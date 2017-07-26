Is T.J. Miller the biggest douchebag ever, or is it just ‘performance art’?

As many have pointed out, if T.J. Miller was a woman, right now she would be “unhireable.” She would be laughed out of Hollywood. She would not be put on a pedestal as some sort of unknowable, brilliant, difficult truth-teller. She would be called an unhinged bitch, a diva and a crazy person. TJ Miller left Silicon Valley in a blaze of bridge-burning glory, talking sh-t about his coworked and employers in an epic interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Miller is still talking now, mostly because he’s got so much sh-t on his plate, from HBO comedy specials to his role in The Emoji Movie to a supporting role in the Steven Spielberg movie Ready Player One. He’s also in Deadpool 2, Underwater and he does voice work for The Gorburger Show. Which explains why he gave another “epic” interview which reads as a crash-course in douchebaggery. You can read the full piece here at Vulture. Some highlights:
He wants to be the next Lindsay Lohan: “Nobody right now is publicly the Lindsay Lohan–train wreck–but–not–quite person. If I’d just said it was an honor to work on Silicon Valley and was thankful to Alec Berg, I would have disappeared. Instead, by being just a little authentic, I infected the news cycle. It’s more important to be polarizing than neutralizing. That’s my position.”
On Louis C.K.: “He doesn’t say anything surprising anymore.”
On Aziz Ansari: “He’s very good at what he does … like Dane Cook.”
Women aren’t as funny as men: “They’re taught to suppress their sense of humor during their formative years.”
This paragraph is something: After a brief digression on the Stoic philosophers, Miller turns to his publicist, whose presence at the table was a condition of his doing this interview, and asks, “It’s entirely inappropriate to smoke marijuana, right?” She says it is. He frowns, then face-spritzes. I ask what the spray is, and he says, “It’s embarrassing for you that you don’t know.” (It is, according to the bottle, Evian Natural Mineral Water spray.)
What he says about the publicist in the room during the entire interview: “Her organization told me, ‘You don’t want to have a reputation as someone who trashes producers.’ Well, talk to every other producer I’ve worked with. All I have a reputation for is being kind and grateful and” — face-spritz — “possibly a loose cannon that’s uninsurable.”
He’s so over the Hollywood thing: “I know it’s hard for people to understand, but I don’t really care about movies or TV. Stand-up is always going to be the foundation of what I do. If Hollywood fired me tomorrow, I would be like, ‘Finally, I can relax.’ ” Then why not quit? Miller rolls his eyes. “Contradiction,” he says, “is something to pursue rather than avoid.”
His goal: “My goal is to distract people from the tragedy of the impermanence of everyday life. And I can do that best by oversaturating the market. Statistically, I give people a better chance of laughing if I do film, stand-up, improv, podcasts, TV, advertising” — he’s currently a pitchman for Mucinex and Slim Jims — “than if I just say ‘What’s a bigger TV show I can be on?’ I’m not making things for wannabe intellectual hipsters complaining on Reddit. I’m doing The Emoji Movie and Deadpool 2 for people en masse.” He finishes a bottle of water and then crushes the plastic empty in his hand. “In the American Zeitgeist,” he says, “you have to recognize that there is no Zeitgeist.” He nods solemnly to me. “Use that.”
For the love of God, stop snorting cocaine before interviews. This interview is disgusting and I think less of all the directors and producers who are willingly working with him at this point. Only a man high on something (cocaine, his own overinflated sense of his place in the food chain) would give this kind of stupid f–king interview. It’s James Franco-esque performance art, made even more annoying by the fact that Miller is convinced he’s the smartest person in the room and that he has to EXPLAIN how smart he is.
During the interview, he also interrupted the interviewer, David Marchese, several times. The first time, Miller asked Marchese about his life, then explained his rationale: “That was a trick. If you ask somebody about themself in the middle of them asking about you, then they’re flattered and ask you nicer questions during the interview.” Then he interrupts Marchese again with this: “Do you think you’re good at your job?” When Marchese humbly says “I don’t think I’m great at it,” Miller says “I agree.” F–k off, TJ Miller.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Oh no, not another man asshat stepping up the everyday man asshat level to a nth degree and calling it entertainment, and claiming those who dont like him must just be clueless and jealous! WE’VE NEVER SEEN THIS SCHTICK BEFORE. Self absorption only convinces yourself and those as shallow as you…
What a complete w*nker. Who is this idiot? (I’m a Brit and I guarantee most of us have never heard of this douche-canoe). I see a short career and a swift fall into oblivion in his future.
I’m American and don’t know who he is. Maybe he’ll be where Lohan is right now (out of people’s minds) except hopefully a lot quicker.
Until I read this post, I had never heard of this person. Maybe he should check his ego a bit since he isn’t nearly as famous as he thinks.
He’s been around for a while. I’ve seen him pop up in a ton of shows I’ve watched – had a largeish part in Deadpool as well.
It’s a shame, I honestly have liked him in everything I’ve watched him in.
Hi Erinn, was he the bartender in Deadpool? I kinda liked that character, darn
I recently found out that my friend almost got into a fist fight with him a few years ago, before he was famous. She’s a bit of a hot head, but multiple people who were there confirmed that he was acting like a jerk during her stand-up set. So he is, indeed, a w*nker. And always has been.
I’ve never heard of him before, I just clicked on the article because the photo looked so funny. He’s got some unfortunate facial expressions going on!
So… is he Ehrlich or is Ehrlich him? this new brand he’s doing is not fun.
IKR? It seems that he became an alter ego of Ehrlich Bachman….
Johnny Depp is worse. TJ is gunning hard to getting as disgusting as Johnny. TJ is at James Franco level of pretentiousness for me. The only thing that James has going for him is that charming smile and the fact that he disappears for enough period of time that you forget he existed. I wish TJ would do the same.
T.J. reminds me alot of Frank from Shameless. Someone who is actually quite intelligent and could have gone very far if he didn’t get addicted to drugs and alcohol. This man should not be doing interviews. He should be in a clinic getting help.
Yes, Aiobhan! I thought his “it’s embarrassing for you that you don’t know” response was something Johnny Depp would say in an interview. To be fair though, the interviewer had just revealed that he didn’t watch Miller’s Netflix comedy special by asking what the mist was. That is terrible interview preparation.
the ‘its embarassing for you that you don’t know’ is an exact line his character in Silicon Valley uses… I’m just confused as to why he thinks this is cutting edge smart?
Dude, you are just doing method, like all the other twits, and you don’t seem to be coming up with anything new or fresh. And yeah, he’s giving me ‘not well’ vibes.
I knew a few people like this in my 20s–the insecure, narcissistic clown with a mean streak. Confuses clever with wise, and enjoys shocking people because it’s attention. I shed them all in my 30s, thankfully. This doesn’t seem like it’ll end well for him, but he’ll be able to rationalize his own failure at least (I never wanted Hollywood) and save face.
I think he’s a douchebag and trying to pretend that it is performance art.
He’s one of those jackasses that uses the “I’m sorry if YOU were offended” non-apology after saying something ridiculously stupid and offensive. He’s the kid of jackass that says “But women don’t want a nice guy, so I never get dates. Women are such whores”. He’s the kind of jackass that is good at finding someone’s trigger and pushing their finger into it over and over again and when they finally get a (invariably negative) reaction, they respond with “you shouldn’t be so sensitive, I’m just joking”.
He’s one of those jackasses that uses the “I’m a sad clown” trope to cover up for the fact they are just a tactless, insensitive assh*ole who picks the lowest hanging fruit and masquerades it as humor.
He’s trying too hard.
No woman would survive this. Period. However he is not Franco or LaBeouf. He is not self serious….TJ Miller is a professional troll. (Let me be clear that NO WOMAN TROLL would survive this). Still, don’t get worked up by a troll. This exactly the attention he wanted
But he is right about some things. Like the part about girls being policed on what they should laugh at or joke about. Like when the bros decide that female comics mustn’t joke about menstruation or their own vaginas. Meanwhile those same bros follow male comics who joke about their own genitals and secretions 24/7.
He’s truly insufferable. The level of pretension is unreal. He’s doing this for fame and attention, if Hollywood turned their backs on him and he became irrelevant he would lose it.
I loved TJ on Chelsea Lately. The thing about comedy is that it is all about timing. The live interview might have been funny but does not translate well in print at all.
He is a dick and it’s not the first time that he gives this type of interview. This time it’s seems that everyone noticed the level of assholery so I hope problems are coming for him. Also his publicist was present during this interview can you imagine if she wasn’t?! And I’m gonna say it again he got fired from his show Silicon Valley, the bitterness says it all.
He’s a massive, massive douche bag (with an obvious cocaine problem).
He’s always been insufferable like this. I remember years back at the Silicon Valley premiere he made a big thing of telling every reporter he could find about his various interactions with the tech billionaires in attendance, with the point being that he was more famous and intelligent than them. With that same uber false ‘I’m joking but not really’ self-aware tone.
It was pretty sad reading at the time, but now he’s getting more press it’s just annoying. I don’t know why anyone would hire him at this point. He’s funny in a very specific type of role, but so are plenty of other guys.
The sign of NOT smart people – their compulsive urge to explain how smart they are. Also that firs quote – I take it this delussional prick is a Trump supporter. You know the non filtering and infecting the news cycle and being authentic (idiot in the open) and all of that. And he needs a reality check – he never ever has succeeded in making me laugh
This guy is an *sshat and an annoying douche, but just in the interest of facts, no he’s not a Trump supporter. Not everyone you dislike supports Trump. Some people are just *ssholes.
this guy nearly died and had to have part of his brain removed. youtube his episode of “this is not happening” part of me honestly wonders if that plays a part in this.
Ok wow, I just watched it on YouTube and that is terrible. And the part of his brain that was affected is the part responsible for personality etc. Maybe he should get checked out just to make sure there isn’t some sort of bleed that has started up again. Poor guy. ☹️
Wow, that’s really sad.
I’m so tired of white male actors using performance art an excuse for their horrible behavior. People need to stop accepting that excuse and stop giving these guys opportunities.
What exactly are these “performances” that we’re all supposed to be “enjoying” anyway??? What is their goal? It’s such a blatantly false excuse.
For someone trying to make us laugh, en masse, it’s sad that nothing he said here is as funny as your cocaine line.
Hahaha, right?! That line was gold, no pun intended. Because that’s exactly who he is: the unfunny narcissist at the party who just did some lines, and thinks every manic thought pouring into his head is profound and must be shared.
I have only ever seen him in Office Party,toilet humour comedy. Are they really making movies about EMOJIs now????
I will not be spending my entertainment dollars on this bro
His face literally looks like after birth with teddy bear d*ck hair attached to it.
@ Tiffany27 Lol I almost spit coffee everywhere, thanks for the laugh this morning.
That is amazing. What a visual LMAO.
I only saw him in Deadpool and commercials, but now I super hate him. Which I’m sure was his intention all along.
He’s a dick and part of this is “performance” art, but I also believe his serious brain tumor/surgery plays a part since he’s leapt from regular douche behavior to almost insane ramblings without any filter. I’ve heard that people’s behavior, especially their verbal filter, can change after that type of surgery and he seems like a prime example.
That said, while I’m sorry for his illness and surgery I have always found him insufferable. The only good comment was about how society polices women who get into comedy…the rest was ugh.
He is a DICK. Point Blank. Ugh what I can’t stand about Hollywood is why are they making a**holes like TJ Miller a thing. If it was a woman, she would be blackballed. If it were a black man/woman they would be blackballed and forgotten within a year. But this douchebag of a Guy who say stupid, ridiculous s*** about Hollywood get a free pass? I am just about done with these “rich kids of Hollywood “.
He’s acting like shia. Dudes bros need to get their addictions in check.
I’m cracking up. He’s embarrassed for the inteeviwewer that he doesn’t know about water in a spray bottle? Come on, hilarious. He’s playing a part and it’s funny to me.
yes, part of his shtick is to intentionally be a total dick in order to get people riled up…it’s working.
What an arse. He’s going to be embarrassed by his behaviour when he finally (hopefully) gains some sense and humility. I wonder what Ryan Reynolds thinks of all this?
It’s his head injury I think. He’s gotten much worse.
I love how worked up everyone is getting over this ass clown. This is what he wants. And it worked, I guess.
He’s a pretentious dick who is not as funny as he thinks he is. That is all. This is all definitely for the attention he so craves, and you’re all serving it to him on a porcelain platter.
I dislike him so much. I never watch WWHL with Andy Cohen, however, Issa Rae was on and I love INSECURE. He interrupted everyone the WHOLE FUCKING TIME. Going up to the camera, not answering the questions. So fucking disrespectful.
The thing is, performance art or not, he comes off as a giant ass. If your performance makes people want to beat you with that Evian spritz bottle, they will want to do that regardless of why you’re acting this way. Also, not funny.
Good lord, he’s obnoxious. I never watched Silicon Valley, but had it in my head that it was something I should check out. If this guy’s the linchpin of the series people say his is, eh.
