Caitlyn Jenner to Donald Trump: ‘What happened to your promise?’

An evening with Caitlyn Jenner at The Commonwealth Club

Generally, Donald Trump tweets early in the morning, when he’s taking his morning dump (one would assume). I’ve gotten used to it – Trump usually tweets as I’m writing my first stories of the day, so there’s a nice dovetail for my work life, and at this point, I have a tab open with Trump’s Twitter live feed, so I can see the second he tweets. Like a pissy-pants toddler, Trump usually wears himself out by 9 am. Yesterday, he was tweeting throughout the morning. He bullied a female senator. He lied about his crowd size. He spread fake news about Hillary Clinton. But he also tweeted out an announcement: transgender people can no longer serve in the military in any capacity.

Everyone freaked out, because of course. Many commented that this was a page out of the old Republican handbook, to work people up about some hot-button cultural issue while quietly passing some huge tax cut for billionaires or whatever. I don’t think that’s what yesterday’s announcement was. Maybe he was trying to change the subject, but he was deflecting from the Russia story, and the fact that the independent counsel’s investigation is hitting closer to home with each passing day. Still, some people took a moment to troll Caitlyn Jenner for ever supporting Donald Trump. In the wake of Trump’s tweets, Caitlyn tweeted this:

O RLY??? WHAT HAPPENED TO YOUR PROMISE? Caitlyn will never NOT be a privileged moron. Anyway, the replies on that tweet are some of the funniest I’ve ever read. If you need a happy place this week, please just read all of the sh-t that people tweeted at Caitlyn.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

44 Responses to “Caitlyn Jenner to Donald Trump: ‘What happened to your promise?’”

  1. Miles says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:40 am

    I can’t be the only who thinks this moron doesn’t even care about what Trump did. Caitlyn has shown that if it doesn’t directly affect her personally, she looks the other way.

    Reply
  2. Jerusha says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Oh, Caitlyn, you’re so stupid. STFU.

    Reply
  3. littlemissnaughty says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Twitter said it all. She is giving such a bad name to trans people, it’s infuriating. We all know you cannot and should never judge a group by one idiot but we also know that she is probably one in (maybe, at most) 3 trans celebrities most people can name. So for better or for worse, she is one of the very faces of that community and WHAT A FACE. I despise her.

    Reply
    • S says:
      July 27, 2017 at 7:56 am

      There are jerks, idiots and a-holes in every population, including the disabled, the transgender community, cancer patients and all other often noble-ized groups. Because those communities are all made up of members of the human race and we are a diverse, divisive, occasionally amazing, but also often awful, species.

      Reply
    • Ramona says:
      July 27, 2017 at 8:27 am

      And because she is the most prominent trans person the media is framing her as some kind of hero taking on the establishment. I assume they dont know that she is literally the Uncle Tom of trans people. She sold them out and is now trying to claw back credibility so she can sell them out again.

      Reply
      • Fiorucci says:
        July 27, 2017 at 8:42 am

        Hmmm. Admittedly I don’t know that much about Caitlin. But I’m not sure it’s that sneaky. I’m just thinking she’s not that deep. I mean she spent her life working as an athlete and also dealing with her transgender identity. (And I think being a crap parent and spouse and reality star) Maybe she’s just not that wise with politics and was tricked by trump as her mental energy was used for other things for so long. She had a really nice speech about being transgender at some point but I’m thinking she didn’t write that alone. Over the last year her tweets mainly make Caitlyn seem just not the brightest. Average.

      • jwoolman says:
        July 27, 2017 at 9:29 am

        Fiorucci- I agree. She isn’t that convoluted. Just selfish and self-absorbed. Remember how old she was when she transitioned and how limited her contact with others was before that. Few people make big changes in their attitudes and personality at that age.

  4. Nicole says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:44 am

    This is the same reaction I have when I see Trump supporters whining about his “promises”. Trump cares about who is going to make him the most money off the office. If you’re not doing that you’re not important. Everyone told you so spare me the outrage when he does exactly what he’s been doing for ages.

    Reply
  5. Eric says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Question is will Caitlyn DO anything about it?

    There are hundreds of thousands of resisters across the land and certainly millions around the world to this shit sandwich.

    Admit you were wrong. Do something! No whining!

    Reply
    • lolo86lf says:
      July 27, 2017 at 8:04 am

      What can she possibly do? She has made a jackass of herself with her transgender sisters and the rest of the LGBQT community. She has no power really. I personally do not trust her judgment and/or intentions. Somehow she is not connected to reality. She is still at heart a privileged white man.

      Reply
  6. S says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Seeing Donald Trump’s marks…I mean, voters… gasp in wide-eyed amazement when it turns out their horrible, cruel, lying tyrant is a meanie fibber to THEM, too (!!!), never gets old.

    I don’t wish anyone ill, and this is most certainly another in Trump’s long line of needlessly cruel, short-sighted and done-only-to-induce-pain, bigoted decisions. Problem is, “But he promised to only hurt those other people,” is a, you-get-what-you-deserve excuse for voting for this monstrosity.

    Most days since November 8 all I can think is, God help America…And I’m an atheist.

    Reply
    • LadyMTL says:
      July 27, 2017 at 8:00 am

      It’s basically like that now-famous tweet where the woman is sobbing after her face was eaten when she voted for the leopards eating people’s faces party. Like…what did you think was going to happen?

      That said, I’m sure many Trump-stans don’t give 2 sh*ts about trans rights. Heck, they probably applauded his actions.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        July 27, 2017 at 8:44 am

        This. As far as I can see on social media, they are happy about this. Got into several arguments with people yesterday who claim that trans people in the military are a “distraction”. Hey, they said the same thing about women once upon a time.

        The other arguments that drives me nuts is the “they’re costing the military too much with their transition-related care!” or implying that these people enlist solely so they can get their gender reassignment surgery. So effin insulting.

        JFC we have a $600B bloated military budget and I believe $50B goes to military healthcare. The cost of transition-related care is around $5M I believe. A drop in the effin bucket. Meanwhile the military spends five times as much on Viagra smdh.

      • S says:
        July 27, 2017 at 9:32 am

        @Kitten Yes, of course, the bigots in the base are excited about this.

        The military spends 84 million on Viagra, annually. Cost of ALL medical care for the approximately 15,000 active duty and vet troops who identify as Transgender, is roughly 2.4 million per year. Even with estimated future costs as high as 8.5 million, as more trans people join and/or transition while in service, that is still .13% — that’s POINT 13 — of the total military healthcare budget. Taxpayers spent more than that on Mar-a-Lago visits during Trump’s first 100 days. Also, if we discharge the estimated 7,000 trans active duty troops it would cost 369.6 million and they’d STILL get healthcare as veterans. It was never, ever about the money.

        In terms of “distraction” or not allowing the military to be the place for a “social experiment” … The EXACT same things were touted when Truman integrated the military, 69 years ago yesterday.

        By the way, I’m sick and tired of the media saying Trump is a “populist,” to be a populist your ideas have to be, well, popular. NONE of Trump’s initiatives fare well with even HALF of Americans, let alone a majority.

        According to Gallup or Pew polls done in the last 8 months …

        - 36% approve of removing transgender troops from the military
        - 16% support mass deportation
        - 37% for travel ban
        - 34% oppose environmental regulations

        We are a country in the midst of minority rule.

  7. BlueSky says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Caitlyn Jenner,everyone, the Ben Carson of the LGBTQ community. I just love her “outrage” and only saying something when she was pressured to.

    Reply
  8. Shijel says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Sleep with the dogs, get the fleas, Cait, what did you expect would happen?

    Reply
  9. Shelly says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:53 am

    I guess that entitlement bubble burst yesterday.

    Reply
  10. Beth says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:53 am

    It took Caitlin this long to notice that Trump was breaking promises? Wake the fuck up, Caitlyn! Too bad she’s done nothing but support him until this.

    Reply
  11. Nancy says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Jenner is a tool, but as opposed to the other posters, I think she believed Trump’s prior tweet that there would be equality for all transgenders in the military. She even posted his words saying so. She was duped, as were all transgenders in the military who put their lives on the line for our country. How ironic would it be if Barron comes to him one day and says dad, I feel I was born a female, my name is Barroness. Put that in your pipe and smoke it trump face.

    Reply
  12. darkladi says:
    July 27, 2017 at 7:56 am

    As the great Nicki Minaj once said:
    “You a stupid ho”

    Reply
  13. Sara says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Stunning and brave as always.

    Reply
  14. grabbyhands says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:07 am

    I’m sorry you were so willfully blind and ignorant unless his hatred was affecting YOU. But c’mon now – we all know know that this is at best, manufactured outrage. You never served in the military, you probably don’t know anyone that has ever served in the military and you probably don’t REALLY give a damn about how this is going to affect the rest of your community because you only rally to your community when it will serve you well publicity wise.

    45 liked the praise he got from his base about this so much that he followed it up by questioning if LGBTQ rights are REALLY covered under the Civil Rights act. His lunatic base is pretty much his only source of unquestioned praise now and he is drinking it in. He smells blood in the water and I think it is about to get even uglier than it already has.

    Reply
  15. Shambles says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Oh Donald what happened to your promise??

    You mean the pussy-grabbing, draft-dodging, Russian-mob-owned “commander in chief” didn’t keep his promise, Catelyn?! Oh, how could this have happened?! Are you okay? I’m sure it’s going to be really hard for you to heal from the shock.

    Seriously, this makes me want to slap her. If she voted to put this man in power, she is complicit in an act of violence against her own trans brothers and sisters. She helped the president of the United States further marginalize one of the most marginalized groups of people in the country so he could change the subject. Great job, Cait. F*ck you.

    Reply
  16. RBC says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Caitlyn you are delusional, out of touch and just plain annoying. 45 is going out of his way to one by one destroy or erase Obama’s legacy. Did you really think he would not go after transgender people? Obama had changed the rules to allow transgender people to serve in the armed forces. So of course 45 would take that right away.
    Caitlyn you look tired, I think you should have several seats and re-evaluate your support for this man. He is not a friend of your community

    Reply
  17. justcrimmles says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:47 am

    … then they came for the ignorant and privileged, but they had all already been hired by Clementine J. Voldemort’s White House.

    Reply
  18. SF says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:05 am

    You have to remember that in mathematical terms –

    Caitlyn: gender = O.J.: race

    Reply
  19. IlsaLund says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Apparently Trump miscalculated on this transgender ban:

    The Washington Post–The Daily 202: Growing GOP backlash to transgender troop ban underscores Trump’s political miscalculation

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/powerpost/paloma/daily-202/2017/07/27/daily-202-growing-gop-backlash-to-transgender-troop-ban-underscores-trump-s-political-miscalculation/5979535630fb0436795432a6/?utm_term=.9ff64d41a3c0&wpisrc=nl_daily202&wpmm=1

    – The real impetus behind Trump’s snap announcement, via Politico’s Rachael Bade and Josh Dawsey: “House Republicans were planning to pass a spending bill stacked with his campaign promises, including money to build his border wall with Mexico. But … insiders feared they might not have the votes to pass the legislation because defense hawks wanted a ban on Pentagon-funded sex reassignment operations — something GOP leaders wouldn’t give them. They turned to Trump, who didn’t hesitate. … (But) House Republicans were never debating expelling all transgender troops from the military. ‘This is like someone told the White House to light a candle on the table and the WH set the whole table on fire,’ a senior House Republican aide said in an email. The source said that although GOP leaders asked the White House for help on the taxpayer matter specifically, they weren’t expecting — and got no heads up on — Trump’s far-reaching directive.”

    Reply
  20. trollontheloose says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:26 am

    they are a handful LGBT that voted for him.. cue the guy that Kat VanD blasted. But I was surprised to read that they are gays that absolute loathe Trans people.

    Reply
  21. WhatwasThat? says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Noticeably has not commented on people losing Medicare and Medicaid…what about those promises??
    As one of the Twitter commenters said..Being white and rich is a hell’ov’a drug!
    Or…to use a phrase..’Sad.’…

    Reply
  22. OTHER RENEE says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Caitlyn, go back to your golf game and shut up. Where were you when the trans community really needed you?

    Reply
  23. JustJen says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:53 am

    WHAT?? Tramp backed out of a promise? How could he??? Probably a lot more easily than breaking the promises he made to his ex-wives…

    Reply
  24. Radley says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    The opinion of someone who can’t even recognize when her children need to be actively parented means nothing to me. Charity starts at home, Cait. You’re all talk, no action. I know you by your fruit.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment