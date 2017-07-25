Tiffany Haddish of Girls Trip was in foster care and used to be homeless

Girls Trip (2017)
No lie, I got goosebumps reading People’s profile of Tiffany Haddish, 37, who played the raunchiest member of the Flossy Posse, Dina, on Girls Trip. As I mentioned in an earlier post about Jada Pinkett Smith, Haddish is the standout in an exceptionally funny and highly entertaining movie. I can’t say enough about how utterly hilarious Girls Trip is. The acting is spot on and the writing is amazing, which is surprising because the team of writers responsible for Girls Trip only has one other credit, Barbershop The Next Cut, which has a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. I’m so going to watch that, but I digress.

Also as mentioned in the Jada story, Tiffany earned headlines after she told a priceless story on Kimmel about taking Jada and Will Smith on a swamp tour she bought on Groupon, and driving them there in her $20 a day rental car. (Watch it if you have time, you will not regret it.) Tiffany is not spending like a movie star, but she tells stories like a seasoned comedian. It turns out she is one, of course. She found her calling when she attended a comedy camp at the age of 15 – after she grew up in foster care separated from her siblings and before she ended up homeless. Her story is incredible:

She raised her siblings and was in foster care from 12-15
When Haddish was 9, her mom was in a car accident that left her with brain damage after her head crashed through the windshield. As the oldest of five siblings, “I was basically a 10-year-old mom,” Haddish told PEOPLE last year. Two years later, she and her siblings were split up into foster homes.

She struggled to fit in at her new middle school. “I remember being that foster kid and being like, ‘Man, I’m probably going to be in jail in two years,’” she said.

Finally, when she was 15, she and her siblings were put under the care of her grandmother.

Comedy camp helped her find a purpose
Haddish’s behavior was still a concern, so her social worker gave her the option of going to psychiatric therapy or attending the Laugh Factory Comedy Camp. She chose the latter, and from that point on, she was motivated to make comedy her career.

During her time at the weekly camp, Haddish worked with many celebrities, including Dane Cook, Richard Pryor and Charles Fleischer.

“Going to that comedy camp and having all those men tell me, ‘You’re beautiful. You’re smart. You’re talented.’ Like, for somebody to tell me that, even if they didn’t believe it or mean it, it was enough,” she said. “It was enough to light a fire.”

She wrote a dream list of working with Will and Jada and idolized Jada
Haddish spent a period of her life post-foster care homeless. During that time, she made a list of who she wanted to work with and where she wanted to be in the future.

“I wrote that wish list, and I wrote that I wanted to work with Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith,” she says. She adds that she wanted to show the actress her homemade prom dress that was made “to look just like Jada Pinkett’s dress when her and Will Smith first hit the red carpet together.”

[From People]

After she landed the job working with Jada, Tiffany was finally able to show her a picture of the prom dress she designed based on Jada’s red carpet look . (PLEASE let that photo be released. I checked her Instagram, which is hilarious, and couldn’t find it.) Tiffany told People that her recent success “It’s what I’ve been working for for 19 years now” and that the role was “one of the happiest moments of my life.” NO, you’re crying. Tiffany also had a part on Keanu and has had several TV roles including on Anthony Anderson’s Animal Nation and The Carmichael Show on NBC, which was recently canceled. I don’t think she has to worry about finding work now. Of course she’s worked stand up too.

Also please let Girls Trip get a sequel and please let them use the same writers and stars. I really think that they just set the bar for other women’s comedies. Oh and I’ve already seen this movie of course, with my mom and she loved it, and I’m going to get some friends together to watch it again.

Girls Trip (2017)

Celebs at The View

48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

photos credit: WENN

 

33 Responses to “Tiffany Haddish of Girls Trip was in foster care and used to be homeless”

  1. abby says:
    July 25, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Saw it! Laughed my a$$ off. Raunchy , lots of cussing but damn hilarious!
    Will see again!
    She was definitely a scene stealer.

  2. Loopy says:
    July 25, 2017 at 10:29 am

    She is so sweet and hilarious, she seems so excited to be getting some mainstream recognition,cant wait to watch it.

  3. H says:
    July 25, 2017 at 10:30 am

    I loved her Swamp Tour story, her comedic timing is awesome. Now I can’t wait to see this movie.

    Ah, the hand grenade drinks in that one picture. I need to get back to NOLA soon.

  4. AVA z says:
    July 25, 2017 at 10:30 am

    SHe has a great interview with the breakfast club where She talks more about her past. ITs on YouTube. I highly recommend it.

  5. Lucy says:
    July 25, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Now I really want to see this movie…

  6. Clea says:
    July 25, 2017 at 10:31 am

    She’s beautiful and funny! I loved Girl’s Trip but I was wondering how I had never seen her in anything before. Hopefully she gets lots of great new roles.

  7. Kiki says:
    July 25, 2017 at 10:38 am

    I really like her. She seems sweet and she’s very funny and yes she is beautiful. I am glad for her success and I wish her all the best.

  8. Phaedra says:
    July 25, 2017 at 10:42 am

    God please made this annoying awful move fail, the previews make me cringe with second hand embarrassment for the cast.
    And this woman is the worst, unfunny and so fake.

  9. minime says:
    July 25, 2017 at 10:45 am

    I will watch this film based in all the good reviews I read here and the crazily funny interview she gave! I find her sooooooo gorgeous and she seems genuinely nice and fun! Hope she gets a lot of new roles.

  10. detritus says:
    July 25, 2017 at 10:49 am

    I can’t decide what I want more. Those yellow shoes or that tall drink of water.

    Reply
    July 25, 2017 at 10:53 am

    @celebitchy listen to her tell her backstory and other harrowing/hilarious tales in this interview that will make you fall in love with her all over again.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQ09OnwuXZs&t=2633s

  12. nicegirl says:
    July 25, 2017 at 11:02 am

    You GO, Tiffany! Good things DO happen! Yay for Tiffany

  13. Reef says:
    July 25, 2017 at 11:08 am

    I love her. It’s been awhile since I’ve wanted a stranger to win so bad. I want her to have all the things. All the success. All the money. All the happiness.
    I can’t recommend Girl’s Trip enough. Jada and Tiffany were so good and funny. There were moments Regina Hall and Queen La put me in my feelings.

    Reply
    July 25, 2017 at 11:11 am

    I have been waiting months to see this movie and could’t see it last weekend. Going to see it with my girlfriends this coming weekend and cannot wait. So glad for Tiffany – she’s hysterical and seems like she deserves all of this success. It’s nice to get this kind of story in the middle of an otherwise crappy year (for anyone who isn’t a rich, white, selfish a$$hole).

  15. snowflake says:
    July 25, 2017 at 11:12 am

    That man is gorgeous!

    Reply
    July 25, 2017 at 11:14 am

    I saw that Kimmel clip randomly, immediately went and looked at the trailer and decided that for this chick I would 100% be seeing the movie. Happy to hear it has such good reviews! She’s hilarious and she deserves a HUGE career! I hope the usual Hollywood racist sexist bullsh*t doesn’t hold her back. She deserves everything! And her background story is amazing. What an amazing chick!

  17. JenE says:
    July 25, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Seeing this movie now for sure! Tiffany has been on the Unqualified podcast (with Anna Faris) a few times, and she tells some great stories. Worth a listen.

  18. Voldielocks says:
    July 25, 2017 at 11:53 am

    Haven’t seen the movie yet, but absolutely LOVED the swamp tour story she told on Kimmel.

  19. OriginallyBlue says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    I want to see this movie so badly. Also Kofi Siriboe is so beautiful. My God!

