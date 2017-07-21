Ben Affleck is really rolling out this Lindsay Shookus relationship

On Wednesday, Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus’s entire day out in New York City was chronicled by the paparazzi. They got coffee, they headed to her office together, they checked out of The Ritz (it’s unknown how long they stayed there) and then Ben brought Lindsay back to her apartment, where she was seen beaming at the paparazzi. I guess sources close to Lindsay were telling the truth when they said she was “comfortable getting a lot of attention.” US Magazine has a bunch of glowing quotes about how Ben is getting serious with Lindsay and how smart and interesting she is. It looks like this is a whole relationship rollout and that he’s committed to it. I’m surprised. Here’ US’s report:
On July 10, the Justice League actor treated his girlfriend of three months [sic], Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, to a cheese pizza at Beach Street Cafe in L.A.’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood. “He was really nice,” an employee says in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting Affleck has come into the shop before. “And he tipped well!”
Credit the 37-year-old producer for his good spirits. The two-time Oscar winner, 44, has been “casually dating” Shookus since April, says an Affleck insider, “and he’s very happy with her.” (Per another source, the couple first got close about three years ago..)
One of the things that attracts the Live By Night actor most to Shookus, who has also produced 30 Rock and Adele Live in New York City, is their shared interests. “Lindsay is an incredibly intelligent woman,” says another Affleck pal. “They have really good conversations and just like hanging out with other.”
A few months in, they’re already taken their romance global, exploring London, where he was filming Justice League, in late June before enjoying July date nights in L.A. And a source says Affleck plans to visit Shookus in New York City soon. The actor is grateful for another shot at love, adds the Affleck insider: “Ben’s really enjoying Lindsay’s company.”
As I’ve said before, Lindsay just created a job vacancy, but good for them. Ben might manage to be faithful for a year or so. If kids come into the picture he’ll be miserable again soon enough. In Touch is reporting that Ben and Lindsay are “actively talking about having a baby” together. She’s 37, it could happen. According to In Touch, Jen is livid “She’s angry, and she has very good reason to be. She’s never been the type who’s about getting retribution, but Ben’s insensitive actions have changed her.” I mean this could all be BS (and Gossip Cop claims it is), but Ben took Lindsay to Jen’s favorite restaurant, a place he’s taken Jen for Valentine’s day, and got papped there. That was personal, that was a dig at Jen. Then Jen went there less than a week later, with Chelsea Handler no less. I buy that Jen is livid and I buy that Ben is promising Lindsay the world and talking about babies because that’s what narcissists do. Usually it doesn’t pan out this way for the other woman, but Lindsay was the right mistress at the right time. She’s exceptional right now because she’s meeting Ben’s needs. Wait until she expects him to meet hers. As many of you pointed out, he can’t even be bothered to carry even one of her bags! She’s ok with that, she’s the cool girl.
photos credit: Backgrid
They are still both disgusting no matter how hard they try to roll this relationship out. No one is buying it.
+100000000
Agree. They are both shitty people.
And it’s beyond obnoxious and insensitive to frame this as ‘she is so clever and interesting’ – intimating that his former partner was neither.
I agree.
I think he likes spending time with her mainly because she’s a partier like he is and she doesn’t “nag” him like his ex-wife did.
it’s why so many men, while with their mistress, think “this is so much better than my home life” because it EASY to be with a side piece…there’s no real responsibility that he has at home with home/kids/etc. with a side piece, it’s all fun and games.
“she lets me be me…she doesn’t nag…she lets me hang out with my bros…” and then the inevitable, the mistress become the OFFICIAL gf or wife and that behavior that he hated in the ex now manifests in the (former) mistress because she’s now got the “right” to “nag” or be demanding on his time.
they are both so f-in cliche.
Well she’s no JLow either.
Wanna see how try hard this two are? Go look at the DM pap video of that day. In one clip, the cameraman is already standing outside of NBC offices and filming when their car pulls up. How did the cameraman know they were coming there? Anyway, Ben then gets out of the car and does a little scare run at one of the photographers (yes, more than pap knew they were heading here!).
Lindsay then gets out of the car and has a chat with a man who clearly doesnt know her. All the while you hear the cameras clicking away. She then saunters into the building in a manner thats clearly designed for the cameras.
The cameraman enters NBC lobby infront of her. How he is allowed on private property in full view of security is a mystery. Ben in the meantime has been slow pacing the lobby waiting for her to come in. He is at her workplace afterall. She picks up her pace and speeds ahead of him and he follows her like a faithful dog.
They get to a security turnstile leading to the elevators and there is a young woman who looks like her assistant waiting there. The three of them get into the elevators and disappear. Nobody at 30 Rockerfella ever challenges the cameraman. Lindsay does not seem perturbed at bringing in papparazzi to her office building which lets face it sees many many celebrities and yet we’ve never been treated to this inside view by a random pap.
Questions that swirl in my head; 1) why is she taking her boyfriend to her office 2) why are security indifferent to the cameramen in the building 3) does her assistant wait for her at the elevators every morning 4) who between her and Ben is running this papparazzi sh^t show now and 5) whats next from these two?
I remember a snip of an interview with Ben with a female reporter. They were about being papped and he said he would show her how easy it was to spin and control things. He put his arm around her and began whispering the rest of the answer into her ear, and sure enough, the next day there was a set of pictures in some tabloid about “Ben’s Mystery Woman.”
He knows EXACTLY what he’s doing, and I’m sure Lindsay Shookus does, too.
Yea I knew it was staged mostly because NYC is a pap crazy place. There are paps outside certain areas like GMA or the Paley Media offices but overall there aren’t pap restaurants or anything. They go where people are scheduled for events mostly. Chances are they called and pulled strings for the rollout. What NBC got in exchange I do not know
Are these two people really worth this in-depth analysis?
They really deserve each other.
Ben, you are a movie star. You can do so much better
Ben is resembling Orson Welles in these photos.
Kevin Bacon’s sister and Orson are likely going to continue this fling until (insert one of several likely deal-breakers). I still want to know where the nanny landed. In a hotel hideaway, perhaps?
I am screaming. She really does look like Kevin Bacon.
Shes so accomplished yet shes such an opportunist its beyond transparent…i mean how long have they just “been friends” I just can’t w these two
Girlfriend of 3 months or side piece for 3 years? I’d say side piece is probably more accurate.
“His girlfriend of three months [sic]”
Hahahahahahahahaha!
I feel like such an idiot. I tried forever to figure out why they added the (sic) there. Thank you for enlightening me! Now I’m rolling with laughter. I needed that.
He’s really rolling out all the red rugs for this one. I can’t imagine that she has any illusions about him. If he was cheating on his wife with her than she can’t think he’s going to be happy or faithful for long right? Like, that would be a stupid assumption.
He also cheated with the nanny at the same time. So it’s not like he’s been faithful to her either. And supposedly he’s still banging the nanny on the side so…yep
“If he was cheating on his wife with her than she can’t think he’s going to be happy or faithful for long right? Like, that would be a stupid assumption.”
of course, but consider that almost EVERY long term side-piece thinks that…”I’LL be the one to change him…he won’t cheat on me if I give him everything he wants…”
I feel so badly for his oldest daughter. Unless they keep her locked in a tower she will see these magazine covers. She’s old enough to see and hear what’s happening and her peers will certainly be able to fill her in. She is old enough to know what mommy’ favorite restaurant is. If he hates Garner’s guts now, at least they are both adults, but he couldn’t keep things on the down low for five minutes after the divorce filing for the sake of his kids? Really?
5 minutes? They’ve been separated since at least late 2014. Time for Jen and her fans to move on, too.
They’ve been separated for a year or so with him living at the house! (Which I’m sorry if he was behaving like this the whole time Garner was nuts to allow). The kids were being presented with a “very little is going to change” scenario but the divorce filing comes then suddenly all over the news, oops no I’m sorry actually daddy’s got a side piece he’s really serious with. You honestly think this wasn’t disasterously handled by him? And Garner, well, she just did her usual doormat routine I guess.
OR maybe ben should give one iota about his kids before being a sh*t husband. But I saw all your comments yesterday and I know there’s no reasoning with a stan
@Nicole Such outrage over someone daring to have an opinion that doesn’t align with yours. Grow up.
@Ruby So you think it’s ok for him and his girlfriend to be trashing his wife/ex-wife in the press with sneaky little rejoinders about how he’s really into Lindsay because she’s so smart and interesting? Come on – no matter how long they’ve been separated or divorced or whatever, there is no excuse, ever, to disparage the mother (or father) of your children.
Sorry I know it’s hard to swallow when you’re s stan, but these people are both a-holes.
They’ve been separated unofficially (according to Jen) for months before the June 2015 press release. There is really no point in debating that part.
Clare but is he trashing her or is this just tabloid made up gossip that we dont know if it’s true or not. It’s funny that we believe certain stories about celebs we don’t like but when it’s one we like we say the stories are BS. Did Ben sit down and give an interview where he said bad things about Jen or is it one of those a close source said or a close friend said.
What we do know is that a separated man has a gf. He’s not a freaking monk.
@Clare/Mia4s The tabloids create daily articles out of nothing, based on nothing, to get clicks from obsessed fans. If this new woman were some glamour puss, they’d be saying that he’s with her because Jen was so plain and boring and he needed some adventure, etc. It is really not a hard concept to grasp.
@ruby Such outrage against a woman you don’t know. Get a life! (see what I did there?)
@V4 he’s never going to give a sit down interview trashing jen given she probably has a lot of dirt on him she could air out. However, the parading his mistress of three years around says enough about the respect he shows her
ikr? i’m no fan of affleck, but some of the reactions are so ott. it’s like they separated yesterday.
@Nicole Yeah, so clever… if you’re 12. RME. But let’s see: Ben’s an alcoholic, possibly had a pill addiction, has been to rehab multiple times, has had affairs with half of LA, finds fatherhood boring, had a longterm mistress, always puts himself first, and loves to gamble. What’s this dirt that she has that is supposed to shock us all? Unless she has a video of him using the N word or abusing a puppy, she has jack. But by all means, she’s welcome to go full-on Betty Broderick if she wants to, and I’m expecting that to happen at some point.
@Ruby, I think Jen is smarter than that. He’s handled this whole thing about as badly as it could be handled. She can sit back and watch him keep digging it deeper. She knows him better than anyone. He’ll do worse to himself than she can do to him, and she’ll look better for it. She will focus on making sure her kids are ok, and I do think will focus on her own career. She’s been doing more non-Ben related stuff in the past couple of years and she’ll keep that up, and hopefully something good will come her way. The contrast of his behavior vs. hers will tell it’s own story.
And this is why Jen should have left that marriage and stopped enabling Ben ages and ages ago. Jen modeled to her kids the acceptance of the worst behavior possible. Staying together for the kids is sometimes an awful idea (oh and BTW its really not for the kids but thats another story),
this – so much. She’s always been an enabler, out dear Amazing Jen.
staying together for the kids is literally always a bad idea. i never met any child who was happy with that sort or arrangement.
You can tell that Ben and Lindsay have been together for a long time (body language).
I was going to comment about that as well. I also think that is the issue about the bags as well. I’ve been married for 20 years. In the beginning (dating and first 3-5 years of marriage) my husband wouldn’t let me carry anything. He even offered to carry my purse while I would shop. Now, I have to ask him to carry things. He did carry our baby into the house when we brought him home. My husband is not a narcissist just kind of blind about etiquette and being a gentleman. He didn’t have a good role model for that and neither did Ben.
In the case of Ben and this woman, the body language and behavior belie whatever story it is that he is trying to spin. I am sure that he had the charm at full blast in the beginning but now that he doesn’t have to work hard to catch her and isn’t hiding he has turned off that spigot. He is comfortable and she is easy-breezy. But familiarity breeds contempt. Which I am sad to say is going to be a two-way street here. The more ensconced she gets and falls deeper in love with him the more he’ll pull back. When he starts getting bored (and he will) he’ll start acting like his true self and she’ll be the next one crying about his selfishness and cheating. I just hope and hope and hope that they don’t have a baby. But I’m sure she is pushing for it.
People are grasping for straws over the bags, my god. This isn’t 1950. It isn’t a big deal.
+1 it’s so obvious.
I wish we could just fast forward to when this things gets messy.
It probably is already messy and we just haven’t heard about it yet
i think we won’t have to wait too long for that!
Those pictures of her with two bags are so telling. Its not about gender or chivalry; who walks empty-handed beside a person carrying two bags, and doesn’t take one of them?! I guess she could have refused his offer to help, but otherwise it’s another small but telling example of his narcissism.
LoL @ Kevin bacons sister 🤣 What’s goin on with her rt. leg there?
Looks like maybe a port wine stain. It’s a kind of birthmark.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. Port-wine stain most likely. I have a smaller one on my arm. It’s the same thing Gorbachev has on his forehead.
I think the more pressing question is what is going on with his face? Puffy much? What is the guy doing to himself?
Oh sure why not have a baby together; a love child. What could possibly go wrong with that?! I mean Ben is an alcoholic who just crashed and burned his decade-plus marriage with 3 kids, so why not start all over again?
I sure hope that part really is just gossip because…. Nope.
No need to cover these two honestly.. they’re both boring and idiots..
Great description of Ben’s narcissism in this post.
As long as she plays the wicked witch they will be united against her. Making the kids miserable.
Keeping herself miserable.
The best revenge is living well. Focus on your kids and your work and get therapy so you don’t repeat the same mistakes with another Ben
If anyone thinks Kate has bad fashion…see the photos above…that is the ugliest dress I have ever seen, I have a blanket I bought in Mexico with that print.
it’s pretty bad. I also wondered why she’s wearing a little dress but he’s wearing jeans AND a LEATHER JACKET?!
it was 95 in the tri-state yesterday, with the humidity pushing the heat index (“feels like…”) at 102. Even after the sun went down, it was hot and nasty humid. wtf is up with that jacket?!
Great comment Luca76!!
You’d think if Shookus knew she was going to be photographed she’d put a little bit more effort into her appearance. I have yet to see a photo of her where she doesn’t look greasy. And the less said about that dress, the better.
The more he puts this out there the more hateful the comments everywhere. He handled this badly from the beginning.
Shockingly bad.
Greasy bacon, lol
Well given the now public news that they were cheating got several years, he has to double down to make it seem serious and inevitable enough to justify breaking his marriage with 3 kids to americas sweetheart.
Guess he thinks if it worked for prince Charles and Camellia……😎😜
Ben and Jen have been divorcing for ages. There is a lot of overreaction going on concerning his new relationship, IMO.
