Jada Pinkett Smith: Will and I aren’t swingers, ‘I’m like yo I wish’



Honestly this story came out last week, but I just saw Girls Trip over the weekend and I wanted to talk about it. it was laugh out loud funny almost the entire time. I will probably drag some more friends to see it in the theater again, you leave feeling like you just went to an awesome party. Even when it’s really raunchy it’s not disgusting and stays funny as hell. I can’t overstate how good the movie was, it’s hands down the best women’s comedy I’ve ever seen and it might not even need that qualifier. (Now I’m ok with all the stuff that Jada said about women supporting each other because I think she’s right and I get it. As commenter Reef wrote, they have real BFF chemistry.) Also Girls Trip was second at the box office over the weekend and will definitely be propelled by word of mouth.

In Girls Trip Jada Pinkett Smith stars as the uptight mom among the group of four friends, also known as the Flossy Posse. They all travel together to Vegas to support their friend, played by Regina Hall, who is the keynote speaker promoting her self help book at the Essence festival. Queen Latifah is a gossip blogger (love that, but they got key details wrong and made it seem like somewhat of a dirty business) and newcomer Tiffany Hadish is their raunchy friend and the true standout. She’s hilarious on the movie and in person apparently – watch this video of her telling Kimmel about a swamp tour she took with Will and Jada. I need to learn how to tell stories half as good as she does.

In a recent appearance On Watch What Happens Live (video below), Jada was asked by a call-in viewer the craziest rumor she’s ever heard about her family. She said “The craziest one is that Will and I are swingers. It’s constant. I’m like ‘yo, I wish.’

Queen Latifah joked “I’ve always admired that about y’all.”

When Andy Cohen asked Jada how she and Will keep it hot, she said “I’m baffled. I really think that Will and I just have amazing chemistry on a lot of different levels. We love to laugh… to learn. We love each other, we just have a good time together. We just really like each other.”

That’s nice, it’s also better than the way they used to brag about their sex life.

Yeah, swingers are people who get with multiple partners, often together, and/or swap partners. That’s totally different than people who are married, take breaks to be with other people, and get back together. Jada has hinted they do as much, but hasn’t outright said so. I think Will and Jada go through periods where they see other people and when they’re monogamous. It seems like they’re doing well now but they almost split a few years back and were surely getting some on the side. I think Jennifer Garner was hoping for a similar outcome.

Oh and Jada was on the UK show Lorraine where she made some general comments about her marriage and kids. She said, of her marriage, that “People have to be married in a way that works. As couples, we really do have to see what is best for us.” OK. When asked about Willow and Jaden’s careers she said they’ve “always been immersed in the arts.” She also added that she loves oil painting as a hobby. That’s nice!

I swear I didn’t look hard to find this unflattering frame of Jada. I’m sorry! Honestly she did not look as frozen on Girls Trip as she does in some of the latest photos.



Also these are photos of Jada in NY and London promoting Girls Trip. I like how she power dresses in pantsuits and bright colors.

