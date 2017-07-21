Eric Trump & Donald Trump Jr. are very jealous of precious Jared Kushner

Just know that I will probably never write a sweeter sentence than this: Uday and Qusay Trump are so jealous of precious Jared Kushner. People Magazine continues to release excerpts from this week’s cover story, in which People casts the Trump family as a true-crime drama unfolding before our eyes. We’ve previously heard about Poor Sad Sack Donald “Donnie/Uday” Trump Junior and how the poor baby (bless his heart) can’t wait for his father’s presidency to be over so Sad Donnie can go back to making deals. We also heard about how Poor Donnie was really gross to women in college (and probably beyond) and how he used to be a raging alcoholic. So, what else is new? Uday and Qusay are SO JELLY of Precious Jared!!

One of the biggest power players in the First Family doesn’t share the Trump name – and that doesn’t always sit right with those who do. Post-election, President Trump’s two oldest sons – Don Jr. and Eric – are known to chafe at the shift in attention to brother-in-law Jared Kushner, a senior advisor to the president with an office in the West Wing, sources tell PEOPLE in this week’s cover story.

“All the attention to Jared is a bit of a sore point and they feel left out of the fun in D.C.,” a source close to the family says of Eric, 33, and Don Jr., 39. “They miss being at the center of the action.”

“Don worked on the campaign and Jared gets the big Forbes cover and they make him out to be a big genius,” says the family source, “and Don is like, ‘No, I worked on the campaign too!’”

Now, the 36-year-old Kushner has the president’s ear while the Trump brothers, who commanded their share of the spotlight on the 2016 campaign trail, have returned to N.Y.C. to run the Trump Organization in their father’s stead.

“During the campaign, the brothers thrived on being the spokespeople and speaking at rallies and being very visible,” the family source tells PEOPLE. “Jared was able to build much more influence and power by doing exactly the opposite.”

But, “it’s not like outward hostility [toward their brother-in-law],” the source says. Another insider tells PEOPLE that Kushner is actually quite amiable: “Jared is hard to crack at first, seems uptight. But he’s hilarious.”

With the controversy and legal jeopardy now unspooling from Don Jr’s revelations, the family insider says that, no matter how much Don Jr. and Eric missed the action at their father’s side, “They were better off where they were, they bore no responsibility. This now brings Don into the story and attaches him to this negativity.”