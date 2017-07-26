Rihanna wore Prada at Paris ‘Valerian’ premiere: feathered showgirl costume?

Here are some photos from the Paris premiere of Valerian and the City of A Thousand Planets last night. All of the people who attended the London premiere two nights ago attended this one, including Rihanna, Cara Delevingne, Clive Owen and Dane DeHaan. Rihanna has been getting most of the attention at these premieres, even though her role is just supporting (Cara and Dane are the leads). I think Rih is fine with that – she seems to want the attention, which is why she’s been wearing a parade of WTF-gowns.
Rihanna wore Prada in Paris, having worn Giambattista Valli at the London and LA premieres. I’m grateful that this isn’t a maternity-esque ball gown-sack. I’m also grateful that this isn’t some kind of ballerina look. But is this Prada actually good? No. Not really. If it was on anyone else, it would look like a cheap showgirl costume. Because it’s on Rihanna, I’m obligated to give it one “yaas queen” even with all of those feathers. Also: I like that Rihanna has no f–ks to give about putting on a little weight. Rihanna is not overweight or anything, but she’s gotten a bit thicker this year and she’s owning that sh-t. I love it.
As for Cara, she wore this Alexandre Vauthier Couture dress which I mistook for Burberry initially. It’s pretty. I would have liked to see Rihanna and Cara switch dresses, actually.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I need those sunglasses
I really like them too, much better than the steampunk meets hipster frames we’ve been seeing, but I don’t know if I could pull them off.
Cara’s look is so much better, I love the dress. Rihanna’s looks like low-rent Marchesa, and she actually looks pissed to be wearing it.
Riri is not preggo, she just enjoyed life as she should.
This is hideous and it does look like a cheap showgirl costume. No yas queens deserve to be given.
Is it just me , or didn’t Rihanna get a breast enhancement? I have noticed it in the last few posts on her Instagram.
If she’s anything like me, the first thing to get bigger and the first thing to go with weight fluctuations are the tits. The tummy stays longer and comes back quicker, but I do’nt think Rihs a tummy gainer like me.
Cara looks divine. I wonder if Lisa Eldridge is doing her makeup.
