racehorse legs, neither of which are shown off in this dress. It does absolutely nothing for her, and she hasn’t got the, well, for lack of a better word, “personality” for it. That said, the shorter hair is an immense improvement and does look much better with the faux-chiquita look she’s trying to pull off (I lived for a long time in the American southwest) here than her sausage curls would have.

    Reply
  25. Maum says:
    July 20, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Sorry but way under dressed.
    It’s something you’d wear for dinner on a beach holiday.
    It could have worked on their Indian trip.
    In Germany not so much.

    Reply

