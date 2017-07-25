Charlize Theron wore another Dior ‘bra’ ensemble: tedious or cute?

Here are some photos of Charlize Theron at the LA premiere of Atomic Blonde. Charlize sort of phoned it in, sartorially. At the Berlin premiere last week, Charlize wore a Dior miniskirt and a matching bra in white. For the LA premiere, Charlize just wore the black version of the same outfit, and she added a sheer blouse. Don’t get me wrong – if I had Charlize’s figure, I would wear the same sh-t. I love the combo of a black bra or camisole with a black sheer blouse. THAT IS MY JAM. That’s so ‘90s. I dressed like that constantly in high school and college. But it’s sort of boring right now, at this moment in fashion.
There are a few Charlize stories going around…one, you know she’s tight with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, right? Jenkins directed Charlize in Monster, and they’re still good friends. Well, Charlize wants to be in the Wonder Woman sequel and Jenkins wants that too. Please make it happen, that would be awesome! Also: Charlize talked about sexual experimentation with ladies! When Charlize appeared on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked her about dipping her toe into the “lady pond.” Charlize said had experimented and : “When you’re young, you’re just kind of exploring it all.” She said she wanted her Atomic Blonde character to be bisexual because “It’s something that I feel is not represented enough in cinema, and I feel that when you make movies, if you’re gonna hold that mirror up and reflect society, then you should reflect society.” She also said that her experimentation days are behind her because “It was pretty clear that I really liked dudes.”
I’m also including a shot of Chelsea Handler, who attended the premiere. My opinion is that Chelsea Handler and Jennifer Aniston really did have some kind of falling out, or they simply aren’t even that close that more. And I think Chelsea is trying to latch onto any A-lister she can. Granted, Charlize and Chelsea have been sort of “Hollywood friendly” for several years, but it feels like… I don’t know, like Chelsea needs some big cool friends.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I always always wonder if she speaks in her Afrikaans accent at home or speaks Afrikaans to her mom.
She talked about this briefly on the Howard Stern interview. She speaks Afrikaans when she’s in SA. Her SA accent is harder to re-acquire after so many years in the states and the concerted effort she made to lose it.
That said, as they are both Afrikaan, i’d imagine they speak it between themselves.
Didn’t she recently say the reason she speaks English with an American accent is because she learnt how to speak proper English in the US? Which sounded strange to me because she’s from Benoni, but according to her that’s a small farm somewhere. She probably does speak with an Afrikaans accent, it’s hard to lose that accent when you’re Afrikaans. I think she has said she and her mom speak Afrikaans at home.
Yes. Something about watching a lot of American TV to lose her accent.
I can relate. After so many years in Britain, I can’t remember how to speak in my African accent. I recognise the accent when I hear it, but can’t imitate it.
LAK where in Africa are you from,i adopted a little bit of it when I lived in UK for sevens years, but now Im told I have one of the ‘straightest’ accents nothing really distinctive.
@ Jay yeah its hard to lose an accent especially a strong one by I would say 12 yrs old,she was well into her teens when she settled in US. But she has obviously done a great job adopting it.
Charlize looks amazing.
Chelsea handler is gross. Why oh why do famous people seem to be fond of her… she really is a transparent parasite. My guess is she feeds their egos somehow.
She’s probably the perfect courtier to them.
Everyone wants their own Le Fou I guess.
Tedious. No mystery. It’s all out there, front and center.
Dior is doing so many hideous things to its spokesmodels. Time to cut loose I think, because there’s a point at which chic style icon becomes fashion victim and all Dior’s stars and starlets are getting there with their premiere get-ups in the latest few collections. Charlize, Natalie Portman and JLaw should have no problem getting another label’s interest.
Hate to say it, but DIOR has been a horror since Galliano was fired.
We seem to have lost design geniuses across the board. Everyone is now cosplaying instead of using the archives for inspiration when they are looking for inspiration.
The archives! I saw a Dior retrospective photo set recently and the designs were timeless and so beautiful, nothing like Dior’s current identity crisis. I agree with you: a lot of the couture houses would do well to raid their metaphorical closets for inspiration for a while until they can recalibrate because lately it’s all been a long shower of awful.
I hate this look on her. Charlize is stunningly beautiful & can pull off just about anything but her clothes have been terrible lately IMO. She used to be the master of classy/sexy, what happened?
Don’t like Chelsea but her shoes are great.
I have to agree. This underwear trend is not sticking, even a beauty that is Charlize can’t pull it off in my view.
I feel like Justin was not into Chelsea’s and Jen’s friendship so the things just cooled off. Or maybe Jen was looking for an excuse to distance herself away from Chelsea because she is just rude, offensive and antifeminist.
And regarding WW – I guess they have to take the plot to some kind of ice age if both Charlize and Robin Wright are in the movie
I get that the lingerie look is what’s in but I just can’t get with it. It doesn’t look … good or appropriate in any situation. I can’t get with it.
Nope. No art to this ensemble at all. It’s just busy — it’s as if Dior threw everything on the wall and kept whatever stuck.
tedious
Nope.
Yeah, this is ugly. The brand name in white letters on the bra really doesn’t help.
