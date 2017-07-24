Sam Heughan’s shirtless Men’s Health cover: gorgeous or too pretty?

Here is Outlander star Sam Heughan on the August cover of Men’s Health South Africa. I haven’t watched Outlander in a while, as I found the whole story to be rather overwrought and silly. But people do seem to like it, and they seem to enjoy Sam in particular. He is hot… in some sort of way. Like, I generally don’t go for men who are “pretty” nor do I go for “beefcake.” Sam is both, but he’s still appealing. He has a sort of vulnerability on-camera. Anyway, there aren’t any interview highlights yet, but Men’s Health also released this video of his workout.

A post shared by Men's Health South Africa (@menshealthza) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

Do straight men really watch these videos or is it just straight women and gay men? I ask myself all the time about Outlander too – like, the viewership is quite particular. Anyway, here’s the trailer for Season 3 of Outlander. Enjoy!