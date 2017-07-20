“Amy Adams’ dress is either adorable or underwhelming” links
  • July 20, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Amy Adams attends a photocall at the Giffoni Film Festival 2017

CB & the Fug Girls love Amy Adams’ dress, but I am underwhelmed. [Go Fug Yourself]
I would die if Chris Pine is Mindy Kaling’s baby-daddy! [LaineyGossip]
Radar says some sh-t about Usher. [Dlisted]
More photos from the Valerian premiere this week. [Moe Jackson]
I had no idea Rachel Bilson is on Snapchat. [Popoholic]
Jeff Sessions says he won’t be resigning any time soon. [Buzzfeed]
Natalie Portman is in Japan to promote a movie. [JustJared]
Eva Longoria is on vacation and in a bikini. [IDLY]
Ryan Seacrest is officially back on American Idol. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Shannon Purser talks about her Emmy nomination. [Socialite Life]

4 Responses to ““Amy Adams’ dress is either adorable or underwhelming” links”

  1. Div says:
    July 20, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    While I know Kathleen was more or less wishfully joking over on Lainey with her romance novel gossip take, Chris Pine or Corey Booker would be infinitely better than BJ Novak.

    Reply
  2. Lucy says:
    July 20, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Lainey’s theory about Chris and Mindy is absolutely hysterical. I’m into it.

    Reply
  3. CynicalAnn says:
    July 20, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Yeah-I don’t get the love for this dress. It’s okay.

    Reply
  4. Wren33 says:
    July 20, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    I just watched Arrival last night, and I can’t really look at Amy Adams without feeling emotionally devastated.

    Reply

