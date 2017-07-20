Céline Dion is still working it in Paris, takes her kids out shopping

Another day, another check in with our favorite Canadian fashionista/chanteuse, Céline Dion. The 49-year-old singer is still wowing the crowds in Paris with a seemingly endless parade of fashions. Earlier this week, she managed to get her sons in the act, stepping out for a shopping excursion with her 6 and 1/2-year-old twin sons Eddy and Nelson. Not pictured is her oldest son René-Charles, 16.

Céline wore what every Mom wears when taking her kids to the mall, a baseball-themed silk Gucci ensemble topped off with stilettos and red latex socks. The top with beaded floral embellishments is pretty cool. I’m not sure I could commit to the matching pants though. And, as much as I love Céline’s taste in shoes, I can’t get going with the latex socks. I mean, wouldn’t they make your feet sweat terribly? I know, fashion isn’t always pretty, but, woof. The outfit is part of the designer’s spring 2017 collection and, if you’ve got a spare $1040 laying around, you too could own Gucci’s “Sandal with removable latex sock.” I’ll pass, but I would be delighted to own that gorgeous black Hermès Birkin bag. The boys exuded style in their graphic tees (love the Kurt Cobain one) and Converse kicks.

On Tuesday, Céline emerged from her Le Royal Monceau Hotel digs wearing a pink, floral print Gucci dress and strappy black stilettos. Compared to some of her fashions of late, this one was particularly tame. She wore her hair slicked back into a bun and sported her now trademark oversized sunglasses. I’m not a huge fan of florals, but Céline kind of pulls it off.

Also earlier this week, Céline inspired flashbacks to the backward white John Galliano tuxedo she wore to the 1999 Oscar ceremony with another all-white ensemble. The head-to-toe look, from her wide-brimmed hat to her cape with scalloped cutouts was from Ralph & Russo’s fall 2016 couture collection. I think the blouse and pants are wonderful; I really love the cut of the pants in particular. The cape? Not so much and the headwrap is giving too much Norma Desmond for my taste.

One thing I have to give Céline props for her is her devotion to her fans. In all of the photos you see of her, she’s happily greeting her fans. It looks like she takes the time to acknowledge how grateful she is for them, which is kind of awesome. And, let’s admit it, aren’t we all at least a little curious of what get-up she’s going to be spotted in next? Céline will be blessing Europe for a few more weeks – her European tour will conclude in Glasgow, Scotland, on August 5 – and then she’s heading back to the States to return to her Caesars Palace residency in Las Vegas on September 19.