Michelle Obama: ‘The people in this country are universally good and kind’

At this point, I would literally give anything to have the Obamas back in office. I try not to think about it too much because it makes my heart hurt. Barack and Michelle Obama served their country with dignity, intelligence, respect and grace. And now they have to watch from the sidelines as an orange monster tries to rip it all down with his tiny little fingers. The Obamas have so much dignity that they have so far avoided screaming to anyone and everyone “JESUS HOW COULD YOU ELECT THIS MONSTER?” Michelle Obama made an appearance at the Women’s Foundation of Colorado this week and once again, she avoided speaking directly about anything involving the Orange One. She did speak about racism and feminism though.
Despite all of her accomplishments – and eight years as First Lady – Michelle Obama says she is still judged by the color of her skin by some Americans. The wife of former President Barack Obama took the stage at the Women’s Foundation of Colorado’s 30th anniversary celebration, where she addressed the hurdles she had to overcome as the country’s first black first lady.
Lauren Casteel, WFCO President and CEO, asked Obama what “falling glass” cut the deepest after breaking the glass ceiling of race in the White House.
“The shards that cut me the deepest were the ones that intended to cut,” she said, according to the Denver Post. “Knowing that after eight years of working really hard for this country, there are still people who won’t see me for what I am because of my skin color.”
“Women, we endure those cuts in so many ways that we don’t even notice we’re cut,” she added. “We are living with small tiny cuts, and we are bleeding every single day. And we’re still getting up.”
Obama repeated that she would not be seeking public office but would help the nation in other ways. “Public service and engagement will be a part of my life and my husband’s life forever,” she told the crowd of 8,500.
Although the former first lady stayed away from political talk — save for a few subtle digs at President Donald Trump — and did not address the battle over whether to repeal her husband’s signature achievement as president directly, Obama shared a message of optimism.
“The people in this country are universally good and kind and honest and decent,” she said. “Don’t be afraid of the country you live in. The folks here are good.”
Rather than get into politics, Obama focused on issues she advocated for as first lady, including the empowerment and education of women. She reminded those in attendance of the power that kind words and acceptance can have on young girls. “Listening and validation can make the difference in a young girl’s life,” she said.
“The people in this country are universally good and kind and honest and decent. Don’t be afraid of the country you live in. The folks here are good.” Bless her, but I disagree. We always knew that there are a lot of good, decent people in this country, just as we always knew that there are trolls, Nazis, bigots, racists, misogynists, hypocrites and a–holes in this country. We just thought that President Obama’s electoral victories meant that there were more good people than bad. That’s not the case. Donald Trump triggered the worst of the American electorate and I lack Michelle Obama’s faith in our country.
And you know who can’t see past Michelle Obama’s skin color to this very day? Donald Trump and his Deplorables.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Michelle….(sob). Miss her so much, her kindness and class. The present occupant will never be my FLOTUS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Michelle and Barak are phenomenal human beings and I will never run out of gratitude for their service to our nation. They are reminder of what we can aspire to be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love them both and miss them with every fiber of my being. This sounds weird, but I think about if I were ever to be able to meet her, and my first thought is: Oh, how dearly I would treasure one of her hugs, and my second thought is: I would probably break down and sob.
I hope that they don’t get exhausted by how painfully people miss them and need them. They have their own lives and needs too, but here we all are, missing them so much.
What is occurring now in the White House is not my POTUS and not my FLOTUS. Never, not ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beautifully said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I admire her ability to say that after enduring so many years of toxic, racist garbage. But I can’t agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love and respect her so much but I can’t agree either. Yes, there are good people in this country but there are a whole lot of really awful people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed . I admire her and her 8 years were a pleasure . When Obama was elected , I was so hopeful. I felt that maybe we were finally looking past race and having equality for all. Sadly , with the current situation I’m wrong . It’s such a disappointment . For the past 6 months I have seen nothing but ugliness, bigotry and intolerance .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aims – me too. I was truly that SNL skit with Chris Rock
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I recently watched The Butler for the first time. When they show Obama’s election in the end… I just cried so much. To think how much hope there was and what this election meant to so many people. And then knowing what the world looks like today, it’s just so sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree with you all on the admiration, love and respect for Michelle Obama. She has been an amazing role model for everyone.
But, I actually do want to agree with her. If even after enduring all the toxic crap she and her family did, if she and President Obama can still look to the good above the awful, then I want to try to do so too. One way I do that is by coming here and seeing that there are so many amazing, smart and caring people.
It’s so hard right now because we are witnessing the worst of people in many ways, but I am doing everything I can to not to let that sour me completely. I do not want to accept “vile” as the predominant norm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mia Girl, thank you for such a thoughtful response. I spend so much time worrying but you are right. I can do my best to believe there are good people and that #resist has and will help make a difference.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mia Girl: yes, I agree with you too. I don’t think Michelle’s statements were a naive, sugar-coated view of things (not that anyone has said they were, but you know what I mean…); instead, I think it’s her typical “they go low, we go high” approach- the way she and her fabulous husband actually see the world. And *that* is something that we should perhaps all try harder to do. I don’t live in America anymore, and I have a hard time justifying “it” to my European partner, but I have to keep reminding myself of all of the positive things that I experienced there, the wonderful helpfulness and openness of the majority of people I encountered. I have to believe that what Trump is encouraging is the hideous underbelly, a minority but very vocal opinion that does *not* represent what America has always stood for. I worship the Obamas for maintaining their dignity in the face of such abuse. May they continue to do so, and to play important role models for the post-Trump future.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Michelle. I do. But she is wrong here. Maybe half of US citizens are good and decent. The other half is either greedy or racist. I hate to saynthat, but I am now bekieving humanity is yin and yang. Half good, half evil.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her so much and miss her so hard my heart hurts
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. This is just how I feel, just like how you say here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish Michelle & Barack all the peace and happiness they deserve. They’ve paid their dues in serving their country and now have the right to enjoy the lives of their choosing. How they survived the hate and invective hurled at them for eight years is beyond me. They truly exemplified grace and courage under fire. God bless them always.
How our country could turn away from advocating education, science, civil rights for all to glorifying ignorance and anti everything is something I can never understand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She sets the right reassuring tone, even if it strains credulity. That’s something Trump isn’t capable of. There’s unfortunately a lot of awful people in this country. But on an optimistic note, maybe some of them are redeemable. And on another optimistic note I think the good people outnumber the bad.
Miss the Obama’s. Oh how the mighty have fallen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s a Goddess.
Hear me, Drumpf?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Speaking of Drumpf…his “rally” in Ohio was on the same evening as Michelle Obama’s event.
This tweet made me so deliciously happy:
David Frum:
“Trump speech last night drew 8000 people in Ohio; Michelle Obama, 8500 in Colorado http://www.denverpost.com/2017/07/25/michelle-obama-speech-womens-foundation-of-colorado-30th-anniversary-denver/ … – and her event charged admission”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for sharing.
Yes, women should not hide their scars. Physical scars show they’ve been through and sometimes that there was no-one there to help, and that all women who have been hurt deserve attention and protection.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
David Frum despises Tangerine.
I feel like weeping when I see her or Obama. In these times I believe she would draw more. We need some hope. I miss her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t say I agree either but the Obamas are better than me. They have more faith in people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be fair, she’s been on vacation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha!! Very funny…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Imagine the bloody fortitude to endure nearly a decade of the most disgusting, vile attacks – not just on herself, but on her husband and YOUNG CHILDREN – and still come out of it selling optimism and love. We really don’t deserve her. But we need her more than ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s AMAZING and AWE-worthy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People ARE good…they’re just also ignorant and often easily mis-led. She’s not saying we’re all perfect, but I appreciate her ability to concentrate on the positive. If we don’t have hope, we have nothing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ultimately, whether what she said is right or wrong, the idea that she is out there saying it matters. It makes us all believe we can be BETTER.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right now I don’t have hope so I guess I have nothing. Maybe with the 2018 elections that will change and get those party over country clowns out of office. Other wise my hope will check back in with the 2020 election
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Obamas are such good-hearted people. Overall I think Americans are awful people and don’t deserve anything nice with a few exceptions. I say this as an American which is probably why I shouldn’t run for public office. I only ‘root’ for America during the Olympics and that’s because a large portion of the athletes are black. Yes I’m cynical.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Girl same 😂😂. As more and more time passes I’m convinced that a huge chunk of the country has a simultaneous superiority/inferiority complex going on with a sprinkle of gluttons for punishment in there too. Only reason it hasn’t totally impeded us is because the playing field was in our favor for so long, but with technology being the huge equalizer that it is expect to see the flailing and vileness in society continue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is so amazing. In the face of the West(boro Baptist) Wing of the White House she’s still optimistic and positive, at least publicly. I need to share her optimism that the majority of us are decent and can work through the deplorable minority. If not, we’ll end up with a small faction of fascists steamrolling democracy.
I hate to say this but those hateful people believe that they are good and kind. That’s part of the problem.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When this story came across my facebook feed I clicked the link because Michelle Obama!
Unfortunately I scrolled to the comments thinking I’m on Celebitchy and we’re all in this together and the comments were HORRIBLE! “I wish she and her husband would disappear and stop interfering with our President” and that was the most tame one.
With all due respect to this wonderful woman but this country’s good people are getting lost in the dismay that the deplorables are running the sh*t show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes … there are, indeed, a lot of good people in America but it’s wrong to think goodness will win out without one heck of a battle. The “good” people need to get involved in making America the healthy country it is intended to be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Went on a cruise in July, and it was filled with Americans of every description who were absolutely delightful. I thought it wouldn’t be but I was wrong. So I can see why she would say that. I also know that the deplorables exist and I don’t doubt their existence either. I miss her though…I really really miss her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“The people in this country are universally good and kind and honest and decent. Don’t be afraid of the country you live in. The folks here are good.”
I really do love how strong she is and still after everything that she has been through has the grace to be kind. Having said that I have to disagree with her a little. Not everyone is good, kind, and worthy of me speaking to them.
I am also not afraid of people. I range between pissed, bemused, content, and driven. The only good thing about Dump’s election for my person growth is that I now have not one shred of fear expressing my opinions on a multitude of subjects. I want to learn more and am more actively engaged in expressing myself instead backing down because I am afraid that that person will not like me anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amazing woman
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As an outsider what I can see that’s happening in the US is that most people are showing their true colours. The racists, mysoginists are coming out in full force, while those who are tolerant, acceptant and good, are being extra good. Donald Trump has brought out the very good in the good, and the very bad in the bad. I hope your society can recover from this divide. From what I’ve seen in my own country, it will take decades.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are universally kind and good Michelle Obama. My son saw one of her speeches and was like why can’t she be president mom? I know she doesn’t like politics but omg I wish. She is such a classy woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Michelle O.
You gotta be kidding me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really hope she is right. I’ve never been to the US before, but am headed over in September for the birth of my sisters first baby. I have such trepidation about travelling to the States and if I’m honest, I wish I didn’t have to. Because I read here, and follow a lot of wonderful Americans on Twitter etc, I know that you aren’t all crazy deplorables, but at the same time, I feel a bit wrong spending my hard earned dollars in a country that is day by day becoming more and more a fascist dictatorship. My sisters inlaws are also pretty right wing conservatives and I don’t know how I’m supposed to talk to those people. I can’t exactly yell at them, but I don’t know how much ignorance I’ll be able to take. So yeah, I’m hoping the majority of people are just decent good human beings, that Michele is correct and I won’t have to bite my tongue at every encounter.
Sorry in advance if I have offended any of you. I just don’t know what to expect now
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bejkie – I hope you are able to enjoy your trip. I guess you have to do like we try to do: focus on the positive. Enjoy your time with your sister and her first child. I hope you run into more of the good ones than the bad.
Safe travels
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a really long comment. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to post it. But here goes.
Many many years ago, my father, sister and I road tripped across the US (we’re Canadians). We were helping my sister move back closer to us on the West Coast. We were driving through Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, Idaho, all of which are red states, and through some places that were very much rural and very very white. My family is not.
Everywhere we went we were treated with so much kindness. The people at all the truck stops, the lovely people at the rest stops, the ladies at the motel receptions, the waiter in Idaho who gave us free chocolate cake. Everywhere people asked us how we were, how we were doing, and went out of their way to make three very very tired people feel so much better.
Understandably, it’s worrying and sad to know that many of those states voted for Trump. I don’t think it puts a dent on how they would choose to treat us still, but it did change my perspective on a lot of things. But what I think is that many of those people, in spite of all their miseducated views, ultimately have a basic instict to do good and be good for others. If they didn’t, they wouldn’t have treated utter strangers the way they did. I know that doesn’t apply for most of the policy decisions they support, but I ultimately think it’s very very difficult for human beings, when faced directly with the difficulties that another human being is facing, to turn away, to walk away and do nothing. That’s one of the reasons why so many people came out so strongly against efforts to repeal healthcare. They know at least one person whose life would have been decimated by bills and debt. They know it, they have seen it, they have been faced with it. That’s why they showed up at the townhalls and phoned their representatives. I will never not believe that that stuff didn’t come from the deeply rooted tendency for empathy that al humans have.
That’s what makes people who aren’t that way so much worse. That’s what makes people like Mike Pence, or Mitch McConnell, or Paul Ryan, so much worse. That’s what makes Republican ideology so much worse. It is an ideology that is fundamentally built on ignoring our instinct for kindness. It is an ideology that directly advocates for people to be selfish, to serve their own interests alone, to actively make an effort to turn off the compassion that they feel for their fellow human being. It is an ideology that says, “I know people are suffering, and I will choose to not care.” That choice to not care, that active decision that Republicans, and the rich and middle-class who support them make–to know that they are willfully making a decision not to care about you? There are no words to describe that.
I dunno. Mr. Rogers had the right idea when he said, “Look for the helpers.” That’s what I mean. When things go pear-shaped, people stand together and help each other regardless of ideology. That’s instinct. And I think that ultimately, that’s what Michelle Obama is getting at. People ultimately arrive at the right idea sometimes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A, such a lovely comment, thank you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A, thanks from me over here too. Lovely comment – and your experience dovetails with one that my own family had, when I was little – we drove across the US, camping (east coast to west coast and back). It was a life-changing experience, and I cannot remember one single negative, even in the most conservative areas. People were astonished that we had driven so far, and when they heard we were from Europe, they were even more awestruck. Without exception we were met with kindness and generosity. So, I agree with you, A – the worst thing about Trump’s “presidency” is his hell-bent urge to bring out the worst in people. Many people don’t need much encouragement in that regard – just look at 1930s Germany. The Obamas, in total contrast, LED BY EXAMPLE. Maybe it’s not too late to undo the damage this “administration’ is inflicting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for taking the time to post this. This is why my heart breaks- it is against everything that makes us human when people are cruel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A, thank you for sharing this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah Michelle I wish I could agree with that statement but the past 6 months have shown otherwise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yep!! I wish I had that level of optimism again – like I did when she and her husband were in office!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I admire Michelle Obama, but I disagree with “…the people in this country are universally good and kind…”. Yes, people can be good and kind but at the same time they can be flawed and a**holes. And I don’t mean specifically people in the US but in any country.
And IMO it would make all our lives easier to simply acknowledge this and not to chase an ideal that can never be realized – or even makes people believe in their own twisted version of what is good. E.g. I’m pretty sure Trump and his team believe they are doing sth good for their country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is more optimistic than I am willing to be at this point. This presidency has done so much damage, or at least uncovered what was already lurking beneath the surface. It’s open season now for people to just be hateful. I thought people were good before this. Now I see they were hateful and in hiding. It really makes me sad. I was always hopeful about the nature of people to be good and caring. Not anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Last year seems like a million years ago. I miss that family and their grace. I was proud to be represented by them abroad. I don’t like Americans right now. Some I do but I have dark feelings about people that I have never had before.
I want to be like her but today I can’t but I can try.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a good message and most certainly my experience of visiting my family in the US and travelling and holidaying with them to so many incredibly beautiful and amazing parts of it.
I feel so sad for that lovely, graceful, welcoming, upbeat America that’s having to contend with and live alongside this seriously egregious and unforgiveable f*ckery.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree but sadly most of them refuse to vote.
Report this comment as spam or abuse