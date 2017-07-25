Justin Bieber canceled the rest of his ‘Purpose’ tour because he’s ‘just over it’

I generally ignore Justin Bieber stories these days. I think this kid/young adult is a douchebag and no amount of damage-control will really save him. A few years back, Bieber basically went on an apology tour, a tour to tell his fans that he really isn’t a douchebag and that they should still be his fans. It sort of worked. Bieber started working with new producers and songwriters and just this year, his work on “Despacito” has resulted in one of the biggest cross-cultural hits of his career. Bieber’s comeback has been successful, he still has millions of fans around the world, and he made a great transition to more established and well-respected pop music for adults. So… of course Justin Bieber is over it. He just canceled the rest of his tour, basically giving the excuse of “I’m not feeling it.”

Is it too late now to say sorry? Justin Bieber is calling it quits on the rest of his Purpose World Tour, but has failed to provide a reason for the sudden cancellation. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts,” his tour rep said in a statement on Monday. “Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months.” The cryptic and carefully worded statement continued, “He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates.” Tickets are being refunded at the point of purchase. Bieber, 23, had been slated to perform in Arlington, Texas, this weekend. He also had planned stadium dates in Colorado and New Jersey, plus international stops in countries including Japan and the Philippines, left on the tour.

[From Page Six]

A source told TMZ that Justin decided to pull the plug because Justin is “just over it.” I mean… I get it. I’m a homebody and I would hate to be a touring singer or musician. I would hate to travel that much. But many singers and musicians love being on the road, and quite honestly: that’s the business model of the music industry. Performers make the bulk of their income from tours and merchandise sold on tour. Justin Bieber doesn’t have to worry about money, because he’s already worth so much. The only thing keeping him on the tour was performing for fans, meeting fans, etc. And it’s clear he doesn’t give a sh-t about that.

I do feel sorry for all of the people working on the tour, all of the dancers, backing vocalists, musicians and crew. They thought they were going to be getting paychecks for another few months. Guess not.