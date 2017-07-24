David Benioff & DB Weiss are making a ‘what if the Confederacy had won?’ show

I honestly kept forgetting to write about this story. Like, other things kept coming up and it really did slip my mind. DB Weiss and David Benioff are the well-known showrunners for Game of Thrones. They’ve been doing GoT since the beginning, and the show has become about their vision as much as G.R.R. Martin’s. Game of Thrones is not known for its inclusion or its sensitivity towards racial issues. So it’s odd to many people that Benioff and Weiss’s first post-GoT project is going to be a TV show called Confederate, a “what-if” Twilight-Zone-esque show about what America would be like if the Confederacy had won the Civil War, and become their own slave-based nation.

The end of “Game of Thrones” is on the horizon, but creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have already mapped out their next plan at HBO for when they officially depart Westeros. HBO has given a series order to “Confederate,” a new drama that hails from Benioff and Weiss, Variety has learned. The show has no ties to “Game of Thrones” and is not one of the many potential prequels in development at the network. “Confederate” chronicles the events leading to the Third American Civil War. The series takes place in an alternate timeline, where the southern states have successfully seceded from the Union, giving rise to a nation in which slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution. The story follows a broad swath of characters on both sides of the Mason-Dixon Demilitarized Zone – freedom fighters, slave hunters, politicians, abolitionists, journalists, the executives of a slave-holding conglomerate and the families of people in their thrall. Production on “Confederate” will begin after the final season of “Game of Thrones.” Benioff and Weiss created “Confederate” and will serve showrunners, executive producers and writers, along with Nichelle Tramble Spellman (“Justified,” “The Good Wife”) and Malcolm Spellman (“Empire”), who will co-write the series and executive produce. “Game of Thrones” producers Carolyn Strauss and Bernadette Caulfield will also serve as executive producers.

[From Variety]

The idea of two white dudes acting as showrunners for a show that what-ifs the existence of a confederate slave-based nation has obviously drawn some ire. Journalist Pilot Viruet tweeted: “Give me the confidence of white showrunners telling HBO they wanna write slavery fanfic.” Roxane Gay wrote: “It is exhausting to think of how many people at HBO said yes to letting two white men envision modern day slavery. And offensive.” Some actors are calling for a boycott of the show. It’s worth noting – as Variety did – that Weiss and Benioff are showrunning a show which will be executive-produced and written by the Spellmans, a well-respected husband-and-wife producing-and-writing team who just happen to be African-American.

Anyway, Benioff and Weiss have been reaching out to trade papers and other outlets, trying to calm everyone’s fears about this. You can read some of their interviews here and here. I’m not going to excerpt from them because… there’s nothing really new here. Personally, I was sort of offended by that “What if the Nazis had won WWII?” show, The Man in the High Castle, but I simply didn’t watch it. That’s what this is like to me – a mildly offensive product which I won’t watch. I get why people are offended. I also understand how a show like this gets greenlighted, because a lot of people love that kind of alternate-timeline history bullsh–t.