Duchess Kate in custom Emilia Wickstead in Hamburg: lovely & vibrant?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge finished up the Berlin part of their Poland-Germay tour last night, and they are spending the day in Hamburg today, which is the last day of their trip. These are photos of William and Kate heading into the Maritime Museum in Hamburg, and then later today they will attend a “special performance given by the Hamburg Symphony Orchestra for the children of Hamburg in the Elbphilarmonie.” After that, they’ll board their private plane and go back to Britain, as they will have fulfilled their Brexit ambassadorship. Truly. Their Brexit goodwill tour involved Will and Kate doing fun stuff for five days and they’re calling it work. Not just work, but they’re saying it helps their country because now the European Union will be nicer to Britain in the Brexit negotiations. Is that the case?

As for Kate’s look here… it’s a customized – “bespoke” – Emilia Wickstead. I have to admit, even when I’ve yelled about Katie Keen wearing florals to concentration camps, I’ve enjoyed the fashion show this week. She gave us stuff to talk about and bitch about and I’m actually sort of grateful to have all of these new photos of them. That being said, I’ve disliked so much of what she’s worn this week. I kind of think she saved the best for last! This Wickstead dress – which probably costs thousands of dollars for all we know – is lovely. It’s a gorgeous, vibrant color. It fits her. It’s conservative enough for royal work. The skirt is a decent length. It’s good.

Because I’m a nitpicker though, I dislike the red clutch with a violet dress. And I loathe the Gianvito Rossi nude heels. You know what though? She made it through Poland and Germany without flashing anyone. (There’s still time.)

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

21 Responses to “Duchess Kate in custom Emilia Wickstead in Hamburg: lovely & vibrant?”

  1. Becks says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:22 am

    This dress is so boring. It’s a nice color, and appears to be well made, but it’s just boring. I imagine she’ll probably get a lot of use out of it, since it is so simple and….boring.

    Reply
  2. CidyKitty says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:23 am

    I honestly don’t know if I like this or not. I don’t know if it’s the color or just the dress, but I can’t decide if I like it. One think I don’t like are those SHOES WHY THOSE SHOES.

    Reply
  3. frisbee says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:23 am

    I really like that dress but the shoes look like they belong with another outfit, preferably one that’s been binned. I say this as a self confessed fashion imbecile so you can shout at me if you want.
    Edit: Had another look on second thoughts it would look good on an Air Stewardess.

    Reply
  4. Capepopsie says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:25 am

    I Totally agree! Clutch and nudes need to go!

    Reply
  5. Adele Dazeem says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Beautiful color. I have to give it to her, she’s been experimenting (for her) and taking risks (for her) and I’m appreciative as well. Now if she would just rock some of that statement jewelry her mother in law had….imagine one of Diana’s chokers with this! Or one of her long necklaces?!

    Reply
  6. L84Tea says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:29 am

    I love the color and I think her hair is looking very good these days–cut, color, and all.

    Reply
  7. Elaine says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:29 am

    I love the new haircut but is she ever going to change the styling? It’s starting to look wiggish to me

    Reply
  8. MinnFinn says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Her hair is at least 4 inches longer than it was a few days ago.

    Reply
  9. Mermaid says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:32 am

    The dress and shoes are great, not loving the red clutch with it. Her hair is a great length here. I wish she would wear it half up half down so you could see her face better.

    Reply
  10. HappyXamp says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Her boobs look weird here to me. It shows better in a side view.

    Reply
  11. JC says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:33 am

    She’d benefit from some skin at the neckline, I’d like a small v-neck when she wears this color, which I think is a little bright for her. The fabric looks very stiff and smooth. I’d like her better in something with a little more texture and movement.

    The red clutch is bad—so are the shoes.

    Reply
  12. mellie says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:33 am

    I like it all and I really like pairing a little bit of red with the lavender and then just to be safe she went with the nude heels. I’m not sure what other shoe I would have chosen, except maybe I might have gone with a red shoe to match the clutch. I think she did a nice job this trip….fashion wise anyway.

    Reply
  13. Seraphina says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:34 am

    She looks like she belongs at an Easter church service. And the bag and shoes do not help. Someone please burn those shoes!!!!

    If she has no style sense she needs to come to terms that she will always rely on a stylist for that. It happens to the best of them Kate! Give in the idea! Don’t fight it!!!

    And she could have made this a better look with accories, but that color is just too crazy for me. I think she read the article praising the Queen for her color choices and followed suit. Kate you are not QE nor are you her age!

    Reply
  14. Freddy Spaghetti says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:35 am

    I love everything about Kate’s look except for that red clutch. Ick! (I’ve made my peace with the nude heels)

    Reply
  15. Twinkle says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Her clothes are so boring. This looks like a Talbot’s dress. Why did she need custom is beyond me.

    Reply
  16. Clare says:
    July 21, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Poor lamb has all the money in the world, but zero style. she can take a nice enough dress, and make it look lame.

    And, the dress is nice enough, but pretty sure you can buy something similar from Jaeger or Hobbes or wherever for like £200?

    Reply

