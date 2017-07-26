Kat Von D disqualifies makeup contest winner after learning she supports Trump

Kat Von D’s makeup line is beloved by makeup aficionados, Instagram makeup artists and YouTube reviewers. I love her tattoo liner and mine is still working after months, even after all the writing wore off the tube. (I don’t wear that particular liner daily and alternate with others.) I also use her shade and light palette for contouring and should look into her liquid lipstick as I’ve only heard good things. Kat relies on positive word of mouth for her products and she’s active on social media, particularly Instagram, where she showcases dramatic makeup looks and hold promotions and contests.
Kat had a recent contest calling for people to create looks based around the “saints and sinners” theme, which is the name of her new makeup collection. The winner would receive a $500 Sephora gift card and an invitation to the launch party. Kat selected a makeup artist named Gypsy Freeman based on Gypsy’s submission, an innocent white-based makeup look featuring a model in a milk bath and a goth look with the same model in all black and heavily black-rimmed eyes. Only when commenters pointed out that Gypsy was a Trump supporter Kat wasn’t having it. She told Gypsy in an email point blank that she wasn’t going to invite her to the launch party because of Gypsy’s open support for Trump. Also, Gypsy did violate some of the rules. The model was her sister instead of herself, as was required. So Kat invited the photographer to the party instead and then deleted the contest from Instagram and her website. Thanks to The Cut for reporting this:
The night she was declared winner, Freeman say she received a private message on Instagram from Kat Von D’s personal account, reports the Kansas City Star. “Hey there, I just wanted you to know that I chose your entry because of the talent that came with the images you created,” Kat Von D writes, according to screenshots Freeman provided. “Lots of people have been leaving negative comments … But the ones that concerned me were the Trump related ones.”
Von D continued, writing: “I just want you to know that I personally have a hard time with inviting anyone who would support such an anti-feminist, anti-homosexual/LGBT, anti-immigrant, and anti-climate change fascist such as Trump … I would feel the same way towards people who supported Hitler, or any other fascist. In a world where most people are afraid to stand up for what’s right, I refuse to.”
In the Instagram exchange, Freeman defended herself, stating: “I have very close friends and family that are lesbians and homosexuals. My sister (the model)’s boyfriend is an immigrant and I am a support of my sex.”
The two messaged back and forth a few additional times, with Von D remaining stoic in her decision to disinvite Freeman to the launch party. “It’s definitely bigotry — it’s everything that they’re calling us, they’re doing,” Freeman told the Kansas City Star. “It’s a huge case of hypocrisy.”
In terms of Gypsy’s defense, this is what you hear so often from Trump people, they cry bigotry when people rightfully call them out for having a bigoted and exclusionary belief system. It’s ridiculous and it’s bullsh-t, but so is everything that’s happening lately. Also the old “I have —- friends” excuse, which is even worse from Trump supporters because it means they don’t care whether their “friends” have basic rights, or are harassed and discriminated against. Kat was right for doing this, and I like how plainly she described her reasoning, which boils down to “you support a fascist.” In a world where right is left and up is down, Kat brought this back to reality, which is that nothing that is happening is OK and that people who support this are complicit. I’ll definitely support her products, although I don’t need an excuse to buy her excellent makeup.
Here’s Gypsy’s submission, but really the photographer is responsible for the concept so it was right that she got the invite:
@katvondbeauty @mercyhanna_15 #SaintandSinner #KVDContest Photography and water/milkbath concept @jennbischof Model @numinous.model MUAH/wardrobe @facesofgypsy #kvdcontest Foundation @temptu As Hamlet said to Ophelia, ”God has given you one face, and you make yourself another." The battle between these two halves of identity…Who we are and who we pretend to be, is unwinnable. "Just as there are two sides to every story, there are two sides to every person. One that we reveal to the world and another we keep hidden inside. A duality governed by the balance of light and darkness, within each of us is the capacity for both good and evil. But those who are able to blur the moral dividing line hold the true power. -Emily Thorne
This is Gypsy Freeman.
Good for her!!! At least someone stands up to this craziness.
Yay for Kat!!! 💯 support her decision.
I’ve never bought her make-up but received a sample of Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in the color Lovesick and I LOVE IT!!! Great color and great formula.
I’ll definitely be supporting her line from now on.
And I’m soooo sick of the “hypocrisy ” argument. These people have no f*cking clue.
I recently got a sample too and I LOVE it! It’s a weird color that I would never have bought myself (K-Dub), but I put it on and thought “eh, that’s actually not bad!” Then I proceeded to get 5,000 compliments on it that day. It feels really nice too. I think I’m going to pick some up.
I support.
It’s not like need much encouragement to buy more lipstick, but I will go purchase a liquid lipstick from her this weekend.
Me too ! So much respect for her for doing this.
I’m conflicted about this one. Hate trump and his supporters but also not thinking marginalizing them helps in the long run?
Also: of course a trump supporter would cheat.
Same feelings.
I’m with you, conflicted as well. I’m betting the contest rules didn’t specifically exclude political or religious zealots from entering in the first place, if they didn’t align with KVD’s point of view.
But that’s exactly what Trump supporters wants to do to other people, Marginalize them, discriminate anyone who is not white, christian and conservative. I am glad that people are giving them a taste of their medicine.
No. Please don’t start broadstroking all Trump supporters are morally corrupt as Trump himself. Lots are misinformed. Lots don’t have multiple routes of news. Lots only have a single stream. So, no. Not all would. This blind hate need a to stop on all sides or 1 is no more or less better than the other.
Come on, Trump supporters voted for him because they wanted everyone out there who is not white and christian to suffer period. With everything that’s been going on since January if you’re still supporting Trump at this point, you’re nothing but a bigot.
“Lots don’t have multiple routes of news.”
Oh they do, they just choose not to use them.
Do I hate all Trump supporters? No. A lot of them are really really clueless, but also choose to remain so. And they don’t want to understand why voting for Trump causes non-Trumpsters to look down on them.
And no, it’s not equal on both sides.
well, if you support a fascist bigot, then prepare to suffer the social ramifications. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
But… didn’t she get engaged to Jesse Nazi James?
So its ok to f*ck with a fascist supporter, but not allow one to your party?
Either way, call out those trumpster fires. Bigotry is not a valid position that requires debate.
My mind went straight to this too. It makes me wonder if maybe he isn’t actually a Nazi supporter, but honestly just a collector of some screwed up stuff. A pig and a douchebag, but possibly not a Nazi.
Yeah…… that had occurred to me too.
my exact thought. but i think kat is generally a sh!t person, so of course i’d think of that first.
Yes, she’s been called out in the past for using Nazi iconography and the like. I like her makeup and like her from the little that I see and know of her, but the thought that this decision was also to distance herself from her own past flashed through my mind.
Slow hand clap. Wish I could punch every Trump supporter I meet and graffiti the yard of my neighbor who put a trump sign on his lawn. You support hate, bigotry, sexism, racism and ignorance. Good for her.
For your neighbor- I like to send donations to planned parenthood or some other organization, even small donations, and then send him a postcard in the mail explaining that his microaggressive sign prompted the donation.
There are places and meds to get help for that anger issue.
She cheated and she was rightfully disqualified. Good on Kat for disinviting this woman to her launch party.
Bigotry…. That word doesn’t mean what you think it means, Gypsy. You CHOSE to support Drumpfster fire. You can control that. No one chooses to be part of a marginalized group. You either are or you aren’t. Good on Kat for this. And her liquid lipsticks are good stuff!
There’s more responses from the contest winner missing:
“We would love to be there, of course, but I sincerely do understand if you decide to replace us with someone who supports the candidate you support,” Freeman wrote, referring to the Los Angeles perfume launch party.
“Won’t beg to come somewhere I am clearly not wanted. The last thing I would ever want to do is upset people or make you uncomfortable at your own event,” Freeman wrote, according to the images.
So she agreed not to come, but then ran to the media crying bigotry.
Good on Kat! This is what it means to form words into actions.
Completely support kicking her to the curb over rules violation.
Not so much over her personal politics …that’s just wrong. Now if she was using the contest to promote her politics, then sure. But if it’s just a matter of how she votes, expresses her opinions OUTSIDE the contest, etc……..nah, it’s still wrong.
Wrong according to who?
Her brand, her contest, her rules. She can pretty much do whatever she wants. I’m sure in the contest fine print, something to that effect was stated.
This isn’t a government grant. It’s an Instagram contest run by a private company.
I’ll check out Kat’s site and buy something. I bought from Nordstrom immediately after they dumped Plastic Barbie’s crap and told them why I was buying. Does anyone know the shade lipstick Kat is wearing in the IG shot? I love it!
Lolita, maybe. Not the second one though. Possibly Lovecraft.
Again with a racial slur as an Instagram nickname. Why is this so okay in America?
To play devil’s advocate, if this woman was a Clinton supporter and had cheated, would she have been disinvited? If you’re going to use political party preference as a qualification for winning, that should have been stated in the contest rules. This action also leaves Kat open to legal action.
I don’t support Trump and I have little patience with those who did, but demonizing people for stupid decisions isn’t going to help anyone in the long run. IMHO.
I don’t agree with that. She awarded her the prize. You can’t take it back because you don’t agree with her political beliefs. If Kat knew about the cheating and awarded her the prize anyway, it’s rightfully hers. I feel that the using of the sister as a model as cheating is an excuse.
I agree with this way of dealing with them. I’m tired of exhortations to go high and try to persuade these people to be rational when their way of engaging in conversation is to yell and bloviate until they’ve exhausted you. We just need to start cutting off the conversation with these people and making them uncomfortable. Social pressure is a powerful tool.
Kat was connected to Jesse James, Jeff Starr and had a scandal about the racial integration of her campaigns. Everyone has a right to vote deal with the results. Get involved more otherwise don’t complain.
