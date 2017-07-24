Prince William felt like his late mother ‘was there for me’ at his 2011 wedding

The British network ITV has done a documentary marking the twenty years since Princess Diana’s passing. Quotes and stories have been dripping out for weeks, so we already knew that the documentary had the approval of Prince William and Prince Harry, both of whom sat down together to reminisce about their mum. There’s a surprising intimacy to this conversation, and it feels at times like it’s “too much.” You know why? It’s because William and Harry rarely just sit down and talk about their mother just in the context of talking about their mother. They usually talk about her in relation to other things or people or causes, or they use her passing as a cudgel to beat the press. At one point, William says that this is the last time they’ll ever do anything like this, because… well, it’s been twenty years and obviously they need to move on. Here are some quotes from both princes about their mom (you can read more extensive coverage here at The Telegraph):
The last phone conversation they had with their mom: “At the time Harry and I were running around minding our own business, you know, playing with our cousins and having a very good time,” he said. Prince Harry continued: “As a kid I never enjoyed speaking to my parents on the phone. And we spent far too much time speaking on the phone rather than speaking to each other, because of just the way the situation [the divorce] was. And the phone rang and off he [William] went to go and speak to her sort of for five minutes.” The Duke said: “And I think Harry and I were just in a desperate rush to say goodbye, you know, see you later and we’re going to go off. If I’d known now obviously what was going to happen I wouldn’t have been so blasé about it and everything else. But that phone call sticks in my mind quite, quite heavily.”
Harry on the phone call and his regrets: “It was her speaking from Paris. I can’t really necessarily remember what I said, but all I do remember is probably, you know, regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was. And if I’d known that that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother the things I would have said to her. Looking back on it now, it’s incredibly hard. I have to sort of deal with that for the rest of my life. Not knowing that that was the last time I was going to speak to my mum, and how differently that conversation would have panned out if I’d had even the slightest inkling that her life was going to be taken that night.”
William on how they won’t be opening up about Diana again: “We won’t be doing this again. We won’t speak as openly and publicly about her again, because we feel that hopefully this film will provide the other side: from her closest family and friends, that you might not have heard before, from those who knew her best, and those who want to protect her memory and want to remind people of the person she was. The warmth, the humour, and what she was like as a mother. Harry and I feel very strongly that we want to celebrate her life, and this is a tribute from her sons to her.”
William on how Diana would have been as a grandmother: Saying he is “constantly” mentioning “Granny Diana” at home, he has also mounted more photographs so that Prince George and Princess Charlotte learn about her. “It’s hard because obviously Catherine didn’t know her, so she cannot really provide that level of detail. So I do regularly put George or Charlotte to bed, talk about her and just try and remind them that there are two grandmothers – there were two grandmothers – in their lives.” Asked how she would be like had she lived to enjoy the next stage of her family life, he added: “She’d be a nightmare grandmother, absolute nightmare. She’d love the children to bits, but she’d be an absolute nightmare. She’d come and go and she’d come in probably at bath time, cause an amazing amount of scene, bubbles everywhere, bathwater all over the place and then leave. I want to make as much time and effort with Charlotte and George as I can because I realise that these early years particularly are crucial for children, and having seen, you know, what she did for us.”
William on feeling his mother’s presence at his wedding: “When it came to the wedding, I did really feel that she was there… there were times I looked to someone or something for strength – and I very much felt she was there for me. They always live with you, people you lose, like that. And my mother lives with me every day.”
I often think of the What-Ifs of Diana, the alternate-timeline, alternate history of the royal family if Diana had survived that trip with Dodi Fayed. I don’t think she would have stayed with Dodi, obviously. I don’t think she would have gotten back with Hasnat Khan either. But she would have moved on and fallen in love with someone, perhaps even remarried. Mostly, I wonder what Diana would have made of the Middletons, and whether Diana would have shut them down early on in William and Kate’s relationship. I don’t think Diana would have approved of Kate, quite honestly. And I definitely don’t think Diana would have approved of Carole Middleton.
Eh I don’t like what if speculations so I won’t make any. However it’s good that this will be the last time (publically) they will do this. I doubt it will be the last time in private because I don’t ever think you get over the loss of a parent. Esp one as involved as Diana was. Esp now that you’re a parent yourself. Brings up old wounds. If talking about her to his kids gives him comfort then I can’t even find fault in that
I definitely do not believe Diana would have approved of the Middletons. She would have Jackie-O’d them in a heartbeat.
Def would not have allowed the Middletons the wide berth they have been given by Charles and Co.
I think the reason the Middleton clan came for Kates ride is because William both needed and wanted them there. They are clearly a surrogate family. The place where he goes for love and warmth, which is why he is with them at the big holidays. I don’t think he would have needed that hearth and home feeling as much had Diana been alive. They just wouldn’t have had an opening.
I do sometimes think it’s interesting that all of the Diana ‘what-if’ing does ignore the fact that she wouldn’t have magically stopped suffering her eating disorders and mental health issues had the crash not happened. It’s very macabre, I know, but she may not have ended up meeting the Middletons, car crash or no.
This interview was definitely more open than I expected. And yes, sometimes it felt a bit much. One interesting point was made: the boys hadn’t seen their mother in over a month when she died. Is this an aristocracy thing? Have you CB mommas ever gone a month without seeing your kids? Because I freak when I have to do work week trips, but that’s just me perhaps. It surprised me a bit, what with her resources.
I don’t think that was unusual for the British Royal Family, though, as William noted, the divorce undoubtedly made things even more complicated.
I don’t have a problem with anything he said. I lost a parent as a teenager and much of what he says resonates.
As for whether or not Diana would like the Middletons, I suspect not but I suspect she would have disliked anyone who took the attention off of her. She was a very good princess in many ways but it is also pretty clear she manipulated the media to project the image she wanted to project and I suspect she would have felt threatened by anyone vying for both her son’s affection and the media attention.
I hate to say this, but I can’t help but recall that the month leading up to her death was a whirlwind relationship with Dodi. They were seen all over on his yacht and other places. The tabloids were going nuts because it was her first public relationship since Charles. So while yes, she was an adult and absolutely had a right to live her life, it does make me a bit sad to think that she hadn’t seen her sons in over a month because she was busy doing other stuff. I understand they went to a boarding school, but it still feels sad.
This interview made me look ay diana differently as a mother. She hadnt seen her kids in a month before she died. Wtf? I know upper class parenting is different and i know the kids were older and in boarding schools but again wtf??
Ive got 2 little ones, i cant imagine… but im a pleb i guess.
She just comes across flighty, eccentric and a bit self absorbed in their stories. Like she was great fun when she was around, very present, but then she was gone.
The BRF goes to Scotland for the month of August, and that was Charles summer time with his sons. Diana had taken them on a well publicized vacation earlier that summer.
Say what you will about her, and there is a lot to say, but this was completely in line with the boys summer schedule and the Wales divorce agreement.
I never deeply thought of it before William probably got w the middletons bc carol fills his mother figure need. She’s strong, dominant. He may have been attracted to another women and family type if Diana had lived. Bc Diana would have wanted to remain dominant.
I suspect that he would have found it difficult to find a partner. It would have been a challenge for any woman, who likely would not want to compete with Diana and I have a feeling she would have expected both her sons to put her needs first. Still, it is a tragedy to lose a loving parent so young and I can’t help but feel for both of them.
Weren’t they in Scotland with Charles when she died? I feel like I read that at the time but I can’t recall now. ETA meaning that I could see it being a month if they had been in Scotland with the RF for a long time by that point, since the queen usually goes for an extended holiday over the summer.
anyway I’m sure their schedule with their parents was fairly unique, with the combination of royalty and divorce. I imagine without the divorce it would have been different. I wonder how much time they spent around Charles after Diana’s death. Like I wonder how much Charles was around or how much they were just at one of his houses with staff.
I tend to think that for his personal needs, William used his mother to pick the opposite in the Middletons. And judging by their final summer and phonecall, i think Diana, like Charles, would have been set aside for the Middletons. Unlike Charles, i don’t think Diana would have let it go. She would have made it very difficult indeed for the Middletons which might have made it harder for them to join the royals no matter their determination.
In terms of the differences as i speculate William sees them, Diana was a star, a charmer, a drama Queen, a workaholic, a busy person in lots of ways with a million things on her plate. For all her victimhood, she was willful, a risk taker, difficult and refused to be put in a corner or be pushed around.
Kate is the opposite of that in every way. Not a star, not a charmer, not a drama Queen, not a busy person, has only one focus – William, is demonstratively willing to drop everything to be at William’s beck and call, is quiet and compliant, will never be difficult or take risks.
So William chose the opposite for a quiet life of no strife which panders to his needs in every way. Something that was missing from his life.
