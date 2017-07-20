Duchess Kate in bespoke Jenny Packham in Germany: lovely & sunny?

Here are some photos from Day 4 of the Cambridges’ Super Keen Brexit Ambassadorship Trip. They spent two days in Poland, and then they arrived in Germany yesterday. I think they leave Germany tomorrow, because if they do more than five days of work, they both turn into pumpkins. Today, Prince William and Kate visited the German Cancer Research Centre in Heidelberg. They met a British scientist named Dr. Michael Milsom who is doing work with stem cells. Is that controversial? It probably would be controversial in America. I think in Germany, stem cell research is not controversial (which is as it should be).

For today’s outing, Kate chose another new outfit, something in bright yellow, perhaps as a nod to the colors of the German flag. Incidentally, I’ve always thought Germany had one of the ugliest flags. Black, red and yellow, with black on top of the trifecta color-block? No. The darkest color should go at the bottom. Kate’s yellow dress is a “bespoke” piece (“bespoke” = $$$$$) from Jenny Packham. Which means this was made just for Fair Waity. At least that means it fits her correctly, although this is basically a fancy version of a 1950s housedress. I guess the reverse pleats are supposed to make it look updated or something, but you would be able to find versions of this dress in any good vintage clothing shop. Kate paired this bespoke Packham with her beloved Monsoon wedges, because she has to bring those hideous things with her on every overseas trip. Those nude wedges have been with her in Australia, in New Zealand, in Bhutan and India. They’re only really suitable for her trips to Mustique.