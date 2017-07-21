Daniel Radcliffe came to the aid of an injured mugging victim

wenn29577790

Disclaimer – I would make Harry Potter comparisons in this post but since every other outlet is going that route, I’m going to break with the pack. I’ve expressed my love for Daniel Radcliffe before. I find him delightful in interviews and he seems gracious without it appearing phony. He doesn’t try to distance himself from the franchise that made him famous, even though he has done a lot of admirable work since. And if I needed any more assurance that my admiration was warranted, he recently came to the aid of a man who’d been mugged. This victim had his face cut and his expensive bag stolen in the attack. I feel really bad for him, which makes me feel worse that when I got to the detail about the assailants riding off on mopeds, the first thing I pictured was a scene out of Benny Hill.

The “Harry Potter” actor came to the aid of a man who was mugged on Friday, The Associated Press reports. 

The 50-something victim was reportedly walking down King’s Road in London’s Chelsea neighborhood, when two knife-wielding moped riders attacked him, slashing his face and stealing his Louis Vuitton bag.

Radcliffe was one of the first responders, tending to the man after the robbery.
Former police officer David Videcette was also on the scene and reportedly tried to apprehend the attackers before the two made an escape through multiple red lights. That’s when he recognized the British actor, who was consoling the victim. 

“It was a bit of the surreal moment, I said, ‘You’re Daniel Radcliffe’ and he replied, ‘I am,’” Videcette recalled to the Evening Standard. “He was a really nice bloke, a lot of stars wouldn’t have stopped to help.”

[From Huffington Post]

I’m imagining that moment when the other guy said, “You’re Daniel Radcliffe,” and Daniel responds, followed by the victim who said, “Yeah, and I’m bleeding!” Nothing but respect for Daniel here, it was the right thing to do and he did it. I once witnessed a bicycler get knocked down while I was across the street at a stoplight. The car that did it was turning and it’s possible they didn’t know they’d clipped a cyclist but they didn’t stop. The first person who got out to help was Grace Slick from Jefferson Airplane/Starship. When I made it to them, we got him off the bike and moved him to a step. Eventually a police car stopped and I left at that point but the only other people that stopped were people asking if she was, in fact, Grace Slick and then moved on.

Videcette is a former police officer who is now a crime writer. I assume he just stopped like Daniel did to help the guy. He is getting so much play on this because he was the one who gave Daniel credit publicly:

I don’t think Daniel was looking for any kind of PR bump but I’m glad Videcette gave him a shout out, mostly because it allows me to continue believing Daniel is a neat guy in real life. If I forget that, I can always ask his Harry Potter costume designer, Jany Temime who is as big a fan as I am. Jany said of Daniel, “Daniel is an incredible kid. He was preparing his exams at school, he was leading a film. He had such a [full plate] and he never complained. He was always so nice to everybody. He’s an incredible person. A really wonderful person.” So see – lovely gentleman. And now I am off to re-watch his episode of Extras which is, in my opinion, a f—king scream.

wenn28789007

wenn29574401

Photo credit: WENN Photos

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

13 Responses to “Daniel Radcliffe came to the aid of an injured mugging victim”

  1. Ayra. says:
    July 21, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Yeah, he’s always seemed like a really nice guy, very fun in interviews too. Most (if not all) of the ones from Harry Potter came out from the franchise pretty well.
    I wish him the best.

    Reply
  2. GiBee says:
    July 21, 2017 at 11:29 am

    I watch this happen at least once a day, even in the not-terrible neighbourhoods. If you’re walking around in London, don’t have your phone out! If you’re walking on the sidewalk, keep your purse/handbag/bag on the side of your body away from the street.

    Reply
  3. koko says:
    July 21, 2017 at 11:38 am

    Before your a “star” , you’re a human being. Good on him.

    Reply
  4. Scooch says:
    July 21, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Just as an aside, David Lee Roth secretly became a volunteer paramedic in the early 2000′s in New York. He’s been on about 200 emergency calls and saved a few lives.

    Reply
  5. Freddy Spaghetti says:
    July 21, 2017 at 11:47 am

    He’s such a wonderful man, and I adore him, Emma, and Rupert for growing up to be kind and thoughtful. Wish it could be that way for all child stars.

    Reply
  6. Skylark says:
    July 21, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    Nice one, Daniel. He’s a good egg.

    Reply
  7. teacakes says:
    July 21, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    It gives me very real happiness that the Harry Potter kids all turned out so well-balanced as adults, and especially so for Daniel, who’s shaping up to be a very fine actor with serious range in his projects. I think part of it is just relief that being associated with a thing I love (the Harry Potter books) didn’t ruin these children’s lives, we all know the child star cautionary tales.

    He’s always come off as a very down-to-earth kind of person – I’m not surprised he stopped to help, though it must have been surreal for the victim.

    Reply
  8. Amelia says:
    July 21, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    I also love Daniel…. seems like a sweetie. Will say he didn’t come out of HP totally unscathed, he has admitted he had a serious alcohol problem by the time it all ended and had to seek treatment. Overall I agree that this franchise seemed to protect the kids, unlike many others.

    Reply
  9. JLo says:
    July 21, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    I saw Daniel Radcliff and my brain jumped to “injured Muggle victim.”

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment