People: Princess Diana ‘was never shy, but she was canny about people’

We are in the midst of Peak Princess Diana. This August will mark the 20th anniversary of her death, and Prince William and Prince Harry have seemingly made their peace with the fact that everyone wants to mark this occasion. ABC will be airing a two-part series called The Story of Diana in August. People Magazine has this issue, their cover story this week, plus a special edition. HBO just aired a documentary this week, and there are British documentaries already airing and in the pipeline. Twenty years after her death and Diana still sells. I’m going to say something harsh: one of the reasons why Diana still fascinates and sells is because no one in the royal family has really taken “her place” as a charismatic and enchanting global figure. Not William, not Kate and not Harry. Anyway, this week’s People cover story is basically just an interview with the Earl Spencer, Diana’s little brother Charles Spencer.

When Diana Spencer captured the world stage at just 19 years old, she was promptly nicknamed “Shy Di” by the press. That nickname couldn’t have been more wrong. “First of all, none of us ever called her ‘Di’ at home,” says her brother Charles, 9th Earl Spencer. “In fact, there are so many myths from our childhood that are just so ridiculous. That’s one of them. I just think she was never shy, but she was canny about people and she was reserved to start with. And she would take a judgment of somebody before reacting to them. So, that’s not shy . . . that’s actually quite clever.” She was also an “incredibly brave” girl, as Spencer tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. On one childhood occasion, her brother recalls, the young siblings were staying with their mother in Scotland and set out to catch lobsters. “We pulled up [a pot] and there was a really massive conger eel,” says Spencer. “It was black and it had teeth was very long and it was flapping around the boat. And Diana just got a pen knife out and just dealt with it. It was hand-to-hand and she just got stuck in. This thing was really a creature from the deep. And she just dealt with it.” Spencer is joined by Diana’s friend Sir Richard Branson, her wedding dress designer Elizabeth Emanuel, charity partner Vivienne Parry and many others in remembering the late princess in PEOPLE’s cover story and on a two-night television event from PEOPLE and ABC, The Story of Diana, airing on ABC on Aug. 9 and 10 at 9 p.m. E.T. Diana, who died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, was beloved around the world and stands as one of the key figures of the 20th century. She had “a genius for people and she could connect with anyone,” Spencer notes — and that was never more apparent than through the way she broke down barriers on AIDS and HIV, tackled the terror of landmines and highlighted the plight of the homeless. “She could make any person, whether they were the grandest or the most humble, totally at ease,” he says. “It’s an incredible gift.”

[From People]

Diana was called “Shy Di” because she barely spoke in public for the first few years she was a public figure. The moniker also happened because she had the smart habit of putting her chin down and looking “up” at people, which many read as a shy or coy gesture. In retrospect, it wasn’t shy. She just knew how to be photographed. She studied her photos in the press and she knew her angles. And yes, she was brave. Think about what she had to deal with when she was just 19/20 years old – the crap she was dealt would have broken many women, but Diana survived. For a time.

This is a photo that William and Harry released for one of the documentaries – Diana was pregnant with Harry at the time.