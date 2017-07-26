Rihanna wore Prada at Paris ‘Valerian’ premiere: feathered showgirl costume?

Here are some photos from the Paris premiere of Valerian and the City of A Thousand Planets last night. All of the people who attended the London premiere two nights ago attended this one, including Rihanna, Cara Delevingne, Clive Owen and Dane DeHaan. Rihanna has been getting most of the attention at these premieres, even though her role is just supporting (Cara and Dane are the leads). I think Rih is fine with that – she seems to want the attention, which is why she’s been wearing a parade of WTF-gowns.

Rihanna wore Prada in Paris, having worn Giambattista Valli at the London and LA premieres. I’m grateful that this isn’t a maternity-esque ball gown-sack. I’m also grateful that this isn’t some kind of ballerina look. But is this Prada actually good? No. Not really. If it was on anyone else, it would look like a cheap showgirl costume. Because it’s on Rihanna, I’m obligated to give it one “yaas queen” even with all of those feathers. Also: I like that Rihanna has no f–ks to give about putting on a little weight. Rihanna is not overweight or anything, but she’s gotten a bit thicker this year and she’s owning that sh-t. I love it.

As for Cara, she wore this Alexandre Vauthier Couture dress which I mistook for Burberry initially. It’s pretty. I would have liked to see Rihanna and Cara switch dresses, actually.