Prince William & Kate put an ad on LinkedIn to find a new communications guy

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are always hemorrhaging staff, more so than any other royal. I understand that Prince Charles and Diana also had a revolving door of office and house staff, but with Will and Kate, it feels different, mostly because we’re often supposed to believe that they are just a humble, normal, middle-class family that gets by with, like, a part-time maid. No. They go through staffers like crazy. Household staff get driven out by Carole Middleton, who basically lives with Will and Kate and tries to run their household. Office staff gets driven out by William’s constant hissy fits and tantrums. Their current press secretary, Jason Knuaf, has actually been with them for a few years, which is a small miracle. But now I’m wondering if Poor Jason is being phased out, because the Cambridges have put an ad for a new “senior communications officer” on LinkenIn.

The royals are hiring! Prince William, Duchess Kate and Prince Harry took to LinkedIn to list a job opening for a senior communications officer. According to the job posting, the full-time, mid-senior level role is based at Kensington Palace in London and focuses primarily on the activity of their Royal Foundation. “This role will work both reactively and proactively to manage the daily news flow to the media, ensuring items are accurately and positively reported and received by audiences via traditional, digital and social media,” the listing reads. The royals are searching for a candidate with experience in public relations, marketing, writing and editing, in addition to a degree or equivalent qualification. The ideal candidate should also have experiencing working for a charity. “They will take the lead on The Royal Foundation communications plans and the delivery of engagements as necessary and will work closely with both TRH’s communications secretary and the CEO of the foundation,” the job description reads. “Drafting and circulating press lines will also be a key part of the role, as well as organizing and giving press briefings and responding to out of hour’s media enquiries. The senior communications officer will also be required to conduct research for special projects and contribute to strategic discussions and will provide support to the overall household communications team.” The candidate must also remain discreet about the inner workings of the palace. “The ability to make decisions, using integrity and judgment whilst exercising caution, is also an essential requisite for the job, as is the ability to handle sensitive information with tact and discretion at all times,” the posting concludes.

This sounds like a newly created position, as opposed to a position left vacant by some fleeing office worker fearful of another one of Work-Shy Will’s tantrums. The Royal Foundation is actually little more than a tax shelter and clearinghouse with no real agenda beyond “sounding fancy” and “making Will, Harry and Kate look like they’re doing more than they actually are.” The Royal Foundation hosts premieres and the odd benefit and raises money throughout the year. Money for what? Who knows? The foundation gives some money away to some worthy causes, but that’s basically it.

Whoever gets hired for this position will be drawing a salary from the money raised for actual people in need. That’s one of the complaints about Prince Charles’ signature foundation, The Prince’s Trust, that Charles has built a large bureaucracy and that too much money is going to pay the salaries of The Prince’s Trust employees, rather than the people the trust purports to help. That being said, The Prince’s Trust does something very tangible (gives scholarships and loans to youths and creates/sponsors a lot of youth-work programs) and the trust actually does give away a lot of money they raise. Can the same be said for Will, Kate and Harry’s foundation? Or are they just hiring someone else to help them look good? Also: whoever they hire will probably only last one year, if that.