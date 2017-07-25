Michael B. Jordan literally said ‘Who, me?’ when asked about being a sex symbol

Here’s Michael B(ae) Jordan at Comic Con over the weekend – he was there for the Marvel presentation on Saturday, because he’s “the villain” in Black Panther, a character named Killmonger. At Comic Con, Marvel debuted some new footage from Black Panther which is still not online. Seriously – Marvel released footage of the CAST REACTING to the footage, but not the actual footage. Those sick, twisted people!! Anyway, MBJ was in full promotional mode, which is how he ended up chatting with Entertainment Tonight at Comic Con. Hilariously, he’s asked about being a sex symbol and he literally says “who, me?” YES YOU.

“I’m just adjusting to this new air that I’m kind of breathing in, and it’s a balance. I’m trying to find a balance. I’m just trying to mature and develop as a man and as an actor, in front of the screen and behind, so it’s cool. I’m handling it OK. My family is keeping me grounded.”

He also says a lot of nice stuff about Ryan Coogler, the director of Black Panther. Coogler and MBJ have worked together on three films now – Fruitvale Station (which everyone should see!), Creed and Black Panther. In fact, as soon as Coogler signed on to direct Black Panther, everyone was like “oooh, so he’s bringing MBJ, right?” And he did. Anyway… yes, Michael Bae Jordan, you are a sex symbol. Own that. You are The One.