Michael B. Jordan literally said ‘Who, me?’ when asked about being a sex symbol

Here’s Michael B(ae) Jordan at Comic Con over the weekend – he was there for the Marvel presentation on Saturday, because he’s “the villain” in Black Panther, a character named Killmonger. At Comic Con, Marvel debuted some new footage from Black Panther which is still not online. Seriously – Marvel released footage of the CAST REACTING to the footage, but not the actual footage. Those sick, twisted people!! Anyway, MBJ was in full promotional mode, which is how he ended up chatting with Entertainment Tonight at Comic Con. Hilariously, he’s asked about being a sex symbol and he literally says “who, me?” YES YOU.
After his completely bulls–t “who me?” he goes on to say:
“I’m just adjusting to this new air that I’m kind of breathing in, and it’s a balance. I’m trying to find a balance. I’m just trying to mature and develop as a man and as an actor, in front of the screen and behind, so it’s cool. I’m handling it OK. My family is keeping me grounded.”
He also says a lot of nice stuff about Ryan Coogler, the director of Black Panther. Coogler and MBJ have worked together on three films now – Fruitvale Station (which everyone should see!), Creed and Black Panther. In fact, as soon as Coogler signed on to direct Black Panther, everyone was like “oooh, so he’s bringing MBJ, right?” And he did. Anyway… yes, Michael Bae Jordan, you are a sex symbol. Own that. You are The One.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
He’s probably grounded because his entire FAMILY is bae. Have you SEEN pics of his brothers?! Should be a crime to have so much attractiveness in one family
I really dislike the term sex symbol.
That said, he is very hot.
Edit: I just googled Ryan Coogler. Man, he is also hot. Jeeez louise.
“Michael bae Jordan” lol.so true. What a fine specimen. Yum!
I think he has such a pretty face.
I saw Fruitvale Station in the theatre and despite it’s difficult story, it will always hold a special place for me.
My Dad battled cancer for 3 years. He and Mom moved in with me to get treatment at the cancer centre close to my home. For 3 years I took time off work, drove him to appointments, visited him in the hospital, took him to the ER.
But in between treatments when he was feeling good, we went to the movies. Fruitvale Station was one of them.
I sat beside my Dad and tolerated his talking, his chewing the food loudly and sipping drinks through the straw loud.
But Fruitvale Station was what lead to a showdown. During the movie Dad would colour commentate scenes. “Of course the police will shoot an unarmed man!” “Look at those jerks!” He kept getting more vocal as it went on.
When the mother went to the morgue he was righteously indignant with his opinion. And because he was vocal throughout he ended up riling up this 90 year old lady sitting in front of us. To the point where both of them were going to take to the streets and either protest or riot.
Right when everyone should have been crying over Octavia’s heartbreaking scene my Dad and the 90 year old were just angry. Which made me angry because he “ruined” a moment.
On the drive home I got mad about how he does this in movies. Then I felt bad because he felt bad and we were quiet on the drive. He told Mom later, “I’m not going to anymore movies with Tania!”
The next weekend a blockbuster was released, I asked them if they wanted to join me and they did. Forgetting the debacle the weekend before. We just had a different dynamic. I would grab all our popcorn and set them up in their seats and either sit 2 rows in front or 2 rows behind and let him be him. I will always see Coogler and Jordan movies because it makes me feel closer to my Dad now that he has left us.
Hugs, Tania.
*hugs*
Beautiful.
Reggie Montgomery on All My Children forever!
