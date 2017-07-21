Canadian brute breaks protocol, touches the Queen… by helping her down stairs

A few days ago, Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh visited Canada House in London to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation, which is basically Canada’s version of the Fourth of July. As you can see, even though the Queen did not do a Cambridge-esque theme dress (which would have been red for Canada), she looked rather adorable in a printed skirt, clean white blazer and a diamond maple leaf brooch. That blue hat is rather divine as well!

Anyway, the Queen also attended the celebration with the Governor General of Canada, a man by the name of David Johnston. David Johnston TOUCHED THE QUEEN. As the group left Canada House, Johnston lightly took the Queen’s arm as if to provide a little extra support as they went down the stairs. Here’s the photo:

There was outrage about this because how dare this Canadian brute touch Britain’s precious Queen?!?! No one is allowed to touch the Queen! Except that it was all fine. Johnston actually had to release a statement about it, explaining his choice: “I was just anxious to be sure there was no stumbling on the steps. It’s a little bit awkward, that descent from Canada House to Trafalgar Square, and there was carpet that was a little slippy, and so I thought perhaps it was appropriate to breach protocol just to be sure that there was no stumble.” I have to help my mom up and down stairs too, but you know what she prefers? She prefers to hold on to me, rather than me putting my hand on her arm. I’m just saying, if the Queen needed help, she would have reached out and steadied herself on whoever was around. Then again, QEII is 91 and I’m sure no one wants her to take a tumble on their watch.

During Michelle and Barack Obama’s first visit to Britain, back in 2009, it was widely reported that Michelle Obama “broke protocol” by putting her arm around the Queen’s shoulder. People later realized that the Queen broke protocol first, when she put her hand on Michelle’s back briefly, and Michelle responded by putting her arm around the Queen protectively. It was actually a really sweet moment. God, I hope the Trumps never meet QEII. Imagine all of the protocols which will be broken.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

34 Responses to “Canadian brute breaks protocol, touches the Queen… by helping her down stairs”

  1. swak says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:03 am

    He would have been crucified if she would have tumbled or even tripped without falling. Sorry, better safe than sorry. I’m sure the queen did not mind.

    Reply
  2. godwina says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Gawd. CBC Radio reported this with the biggest audio eyeroll ever. They also pointed out that Never Touch Queen isn’t a law or rule (just etiquette). Could be because I’m not a monarchist or care two squats about our GGs, nor stand much on ceremony, but yeah, this is so out of touch and out of whack. Elderly person needs help down the stairs. Good for him.

    Reply
  3. Jenns says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:07 am

    I love how at 91, even in high heels, the Queen can get around without any assistance.

    But Mariah Carey needs five people to hold her up at all times.

    Reply
  4. HK9 says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:08 am

    I think he did the right thing and I love that hat!!

    Reply
  5. Torontoe says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:13 am

    The way she is staring completely down at the stairs in the second photo makes it seem like she also was hesitant wrt the stairs. Your mom reaches out to you if she wants help but would it be different with strangers, surrounded by media and if she spent 90 years with these ridiculous rules that you can’t touch commoners? Good grief. I think our GG was being polite and concerned for the welfare of another. Also the 4th of July happens every year while a 150th birthday does not. Happy birthday Canada! Thankful every day to live here!!

    Reply
    • Sarah says:
      July 21, 2017 at 9:35 am

      I agree. Thise steps look odd, the carpet looks like it isn’t stable, There is no rail. At 55, I would not like those steps! In heels?? Hahahah!
      If she had fallen and was laying on the bottom with a broken hip? THAT would have been a problem. Human kindness is never a problem.

      Reply
      • Susanne says:
        July 21, 2017 at 9:45 am

        There is no way I could keep my hands off a 90 year old person walking down a flight of stairs. Though I do agree that folks usually prefer an arm offered. It feels safer for them. Basic human instinct to care for the elders.

      • notasugarhere says:
        July 21, 2017 at 9:53 am

        Susanne, I would have reached out too just to make sure. She’s not as steady as she used to be. The woman in blue (Johnston’s wife?) is also reaching out to steady her.

        Charles took over for her with a big event last year, because walking down steps backwards in heels and massive outfit was too much for her.

    • Lightpurple says:
      July 21, 2017 at 10:03 am

      There is no railing. A fall at her age could be devastating, even fatal. He did the right thing and she doesn’t seem to mind. She didn’t bristle, pull away or react like Angela Merkel to GWB’s back rub.

      I share my home with an 88 year old great aunt. Elders often do need a little support. My advice though is to ask. My aunt tells me it is better if she take my arm than if I take hers. But this man was simply acting on instinct and decency.

      Reply
  6. Carla says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:13 am

    I just wanted to say I love her ensemble here. The Queen kicks Duchess bootay sartorially without even trying.

    Reply
  7. littlemissnaughty says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Wow. Calm down, the day isn’t over. His death is terrible but CB doesn’t owe you a post about it.

    My parents are a bit wobbly at times as well and I’m probably more nervous about it than they are so I get why someone would be concerned about a lady in her 90s going down carpeted stairs. Also, I honestly doubt the Queen would reach for a random person. Has she ever? I just don’t see it.

    ETA: Whoops, the original post I replied to vanished?

    Reply
  8. doofus says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:19 am

    the day ain’t over yet; perhaps another post is forthcoming?

    nobody said his death is unimportant.

    simma down now.

    ETA: this was responding to a post that’s now deleted…moderators, feel free to delete this one, too.

    Reply
  9. Mermaid says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:20 am

    I love the Queen and her fashion choices the past 5 years or so have been spot on. I pray this woman is spared the horror of meeting Trump. Remember he wanted the golden carriage ride with her? Can you imagine the protests along the way?

    Reply
  10. Nic919 says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:26 am

    The GG is the Canadian representative of the Crown, so really it is the crown touching itself.

    Johnston shouldn’t have had to make any kind of statement over this, especially since his term is almost up. Letting the Queen trip and fall would have been a way bigger deal.

    Reply
  11. Originaltessa says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Omg, so dumb. She’s a 91 year old human being first and foremost and he was scared she was going to fall. I’m not religious so I don’t buy into the idea she’s ordained by God, so basically he touched an elderly woman with the biggest welfare check in the world.

    Reply
  12. Jan says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:30 am

    OMG! I’m American and I pray the Queen is spared Donald Trump!! Not only would he touch her trying to “best” her in a handshake, but would probably knock her down! He is such a dolt! I just love her and this outfit is just great. Sorry you all from Britain but you will be losing a national treasure when she goes!

    Reply
  13. Radley says:
    July 21, 2017 at 9:38 am

    I find the whole concept of “royalty” offensive. People are people. We are equal. The very thought that it’s improper to touch another human being because they’re “royal” and you’re “common” represents a lot of what’s wrong with us. Always trying to separate–by lineage, race, class, etc. It doesn’t sit well with me.

    Can you tell I’m American? LOL

    Reply
  14. L84Tea says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Geez, such outrage for the man just being a gentleman…

    On another note, what I wouldn’t give to see the Queen’s “closet”. I like to imagine it’s a mile long alley of reds fading to orange fading to yellows fading to greens fading to blues, etc and above them hats and hats and more hats. It would be glorious!

    Reply
  15. notasugarhere says:
    July 21, 2017 at 10:09 am

    All this fuss over helping an elderly woman down the stairs, which overshadows that this was Prince Philip’s final official engagement.

    Reply

