People: Princess Diana ‘was never shy, but she was canny about people’

We are in the midst of Peak Princess Diana. This August will mark the 20th anniversary of her death, and Prince William and Prince Harry have seemingly made their peace with the fact that everyone wants to mark this occasion. ABC will be airing a two-part series called The Story of Diana in August. People Magazine has this issue, their cover story this week, plus a special edition. HBO just aired a documentary this week, and there are British documentaries already airing and in the pipeline. Twenty years after her death and Diana still sells. I’m going to say something harsh: one of the reasons why Diana still fascinates and sells is because no one in the royal family has really taken “her place” as a charismatic and enchanting global figure. Not William, not Kate and not Harry. Anyway, this week’s People cover story is basically just an interview with the Earl Spencer, Diana’s little brother Charles Spencer.
When Diana Spencer captured the world stage at just 19 years old, she was promptly nicknamed “Shy Di” by the press. That nickname couldn’t have been more wrong.
“First of all, none of us ever called her ‘Di’ at home,” says her brother Charles, 9th Earl Spencer. “In fact, there are so many myths from our childhood that are just so ridiculous. That’s one of them. I just think she was never shy, but she was canny about people and she was reserved to start with. And she would take a judgment of somebody before reacting to them. So, that’s not shy . . . that’s actually quite clever.”
She was also an “incredibly brave” girl, as Spencer tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. On one childhood occasion, her brother recalls, the young siblings were staying with their mother in Scotland and set out to catch lobsters.
“We pulled up [a pot] and there was a really massive conger eel,” says Spencer. “It was black and it had teeth was very long and it was flapping around the boat. And Diana just got a pen knife out and just dealt with it. It was hand-to-hand and she just got stuck in. This thing was really a creature from the deep. And she just dealt with it.”
Spencer is joined by Diana’s friend Sir Richard Branson, her wedding dress designer Elizabeth Emanuel, charity partner Vivienne Parry and many others in remembering the late princess in PEOPLE’s cover story and on a two-night television event from PEOPLE and ABC, The Story of Diana, airing on ABC on Aug. 9 and 10 at 9 p.m. E.T.
Diana, who died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, was beloved around the world and stands as one of the key figures of the 20th century. She had “a genius for people and she could connect with anyone,” Spencer notes — and that was never more apparent than through the way she broke down barriers on AIDS and HIV, tackled the terror of landmines and highlighted the plight of the homeless.
“She could make any person, whether they were the grandest or the most humble, totally at ease,” he says. “It’s an incredible gift.”
Diana was called “Shy Di” because she barely spoke in public for the first few years she was a public figure. The moniker also happened because she had the smart habit of putting her chin down and looking “up” at people, which many read as a shy or coy gesture. In retrospect, it wasn’t shy. She just knew how to be photographed. She studied her photos in the press and she knew her angles. And yes, she was brave. Think about what she had to deal with when she was just 19/20 years old – the crap she was dealt would have broken many women, but Diana survived. For a time.
This is a photo that William and Harry released for one of the documentaries – Diana was pregnant with Harry at the time.
Photos courtesy of WENN and Pacific Coast News.
I’ve seen a video of her during the engagement on the verge of a Kanye (aka walking into a street sign) because her chin is down in that same gesture. Are we really saying that this 19 year old kid was just working her angles despite this being her first exposure to paparazzi? This isn’t Kylie Jenner who grew up with a camera in her face.
Yeah, I think it was just a natural mannerism she had. I could only see her learning about her best features later on, but not when she was 19. Even William seemed to used to have that mannerism — well, when he had hair anyway.
She might have been good in front of the camera because her father photographed her a lot when she was a kid. The Spencer family seems to have a lot of family photographs and film video of the kids, which seems kind of unusual for the time period in which she was born.
I think you can be both. When she was at boarding school she was considered friendly but shy. She was given guardianship of the school pets because she preferred their company to some of the other girls. Also as a young adult she enjoyed staying home and cleaning, ironing or cooking her famous spaghetti to going out dancing or to pubs. Nothing wrong with being shy sometimes.
Yes I’m both gregarious and shy. When I tell people that they are kind of incredulous. OTOH people who’ve known me for a long time are shocked at how outgoing I am vs when I was younger.
She seemed to be more introverted, rather than shy.
I think this is introversion. I am also an introvert, but there’s a difference between introversion and shyness. I too have had the “shy” label thrust upon me, but really, I like to take some time to suss a person out before I really engage them. However, on the rare occasions that I do connect with someone from the get-go, I do not seem shy at all. I don’t think it’s weird at all that Diana didn’t always want to hang out with the other girls. Introverts find it draining to constantly go out or hang out with other people. Sometimes I’m in the mood for it, but never as a regular thing.
You could be describing me instead of yourself! I like people but not in crowds and not all the time. I find them draining mentally and emotionally.
It was pretty well known if you wanted to marry well, you couldn’t get a “reputation”.
Good points ladies
I don’t think she seemed introverted at all. Introverts get their energy from being home or alone-she was out and about so much for work and her personal life. I don’t see introversion at all.
For f sake – leave the poor woman alone. She has been dead for more than 2 decades and cannot defend or verify any details.
It’s just a public w*nkfest isn’t it? Let her rest in peace.
By this logic, we would never discuss any historical figure or dead public figure. Thomas Jefferson, JFK, MLK, Napoleon and religious figures would be off limits because they’ve long been dead.
Diana’s childhood friends, as well as the late photographer Lord Lichfield, straight up said the ‘Shy Di’ moniker was hilarious to them, as it was total BS.
Diana was the very opposite of shy, but she rode the nickname to her advantage during the Charles courtship. Same way she said she loved horses and enjoyed classical music.
Yeah, I don’t understand lying about your taste in music.
She wasn’t shy or introverted.
I think in the beginning she was just powering through due to immaturity. How many times do you tell a teen or young child to lift their head up because they are looking down in company or when being photographed.
Later, long after she was over that phase, she worked it to her advantage to push the ‘shy di’ or ‘coy’ image.
She certainly wasn’t shy when she gave the Panorama interview.
+1
I agree. She was only 19 for goodness sake. Although she certainly knew enough to realize that talking to reporters was certainly not going to help her land Charles.
She probably had many facets to her personality, as basically every person on this planet does.
Her brother always seems so annoying, even when he’s complimenting her.
I do think it’s possible she could have been genuinely shy with the press when she was 19. I mean, if you’ve never experienced that level of world-wide attention before and you’re not looking for an acting career, I doubt you’d be jumping up and down to greet photographers and tell them your life story.
Later on, she clearly did tell her life story, but at 19, I don’t think she was really acting in front of the press. Though I do believe she was reserved, because I think you’d have to be kind of stupid not to be, especially if you want to marry into the royal family.
I agree. She did appear very shy at the beginning.
Oh my god, this all needs to go away. And if anybody wheels out John Bloody Travolta again to talk about the ONE TIME he danced with her, I’m going to throw a brick at my TV. Enough already.
It really does. Not sure which is worse, the constant regurgitation of the same-old-same old by the same same-old-same-olds, or the gag-makingly mawkish and overly sentimental manner in which it’s done.
None of the information is really new. A lot what said about her during her life. A lot was said in the years after her death. So everything said in the 20th year of her death seems kind of dull.
Maybe William’s and Harry’s memories of her are sort of interesting, but even then….When Harry said Diana dressed them up in crazy outfits and I looked at the pictures, I was like “That’s it? That’s not crazy…”
I find diana the most interesting royal out of the queen and harry and everybody else. Phillip is second hypothetically Speaking just think if diana and Phillip was married that would be one interesting relationship. i do believe diana was shy and before diana married charles she seem like a normal person. I loved diana but i hate the way everybody still making money out of her whether it’s good or bad just seem wrong to me.
I think she was kind of unworldly, at first, which was interpreted as shy. But she seems to have had a streak of iron determination (see eel story) coupled with natural smarts (not the kind learned in books).
She sized up the situation with Charles, the royal fam, Camilla, the establishment—and then used all the weapons at her disposal to wage war.
Agree that no one in royal fam has taken her place—their only hope is George and Charlotte.
She was a woman of extremes. What is there more to say after 20 years.
My god all these old photos of her lately. I had forgotten how she looked in her later years. When i think of Diana i think of that young gorgeous girl in that monster of a wedding dress. Most people still see her as that young shy girl not as the woman she was in the end.
When i look at older Diana… Sadly i have to say she lost her looks in her 20s. The same happened to William. He has her face.
I have this feeling he also inherited some of her inner demons.
She did live in a less showy era. It wouldn’t have made sense for her to be acting like a Kardashian in 1981.
