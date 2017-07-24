Jared Kushner, written testimony: ‘I did not collude…with any foreign government’

Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort will be testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee this week. It was originally supposed to be an open hearing today, but Precious Jared and Manafort worked it out so that the hearing will not be open to the public or the media. Also, they’re not being sworn under oath. Which makes me wonder: what’s the f–king point? If you’re not going to get either of these a–holes on the record (in a “public record” situation or a perjury situation), you might as well cancel their appearances. Anyway, ahead of his closed-door fake-news testimony, Precious Jared has released a statement, which is being called his pre-written testimony… although, again, I don’t consider it “testimony” if he’s not under oath. Here are some highlights from the 11-page statement:
Jared didn’t collude. “I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government. I had no improper contacts. I have not relied on Russian funds to finance my business activities in the private sector. I have tried to be fully transparent with regard to the filing of my SF-86 form, above and beyond what is required.”
He didn’t have a relationship with Ambassador Kislyak. “I had no ongoing relationship with the Ambassador before the election, and had limited knowledge about him then… In fact, on November 9, the day after the election, I could not even remember the name of the Russian Ambassador… when the campaign received an email purporting to be an official note of congratulations from President Putin, I was asked how we could verify it was real. To do so I thought the best way would be to ask the only contact I recalled meeting from the Russian government, which was the Ambassador I had met months earlier, so I sent an email asking Mr. [Demetri] Simes [the publisher of a foreign policy magazine], ‘What is the name of the Russian ambassador?’”
The meeting with Don Jr. and Natalia Veselnitskaya. Kushner claims he had no idea what he was walking into. An email from his brother-in-law reminds him of the time change to 4 p.m. for the Trump Tower meeting, and Kushner writes that it was not abnormal to pop into each other’s offices for meetings. “That email was on top of a long back and forth that I did not read at the time,” he writes. “Documents confirm my memory that this was calendared as “Meeting: Don Jr.| Jared Kushner. No one else was mentioned.” The meeting, where Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, Trump, Jr., and campaign operative Paul Manafort and four other people were discussing Russian adoptions and were gathered to exchange information about Hillary Clinton, was outside of his purview, he writes. “I actually emailed an assistant from the meeting after I had been there for ten or so minutes and wrote ‘Can u pls call me on my cell? Need excuse to get out of meeting.’”
His meeting with Kislyak during the transition, during which Kushner reportedly sought a back-channel with the Kremlin. The meeting lasted 23 minutes, according to Kushner. “I stated our desire for a fresh start in relation,” he says of the meeting where Kushner reportedly tried to set up a backchannel of communication. It was Kislyak, Kushner writes, that brought up U.S. policy in Syria, and said “he wanted to convey information from what he called ‘his generals.’ He said he wanted to provide information that would help inform the new administration. He said the generals could not easily come to the U.S. to convey this information and he asked if there was a secure line in the transition office to conduct a conversation.” Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Kushner explained to him that there was not. “I believed developing a thoughtful approach on Syria was a very high priority given the ongoing humanitarian crisis,” he explains. “and I asked if they had an existing communications channel at his embassy we could use where they would be comfortable transmitting the information they wanted to relay to General Flynn. The Ambassador said that would not be possible and so we all agreed that we would receive this information after the Inauguration.”
What was exchanged between Kushner and Kislyak. Kushner said he declined two attempts by Kislyak in December for a follow-up, eventually sending his assistant instead. It was there that Kislyak recommended that Kushner sit down with Sergey Gorkov, the head of a Kremlin-linked Russian bank. All that was exchanged, he said, was a humble piece of art and a bag of dirt from the Belarus village where his grandparents were born. “There were no specific policies discussed. We had no discussion about the sanctions imposed by the Obama Administration. At no time was there any discussion about my companies, business transactions, real estate projects, loans, banking arrangements or any private business of any kind.”
Politico fact-checks Kushner’s statements throughout the article, like how the Putin-backed bank claimed that Kushner did meet with them about his family business. Kushner also claimed that all of the “forgotten” meetings with Russians were excluded from his security clearance forms because of an assistant’s mistake. His argument throughout the written “testimony” is that he never did anything wrong, that he’s just a forgetful guy and that he’s so overworked and humble. I’m surprised he didn’t say “I’m just really bad with names,” which is my go-to excuse. TL:DR version: Precious Jared is precious and he didn’t know anything and if you can prove that he knew something, he’ll just say that he forgot.
And the sun rises in the west.
Seriously. I feel like “the dog ate my homework” is the only trope missing from this litany of BS.
Yea he just keeps forgetting all of these meetings and assets. As in more than one time.
Don’t worry Jared I’m sure your dad saved you a place in the fed pen.
Jared, YOU’RE FIRED!
None of these fools are as clever as they think they are.
Sure, and Bill did not have sexual relations with that woman. We’re just waiting on Jared’s blue dress reveal.
HA! That was my first thought, too. Remember when presidential sexcapades where the worst thing you had to worry about?! Seems so innocent now. Sigh.
Jared’s testimony is private and not on the record, and The King of Lies and Fake News said that the GOP aren’t doing enough to protect or support him. This is so wrong. Jared’s testimony should have been public or on the record. How much more can the GOP fail this country by protecting The King of Lies and Fake News and his family?
How long before Bannon leaks dirt to contradict Jared’s 11 page statement?
Why would Mark Warner agree to letting Jared testify privately and not on the record? We know why Burr would do it, it’s not the first time that The King of Fake News has asked him for favors. Rubio, Cotton, and Cornyn are also on the SIC, so they were probably the ones pushing for Jared’s testimony to be private and not on the record.
The King of Lies and Fake News and his family keep doing bad things because they know that the GOP won’t hold them accountable.
Lyin’ Liar. And who does his eyebrows?
So Kushner is testifying today in a hearing that will be private AND he’s not swearing under oath. Ummmm what the heck is the point then? I guess it doesn’t matter anyway, KKKeebler Elf aka Jeff Sessions, testified, under oath, during a public hearing, and lied.
The point is that House Republicans get to claim they kinda did their job. That’s important for midterms. And Jared is not on the hook for perjury if the truth comes out and there’s no damaging visuals for the media to run in loop.
The Dems should be hammering how suspect this set up is but whoever the Dems communications strategist is utterly useless right now. And the party leadership is old and uninspiring. They need a leadership overhaul right now.
“I had no improper contacts.” Dude. You’re married to Ivanka. Your father in law is 45. That’s your improper contact right there.
I love how forgetful and uninformed all these people are. And yet, this is the man who’s going to fix the Middle East. I assume he is on his way to Israel right now to fix the current crisis.
I know, so “forgetful.” The guy who’s going to fix the Middle East had to email someone to ask the Russian ambassador’s name? Please.
He seems like the kinda guy who probably threw his siblings under the bus whenever he messed up at home.
Why not go under oath in public hearing if you have nothing to hide? By the way, how bizarre that anyone would email a foreign policy magazine editor to find out the name of the Russian Ambassador. Even if that were true and he was surrounded by such incompetent foreign policy advisors, do they not have Google in Trump Tower? Also, by November the chatter about Russian interfearance was so loud the late night showa were already referencing it. It sounds like crafty Jared thought up a cover for himself and executed it .
Kushner, I did not collude with any foreign country… .I will not testify under oat in front of the Senate Intelligent Committee. In other words, this meeting today and a buck fifty will get you a cup if ☕️ coffee.
These people are Teflon. We will not rid ourselves of them. There is an excuse and coverup for every wrongdoing. When the wrong doings actually come out, there is a handy narrative of fake news. As I’ve said previously, Voldemort has already laid the groundwork for discounting the Mueller investigation – the findings are irrelevant (in terms of eroding support, at least), because his supporters will continue to support him.
There’s no reason to find these weak excuses credible. I’m sure some media outlet will torpedo his lies shortly. They all get busted lying on the regular yet continue to lie. Sad!
Which makes me wonder: what’s the f–king point?
There isn’t one. well, I guess there is – so the GOP could continue their pandering to 45 while also saying “but he spoke before Senate intelligence – what more do you want??” and since that is enough for a good number of people in this country, that’s where this will end for Kushner and Manafort. There aren’t going to be any convictions for them or because of them and it is probably a good idea to accept that now.
So, which of her children will Princess Nagini exploit today to distract from Tom Malevolo Riddle’s testimony? Arabella? Teddy? All three? Probably not Joseph by himself because that kid seems to really hate her. And what will she wear for her daily pap stroll for the Daily Fail? Got to make it all about her and her brand.
Mueller gives zero effs about your “written testimony,” and NYAG Schniedermann gives a shit less than Mueller.
It’s jail time!
I’m thinking this written memo is for the public. Why would Mueller cares what he has to say unless he’s willing to say this under oath. JK just wasted his time writing this five page 📝 memo when no one believes him.
It is fairly standard to prepare and present written testimony when appearing before a congressional committee. It gets what you want to say fully into the record without being sidetracked by committee questions.
These grifters are lawyered up and now operate in their own little siloed fortresses. He wrote it was all Donnie Jr’s fault nothing to do with him. This is his Donnie-started-it-look-away-from-me defense. And contacting an editor at a foreign policy journal because he didn’t know the Russian Ambassador’s name? Like baby fists, Jated loves to look important with his connections but ends up looking like the liar he is.
The Republicans are letting baby fists and his lying spawn slither away from the truth with this behind closed doors meeting.
He looks so pinched and smarmy.
Jared, it’ll be ok after a few months in the state pen. You’re going to make someone very happy there, BIGLY!
False Statements to Congress are a felony, even when not under oath. This is typical procedure and just the start, and he can be recalled and sworn in as well.
