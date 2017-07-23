Comic Con: Game of Thrones cast previews new footage involving Melisandre

Here are some assorted photos from inside and outside Comic Con in San Diego on Friday. Friday featured the big Game of Thrones panel, and since GoT is currently airing, it wasn’t like the producers had much to hype. Still, a bunch of the show’s stars came out for a panel discussion hosted by HODOR, aka Kristian Nairn, who as we know (SPOILER) is no longer on the show. Nairn is still tight with several of the cast members and he obviously loves the show and loves Comic-Con, so it was nice of him to come out to moderate. The other actors present: Alfie Allen (who brought an adorable puppy), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), Sophie Turner (Sansa), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne), Conleth Hill (Varys), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran) and Liam Cunningham, who is probably too old to go to Comic Con but he still went anyway, because he’s having the time of his f–king life on this show.

The only real “new” thing that came out of the Comic Con appearance was that a new teaser dropped. Please enjoy this for The Red Woman, Melisandre, who is playing Matchmaker of Westeros.

Here’s the cast talking about who they wish had survived:

And here’s a surprise appearance by the Night King:

Honestly though, if we were doing a “who would you rather?” from this panel, I would choose Ser Davos, Liam Cunningham. I love his accent and he just seems like a great guy.