Taylor Swift ‘is in a happy place, even though she seems like she is hiding’

Here is a photo of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn leaving her New York apartment a few days ago. It’s hard to tell what is happening, but suffice to say, the taller figure is Joe and the hooded figure behind him is Taylor Swift. Taylor has really been undercover this year, although there’s a lot of weird information about just how weird she’s getting about NOT being photographed. Like, a few weeks ago, a photo agency theorized that Taylor was able to come and go from her NYC apartment by having her security people move her around in a giant suitcase. Her rep denied it, but it sounds like something Taylor would do, right? Anyway, Joe and Taylor are still happening and they’re still undercover and to prove how undercover they are, please enjoy this E! News story full of quotes from Taylor-friendly sources:
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn made a rare appearance together! E! News can confirm the new couple have been spending time in Rhode Island over the last few days where they paid a visit to Swift’s pals Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. On Saturday, they headed back to Swift’s apartment in New York City where they were photographed heading off to the gym.
“They had a lot of security,” a source told us. “They loaded the cars, and after that, they snuck her out through the back. They set it up to look like she would come out through the front, but they snuck out the back.” The source continued, “[Taylor and Joe] came out very covered up in black hoodies but walked closely together. She hooked her arm around his as they got in the car…They are making a huge effort to cover her up.”
Swift has been adamant about staying out of the public eye lately, especially as she continues to build her relationship with Alwyn. A second source told us, “She is keeping a very low profile and plans on staying that way as long as she can. She is in a happy place, even though she seems like she is hiding. She is taking care of her body and is really healthy.”
As for her relationship, the insider noted, “Joe and Taylor are doing great. He is different than the other guys she has dated. He is very low-key and just a chill guy overall. They get along great and really got to know each other other over the past few months.”
In fact, they’ve both met one another’s families who we’re told “love” them together.
“Taylor is just taking extra precautionary measures in this relationship so her life is not out to the world like her past relationships,” the source explained. Another insider recently reiterated that point, telling us, “She got buried in media being on top of her life during the last relationship, so she tried everything in her power to not have that happen again. She worked very closely with her security team and management to make sure her life going forward was private. She doesn’t want the photos, the hysteria, the speculation. When she’s ready, she’ll talk about it. Don’t expect this to play out like her other relationships.”
I enjoy the fact that Taylor is so consistently throwing Tom Hiddleston under the bus, like he was just out there on his own, famewhoring the sh-t out of their relationship. Like all of those photo-ops in England, in Italy, in LA, in Australia, all of those were just HIS idea. Like Taylor the Innocent had never done a boyfriend-rollout before and she wasn’t just doing the same thing she always did. Like she didn’t need to change the subject in the midst of a Summer of Receipts, which involved Calvin Harris bitching at her on Twitter and Kim Kardashian dropping those Snapchat recordings.
Anyway… JoeTay is still happening. And we won’t get clear date-night photos of them until she’s promoting her album.
She’s starting her rollout now, and I’m honestly dreading it. This isn’t her hiding. She proved earlier this year that she can easily hide if she wanted to. You know she called the paps to get these pics, otherwise how on earth would they know she was in NYC.
My eyes have rolled so far back in my head they are now at the base of my skull
He looks like a blonde just woke up Shia Lebouf in that last pic. Weird. She could probably have any guy and she chooses him?
Nah. There are plenty of men who would run a country mile to get away from her and her crazy. Like most of them I think.
Well, she has money and power in the music business so yes, a lot of men would be with her. As we have seen throughout the years, men with money and power attract lots of women. It’s no different for women with money and power attracting men.
Just a mean girl with a bank account.
I think she will lose her case against the DJ. After Kim exposed her the jury will be over “forever victim” shtick.
Not a Taylor fan but let’s hope the jury looks at the actual facts and not an unrelated beef with a reality star.
Yes at the actual facts that she is ready to lie and throw other people under the bus to make herself look good.
I’m no Taylor fan, but this type of comment is gross. Regardless of what Taylor has done, she is actually a victim in her sexual assault case and hopefully the court/jury aren’t like you and actually look at the evidence in the case. Lainey actually had an interesting take on why Taylor has been more quiet and it has a lot to do with this case. Unfortunately for women, if they are seen as being happy and what not then that means they can’t have possibly been assaulted. So Taylor has kept a much lower profile because god forbid a woman is out seen partying and happy with her friends before a court case that revolves around her being sexually assaulted. That’s the type of world we live in.
I’m said nothing about partying and having fun. The truth is that Taylor is a proven liar who is only obsessed with her image and money. I’m not a fan of Kanye but he was wronged by her and her rabid fans.
What does Kanye West have to do with Taylor Swift being sexually assaulted by a radio DJ?
Yeah right. She’s been quiet because it’s the PR strategy for her latest album rollout after the summer of wacky overexposure. She even said it to Kanye on the tape: “I am THIS CLOSE to being overexposed.” She’s known her game was burning out for awhile now and this is what it’s come down to. Taylor wouldn’t just ruin the trajectory of her wonderfulness and her fan connection for a trial. She just wouldn’t.
“What does Kanye West have to do with Taylor Swift being sexually assaulted by a radio DJ?”
Kanye West is a victim of Taylor’s lies and was attacked by her and publicily lied on. Kim proved that Taylor is not a truthworthy person. And jurors will take it into consideration.
You still didn’t answer the question. What does Kanye West and what happened then have to do with Taylor Swift’s case in regards to her sexual assault? This reminds me of when Amber Heard said Johnny Depp abused her and everyone in these comments sections brought out the pitchforks and said that it cant be because she is a gold digger. In that case, Amber can be a gold digger AND be physically abused. Just like in this case, Taylor can be an awful person AND be sexually assaulted.
This is why folks like Bill Cosby are set free. Women are always held to a weird standard and their pasts are always brought up, while their abusers get off.
“You still didn’t answer the question. What does Kanye West and what happened then have to do with Taylor Swift’s case in regards to her sexual assault?”
Snakegate proved that she always lies and will never admit that she is in wrong unless somebody exposes her. Jurors will consider her moral character in the process.
First, you are wrongly assuming that the jury even heard of what you call Snakegate. Second, you wrongly assume that if they had, they could rely on it without it being part of the court record, they can’t. Third, if the DJ were to introduce it to rebut Taylor, he would need the unedited version with something from whoever recorded it to certify it hasn’t been edited and that person is NOT named Kim Kardashian West and that actual unedited recording may sound very different from what you heard.
I also find it troublesome that you are so in favor of a man who sexually assaulted a woman. The radio station believed it had enough to terminate him.
I think the DJ definitely did what he’s accused of. First, we have Taylor’s word on it (I believe her). Second, he destroyed a bunch of evidence (laptop, phone, an iPod) which had a phone conversation he recorded with his boss after the fact, and only made him look more guilty in my book. We can not like Taylor for various reasons and still believe some gross DJ tried to use his power to take advantage of her.
There was even a picture showing he touched her inappropriately. I’m no fan, but I think she’s an actual victim here.
She’s no more a liar than most celebrities cultivating an image. Many manage the information that gets out there, and always have. Taylor happened to go up against someone with nothing to lose, and who had an edited tape that released only what she wanted released. Being ‘transparent’ aligns with Kim’s brand, and it worked in her and Kanye’s favour for her to expose Taylor. But these aren’t the type of conversations that unique to her. I do hope she stops with the blind item songs, and just sings them and admits they were inspired by her own experiences with no hidden agenda.
In the world of juries and facts, Kim put forth something that could never be used in a court and proved nothing other than the fact that Kim somehow had a heavily edited recording that she herself couldn’t verify as authentic. What works in gossip does not always work in a courtroom. And I have no use for either woman.
But it’s a fact that she lies all the time. And there is no phot of DJ actually touching her. So stop making excuses.
Man this girl does not know how to do balance, she’s either daily in your face photo opps with props (I still remember the swan!!) or hiding like she’s caught leprosy or something. All very weird :/
Still looks like they’re brother and sister to me…way different than looking similar to/like you ‘go with’ your partner. Creeps me out, but it’s probably a symptom of her narcissism. Yeeeesh.
in the meantime, Hiddleston is actually the one living a private life.
Exactly and I’d add not hiding but working.
Can we please stop bringing him up in relation to her?! It’s been a year.
Don’t you talk about relationships on their anniversary?
Lol
Like she didn’t involve the media in her last relationship(s). She is getting tiresome.
Okay but did her and Joe take couple pictures with Ryan and Blake? If so, when do we get to see these photos. Come on Taylor….give us another iconic couples pictures like you did last year.
Also is it just me or does he look like Calvin Harris with the hood over his head?
Funny you say that.
Because under the hood, I was seeing Chad Michael Murray.
I’m sure Taymerica was Tom’s idea too, and the available tour merch, and the body tats everyone had on, and the inflatable slides, and the public beach entry, and the non stop Instagram posts.
Dude, that was just some stalker guy that kept after her until he closed in. She had no choice but to follow his demands by giving him that t-shirt and taking a world tour with him. Didn’t you see her blink twice at the cameras while visiting the Colosseum?
I think she was just learning Morse code at the time so no one caught the hints..until it was too late.
I sadly don’t know how court system in America works, but hope that there will be some sort of cross-examination. Because it’s the only way to get truth out of her. Or maybe she will lie under oath too.
Maybe she’s realized that constantly being in the public eye sucks after all. Lay low. Live a full life out of the limelight as much as possible until it’s mandatory to be up in our faces to promote a new album.
Maybe she should just retire.
I’m not a Taylor or Tom fan but it seemed to me that he had no qualms about joining into her press stunt until it backfired.
Also I agree with miles, maybe the lower profile has to do with her case and I think it’s ridiculous to equate the Kimye situation with it.
Yes it has to do with her case. She cares about public opinion and knows that Kim’s exposure of her will influence final verdict.
I honestly have no idea if that’s why shes kept a really low profile. I read it on Lainey and it made sense to me. And the reason why it makes sense is because we all know that if pictures of Taylor surfaced of her having a blast with her friends, then the DJ’s defense team would use those pictures against Taylor. I brought it up above, but it’s like when Amber Heard was seen out smiling with friends after she accused Johnny Depp of physical assault and a lot of people were like “But if she got assaulted then why is she out with her friends and being happy?” It would be the same thing here. “If Taylor was actually sexually assaulted, then why would she be out happy with her friends right before her trial? Why isn’t she home being upset?”
This is the way our society treats women.
She will lose because of her constant under-bus-throwing and lying. People remember her cringeworthy speech about Kanye at Grammys and later exposure of her by Kim.
I think the point Kaiser was making is Taylor is trying to absolve herself completely of blame for the “tour of love” by putting it completely on Tom, but there were no signs of him dragging her kicking and screaming to partake in the showmancing. Basically it was consensual, but she’s angling for the victim routine (once again).
Why people are still making excuses for her? When she is a white rich privileged woman who threw a POC under the bus for popularity?
Thank you, Kaiser. Finally someone is publicly cutting through 🐍 BS.
TH was used to deflect bad press, plain and simple. Dis he cooperate? Yes. But I maintain he believed she really liked him and went along for the wild ride. And suffered the consequences.
Bonzo, you’re up.
Why do we have to know about it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So if she flaunts her relationship, she is horrible and if she doesn’t flaunt her relationship, she is horrible. For once I am on her side, the girl can’t win no matter what she does.
