Jimmy Kimmel’s son is doing great after his heart surgery

A few months ago, we discussed Jimmy Kimmel’s emotional admission that his son, Billy, needed heart surgery immediately following his birth. At the time, he said Billy would need future corrective surgery but that his prognosis was excellent. Jimmy turned the announcement into an opportunity to speak out against the GOPs desire to repeal the ACA. He made the emotional appeal, “If your baby is going to die and it doesn’t have to, it shouldn’t matter how much money you make. I think that’s something, whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on.” His guests were Dr. Oz, who spoke on Billy’s condition from a medical standpoint and Shaun White because Shaun suffered from the same ailment and has lived a very healthy and active life. He reassured jimmy and the rest of us that Billy would be fine. When Jimmy returned form paternity leave, he updated his viewers on Billy’s progress and reentered the discussion about healthcare, this time bringing in Congressman Bill Cassidy via satellite.

Friday, Jimmy posted the following picture of Billy to Twitter to let us know that he is, in fact thriving and once again, took the opportunity to speak in favor of the ACA:

Billy is 3 months old & doing great. Thx for the love & support. Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got pic.twitter.com/XcvvM6XFJ3 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 21, 2017

Excuse me for one moment but aaaaaaaawwwwwww – he’s an udgie! Jimmy’s wife, Molly McNearney, also posted a pic of Billy with a similar plea for us to contact Congress regarding the upcoming healthcare bill vote:

Billy's looking out for a lot of his buddies at Children's Hospital. Remind your Congresspeople to protect them. pic.twitter.com/UbFp2UgqGH — Molly McNearney (@mollymcnearney) July 21, 2017

I took Jimmy at his word when he said Billy was going to be fine. That being said, I was thrilled to see such a smiley, happy Billy. I know some celebrities fault on the side of over-sharing but when people like Jimmy and Molly share their harrowing experience, it not only raises awareness, it also gets fans invested in their journey. So it’s gracious that they took the time to update us. And since I am on the side of keeping the ACA and trying to improve it, I appreciate them tying that fight into Billy’s story. We all know they have the money to help Billy, good for them for fighting for those who don’t.

Side-note: I keep getting these emails and tweets to contact my senator, mostly by Senator Kamala Harris. The thing is, Sen. Harris is my senator so it’s mostly just me and her staff saying, “I know, right???” Still, contact your senator, folks. For the first time in a very long time that seems to be working.

This kid has always been a smiler

I am thankful to love and be loved by these two brave guys. Both criers. pic.twitter.com/NL0C3K3Q4E — Molly McNearney (@mollymcnearney) May 2, 2017