Charlize Theron wore another Dior ‘bra’ ensemble: tedious or cute?

Here are some photos of Charlize Theron at the LA premiere of Atomic Blonde. Charlize sort of phoned it in, sartorially. At the Berlin premiere last week, Charlize wore a Dior miniskirt and a matching bra in white. For the LA premiere, Charlize just wore the black version of the same outfit, and she added a sheer blouse. Don’t get me wrong – if I had Charlize’s figure, I would wear the same sh-t. I love the combo of a black bra or camisole with a black sheer blouse. THAT IS MY JAM. That’s so ‘90s. I dressed like that constantly in high school and college. But it’s sort of boring right now, at this moment in fashion.

There are a few Charlize stories going around…one, you know she’s tight with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, right? Jenkins directed Charlize in Monster, and they’re still good friends. Well, Charlize wants to be in the Wonder Woman sequel and Jenkins wants that too. Please make it happen, that would be awesome! Also: Charlize talked about sexual experimentation with ladies! When Charlize appeared on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked her about dipping her toe into the “lady pond.” Charlize said had experimented and : “When you’re young, you’re just kind of exploring it all.” She said she wanted her Atomic Blonde character to be bisexual because “It’s something that I feel is not represented enough in cinema, and I feel that when you make movies, if you’re gonna hold that mirror up and reflect society, then you should reflect society.” She also said that her experimentation days are behind her because “It was pretty clear that I really liked dudes.”

I’m also including a shot of Chelsea Handler, who attended the premiere. My opinion is that Chelsea Handler and Jennifer Aniston really did have some kind of falling out, or they simply aren’t even that close that more. And I think Chelsea is trying to latch onto any A-lister she can. Granted, Charlize and Chelsea have been sort of “Hollywood friendly” for several years, but it feels like… I don’t know, like Chelsea needs some big cool friends.