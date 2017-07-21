Ben Affleck is really rolling out this Lindsay Shookus relationship



On Wednesday, Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus’s entire day out in New York City was chronicled by the paparazzi. They got coffee, they headed to her office together, they checked out of The Ritz (it’s unknown how long they stayed there) and then Ben brought Lindsay back to her apartment, where she was seen beaming at the paparazzi. I guess sources close to Lindsay were telling the truth when they said she was “comfortable getting a lot of attention.” US Magazine has a bunch of glowing quotes about how Ben is getting serious with Lindsay and how smart and interesting she is. It looks like this is a whole relationship rollout and that he’s committed to it. I’m surprised. Here’ US’s report:

On July 10, the Justice League actor treated his girlfriend of three months [sic], Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, to a cheese pizza at Beach Street Cafe in L.A.’s Pacific Palisades neighborhood. “He was really nice,” an employee says in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting Affleck has come into the shop before. “And he tipped well!” Credit the 37-year-old producer for his good spirits. The two-time Oscar winner, 44, has been “casually dating” Shookus since April, says an Affleck insider, “and he’s very happy with her.” (Per another source, the couple first got close about three years ago..) One of the things that attracts the Live By Night actor most to Shookus, who has also produced 30 Rock and Adele Live in New York City, is their shared interests. “Lindsay is an incredibly intelligent woman,” says another Affleck pal. “They have really good conversations and just like hanging out with other.” A few months in, they’re already taken their romance global, exploring London, where he was filming Justice League, in late June before enjoying July date nights in L.A. And a source says Affleck plans to visit Shookus in New York City soon. The actor is grateful for another shot at love, adds the Affleck insider: “Ben’s really enjoying Lindsay’s company.”

[From US Magazine]

As I’ve said before, Lindsay just created a job vacancy, but good for them. Ben might manage to be faithful for a year or so. If kids come into the picture he’ll be miserable again soon enough. In Touch is reporting that Ben and Lindsay are “actively talking about having a baby” together. She’s 37, it could happen. According to In Touch, Jen is livid “She’s angry, and she has very good reason to be. She’s never been the type who’s about getting retribution, but Ben’s insensitive actions have changed her.” I mean this could all be BS (and Gossip Cop claims it is), but Ben took Lindsay to Jen’s favorite restaurant, a place he’s taken Jen for Valentine’s day, and got papped there. That was personal, that was a dig at Jen. Then Jen went there less than a week later, with Chelsea Handler no less. I buy that Jen is livid and I buy that Ben is promising Lindsay the world and talking about babies because that’s what narcissists do. Usually it doesn’t pan out this way for the other woman, but Lindsay was the right mistress at the right time. She’s exceptional right now because she’s meeting Ben’s needs. Wait until she expects him to meet hers. As many of you pointed out, he can’t even be bothered to carry even one of her bags! She’s ok with that, she’s the cool girl.