Céline Dion is still working it in Paris, takes her kids out shopping

Another day, another check in with our favorite Canadian fashionista/chanteuse, Céline Dion. The 49-year-old singer is still wowing the crowds in Paris with a seemingly endless parade of fashions. Earlier this week, she managed to get her sons in the act, stepping out for a shopping excursion with her 6 and 1/2-year-old twin sons Eddy and Nelson. Not pictured is her oldest son René-Charles, 16.
Céline wore what every Mom wears when taking her kids to the mall, a baseball-themed silk Gucci ensemble topped off with stilettos and red latex socks. The top with beaded floral embellishments is pretty cool. I’m not sure I could commit to the matching pants though. And, as much as I love Céline’s taste in shoes, I can’t get going with the latex socks. I mean, wouldn’t they make your feet sweat terribly? I know, fashion isn’t always pretty, but, woof. The outfit is part of the designer’s spring 2017 collection and, if you’ve got a spare $1040 laying around, you too could own Gucci’s “Sandal with removable latex sock.” I’ll pass, but I would be delighted to own that gorgeous black Hermès Birkin bag. The boys exuded style in their graphic tees (love the Kurt Cobain one) and Converse kicks.
On Tuesday, Céline emerged from her Le Royal Monceau Hotel digs wearing a pink, floral print Gucci dress and strappy black stilettos. Compared to some of her fashions of late, this one was particularly tame. She wore her hair slicked back into a bun and sported her now trademark oversized sunglasses. I’m not a huge fan of florals, but Céline kind of pulls it off.
Also earlier this week, Céline inspired flashbacks to the backward white John Galliano tuxedo she wore to the 1999 Oscar ceremony with another all-white ensemble. The head-to-toe look, from her wide-brimmed hat to her cape with scalloped cutouts was from Ralph & Russo’s fall 2016 couture collection. I think the blouse and pants are wonderful; I really love the cut of the pants in particular. The cape? Not so much and the headwrap is giving too much Norma Desmond for my taste.
One thing I have to give Céline props for her is her devotion to her fans. In all of the photos you see of her, she’s happily greeting her fans. It looks like she takes the time to acknowledge how grateful she is for them, which is kind of awesome. And, let’s admit it, aren’t we all at least a little curious of what get-up she’s going to be spotted in next? Céline will be blessing Europe for a few more weeks – her European tour will conclude in Glasgow, Scotland, on August 5 – and then she’s heading back to the States to return to her Caesars Palace residency in Las Vegas on September 19.
Photos: WENN.com
I am seriously loving this. She looks so happy and like she is having a great time in Paris. The outfits are NMS, any of them, lol, but they’re clearly not meant to be….they’re meant for someone like Celine to wear them as she uses Paris like a catwalk. I think it’s such fun to see what she will wear next.
I love it too. She’s worked her butt off for a few decades now, she’s incredibly wealthy, she should be allowed to have ridiculous FUN.
Celine has gone mad and I love it!
Hah ! You nailed it. Although, that head-to-toe white ensemble is a little bit what happens when a ghost with a sense of humor decides to dress up like a pimp.
More Celine! She’s so fabulous!
I googled pictures of those latex boots/sandals and they have a Caucasian colored pair and thigh high red pairs as well. She actually pulls them off better than anyone else – but they are still ugly!
I love it. Not something I would wear, but it looks great on her and she owns it!
Alas, it’s 33 degrees here and those latex socks make my feet swell by just looking at them…
Paris! Celine! Celebrity glitz at its finest. She looks amazing.
Her husband must have been more like Tony Motolla than we knew. Death is always sad but I’m still glad Celine is out of whatever Stockholme Syndrome he had her in at such a young age.
Nah. Sometimes a girl just needs a cape and latex socks, ya know.
Shopping therapy for a broken heart. No one does it better than Céline.
I hate every one of those outfits, but I love her smile. If she is happy, then I am happy for her! She is clearly having fun.
I thought I might be the only one who disliked all of these outfits. Their not trashy, so if she’s enjoying them, she should have fun
I know some people are giving Celine grief for her fashion shows but she seems to truly be having fun and she’s always been a bit exuberant anyway. The whole thing with her and Rene was always very disturbing (I know she loved him but it doesn’t erase the strangeness) and I wonder if this is her version of freedom since she never really had a childhood.
God this is fabulous. She looks like her most stylish self in everything she wears these days and let’s face it, on most people this stuff would look kooky and costume-y. But she’s wearing the sh*t out of these outfits.
I appreciate that Celine hasn’t messed with her face — either full lift, or those small tweaks that almost every female celebrity over 30, let alone 40, uses to fight the clock. The lack of “work” makes Celine seem more confident and comfortable with herself. In contrast, I saw Shania Twain (speaking of Canadian singers) on tv recently, and the botox and fillers were so overdone that I barely recognized her. Maybe it’s to pull attention away from her terrible new music
