Rihanna wore Prada at Paris ‘Valerian’ premiere: feathered showgirl costume?

Paris premiere of 'Valerian and the City of A Thousand Planets'

Here are some photos from the Paris premiere of Valerian and the City of A Thousand Planets last night. All of the people who attended the London premiere two nights ago attended this one, including Rihanna, Cara Delevingne, Clive Owen and Dane DeHaan. Rihanna has been getting most of the attention at these premieres, even though her role is just supporting (Cara and Dane are the leads). I think Rih is fine with that – she seems to want the attention, which is why she’s been wearing a parade of WTF-gowns.

Rihanna wore Prada in Paris, having worn Giambattista Valli at the London and LA premieres. I’m grateful that this isn’t a maternity-esque ball gown-sack. I’m also grateful that this isn’t some kind of ballerina look. But is this Prada actually good? No. Not really. If it was on anyone else, it would look like a cheap showgirl costume. Because it’s on Rihanna, I’m obligated to give it one “yaas queen” even with all of those feathers. Also: I like that Rihanna has no f–ks to give about putting on a little weight. Rihanna is not overweight or anything, but she’s gotten a bit thicker this year and she’s owning that sh-t. I love it.

As for Cara, she wore this Alexandre Vauthier Couture dress which I mistook for Burberry initially. It’s pretty. I would have liked to see Rihanna and Cara switch dresses, actually.

Paris premiere of 'Valerian and the City of A Thousand Planets'

Paris premiere of 'Valerian and the City of A Thousand Planets'

Paris premiere of 'Valerian and the City of A Thousand Planets'

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to “Rihanna wore Prada at Paris ‘Valerian’ premiere: feathered showgirl costume?”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:41 am

    I need those sunglasses

    Reply
  2. Cleo says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Cara’s look is so much better, I love the dress. Rihanna’s looks like low-rent Marchesa, and she actually looks pissed to be wearing it.

    Reply
  3. Francesca Love says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Riri is not preggo, she just enjoyed life as she should.

    Reply
  4. Maple Girl says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:49 am

    This is hideous and it does look like a cheap showgirl costume. No yas queens deserve to be given.

    Reply
  5. AVA z says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Is it just me , or didn’t Rihanna get a breast enhancement? I have noticed it in the last few posts on her Instagram.

    Reply
  6. Deana says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:59 am

    Cara looks divine. I wonder if Lisa Eldridge is doing her makeup.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment