Jason Bateman: I had ‘a period where I enjoyed partying instead of working’

I’m sure most everyone associates Jason Bateman, 48, with his role as the anchor of the Bluth family, Michael, on Arrested Development. He’s also well-known as the usually frazzled straight man in comedies like Identity Thief and Horrible Bosses.
What audiences may not have seen are the roles where the former teen star (Have you seen It’s Your Move? It’s one of my favorite forgotten 80s sitcoms) isn’t playing it strictly for laughs. I’m thinking about his foul-mouthed, ill-tempered adult spelling bee competitor in the underrated Bad Words and his mean-spirited bully in The Gift. In his new Netflix series, Ozark, Jason is looking to explore his dark side.
The actor, who just received his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday, spoke with The Daily Beast about the show. Jason not only stars in Ozark, but serves as executive producer and director for a few of the episodes. As for the public’s perception of him, Jason said, “To be honest, I don’t know how much people think about me, period.” He goes on to share:
I think people maybe see me as someone they might be familiar with, and they’ve seen me in a couple of things, but I don’t think most people are aware that there was a period where I really enjoyed partying instead of working, and then I got a job that really allowed me a second shot and I didn’t throw it away, and I really tried to build on that new relevance and access. I really tried to keep that going so that, now that I’m an adult and need to provide for a family, I’ve got a job after the next one.
On Ozark, which made its debut on Netflix last week, Jason plays a Chicago-based financial adviser who gets into trouble with a Mexican drug cartel and is forced to relocate his family, including his wife, played by Laura Linney, to a small town on an Ozark lake. Jason’s character then sets up a money laundering operation and clashes with the local eccentrics and low-level criminals. Jason told Vulture he wanted in on the show because, “The tone, the darkness, the danger — the writing was all so well-crafted. This wasn’t Taken 4.”
And Jason had an ally in exploring his darker side in his wife, Amanda Anka (daughter of singer Paul Anka, by the way). He told The Daily Beast:
I haven’t been asked to show that side that was in The Gift. My wife’s seen it. She’s like, ‘Now everyone knows the guy I’m married to.’ We all have tons of sides to ourselves—half-dark and half-light. If I were to play the real dark, sinister side in other jobs, I wouldn’t be doing the right job for that character. So when it fits the project, I’ve got plenty in me that’s appropriate for that character. And I think that’s the case with Ozark. There’s plenty of me that is this guy, and that’s why I enjoy playing him.
If you’re not down with this side of Jason, he’ll be back for a fifth season of Arrested Development. But, if Ozark is a success, you may see less of him in front of the camera. Jason, like many an actor before him, wants to do more directing. He confessed to Vulture that “After 38 years of acting, you start to feel the need to be less dependent on the phone ringing. You want to be the one, whether it’s producing or directing, who can perpetuate and drive your own work.” He adds that he’s become a bit “cynical” about acting, claiming it’s because he was a “bullish—t artist” in his 20s, adding:
I’m a little over being good at being fake. Not to belittle what an actor does, but while you’re sitting in your trailer, everyone else is out there making the movie. That’s where I want to be. If I ever got to the place where I was able to choose between acting and directing, it’d be the acting that goes away.
I haven’t seen Ozark yet, but I am anxious to watch it (it is in my Netflix queue). It was filmed near me here in Georgia, so there’s also that. The show, described as “Breaking Bad meets Bloodline,” has gotten some good reviews. Of course, I’ve always liked Jason (if you haven’t seen Bad Words, which Jason also directed, check it out) and I like to see actors spread their wings and take on new roles, so I’m definitely in. I just have to find ten hours of free time.
Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com
Just here to say that Ozark is amazing! Really incredible show, a must watch.
+1 !
Loved it!
I was planning to start watching this over the weekend. Quite looking forward to it now!
You wont be able to stop once you start, I couldn’t. Excellent writing and casting. So many layers to delve through. I watched it over 2-3 days and have already started rewatching. It also successfully took my brain away from this sh**show that is going on in the USA and believe me, that is well needed.
I need a distraction from the equivalent mess on my side of the Pond!
Well, he showed a different side to himself in The Gift, a thriller, acted in and directed by Joel Edgerton. It was very gradual as the different sides to Bateman’s character were revealed. Rebecca Hall was great also.
Ozark is great. I love Jason in it. Laura Linney’s part is well-written, a complex character, not just the typical wife part. And what a rarity. They hired an actress to play his wife who is not only age-appropriate, she is actually two years older. Bateman is 51. Laura Linney is 53.
I’m a fan of both Jason and Joel and The Gift is a terrific film. Worth checking out Joel’s current one, It Comes at Night. I think it’s easy to think that comic acting is easy and it isn’t. I think Jason as Michael
Bluth gives an absolute masterclass in a tough role as the “sensible one” in a brilliant cast of broader, more eccentric characters.
Jason is 48
Wow. You’re right. Hollywood actually hired an actress five years older to play the wife
I’m going to have to re-watch this. I never realized that was Joel!
I’ll definitely have to check out the series. I’m also a big LL fan so I have 2 reasons to watch. And on a superficial note, is it just me or does Jason just keep getting hotter with age? My preteen crush lives on.
I honestly think he is the most attractive man in Hollywood. Holy sh!t.
Yes. Absolutely. Hope he manages to stay away from the booze. He is also pretty talented.
Just came here to say that I adore Jason Bateman and have, really, since he was in Hogan Family. He’s such a self deprecating charming guy, and talented. Not up his own ass like so many people in Hollywood. Everyone watch this show and let’s force him to keep working in front of the screen!!
I liked him in that, too, as well as Little House on the Prairie.
We just started it last night and knocked out 3 episodes – it is excellent!
I’m halfway through.
I watched every episode of Ozark and loved it, I am hoping they green light another season!
I have had a crush on JB since Little House and Valerie/The Hogan Family. So dang handsome.
I loved “It’s Your Move.” Feeling old today and loving it. LOL
finished Ozark yesterday, great series so far!
Laura and Jason have wonderful chemistry.
Laura did an interview where she said she chooses her jobs now based on enjoying the people she works with and she adores Jason and was thrilled when she got the part.
Just popping in to HONK for Jason! I’ve been lucky enough to meet and interact with him a few times, and I can testify that he’s one of the nicest, most down to earth celebrities I’ve ever encountered. I met him first in 2004 during the protests in NYC against the GOP convention. His friends Sam Seder and Jeaneane Garafalo had a radio show. Jason and David Cross came down for an interview from where they were broadcasting. After it was over, instead of bolting, both Jason and David hung out, took pictures, and interacted with those of us who were reporting on the events. They were genuinely interested in our activism and gave us tons of moral support. I’ll forever adore all four of those folks – they are GREAT!
I’ve loved him since he was on “Silver Spoons” (dating myself here. I’m an Old.) His family used to live in the same condo complex as my friend and we spent a lot of time cooking up schemes to get a glimpse of Jason. One time we pretended to be Girl Scouts selling cookies. Jason’s mom answered the door and it took her about one second to realize why we there – she may have been tipped off by the fact that we didn’t have uniforms or cookies…
“Bad Words” is one of my dirty little secret favorites — that and “Daddy’s Home.” Rohan Chand is also amazing and holds his own with Jason Bateman.
