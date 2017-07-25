Justin Bieber canceled the rest of his ‘Purpose’ tour because he’s ‘just over it’

I generally ignore Justin Bieber stories these days. I think this kid/young adult is a douchebag and no amount of damage-control will really save him. A few years back, Bieber basically went on an apology tour, a tour to tell his fans that he really isn’t a douchebag and that they should still be his fans. It sort of worked. Bieber started working with new producers and songwriters and just this year, his work on “Despacito” has resulted in one of the biggest cross-cultural hits of his career. Bieber’s comeback has been successful, he still has millions of fans around the world, and he made a great transition to more established and well-respected pop music for adults. So… of course Justin Bieber is over it. He just canceled the rest of his tour, basically giving the excuse of “I’m not feeling it.”
Is it too late now to say sorry? Justin Bieber is calling it quits on the rest of his Purpose World Tour, but has failed to provide a reason for the sudden cancellation.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts,” his tour rep said in a statement on Monday. “Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months.”
The cryptic and carefully worded statement continued, “He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates.”
Tickets are being refunded at the point of purchase. Bieber, 23, had been slated to perform in Arlington, Texas, this weekend. He also had planned stadium dates in Colorado and New Jersey, plus international stops in countries including Japan and the Philippines, left on the tour.
A source told TMZ that Justin decided to pull the plug because Justin is “just over it.” I mean… I get it. I’m a homebody and I would hate to be a touring singer or musician. I would hate to travel that much. But many singers and musicians love being on the road, and quite honestly: that’s the business model of the music industry. Performers make the bulk of their income from tours and merchandise sold on tour. Justin Bieber doesn’t have to worry about money, because he’s already worth so much. The only thing keeping him on the tour was performing for fans, meeting fans, etc. And it’s clear he doesn’t give a sh-t about that.
I do feel sorry for all of the people working on the tour, all of the dancers, backing vocalists, musicians and crew. They thought they were going to be getting paychecks for another few months. Guess not.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Smh. If I thought he was actually doing this for his health or mental wellbeing I would give him a pass. But I really just think he’s lazy and is done touring. He’s also done being nice to fans too. When will he be done being a garbage person?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I get that touring might be exhausting…but so is working full time at a regular job. And we don’t get perks and whatever we want handed to us. I can’t even imagine calling out of work but becayse I’m “over it”. It’s called life, dude. Get him out of Hollywood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exhausting is right, I mean is it normal to be touring for an album that came out almost two years prior? Has he been touring this whole time? I remember seeing videos of him shushing the crowd so he could ramble about their “purpose” a long time ago. I’d blame his handlers for overextending him for a profit, but I suspect he spends more than enough to require this kind of schedule.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just thought the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Countdown to rehab in 5, 4, 3, 2…
Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Rolling Stones, all manage similar tours to completion and they’re all old enough to be his GRANDFATHER! If he can’t or won’t do his work then it’s time for him to retire and go away.
And as far as Despacito goes? Latino/Lantina fans, love yourselves more. He doesn’t give a damn for your culture or your language. Stop rewarding him for patronizing you and putting in bare minimum effort. While we’re at it, that goes for all his fans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In my experience the Latino/Latina people I know are rolling their eyes at Justin’s cover and have been over it and the song for a while. It’s just the white kids propping it up at this point, because I feel it’s the one cross-cultural hit every summer needs to have apparently (remember Bailando ugh).
In general, he’s hit the sweet spot of fans where half love him to death and will never desert him no matter what, and the other half likes his songs enough to go listen but don’t really care enough to get turned off by his behavior. I don’t see that changing unless he goes off the deep end again a la 2014.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m glad to hear it but unfortunately I’ve seen a lot of social media from a lot of young Latina women who remain in his thrall. That makes me very sad. If people want an example of bad cultural appropriation, this would count!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
False. The song is the most streamed song of all time WORLD WIDE not because a bunch of white kids bop to it. The Latin community may feel differently about it but I just came back from a two week trip in Malayasia and it’s literally played several times every hour on the radio. And that’s not including the street vendors who play it as well. And I can assure you the Malayasian community is not white.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IDK what the deal is with latinos in the US (or americans descended from latin americans) but outside of the US, in actual Latin America, we don’t listen to Justin Bieber’s piss-poor attempt at Despacito. I mean, I personally don’t have time for JLo’s spanish music either LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Douchetastic AF
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he has mental health issues and now drug issues. And is a giant gaping butthole.
Scooter Braun did this kid a major disservice, as did his father. No comment on his mom because I can’t remember much about her, but do remember the extreme dickbaggery of his father.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wouldn’t everyone love being able to just stop doing their job and not worry about money because they’re “just over it “
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t stand this man baby. Between his privilege, dumping animals off left, right and center and the way he’s treated his fans, I’m not sure why he’s still around. But as a 50+ y.o., I’m not in the age bracket his fans are, so what do I know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel bad for him.
A lot of young boys in this industry go through lot of ****.
A lot more than imagined. I think the real story is sadder.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s a garbage person, and has been for a long time. What did people expect?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s a douche but to be honest he’s been unhappy for awhile about the tween dream role he’s been forced into by management, labels, producers etc. not an excuse for his ingratitude and unprofessionalism but I’ve thought for awhile that he’s been heading for a breakdown. Also he’s been on this tour for 18 months and over 150 shows. There were only 14 shows left so there may be something to the mental health break rumors. I’m just saying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If he keeps cancelling his career, the World’s gonna end up cancelling him (if it hasn’t already). I’m still not sure about whether his life circumstances have led to/justify his behaviour or if he’s simply a massive douchebro just because.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
China banned him from performing nationwide due to his behavior. The actual official statement was hilarious 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Massive douchebro. Always has been. The video of him using the n word at age 15 or so was a perfect example of who he is. And yeah, I know he was young at the time and maybe could have been forgiven for youthful stupidity. But what has he done since? Only continued to act like a douchebro. I think he has shown his true self to the world since a young age and his fans just ignore it. His circumstances may have led to some of his behavior, and in many cases reinforced it. But nothing justifies being such a shitheel as this little twerp. He’s an adult now and I for one am damn tired of the “child star” excuse for him. He’s responsible for himself, just like all adults.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
150 shows over the last 18 months? there are plenty of things to dislike this guy for, but i don’t think this is one of them. good for him for recognizing that he’d had enough and needed to stop. i don’t think any of us “normal” can ever imagine the exhausting of doing what he’s been doing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Justin Bieber needs to grow a pair. He wasn’t forced to become a pop singer, he willingly signed on for that and he is now over this…. I don’t feel sorry for him, that’s what happen when every glitter is not gold. I do feel sorry for the crew working behind the scenes and I feel mostly sorry for his tax paying parents whose daughters are his fans. He is an ungrateful douche and a whiny baby. Once again , Justin needs to grow a pair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe he’s just tired of the nonstop pace and meeting people constantly and being photographed and touched. Maybe he just wants to take it easy for a bit and relax. People are being way too hard on him. An 18 month/150 show tour to this point? I’d be exhausted too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After so many legends have taken their own life or have openly stated how bad their drug addictions have gotten, I’m actually shocked at some of the comments here. It’s pretty obvious that Justin has mental health problems. And hes already stated in the past that he wants a break. However his team urged him on and scheduled another tour. He has done what 150+ shows in like 18 months? That’s A LOT of traveling. People on here are underestimating just how exhausting touring can be. I was on a vacation in Malayasia for like two weeks and I came back home exhausted…..and that was me on vacation. Imagine traveling to a different city every night, performing, sound checks etc. Sure they get paid to do this, but haven’t we already established that no amount of money fixes mental health issues? That money does not equate happiness. Justin needs to go away for a while and hire a new management team that actually cares about his well-being. Scooter Braun only cares about the paycheck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you, he’s grown up in this industry so a. Probably doesn’t know any different and b. Is probably tied into a contract which means he has to perform X amount of shows. He has obviously had enough, and yes he’s a douche, but I imagine his management probably pander to his every whim to keep that money train going. To me he’s been heading for a breakdown for a looooong time and I hope he doesn’t “do a Britney”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He likes money and being famous but doesn’t want to work. Just like the Royal family. Then quit singing dude
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A lot of musicians/stars have a mental break down. Perhaps he saw it coming and decided to step away before he shaved his head and started beating people with umbrellas. I am not a fan of his and never have been, but I could understand his frustration. He’s been a 12 year olds wet dream for too long now and I assume he wants to just grow up and live. I would love to just say I’m over it (it’s a dream for me honestly), but unlike him I’m not rich and I have to survive. Hopefully he’ll use this free time to meditate or find some spiritual awareness to help him grow the F up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse