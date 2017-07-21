“Tiffany Haddish told an amazing story about Will & Jada Pinkett Smith” links

Tiffany Haddish’s story about Will & Jada Pinkett is hysterical. [LaineyGossip]
This Kingsman-Archer crossover is very satisfying. [Pajiba]
The First Lady of Japan will always the First Lady of Our Hearts. [Dlisted]
Natalie Portman’s Dior look is so… meh. [Go Fug Yourself]
China bans Justin Bieber. I wish America would ban him too. [Jezebel]
What’s going on with Drake and his alleged baby-mama? [Starcasm]
Ted Danson & Mary Steenburgen are crazy in love. [Wonderwall]
A couple of ladies made fun of Goop’s healing stickers. [OMG Blog]
Sharon Stone looks better in a bikini than I ever did. [Celebslam]
People would rather watch Game of Thrones than anything else. [The Blemish]
Ramona Singer’s vacation ensemble is kind of funny. [Reality Tea]
Also: breaking news, Sean Spicer just resigned as White House press secretary. Apparently, he’s mad about the new Communications Director. Spicey was fine with all the treason and shiz. [CBS News]
Sean Spicer resigned, oh.
Trending on Twitter right now:
#Spicey
#SpiceyOut
#MelissaMcCarthy
Spicey out!!! Omg, what a world
Every. Single. Day. Drama and chaos from the White House. It’s like growing up with alcoholic/addict parents.
That Tiffany Haddish is so funny…I watched it twice..
Her $20 a day rental. I loved how she kept throwing that in. LOL
It is the funniest story I have heard in a very long time.
+ 100 had to laugh a lot. great story. perfectly told.
