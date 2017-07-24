Sam Heughan’s shirtless Men’s Health cover: gorgeous or too pretty?

World premiere of 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets'

Here is Outlander star Sam Heughan on the August cover of Men’s Health South Africa. I haven’t watched Outlander in a while, as I found the whole story to be rather overwrought and silly. But people do seem to like it, and they seem to enjoy Sam in particular. He is hot… in some sort of way. Like, I generally don’t go for men who are “pretty” nor do I go for “beefcake.” Sam is both, but he’s still appealing. He has a sort of vulnerability on-camera. Anyway, there aren’t any interview highlights yet, but Men’s Health also released this video of his workout.

Do straight men really watch these videos or is it just straight women and gay men? I ask myself all the time about Outlander too – like, the viewership is quite particular. Anyway, here’s the trailer for Season 3 of Outlander. Enjoy!

Photos courtesy of Men’s Health South Africa and Getty.

 

8 Responses to “Sam Heughan’s shirtless Men’s Health cover: gorgeous or too pretty?”

  1. Wilma says:
    July 24, 2017 at 11:43 am

    I stopped watching Outlander too and for the same reasons, but he was my favourite actor in it. He really does bring vulnerability to that part.

    Reply
  2. Maple Girl says:
    July 24, 2017 at 11:44 am

    I read Outlander the book and hated it, is the series any better?

    As for Sam, he’s ginger, he’s got the accent, yet he doesn’t do anything for me. Tobias Menzies however…

    Reply
  3. Freddy Spaghetti says:
    July 24, 2017 at 11:46 am

    I gave up on Outlander, but he was very good. And Tobias…wow. He was amazing in the episodes I watched.

    Also, l wouldn’t kick Sam out of bed for eating crackers…

    Reply
  4. Junebug says:
    July 24, 2017 at 11:49 am

    I gave up on Outlander too. The pretty people could only hold the attention so long in the face of such terrible, terrible writing.

    Reply
  5. Twink says:
    July 24, 2017 at 11:51 am

    I love Outlander. Love the chemistry between Caitriona and him. Can’t wait for the third season.

    Reply
  6. FuefinaWG says:
    July 24, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    I just finished book 4 of the series and I’m getting really bored. Actually, the only reason I started reading it is because I was tired of waiting for the next season.
    I got bored of the “no two people have ever loved each other the way Sassanach and Jaime have and no two people have ever had better sex” …
    I think Sam is a cutie but I’ve never had a thing for a guy who’s prettier than me. Plus Sam doesn’t swing that way from what I understand.
    Tobias on the other hand …

    Reply

