Tiffany Haddish of Girls Trip was in foster care and used to be homeless

No lie, I got goosebumps reading People’s profile of Tiffany Haddish, 37, who played the raunchiest member of the Flossy Posse, Dina, on Girls Trip. As I mentioned in an earlier post about Jada Pinkett Smith, Haddish is the standout in an exceptionally funny and highly entertaining movie. I can’t say enough about how utterly hilarious Girls Trip is. The acting is spot on and the writing is amazing, which is surprising because the team of writers responsible for Girls Trip only has one other credit, Barbershop The Next Cut, which has a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. I’m so going to watch that, but I digress.
Also as mentioned in the Jada story, Tiffany earned headlines after she told a priceless story on Kimmel about taking Jada and Will Smith on a swamp tour she bought on Groupon, and driving them there in her $20 a day rental car. (Watch it if you have time, you will not regret it.) Tiffany is not spending like a movie star, but she tells stories like a seasoned comedian. It turns out she is one, of course. She found her calling when she attended a comedy camp at the age of 15 – after she grew up in foster care separated from her siblings and before she ended up homeless. Her story is incredible:
She raised her siblings and was in foster care from 12-15
When Haddish was 9, her mom was in a car accident that left her with brain damage after her head crashed through the windshield. As the oldest of five siblings, “I was basically a 10-year-old mom,” Haddish told PEOPLE last year. Two years later, she and her siblings were split up into foster homes.
She struggled to fit in at her new middle school. “I remember being that foster kid and being like, ‘Man, I’m probably going to be in jail in two years,’” she said.
Finally, when she was 15, she and her siblings were put under the care of her grandmother.
Comedy camp helped her find a purpose
Haddish’s behavior was still a concern, so her social worker gave her the option of going to psychiatric therapy or attending the Laugh Factory Comedy Camp. She chose the latter, and from that point on, she was motivated to make comedy her career.
During her time at the weekly camp, Haddish worked with many celebrities, including Dane Cook, Richard Pryor and Charles Fleischer.
“Going to that comedy camp and having all those men tell me, ‘You’re beautiful. You’re smart. You’re talented.’ Like, for somebody to tell me that, even if they didn’t believe it or mean it, it was enough,” she said. “It was enough to light a fire.”
She wrote a dream list of working with Will and Jada and idolized Jada
Haddish spent a period of her life post-foster care homeless. During that time, she made a list of who she wanted to work with and where she wanted to be in the future.
“I wrote that wish list, and I wrote that I wanted to work with Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith,” she says. She adds that she wanted to show the actress her homemade prom dress that was made “to look just like Jada Pinkett’s dress when her and Will Smith first hit the red carpet together.”
After she landed the job working with Jada, Tiffany was finally able to show her a picture of the prom dress she designed based on Jada’s red carpet look . (PLEASE let that photo be released. I checked her Instagram, which is hilarious, and couldn’t find it.) Tiffany told People that her recent success “It’s what I’ve been working for for 19 years now” and that the role was “one of the happiest moments of my life.” NO, you’re crying. Tiffany also had a part on Keanu and has had several TV roles including on Anthony Anderson’s Animal Nation and The Carmichael Show on NBC, which was recently canceled. I don’t think she has to worry about finding work now. Of course she’s worked stand up too.
Also please let Girls Trip get a sequel and please let them use the same writers and stars. I really think that they just set the bar for other women’s comedies. Oh and I’ve already seen this movie of course, with my mom and she loved it, and I’m going to get some friends together to watch it again.
photos credit: WENN
Saw it! Laughed my a$$ off. Raunchy , lots of cussing but damn hilarious!
Will see again!
She was definitely a scene stealer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, maybe I’ll go see it then. I just thought it would be the same as “Bridesmaids” and movies of a similar ilk, just with a black cast. I thought “Bachelorette” was horrible, and I heard “Rough Night” was bad, so I decided to pass on this movie. Maybe I’ll check it out, after all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s so so good! Went with all my girls and everyone loved it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! Me too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is so sweet and hilarious, she seems so excited to be getting some mainstream recognition,cant wait to watch it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved her Swamp Tour story, her comedic timing is awesome. Now I can’t wait to see this movie.
Ah, the hand grenade drinks in that one picture. I need to get back to NOLA soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They NEED to make a movie about the Swamp Tour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SHe has a great interview with the breakfast club where She talks more about her past. ITs on YouTube. I highly recommend it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now I really want to see this movie…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s beautiful and funny! I loved Girl’s Trip but I was wondering how I had never seen her in anything before. Hopefully she gets lots of great new roles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she is on the Carmichael Show.. but it got cancelled. Was so funny. She plays NeKeshia.
the girl is a real talent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was also in Keanu with the Key & Peele guys!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really like her. She seems sweet and she’s very funny and yes she is beautiful. I am glad for her success and I wish her all the best.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God please made this annoying awful move fail, the previews make me cringe with second hand embarrassment for the cast.
And this woman is the worst, unfunny and so fake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, someone has had a large glass of Haterade this morning. Damn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You must be trolling
see ya.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, aren’t you a ray of sunshine…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
why would you pray for bad luck to happen to people you don’t know? that’s a rather unpleasant thing to do and please don’t pretend to be christian.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, you didn’t see the movie; yet, you feel your opinion matters? Firsthand embarrassment’s ignorance. Change your path.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A. this movie is not failing; it’s first weekend did really well and I thought the movie was hilarious. Tiffany and her character Dina are really hilarious; not going to comment on her being fake or not but she’s a comedian.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will watch this film based in all the good reviews I read here and the crazily funny interview she gave! I find her sooooooo gorgeous and she seems genuinely nice and fun! Hope she gets a lot of new roles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t decide what I want more. Those yellow shoes or that tall drink of water.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@celebitchy listen to her tell her backstory and other harrowing/hilarious tales in this interview that will make you fall in love with her all over again.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQ09OnwuXZs&t=2633s
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OK I will! Thank you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You GO, Tiffany! Good things DO happen! Yay for Tiffany
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her. It’s been awhile since I’ve wanted a stranger to win so bad. I want her to have all the things. All the success. All the money. All the happiness.
I can’t recommend Girl’s Trip enough. Jada and Tiffany were so good and funny. There were moments Regina Hall and Queen La put me in my feelings.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have been waiting months to see this movie and could’t see it last weekend. Going to see it with my girlfriends this coming weekend and cannot wait. So glad for Tiffany – she’s hysterical and seems like she deserves all of this success. It’s nice to get this kind of story in the middle of an otherwise crappy year (for anyone who isn’t a rich, white, selfish a$$hole).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That man is gorgeous!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s Ralph-Angel from Queen Sugar! Which I have been mainlining for the past week, it is my new everything and oh my God Ralph-Angel!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw that Kimmel clip randomly, immediately went and looked at the trailer and decided that for this chick I would 100% be seeing the movie. Happy to hear it has such good reviews! She’s hilarious and she deserves a HUGE career! I hope the usual Hollywood racist sexist bullsh*t doesn’t hold her back. She deserves everything! And her background story is amazing. What an amazing chick!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seeing this movie now for sure! Tiffany has been on the Unqualified podcast (with Anna Faris) a few times, and she tells some great stories. Worth a listen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haven’t seen the movie yet, but absolutely LOVED the swamp tour story she told on Kimmel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want to see this movie so badly. Also Kofi Siriboe is so beautiful. My God!
Report this comment as spam or abuse