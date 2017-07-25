Duchess Kate spent $34,000 on clothes for the 5-day Germany-Poland trip

It’s said by all of the royal courtiers that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge make their own schedules and determine what they will and will not do on royal tours. Historically, that’s been the biggest reason why the Cambridges’ tours have always been light on substance: both Will and Kate only really care about the image they’re creating, so they’ve always put a heavy emphasis on photo-ops and organized events where they can appear photogenic and happy. There’s always been a steep cost, of course. These tours cost a lot, with the tabs being picked up mostly by the host country, for everything from flowers to food to security.

Now that William and Kate are “Brexit ambassadors” – mostly a self-styled designation that has little to do with what’s really happening with Brexit – I do wonder if the British government is picking up the tab for most of what happened on the Cambridges’ Poland-and-Germany trip. Usually, Prince Charles pays for all of Kate’s clothes, if she’s wearing them for an official event, but if this was all about Brexit, will the government pick up the tab? If so, the taxpayers should find this interesting: Kate’s five-day wardrobe cost £26,352.20, or roughly $34,000. For five days.

While the Duchess has won style plaudits for her show-stopping outfit choices, they have also come with a hefty price tag. The MailOnline can exclusively reveal that Kate’s outfits this week are worth a staggering £26,352.20 – more than £5,270 a day. Some pieces have been recycled – such as her Kiki McDonough amethyst earrings, and a bracelet that once belonged to Diana – but others have been custom made, like her show-stopping lavender Emilia Wickstead dress worn on her final day in Berlin. And while some of the Duchess’ looks are on sale – like her sweeping crimson Alexander McQueen gown – her stylist Natasha Archer is believed to have snapped them up at full price as she began painstakingly curating Kate’s tour wardrobe around four weeks ago. While £26,000 is not far off the average Brit’s salary, this sum will come as no surprise to avid royal-watchers who will remember that her India wardrobe last year totted up to £35,000. Her 2016 Canada tour, meanwhile, was her most expensive yet at £62,000.

[From The Daily Mail]

As someone who enjoys talking about fashion and arguing about fashion, I would not have a problem if Kate spent this kind of money on truly show-stopping pieces. I also wouldn’t have a problem if she was buying classic, timeless, quality-made pieces which would last her for years of re-wears. But Kate doesn’t do any of that. She picks bland, unimaginative styles or trendy pieces that will look dated and tragic in three years’ time. If she can’t find the bland style she wants, she gets it made, “bespoke,” at exorbitant cost. She never even considers the idea that she might want to invest in some classic, versatile looks which would age well. She never even considers that she could find inexpensive versions of what she likes as well – I’m thinking about the red, boho-looking McQueen number. There’s no reason to spend $2000 or more on that dress. There’s no reason for her to buy yet another white coatdress. She just spends money endlessly, because she’s bored. And because she and Natasha Archer have no f–king clue what they’re actually doing. Hire a real stylist, Kate!