Prince William felt like his late mother ‘was there for me’ at his 2011 wedding

The British network ITV has done a documentary marking the twenty years since Princess Diana’s passing. Quotes and stories have been dripping out for weeks, so we already knew that the documentary had the approval of Prince William and Prince Harry, both of whom sat down together to reminisce about their mum. There’s a surprising intimacy to this conversation, and it feels at times like it’s “too much.” You know why? It’s because William and Harry rarely just sit down and talk about their mother just in the context of talking about their mother. They usually talk about her in relation to other things or people or causes, or they use her passing as a cudgel to beat the press. At one point, William says that this is the last time they’ll ever do anything like this, because… well, it’s been twenty years and obviously they need to move on. Here are some quotes from both princes about their mom (you can read more extensive coverage here at The Telegraph):

The last phone conversation they had with their mom: “At the time Harry and I were running around minding our own business, you know, playing with our cousins and having a very good time,” he said. Prince Harry continued: “As a kid I never enjoyed speaking to my parents on the phone. And we spent far too much time speaking on the phone rather than speaking to each other, because of just the way the situation [the divorce] was. And the phone rang and off he [William] went to go and speak to her sort of for five minutes.” The Duke said: “And I think Harry and I were just in a desperate rush to say goodbye, you know, see you later and we’re going to go off. If I’d known now obviously what was going to happen I wouldn’t have been so blasé about it and everything else. But that phone call sticks in my mind quite, quite heavily.”

Harry on the phone call and his regrets: “It was her speaking from Paris. I can’t really necessarily remember what I said, but all I do remember is probably, you know, regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was. And if I’d known that that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother the things I would have said to her. Looking back on it now, it’s incredibly hard. I have to sort of deal with that for the rest of my life. Not knowing that that was the last time I was going to speak to my mum, and how differently that conversation would have panned out if I’d had even the slightest inkling that her life was going to be taken that night.”

William on how they won’t be opening up about Diana again: “We won’t be doing this again. We won’t speak as openly and publicly about her again, because we feel that hopefully this film will provide the other side: from her closest family and friends, that you might not have heard before, from those who knew her best, and those who want to protect her memory and want to remind people of the person she was. The warmth, the humour, and what she was like as a mother. Harry and I feel very strongly that we want to celebrate her life, and this is a tribute from her sons to her.”

William on how Diana would have been as a grandmother: Saying he is “constantly” mentioning “Granny Diana” at home, he has also mounted more photographs so that Prince George and Princess Charlotte learn about her. “It’s hard because obviously Catherine didn’t know her, so she cannot really provide that level of detail. So I do regularly put George or Charlotte to bed, talk about her and just try and remind them that there are two grandmothers – there were two grandmothers – in their lives.” Asked how she would be like had she lived to enjoy the next stage of her family life, he added: “She’d be a nightmare grandmother, absolute nightmare. She’d love the children to bits, but she’d be an absolute nightmare. She’d come and go and she’d come in probably at bath time, cause an amazing amount of scene, bubbles everywhere, bathwater all over the place and then leave. I want to make as much time and effort with Charlotte and George as I can because I realise that these early years particularly are crucial for children, and having seen, you know, what she did for us.”

William on feeling his mother’s presence at his wedding: “When it came to the wedding, I did really feel that she was there… there were times I looked to someone or something for strength – and I very much felt she was there for me. They always live with you, people you lose, like that. And my mother lives with me every day.”