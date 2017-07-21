Duchess Kate in custom Emilia Wickstead in Hamburg: lovely & vibrant?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge finished up the Berlin part of their Poland-Germay tour last night, and they are spending the day in Hamburg today, which is the last day of their trip. These are photos of William and Kate heading into the Maritime Museum in Hamburg, and then later today they will attend a “special performance given by the Hamburg Symphony Orchestra for the children of Hamburg in the Elbphilarmonie.” After that, they’ll board their private plane and go back to Britain, as they will have fulfilled their Brexit ambassadorship. Truly. Their Brexit goodwill tour involved Will and Kate doing fun stuff for five days and they’re calling it work. Not just work, but they’re saying it helps their country because now the European Union will be nicer to Britain in the Brexit negotiations. Is that the case?

As for Kate’s look here… it’s a customized – “bespoke” – Emilia Wickstead. I have to admit, even when I’ve yelled about Katie Keen wearing florals to concentration camps, I’ve enjoyed the fashion show this week. She gave us stuff to talk about and bitch about and I’m actually sort of grateful to have all of these new photos of them. That being said, I’ve disliked so much of what she’s worn this week. I kind of think she saved the best for last! This Wickstead dress – which probably costs thousands of dollars for all we know – is lovely. It’s a gorgeous, vibrant color. It fits her. It’s conservative enough for royal work. The skirt is a decent length. It’s good.

Because I’m a nitpicker though, I dislike the red clutch with a violet dress. And I loathe the Gianvito Rossi nude heels. You know what though? She made it through Poland and Germany without flashing anyone. (There’s still time.)