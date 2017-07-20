Duchess Kate in bespoke Jenny Packham in Germany: lovely & sunny?

Here are some photos from Day 4 of the Cambridges’ Super Keen Brexit Ambassadorship Trip. They spent two days in Poland, and then they arrived in Germany yesterday. I think they leave Germany tomorrow, because if they do more than five days of work, they both turn into pumpkins. Today, Prince William and Kate visited the German Cancer Research Centre in Heidelberg. They met a British scientist named Dr. Michael Milsom who is doing work with stem cells. Is that controversial? It probably would be controversial in America. I think in Germany, stem cell research is not controversial (which is as it should be).
For today’s outing, Kate chose another new outfit, something in bright yellow, perhaps as a nod to the colors of the German flag. Incidentally, I’ve always thought Germany had one of the ugliest flags. Black, red and yellow, with black on top of the trifecta color-block? No. The darkest color should go at the bottom. Kate’s yellow dress is a “bespoke” piece (“bespoke” = $$$$$) from Jenny Packham. Which means this was made just for Fair Waity. At least that means it fits her correctly, although this is basically a fancy version of a 1950s housedress. I guess the reverse pleats are supposed to make it look updated or something, but you would be able to find versions of this dress in any good vintage clothing shop. Kate paired this bespoke Packham with her beloved Monsoon wedges, because she has to bring those hideous things with her on every overseas trip. Those nude wedges have been with her in Australia, in New Zealand, in Bhutan and India. They’re only really suitable for her trips to Mustique.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I’m sorry this is not even a comment about her dress. Something seems off with Kate. Kate – are you okay? Blink once for no and twice for yes. I feel myself tensing looking up at her. Social anxiety or mean Willie or both??
That was funny. I have yet to see these two hold hands. Someone else pointed that out in previous posts. This relationship seems very off. At least to me.
And not a fan of the dress. They all start to blend in to one another. I’ve stopped keeping track of the styles and started keeping track of the price tags. That’s more of a wow than her style.
Do British royals ever hold hands? Edward and Sophie sometimes have linked arms. But other than that it doesn’t seem to be a thing.
I have seen pics of them holding hands in candid pics,like on the beach or private walks but not on official outings.
Very pretty! I love yellow dresses
Same old. Her clothes are neither aspirational ,inspirational or hideous, just super expensive versions of budget mall clothes.
Not the wedges!!! Jesus H! I thought they were dead and buried 🙈
oh my gosh, those wedges. i can’t–i just can’t.
Kate looks like she might have a wider foot. If that’s the case, most shoes are not comfortable. I know firsthand. If you find a shoe that’s comfortable, you live in it. What I’m saying is, give her a break. Trendy, uncomfortable shoes aren’t worth the sore feet.
The dress is lovely. The wedges…someone do us a solid and burn those. Her hair is also lovely. The shorter cut makes everything look slightly better
She looks good. I’m really enjoying the new haircut. Also, it’s so odd how “uninspired” her personality is, at least for being a public figure. When I think of Maxima, Letizia, Victoria, Madelina, Charlotte, etc their personalities shine through their face and by extension their clothing. But Kate… She just seems like a perfectly fine individual, but not memorable.
Kate’s dress is fine. I like colors and patterns on her. The wedges, a big NO!!! They don’t go with the dress!!
How long can Kate keep this up? Spends all this money on clothes. Not contributing to life/society. She’s like an empty vessel. I’m not sure if I should get upset or feel sorry for her.
Her hair looks good.
Nice colour, but a bit Von Trapp Family curtains. I think she looks very relaxed and happy during this trip. Maybe a bit tipsy? Which I wouldn’t blame her for as I would need a drink to calm my nerves in this situation. William seems happier too so maybe she just feels happier and confident with him.
What I will never understand is how Kate manages to spend thousands of pounds in clothes that one, judging by the look, can easily find for under 200 bucks? This leaves me perplexed.
