“Tiffany Haddish told an amazing story about Will & Jada Pinkett Smith” links
  • July 21, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Tiffany Haddish’s story about Will & Jada Pinkett is hysterical. [LaineyGossip]
This Kingsman-Archer crossover is very satisfying. [Pajiba]
The First Lady of Japan will always the First Lady of Our Hearts. [Dlisted]
Natalie Portman’s Dior look is so… meh. [Go Fug Yourself]
China bans Justin Bieber. I wish America would ban him too. [Jezebel]
What’s going on with Drake and his alleged baby-mama? [Starcasm]
Ted Danson & Mary Steenburgen are crazy in love. [Wonderwall]
A couple of ladies made fun of Goop’s healing stickers. [OMG Blog]
Sharon Stone looks better in a bikini than I ever did. [Celebslam]
People would rather watch Game of Thrones than anything else. [The Blemish]
Ramona Singer’s vacation ensemble is kind of funny. [Reality Tea]

Also: breaking news, Sean Spicer just resigned as White House press secretary. Apparently, he’s mad about the new Communications Director. Spicey was fine with all the treason and shiz. [CBS News]

Los Angeles Premiere of 'Girls Trip' - Arrivals

 

8 Responses to ““Tiffany Haddish told an amazing story about Will & Jada Pinkett Smith” links”

  1. Ayra. says:
    July 21, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Sean Spicer resigned, oh.

    Reply
  2. Jenns says:
    July 21, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Trending on Twitter right now:

    #Spicey
    #SpiceyOut
    #MelissaMcCarthy

    Reply
  3. Nicegirl says:
    July 21, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Spicey out!!! Omg, what a world

    Reply
  4. Sullivan says:
    July 21, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Every. Single. Day. Drama and chaos from the White House. It’s like growing up with alcoholic/addict parents.

    Reply
  5. lolamd says:
    July 21, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    That Tiffany Haddish is so funny…I watched it twice..

    Reply

