“Thin-skinned Donald Trump blocked Chrissy Teigen on Twitter” links

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017
Donald Trump blocked Chrissy Teigen on Twitter. LOL.. [JustJared]
Kristen Stewart is a wedding crasher in Canada. [LaineyGossip]
Brad Pitt made a surprise appearance at a Frank Ocean concert. [Dlisted]
Andy Roddick & Brooklyn Decker are expecting a girl, congrats. [Wonderwall]
My Friend Dahmer looks… difficult to watch. [OMG Blog]
This photo of Nicolas Cage in Kazakhstan is… amazing. [Celebslam]
Daniel Craig is officially returning to play James Bond. [Pajiba]
Bella Thorne: still a mess. [IDLY]
Sean Spicer: I will survive, Gloria Gaynor-style. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Ivanka Trump misquoted Albert Einstein, of course. [Socialite Life]
Is My Friend Dahmer based on the graphic novel? It has to be, right? It could be good, then. (Edited to say, derp, I should have watched the trailer first. Of course it is. The graphic novel is really good, though. True story of a guy who went to high school with him. So weird).
😂 This makes me truly love Chrissy Teigen. Getting blocked by Donald Trump #lifegoals
We all know just by being online what the asshat is up to and saying. I’m wondering why she followed him in the first place. In his one track mind, she chose to follow him and he blocked her. I’m sure he thinks once again he won. In fact, he will probably tweet it and you don’t have to follow him to know!
Just to think that the President of the US has the time to block people on ssocial media is crazy.
I am cracking up. Chrissy Teigen ftw
