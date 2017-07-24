Charlize Theron denies rolling her eyes at Tia Mowry at a SoulCycle in 2014

One of my favorite celebrity-beef stories of all time was when Tia Mowry went to In Touch Weekly to call out Charlize Theron. It was so random, so bizarre and so believable. Tia and Charlize apparently went to the same SoulCycle, and when Tia went up to Charlize to tell her she was a huge fan, Tia said that Charlize’s reaction was to roll her eyes and say “OH MY GOD.” Tia thought that was rude as hell. After that story came out, sources claimed that Charlize tried to have Tia banned from SoulCycle, and Tia later tried to backtrack. It was a great beef and I have no problem believing that Charlize was and is a rude person. Well, Charlize appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday and she was asked about the whole Tia Mowry thing.
During a rousing round of Plead the Fifth, Andy Cohen admitted he was “obsessed with this story” and asked Charlize to finally share her version of events. “What a bitch!” Theron joked. “No, I heard this story—did she really say it? Was it just written? Was it taken out of [context]?”
Cohen said the story originated in In Touch, so Theron was willing to cut her some slack. “Oh, well, you can’t go by that, right?” she said. “I’m really nice at SoulCycle, actually, because once my endorphins kick in I’m actually almost too friendly. I’m always touching people, like, ‘Hey!’”
“Did you roll your eyes at Tia Mowry?” Cohen asked, once and for all.
“I’m not an eye roller,” Theron replied. “But I would be like, ‘F–k off.’”
I’m including the video of the exchange below. Charlize sort of shrugs it off, and I get the impression that she’s rude to people pretty regularly and she doesn’t remember all of the times she was rude to someone. Or hey, maybe it didn’t happen like Tia said. But I do believe something happened.
Here’s the clip from Watch What Happens Live. Charlize also says a flat “no” when asked if she’s dating Gabriel Aubry, so he was not her mystery date! She also kind of shrugs about the beef between Vin Diesel and The Rock.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
This is why I don’t get the Charlize worship. She seems like a rude, mean person to people she deems unimportant. Yeah, she can believably kick ass and she’s a good actress, but I’m not going to kiss her ring for being an “ice queen.” Just be nice to people.
Oh yes!!! Didn’t get why everybody was hating on tom hardy, because he had beef with her also…
Tom Hardy is a MEGA a-hole for reasons and situations unrelated to Charlize; but I doubt she was 100% innocent in that feud. I think they both did their best to make each other miserable.
Tom and Charlize are both massive A-holes I agree. Don’t get the love for either of them.
I am with you – don’t care how good looking or talented she is, she is a very rude person.
I stopped watching her movies years ago due to her ugly personality.
I don’t know. I’m really grossed out by people’s reaction to celebrity. Just because I see someone on screen doesn’t mean they have invited me into their space. And especially somewhere like Soul Cycle. Girl is there to work out life’s stresses and there you are trying to get acknowledged by this total stranger. Why is it more special to have your existence acknowledged by her than by the hundreds of Joes and Janes you pass everday? Is your life that sad?
And does it occur to you that you are the hundredth person to attempt to connect with this stranger and it’s not even lunch time? It’s pathetic!
If you see a celebrity leave them alone unless there’s a solidly good reason to force yourself upon this stranger. If you don’t then don’t be surprised if they aren’t feeling you.
The way Tia Mowry told the story made it seem so innocent though. She just mentioned going up to say, “Hi, I like your work,” not, “Oh my god, sign all my sh*t and take 50 selfies for EVIDENCE.” Those are very different interactions. It takes very, VERY little effort to be cordial to someone acting like Tia did. Charlize also didn’t contradict Tia’s version of events, so she’s probably telling the truth.
The gym would be the last place I would want someone to approach me. You get in your zone and you’re sweaty and gross and it’s just the last place I’d want to be approached.
That said, she didn’t exactly deny it and I feel like she’s absolutely an eye roller. I think part of her charm is the ice queen thing though so I still like her. I’d never approach her though, she’s terrifying!
This. Sometimes you just want to be left to your thoughts especially at the gym. I cant imagine being approached in a locker room by a “fan” and being expected to entertain it. Tia is lucky that all she did was roll her eyes. I would have schooled her on manners. I would also have asked management to check her mobile phone for surreptitious pics. Anyone with the bad manners to approach you there probably also took pics of you sweaty on the bike. And the fact that Tia ran to this low tier tabloid with this nothing burger adds to the likelihood that she would have taken and sold a pic if she could.
YES. She probably has people “just smile” at her all the time and if she smiles back, they either want something from her or think that they’re her new BFF.
Oh, and also? IT WAS A FREAKING EYE-ROLL. Someone rolls_their_eyes at you and you run to the press with it? Tia Mowry should write CT a thank you note for that eye-roll. The only time her name pops up in the press anymore is in relation to that one tiny moment.
I have read about her being obnoxious and arrogant towards service people, waitresses, hotel employees, etc.–people she thinks are beneath her. I can’t stand her, she seems like a total beyotch.
I’m a fan of Theron, but I know she’s rude af. My eyes are wide open when it comes to her but I don’t like her for her personality. If the worst things she does is be rude/not bothered with folks, I can take it.
Well she is protecting her privacy. I don’t see her as mean. I don’t care for people who always smile, or who are always nice. Cos that is not natural.
Yea i buy she’s rude on the regular lol
I suspect she’s rude to people on the regular. About 15 years ago, a friend from college made a delivery to her house. He said she swung the door open, yelling “What?!” rather than simply saying hello. I think she then just snatched the package out of his hands without acknowledging him. Now, my friend is a very even-keeled person and definitely doesn’t get riled up easily, but he was pissed telling me what happened. He referred to her as the b-word and said she was ugly, which I find hard to believe. But maybe she doesn’t look good without makeup. Anyway, it was uncharacteristic of him to talk about women or anyone like that, so I take it that, yeah, she’s a nasty piece of work. My friend’s story comes to mind whenever I hear unpleasant things about Charlize.
Oh I’ve met her before. Rude af to everyone. Everyone around me was put off by her
I just remembered that my friend didn’t deliver just any ole’ package but flowers. Most people would be happy to receive a flower delivery, apparently not her.
I saw her randomly at a gas station in SC when she was bald or rather had a low fade. That woman is not ugly by any stretch of the imagination.
I don’t know why I don’t find her beautiful. I can see she’s pretty, but she doesn’t look pretty to me if that makes sense. Halle Berry makes me feel this too, pretty but not pretty.
@Reef, my friend is an Asian guy with a thing for petite Latinas, so she probably just wasn’t his cup of tea.
yeah we believe you Charlize – it’s not like there has been several stories from people who confirmed you are a first class ….
Plus you got together with Sean Penn and is BFF with Chelsea Handler – those two things are enough to show the world your true personality.
Charlie is one of the prime examples of a person being beautiful on the outside but not on the inside.
👊👌👍
I was going to say I believe she is an eye roller but when she said she’d just say fuck off I’m like, yep probably more that.
I think she rme’s as naturally as she takes a breath. It’s just second nature to her.
Meh, she didn’t kill a puppy. Some people are just like that. No one has to be nice to people. Im polite to people but for some reason people tend to think I’m rude just because I keep my business to myself or because I don’t smile 24/7
I don’t know. I feel like Charlize probably is a total witch in real life but why is that so wrong? Every single person on this planet is not going to be a constant delight. She seems like the type that is a sarcastic witch to pretty much everyone. She doesn’t discriminate. It would be a highlight of my life if I met her in public and told me to eff off. I still like her. This segment with Andy kind of makes me like her a little more actually.
Zero surprise. I’ve heard gazillion stories of her b!tchy ways.😔😒😠
Ugh. I have never understood why people worship her. I know her type from living in West Africa and sure it’s worse in SA–the entitled WW who works their privilege and condescends to everyone. All it took was seeing one interview with her by chance–*not* something I went looking for!–to see that she is rude and dismissive to others and has drunk all her own koolaid and believes all her own hype. Seriously. And no number of adopting black children will change that. smdh
She gave her children a wonderful life and I’m sure she loves them very much. She also keeps them out of the public eye so it’s not like she adopted them for bragging rights. Your statement about them was kind of a low blow. Say what you want about her but to bring her kids into is taking it a bit too far.
@Anna, I do find it interesting that she, a mom of black kids, was rude to this black “celebrity.” I put celebrity in quotes because I doubt Charlize even knew who Tia Mowry was. Anyway, so many kids who are the products of transracial adoption mention that their parents weren’t friends with any people of color and they grew up very racially isolated. I wonder if Charlize has black friends and if she even views that as important. Many black kids adopted by white people have complained that they were their parents first black friend, and that wasn’t okay. So, yeah, when a black lady comes up to you, perhaps Charlize could actually find it in herself to say hello.
I’m willing to cut her slack on this one story. Charlize doesn’t owe anyone a friendly conversation, but especially at a gym after a workout. After I take a cycle class, I’m sweating like a beast and would happily tell my best friends to f* off for a solid 5 minutes after the class ends. I need a few minutes to regroup to be myself. Maybe she just wanted her workout to be hers and be left in peace for a few minutes.
That being said, I also think Charlize is a diva and there are lots of stories of her being rude in ways I find unacceptable. Still hold those against her.
Yes the story around SA is she’s a pretty rude horrible person, but that’s allegedly from her highschool days, a lot of people would have that rep. I believe it though.
What Maya said. While she’s beautiful, she seems like a huge pain in the a** and rude to anyone she’s not interested in talking to, even to be polite.
After she came so straighforward about not dating that French dude, it seems lime she tried to sugarcoat the eye roll story than deny it. I could easily believe she is both an eye roller and would tell someone off at the same time
It’s James McAvoy
