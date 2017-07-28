Michelle Obama: ‘The people in this country are universally good and kind’

At this point, I would literally give anything to have the Obamas back in office. I try not to think about it too much because it makes my heart hurt. Barack and Michelle Obama served their country with dignity, intelligence, respect and grace. And now they have to watch from the sidelines as an orange monster tries to rip it all down with his tiny little fingers. The Obamas have so much dignity that they have so far avoided screaming to anyone and everyone “JESUS HOW COULD YOU ELECT THIS MONSTER?” Michelle Obama made an appearance at the Women’s Foundation of Colorado this week and once again, she avoided speaking directly about anything involving the Orange One. She did speak about racism and feminism though.

Despite all of her accomplishments – and eight years as First Lady – Michelle Obama says she is still judged by the color of her skin by some Americans. The wife of former President Barack Obama took the stage at the Women’s Foundation of Colorado’s 30th anniversary celebration, where she addressed the hurdles she had to overcome as the country’s first black first lady.

Lauren Casteel, WFCO President and CEO, asked Obama what “falling glass” cut the deepest after breaking the glass ceiling of race in the White House.

“The shards that cut me the deepest were the ones that intended to cut,” she said, according to the Denver Post. “Knowing that after eight years of working really hard for this country, there are still people who won’t see me for what I am because of my skin color.”

“Women, we endure those cuts in so many ways that we don’t even notice we’re cut,” she added. “We are living with small tiny cuts, and we are bleeding every single day. And we’re still getting up.”

Obama repeated that she would not be seeking public office but would help the nation in other ways. “Public service and engagement will be a part of my life and my husband’s life forever,” she told the crowd of 8,500.

Although the former first lady stayed away from political talk — save for a few subtle digs at President Donald Trump — and did not address the battle over whether to repeal her husband’s signature achievement as president directly, Obama shared a message of optimism.

“The people in this country are universally good and kind and honest and decent,” she said. “Don’t be afraid of the country you live in. The folks here are good.”

Rather than get into politics, Obama focused on issues she advocated for as first lady, including the empowerment and education of women. She reminded those in attendance of the power that kind words and acceptance can have on young girls. “Listening and validation can make the difference in a young girl’s life,” she said.