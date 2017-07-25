“Thin-skinned Donald Trump blocked Chrissy Teigen on Twitter” links
  • July 25, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Donald Trump blocked Chrissy Teigen on Twitter. LOL.. [JustJared]
Kristen Stewart is a wedding crasher in Canada. [LaineyGossip]
Brad Pitt made a surprise appearance at a Frank Ocean concert. [Dlisted]
Andy Roddick & Brooklyn Decker are expecting a girl, congrats. [Wonderwall]
My Friend Dahmer looks… difficult to watch. [OMG Blog]
This photo of Nicolas Cage in Kazakhstan is… amazing. [Celebslam]
Daniel Craig is officially returning to play James Bond. [Pajiba]
Bella Thorne: still a mess. [IDLY]
Sean Spicer: I will survive, Gloria Gaynor-style. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Ivanka Trump misquoted Albert Einstein, of course. [Socialite Life]

  1. Amy Tennant says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Is My Friend Dahmer based on the graphic novel? It has to be, right? It could be good, then. (Edited to say, derp, I should have watched the trailer first. Of course it is. The graphic novel is really good, though. True story of a guy who went to high school with him. So weird).

  2. Summer says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    😂 This makes me truly love Chrissy Teigen. Getting blocked by Donald Trump #lifegoals

  3. Nancy says:
    July 25, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    We all know just by being online what the asshat is up to and saying. I’m wondering why she followed him in the first place. In his one track mind, she chose to follow him and he blocked her. I’m sure he thinks once again he won. In fact, he will probably tweet it and you don’t have to follow him to know!

  4. SM says:
    July 25, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Just to think that the President of the US has the time to block people on ssocial media is crazy.

  5. nicegirl says:
    July 25, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    I am cracking up. Chrissy Teigen ftw

