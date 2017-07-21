Halle Berry on speculation she’s pregnant: No one talks ‘about a man’s pooch’

Halle Berry is one busy lady, she’s currently promoting her upcoming action movie Kidnap, which will be released on August 4. In it she plays a tenacious mom who takes matters into her own hands and hunts down the kidnappers who snatched her son. Halle most likely drew on her experiences as a Mom to kids Nahla, 9, and Maceo, 3 for the role. Halle explained that she’s not expecting child number 3 anytime soon, despite rumors to the contrary. The 50-year-old actress snapped back at the rumors in an Instagram post on June 5, captioned, “Can a girl have some steak and fries??” If the photo is any indication, we should all be eating steak and fries if we have the potential to look like her.

Halle also addressed the rumors during a recent press event in L.A, telling Extra, “It happens, you know? You eat too much before an event and you become pregnant.” When reporter Terri Seymour asked “People don’t make comments like that to men, do they?” Halle responded with “I’m not saying they don’t, but I haven’t come across a comment of someone talking about a man’s ‘pooch.’” Truer words have never been spoken.

On Saturday, Halle posted a photo on Instagram clad in workout gear and pushing what looks like an enormous armoire. She captioned the snap, “Would you mess with this mother? #KidnapMovie #DontMessWithMom” Nope, Halle, I sure wouldn’t.

Would you mess with this mother? #KidnapMovie #DontMessWithMom

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

This woman’s Instagram is totally #workoutgoals for me. On Saturday, she posted a picture in a bikini and I don’t think I’ve ever been more jealous.

Jump up in this beach like…

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

If promotional duties for Kidnap aren’t enough, Halle is also currently promoting her upcoming movie Kingsman: The Golden Circle, co-starring Colin Firth, Channing Tatum and Jeff Bridges. During a panel at San Diego’s Comic Con, Halle took down a hearty shot of whiskey. Let’s see a pregnant woman do that. A great sense of humor and a fondness for distilled spirits and fries? Halle is definitely my kind of woman.

3 Responses to “Halle Berry on speculation she’s pregnant: No one talks ‘about a man’s pooch’”

  1. CidyKitty says:
    July 21, 2017 at 7:08 am

    She is so incredibly beautiful but her fashion sense is …. off to say the least lmao.

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    July 21, 2017 at 7:09 am

    I saw her chug that whiskey and was like “go girl”. After my recent trip I have a renewed fondness for whiskey. If there’s one way to shut down pregnancy rumors it’s alcohol. JLaw did the same the other day.
    Anyways Halle is right we don’t speculate on men’s bodies or if they got “too big” for something. Meanwhile women have to wear double spanx to look good. It’s an awful message.

    Reply
  3. MI6 says:
    July 21, 2017 at 7:10 am

    Yes they do. It’s called Dad Bod.
    And last time I checked, men can’t get pregnant.

    Reply

Leave a comment