Duchess Kate in custom Emilia Wickstead in Hamburg: lovely & vibrant?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge finished up the Berlin part of their Poland-Germay tour last night, and they are spending the day in Hamburg today, which is the last day of their trip. These are photos of William and Kate heading into the Maritime Museum in Hamburg, and then later today they will attend a “special performance given by the Hamburg Symphony Orchestra for the children of Hamburg in the Elbphilarmonie.” After that, they’ll board their private plane and go back to Britain, as they will have fulfilled their Brexit ambassadorship. Truly. Their Brexit goodwill tour involved Will and Kate doing fun stuff for five days and they’re calling it work. Not just work, but they’re saying it helps their country because now the European Union will be nicer to Britain in the Brexit negotiations. Is that the case?
As for Kate’s look here… it’s a customized – “bespoke” – Emilia Wickstead. I have to admit, even when I’ve yelled about Katie Keen wearing florals to concentration camps, I’ve enjoyed the fashion show this week. She gave us stuff to talk about and bitch about and I’m actually sort of grateful to have all of these new photos of them. That being said, I’ve disliked so much of what she’s worn this week. I kind of think she saved the best for last! This Wickstead dress – which probably costs thousands of dollars for all we know – is lovely. It’s a gorgeous, vibrant color. It fits her. It’s conservative enough for royal work. The skirt is a decent length. It’s good.
Because I’m a nitpicker though, I dislike the red clutch with a violet dress. And I loathe the Gianvito Rossi nude heels. You know what though? She made it through Poland and Germany without flashing anyone. (There’s still time.)
Photos courtesy of WENN.
This dress is so boring. It’s a nice color, and appears to be well made, but it’s just boring. I imagine she’ll probably get a lot of use out of it, since it is so simple and….boring.
^As she rarely repeats bespoke clothes from tours, she will only get today’s use out of it unfortunately.
Agree.
The bra seem better-and some part in the dress seem to have – something inside the hem – too skeleton.
This week was inappropriate, unregal – classy as would be on CP Mary. Victoria. Madeline, Sophia; Meghan.
No presence in any middleton, no matter how costly the wear.
I honestly don’t know if I like this or not. I don’t know if it’s the color or just the dress, but I can’t decide if I like it. One think I don’t like are those SHOES WHY THOSE SHOES.
The shoes plus the clutch make this look very stupid. All that money and still… nothing.
ITA! Why did she bring only nude colored footwear this tour? Its not like she just brought one pair and wore it through out. She brought three or four different styles of nude footwear! She really has a very peculiar sense of style.
I really like that dress but the shoes look like they belong with another outfit, preferably one that’s been binned. I say this as a self confessed fashion imbecile so you can shout at me if you want.
Edit: Had another look on second thoughts it would look good on an Air Stewardess.
I Totally agree! Clutch and nudes need to go!
Beautiful color. I have to give it to her, she’s been experimenting (for her) and taking risks (for her) and I’m appreciative as well. Now if she would just rock some of that statement jewelry her mother in law had….imagine one of Diana’s chokers with this! Or one of her long necklaces?!
Yes, it needs a statement accessory. Long necklace would be great, or you know, keep very royalish, and add a diamond brooch.
I love the color and I think her hair is looking very good these days–cut, color, and all.
I love the new haircut but is she ever going to change the styling? It’s starting to look wiggish to me
Her hair is at least 4 inches longer than it was a few days ago.
The dress and shoes are great, not loving the red clutch with it. Her hair is a great length here. I wish she would wear it half up half down so you could see her face better.
Her boobs look weird here to me. It shows better in a side view.
She’d benefit from some skin at the neckline, I’d like a small v-neck when she wears this color, which I think is a little bright for her. The fabric looks very stiff and smooth. I’d like her better in something with a little more texture and movement.
The red clutch is bad—so are the shoes.
I like it all and I really like pairing a little bit of red with the lavender and then just to be safe she went with the nude heels. I’m not sure what other shoe I would have chosen, except maybe I might have gone with a red shoe to match the clutch. I think she did a nice job this trip….fashion wise anyway.
She looks like she belongs at an Easter church service. And the bag and shoes do not help. Someone please burn those shoes!!!!
If she has no style sense she needs to come to terms that she will always rely on a stylist for that. It happens to the best of them Kate! Give in the idea! Don’t fight it!!!
And she could have made this a better look with accories, but that color is just too crazy for me. I think she read the article praising the Queen for her color choices and followed suit. Kate you are not QE nor are you her age!
I love everything about Kate’s look except for that red clutch. Ick! (I’ve made my peace with the nude heels)
Her clothes are so boring. This looks like a Talbot’s dress. Why did she need custom is beyond me.
Poor lamb has all the money in the world, but zero style. she can take a nice enough dress, and make it look lame.
And, the dress is nice enough, but pretty sure you can buy something similar from Jaeger or Hobbes or wherever for like £200?
