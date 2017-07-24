David Benioff & DB Weiss are making a ‘what if the Confederacy had won?’ show

I honestly kept forgetting to write about this story. Like, other things kept coming up and it really did slip my mind. DB Weiss and David Benioff are the well-known showrunners for Game of Thrones. They’ve been doing GoT since the beginning, and the show has become about their vision as much as G.R.R. Martin’s. Game of Thrones is not known for its inclusion or its sensitivity towards racial issues. So it’s odd to many people that Benioff and Weiss’s first post-GoT project is going to be a TV show called Confederate, a “what-if” Twilight-Zone-esque show about what America would be like if the Confederacy had won the Civil War, and become their own slave-based nation.
The end of “Game of Thrones” is on the horizon, but creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have already mapped out their next plan at HBO for when they officially depart Westeros. HBO has given a series order to “Confederate,” a new drama that hails from Benioff and Weiss, Variety has learned. The show has no ties to “Game of Thrones” and is not one of the many potential prequels in development at the network.
“Confederate” chronicles the events leading to the Third American Civil War. The series takes place in an alternate timeline, where the southern states have successfully seceded from the Union, giving rise to a nation in which slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution. The story follows a broad swath of characters on both sides of the Mason-Dixon Demilitarized Zone – freedom fighters, slave hunters, politicians, abolitionists, journalists, the executives of a slave-holding conglomerate and the families of people in their thrall. Production on “Confederate” will begin after the final season of “Game of Thrones.”
Benioff and Weiss created “Confederate” and will serve showrunners, executive producers and writers, along with Nichelle Tramble Spellman (“Justified,” “The Good Wife”) and Malcolm Spellman (“Empire”), who will co-write the series and executive produce. “Game of Thrones” producers Carolyn Strauss and Bernadette Caulfield will also serve as executive producers.
The idea of two white dudes acting as showrunners for a show that what-ifs the existence of a confederate slave-based nation has obviously drawn some ire. Journalist Pilot Viruet tweeted: “Give me the confidence of white showrunners telling HBO they wanna write slavery fanfic.” Roxane Gay wrote: “It is exhausting to think of how many people at HBO said yes to letting two white men envision modern day slavery. And offensive.” Some actors are calling for a boycott of the show. It’s worth noting – as Variety did – that Weiss and Benioff are showrunning a show which will be executive-produced and written by the Spellmans, a well-respected husband-and-wife producing-and-writing team who just happen to be African-American.
Anyway, Benioff and Weiss have been reaching out to trade papers and other outlets, trying to calm everyone’s fears about this. You can read some of their interviews here and here. I’m not going to excerpt from them because… there’s nothing really new here. Personally, I was sort of offended by that “What if the Nazis had won WWII?” show, The Man in the High Castle, but I simply didn’t watch it. That’s what this is like to me – a mildly offensive product which I won’t watch. I get why people are offended. I also understand how a show like this gets greenlighted, because a lot of people love that kind of alternate-timeline history bullsh–t.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Game of Thrones is super racist, so this should work out grrrrreat /s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea they can have a seat. People act like there isn’t modern day slavery and racism going on. FFS didn’t we just see Rep Lewis crying over seeing old photos of himself protesting and getting beaten?! This isn’t a fun way back when topic. It hurts a lot of people still. It’s only been 50 years and we are still fighting. I wish people would just stop with the BS
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hard pass.
You would think that these two would understand why this is so controversial, but then again, I still don’t think they get why all their multiple rape scenes were controversial.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really don’t have a problem with the concept and there are apparently black power players bhs. The test will come in the story. If they give us some white saviour crap or some story about whites teaching black peoples to fight for their own liberty ala Django and Maids, then they’ll catch it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My first reaction was “are you f-ing kidding me?”
But then I started to wonder if this is what is needed, in today’s climate, to spell out exactly what people would have lost and might still lose, if trump and his minions continue.
Then, I thought NOPE. The people who would be affected byt this already KNOW, and those that might learn don’t f-ing care, they would see this show as the future that “dems” robbed from them.
So big fat f-ing NO from me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ripoff of Man in Castle, only a different war.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean that’s overly simplistic theres a whole genre of books that capitalize off of the “what if’ theme. Including “Underground Airlines” which is an acclaimed book about what if the slavery still existed today (written by a black man). ‘The Plot Against America’ which wonders what would have happened if the Anti Semitic Charles Lindburgh defeated FDR and on and on. The problem I have is with these particular show runners who barely if ever feature people of color on GOT aren’t really people I trust with this topic. Considering how violent and brutal GOT is and how they aren’t in anyway ‘woke’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unless Ben Winters is white passing…
The writer of Underground Airlines is a white guy, which is one of the reasons why the novel garnered a fair bit of attention around its release.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah I apologize I thought he was black I what an idiot I am (google is your friend).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Benioff and Weiss are super arrogant though. Every criticism regarding GOT they described as keyboard warriors, haters or idiots who didn’t get the show. They didn’t even pretend to care or listen. So how are people like that supposed to adress a super delicate topic like that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, let’s give the racist and white supremacists fodder for their wet dreams. That’s exactly what’s needed right now in this political climate. FFS, the US has never properly dealt with actual slavery/racism & these fools want to show them what could have been? Hell no!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is exactly the conclusion I got to, only you stated it much much better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jesus Christ, this is the dumbest idea in the history of ideas and it never needed to be explored EVER, let alone at a time in this country when we have a president that panders to hate groups and stokes rabid xenophobia and racism every chance he gets.
I assume HBO is looking at the GoT showrunners pitching this and seeing dollar signs, but my god – SERIOUSLY???? They can’t even include POC in their own show unless they are secondary characters and now they essentially want to create a show that is slavery porn for neo nazis to circle jerk to??
And of course how the writers justify this is “But we have black people writing things!!”.
F*ck you. Seriously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry too close to home right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait, I thought the Confederacy did win, just this past November? #colormeshocked
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please stop. No one asked for this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it could be quite interesting, especially if it doesn’t shy away from the reality of life for people who are still treated as “less than”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh FFS, really?? Must be because that it is what this country, already a police state, needs right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“…slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution.” Yeah it’s called the American prison system. Don’t need a television show to guess what would have happened. This is a hard NO from me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a black woman I already live with enough bullsh-t. I’m not going to voluntarily expose myself for more of it. I won’t be watching it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe this would work if this country wasn’t still dealing with the fallout of that war and what happened before it. Unfortunately, we are. And frankly, I’m tired of seeing PoC abused on TV and calling it entertainment. We see to much real s**t on our screens enough as is.
And why is it we never see these “alternate history” storylines that don’t involve minorities still being victimized? Why is there no story about what would happen if America wasn’t colonized? Natives weren’t almost wiped out? LGBT were easily excepted?
I don’t care if the writers are black, I won’t be watching this dumbass show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can we at least watch the pilot before we criticize it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
NO !!!! Don’t come here with that racist crap. I am calling you out, right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse