Duchess Kate in a red ‘boho’ McQueen maxi dress: chic or terrible?

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at yet another “garden party.” These two and their garden parties! I guess they don’t like formal dinners or cocktail parties? No, everything has to be a garden party! Anyway, this garden party was at the British ambassador’s residence in Berlin. The party mostly consisted of British ex-pats, British diplomats and, I suppose, just random British people who moved to Germany for work under the old pre-Brexit EU rules, when EU citizens could roam and work wherever they wanted.

For this garden party, Kate tried a new silhouette (for her). This is shockingly BOHO. This looks like something Sienna Miller would have worn in 2005! I’m scandalized! In reality, this red dress is Alexander McQueen, originally priced at £2,075, but recently marked down to £1,453. Still too much for a dress that you could easily buy at Old Navy or any mass-market faux-boho catalog company? That being said, it is pretty and it’s fine for a garden party and I appreciate that it’s something different for Kate. I wonder if she didn’t feel like wearing something for a German designer. Oh, and the shoes are Prada. She must have recently gone a shoe-shopping splurge at Prada, I feel like these are the third new pair of Prada heels we’ve seen on her in the past month.

William gave a speech at the garden party, because of course he spoke and not Kate. Kate must never speak! Anyway, William made an oblique reference to Brexit, saying: “The United Kingdom and Germany proudly share the same values. Today, we share a fundamental interest in the peace and prosperity of the continent of Europe to which we both belong. This relationship between the United Kingdom and Germany really matters. It will continue despite Britain’s recent decision to leave the EU. I am confident we shall remain the firmest of friends.” I imagine that this was the look Angela Merkel gave when William said that.

Incidentally, the royal reporters on this tour claim that William and Kate sure seemed like they got into some massive fight in Poland. Fascinating.