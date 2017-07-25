Duchess Kate spent $34,000 on clothes for the 5-day Germany-Poland trip

It’s said by all of the royal courtiers that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge make their own schedules and determine what they will and will not do on royal tours. Historically, that’s been the biggest reason why the Cambridges’ tours have always been light on substance: both Will and Kate only really care about the image they’re creating, so they’ve always put a heavy emphasis on photo-ops and organized events where they can appear photogenic and happy. There’s always been a steep cost, of course. These tours cost a lot, with the tabs being picked up mostly by the host country, for everything from flowers to food to security.
Now that William and Kate are “Brexit ambassadors” – mostly a self-styled designation that has little to do with what’s really happening with Brexit – I do wonder if the British government is picking up the tab for most of what happened on the Cambridges’ Poland-and-Germany trip. Usually, Prince Charles pays for all of Kate’s clothes, if she’s wearing them for an official event, but if this was all about Brexit, will the government pick up the tab? If so, the taxpayers should find this interesting: Kate’s five-day wardrobe cost £26,352.20, or roughly $34,000. For five days.
While the Duchess has won style plaudits for her show-stopping outfit choices, they have also come with a hefty price tag. The MailOnline can exclusively reveal that Kate’s outfits this week are worth a staggering £26,352.20 – more than £5,270 a day.
Some pieces have been recycled – such as her Kiki McDonough amethyst earrings, and a bracelet that once belonged to Diana – but others have been custom made, like her show-stopping lavender Emilia Wickstead dress worn on her final day in Berlin. And while some of the Duchess’ looks are on sale – like her sweeping crimson Alexander McQueen gown – her stylist Natasha Archer is believed to have snapped them up at full price as she began painstakingly curating Kate’s tour wardrobe around four weeks ago.
While £26,000 is not far off the average Brit’s salary, this sum will come as no surprise to avid royal-watchers who will remember that her India wardrobe last year totted up to £35,000. Her 2016 Canada tour, meanwhile, was her most expensive yet at £62,000.
As someone who enjoys talking about fashion and arguing about fashion, I would not have a problem if Kate spent this kind of money on truly show-stopping pieces. I also wouldn’t have a problem if she was buying classic, timeless, quality-made pieces which would last her for years of re-wears. But Kate doesn’t do any of that. She picks bland, unimaginative styles or trendy pieces that will look dated and tragic in three years’ time. If she can’t find the bland style she wants, she gets it made, “bespoke,” at exorbitant cost. She never even considers the idea that she might want to invest in some classic, versatile looks which would age well. She never even considers that she could find inexpensive versions of what she likes as well – I’m thinking about the red, boho-looking McQueen number. There’s no reason to spend $2000 or more on that dress. There’s no reason for her to buy yet another white coatdress. She just spends money endlessly, because she’s bored. And because she and Natasha Archer have no f–king clue what they’re actually doing. Hire a real stylist, Kate!
I’m so confused! How can one person spend so much yet look so bland? The only look that was really special is the white evening gown and pearls. And if I had access like she has my shoe game would be legendary! 😂
She’s damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t it seems. People complain she’s unfashionable, while in the same breath complaining that she spends too much on clothes. How can she possibly win?
And how are we certain she buys every single thing she wears? Do designers not loan her clothes the same way they would to a movie star on a press tour?
It’s a no-no for royals to take freebies, because of their political connections it would be seen as favoritism, or worse paying it forward for a favor.
You can have bespoke pieces that aren’t bland, or not spend a fortune on simple items. The other royal houses do this without effort. Timeless, intricate peices are custom/ designer brands, and daytime wear or trendy items are from high street designers.
You don’t have to spend a fortune to look fashionable.Expensive rarely means fashionable.
Further, The Queen of Spain spent £9,000 in total on her wardrobe for the 4day state visit to the UK and that included 2 ballgowns.
Kate needs a good stylist who can wean her off the idea that she has to spend lots of money to look good.
I came here to post the same thing.
If she wears a $500 dress people think it is weird or tacky or such.
If she wears a $5000 dress people complain about the money spent.
So what is the right answer?
A bad dress is always a bad dress whether you spend £500 or £5000 on it.
Style or fashion are rarely about the sums of money spent. Letitzia of Spain has a spending budget that is a quarter, at conservative estimate, of Kate’s budget, frequently wears Zara and Mango and very rarely looks bad.
On the flipside, you have the Swedish princesses in a procession of Valentino and Dolce and Gabbana who manage to look amazing every time.
To be fair we would also have to criticize the costly jewels, homes and cars Charles spends on Camilla. In addition, Anbe, Edward and Andrew also spoil their families as well. Royal engagements notwithstanding, all of these people spend quite freely whether we are given tallies or not.
^ similarly I would be curious to see how much other royals spend. If you look at the royal fashion blogs – Such as the Royal Order of Sartorial Splendour for comparison, all the royals are wearing very expensive things right off the runway and some of it isn’t that great either.
I like some of the things she wears, I don’t think she’s doing a bad job at all actually. I also don’t get people’s judgement of hem lengths and appropriateness – as if Kate wears shorts bordering a wedgie, a potato sack to a state dinner, or a ball gown to a memorial.
Give me $34,000 for 5 days worth of clothes and I guarantee I will look much better than Kate does.
Just give me one Hermes Kelly bag, one Dior sheath dress, one Chanel twin sweater set, one strand of Mikimoto pearls, one Cartier tank watch and one pair of Ferragamo pumps and I could die happy lol. I’ve never understood trendy clothing choices that come with hefty price tags.
Thats more than a nurses yearly wage. Yet, we apparently cant afford anymore nurses? But Kate can have whatever she wants because she is already rich and that automatically makes her superior, right?
She’s generally a boring dresser with zero personality to her style, but this trip was particularly sad. Everything looked like she bought it all from Talbots or Macy’s. Ick!
Taxpayer Money in Use..frustrating.
Why can’t she get discount pieces like celebrities do? You’d think designers would be tripping over themselves to dress her. Is it against royal protocols?
Yes
I’ll remember that as I struggle to pay my electric bill in Georgia on my teacher’s salary.
Also, my daughter has a dress very similar to that red one. Super cute, but came from Target for like $12.99.
I know I will be the odd voice here but frankly Kate is doing what she is allowed to get away with. She has no style I agree but much of this wastefulness is just that, waste.
Yes, she is an adult and a parent and she should be more responsible and more engaged in her duties but as we have all observed she was seemingly raised with a single goal in life – to marry wealthy. She has accomplished that and more.
And she married a man maybe even worse than herself who is not insisting she do much work or be more responsible with the $$. William sets the example and Kate follows his lead.
And Kate is not the type of woman to follow her own mind in this. From the clothes to the endless, mindless renovations to the non-stop vacations, etc..
Is anyone going to call the Cambridges to the carpet?
Whether it’s the public purse or Charles’ private funds I feel the Kate and William would buckle up if the funds dried up and only took care of the essentials – and I do mean the essentials, like keeping the water and electricity on and food in the fridge and cupboard. A strict clothing allowance for official functions only – administered by parliament or some other office, not one that can be manipulated.
Beyond that William and his family should have to live on whatever income William provides or whatever private money William may have.
But the Royal Family would never be so bold.
And I am not excusing Kate, she is responsible for her decisions. I am just saying that she is being enabled.
Both she and William.
I think the press hold back a lot due to loyalty to the Queen. When it’s King Charles they will really show their cards.
What I don’t get is why she doesn’t wear things twice. She has so many versions of every single one of those outfits she wore, why buy new all the time?
I see it as her version of doggy treats. If she is to work, she has to buy something new to wear. If not, she won’t work.
I wish there would be a photo spread of all the similar things side-by-side. Then a total of what was spent on ten white coat dresses etc. What a waste of money and also of an opportunity to represent her country with style and glamour.
She does repeat some outfits but I find it kind of weird what she chooses to repeat and what she doesn’t.
As far as the cost for this trip goes….if she had gotten some legitimately amazing outfits, that would be one thing. but instead we saw another boring Emilia Wickstead, another Catherine Walker coat dress, a very expensive McQueen dress that I would be shocked if she ever wears again, outside of vacations, etc. The two designer dresses for the cocktail parties (the white one for Poland and the print for Germany) make sense in my mind bc they were local designers, and they were actually edgy looks (for Kate.)
There’s being classic and knowing what you feel comfortable in and then there’s being boring.
I agree with you Becks. She’s no good with accessories, esp. shoes, and then she buys so many things the same. A good stylist would find a way to change up the same white dress into a brand new look. Her jewelry, though expensive, is usually lost in the hair curtains (the red McQueen) or blending into the fabric (at the concentration camp), and since she seems obsessed with buying as much Kiki as she can, they don’t make much of a statement for the price.
I’m sick of her. Don’t know why her every move is on this site on a regular. Diana’s face has been everywhere lately in light of the anniversary of her passing. How can this woman with the “That Girl” flip compare to Diana who looked amazing in slacks and a blouse. She was a woman of accomplishment even with the Queen looking on with disdain after the divorce. Not fair to compare, because there is no comparison. Kate did her job and had her son, but the endless stories may appeal to some, I just can’t imagine who.
But you are here.
Yeah, I expected that one. To be honest, I saw her face AGAIN and just came on to blow off steam. Not that big of a deal, I’m American, she’s nothing to me.
The only partial win was the white with black detail cocktail dress with the huge pearl necklace- and I say partial because it had those hideous boob dart things – like her wedding dress did…
Sheeeet, $34,000 is a lot. It’s a lot more than some people make in a year!
May I just point out that that is close to the average ANNUAL wage in the UK.
In many instances more than what teachers and junior doctors make.
Certainly more than what a junior nurse makes.
My point? People can save the ‘she’s damned if she does, damned if she doesn’t narrative. If she had any style – or respect for the people she ‘represents’, she could very easily furnish a classy and fashionable wardrobe from shops like Jaeger, Whistles, Hobbs etc, with some more stylish high street pieces thrown in.
