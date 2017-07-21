Eric Trump & Donald Trump Jr. are very jealous of precious Jared Kushner

Just know that I will probably never write a sweeter sentence than this: Uday and Qusay Trump are so jealous of precious Jared Kushner. People Magazine continues to release excerpts from this week’s cover story, in which People casts the Trump family as a true-crime drama unfolding before our eyes. We’ve previously heard about Poor Sad Sack Donald “Donnie/Uday” Trump Junior and how the poor baby (bless his heart) can’t wait for his father’s presidency to be over so Sad Donnie can go back to making deals. We also heard about how Poor Donnie was really gross to women in college (and probably beyond) and how he used to be a raging alcoholic. So, what else is new? Uday and Qusay are SO JELLY of Precious Jared!!
One of the biggest power players in the First Family doesn’t share the Trump name – and that doesn’t always sit right with those who do. Post-election, President Trump’s two oldest sons – Don Jr. and Eric – are known to chafe at the shift in attention to brother-in-law Jared Kushner, a senior advisor to the president with an office in the West Wing, sources tell PEOPLE in this week’s cover story.
“All the attention to Jared is a bit of a sore point and they feel left out of the fun in D.C.,” a source close to the family says of Eric, 33, and Don Jr., 39. “They miss being at the center of the action.”
“Don worked on the campaign and Jared gets the big Forbes cover and they make him out to be a big genius,” says the family source, “and Don is like, ‘No, I worked on the campaign too!’”
Now, the 36-year-old Kushner has the president’s ear while the Trump brothers, who commanded their share of the spotlight on the 2016 campaign trail, have returned to N.Y.C. to run the Trump Organization in their father’s stead.
“During the campaign, the brothers thrived on being the spokespeople and speaking at rallies and being very visible,” the family source tells PEOPLE. “Jared was able to build much more influence and power by doing exactly the opposite.”
But, “it’s not like outward hostility [toward their brother-in-law],” the source says. Another insider tells PEOPLE that Kushner is actually quite amiable: “Jared is hard to crack at first, seems uptight. But he’s hilarious.”
With the controversy and legal jeopardy now unspooling from Don Jr’s revelations, the family insider says that, no matter how much Don Jr. and Eric missed the action at their father’s side, “They were better off where they were, they bore no responsibility. This now brings Don into the story and attaches him to this negativity.”
These people and their nonsense. Uday and Qusay aren’t self-aware enough to understand that they’re Arrested Development-style buffoons who are still vying for daddy’s approval. They were left behind in New York and they’re so jelly that Precious Jared and Precious Ivanka get so much time with Emperor Bigly, so they lash out and try to get his attention by providing the receipts on how they colluded with Russia. PAY ATTENTION DADDY. Don’t look at Jared, I’M YOUR REAL SON.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
All of these goons can rip each other to shreds for all I care. I just still can’t believe a family so clearly dysfunctional and criminal minded would willingly step into this kind of spotlight. The one thing they all have in common is being absolutely delusional.
As always, lock them up!
lol the pain of his presidency is almost worth the comedy
I love that photo of Ivanka – she looks like a vampire bride who just emerged from her coffin.
But without the warmth. :’D
Looks like a vampire bride with a mosquito net on her head
Yes! My mom has a theory that Ivanka and Jared use the Orthodox thing as a cover and that they’ve truly sold their souls to he who shall not be named. Jared is so creepy looking with those black soulless eyes.
Bride of Beetlegeuse
Oh yes they are Gob 1 & 2. Totally.
They all look like their from a crime family, the slicked back hair, dark clothes and veil. Maybe I watch too much TV?
No. You are right on the money. Have you seen the guy who will be the next communications director? Straight out of casting for LAW AND ORDER mob villains.
Cry me a river..
What a bunch of weird looking people
YUGE veneers stuffed in their tiny rat mouths and their Crisco greased hair makes them look bigly weird and sleazy
Creepy as hell.
They are correct to be jealous – Kushner is probably the son he always really wanted. He’s attractive, wealthy and successful (in 45 terms). His actual sons really only have the money and worse, they’ve made him look bad. Plus he’s married to 45′s daughter wife and is as sleazy a grifter as the rest of the family to boot.
But don’t feel bad kids, as soon as he stops paying dividends, 45 will throw him under the same bus he’s using on you. No one is ever going to be more important to 45 than himself.
Guess who cares about their precious feelings…?
Don’s like “I worked on the campaign too, Dad!” #russians
LoL, good, hopefully they act out their aggressions by spilling tea to the press and prosecutors. They are both useless, I can’t stand them but I may actually hate Jared Kushner more.
Man, the Trump genes are not producing attractive physical features. All the offspring have beautiful mothers but it’s like his DNA gets in there, throws a tantrum, and f*cks everything up. It’s very fitting, actually.
Best comment I’ve read in a long time!
Jared is likely throwing Trump under the bus… So don’t worry Eric and Jr., daddy will regret trusting that Kushner fellow.
