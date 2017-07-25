Rihanna in Giambattista Valli at UK ‘Valerian’ premiere: messy maternity sack?

Rihanna has a lucrative Dior contract. She models and helps design (?) Dior eyewear. She’s usually rocking Dior sunglasses, but she isn’t one of those Dior “faces” who only wears Dior. Which is how Rihanna came to wear two completely tragic Giambattista Valli gowns to two different Valerian premieres over the course of the past week. Last week’s Valli gown was like a ballerina nightmare, all pink and mullet-dressed and awful. This week’s Valli gown is a too-tight mess which makes her look pregnant.

I mean… on one hand, I get it. Rihanna has put on a little weight and maybe she’s not feeling like showing off her body like she used to. But on the other hand, Rihanna of all people should know that there’s a happy medium between “wearing next to nothing” versus “wearing a giant maternity sack which simultaneously is too tight in the bust.” I just don’t see how a designer can get away with doing this to Rihanna of all people.

Cara Delevingne wore a custom Burberry suit with some kind of bejeweled “cape.” The cape isn’t part of the design of the suit, I don’t think. Cara added this after she put on the Burberry. I don’t know you guys… I actually love the suit and I kind of don’t mind the bejeweled stuff. It’s interesting.

Here’s bonus Clive Owen, looking a bit worse for wear, and Dane DeHaan. Dane is literally the star of this mess and there are like five photos of him total. Clive Owen only has a smallish part, I think, and when I saw him in the trailer, I was like “Oh, Clive, are you poor?” Why did he do this movie?!?