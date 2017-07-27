Caitlyn Jenner to Donald Trump: ‘What happened to your promise?’

Generally, Donald Trump tweets early in the morning, when he’s taking his morning dump (one would assume). I’ve gotten used to it – Trump usually tweets as I’m writing my first stories of the day, so there’s a nice dovetail for my work life, and at this point, I have a tab open with Trump’s Twitter live feed, so I can see the second he tweets. Like a pissy-pants toddler, Trump usually wears himself out by 9 am. Yesterday, he was tweeting throughout the morning. He bullied a female senator. He lied about his crowd size. He spread fake news about Hillary Clinton. But he also tweeted out an announcement: transgender people can no longer serve in the military in any capacity.

Everyone freaked out, because of course. Many commented that this was a page out of the old Republican handbook, to work people up about some hot-button cultural issue while quietly passing some huge tax cut for billionaires or whatever. I don’t think that’s what yesterday’s announcement was. Maybe he was trying to change the subject, but he was deflecting from the Russia story, and the fact that the independent counsel’s investigation is hitting closer to home with each passing day. Still, some people took a moment to troll Caitlyn Jenner for ever supporting Donald Trump. In the wake of Trump’s tweets, Caitlyn tweeted this:

There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them? https://t.co/WzjypVC8Sr — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 26, 2017

O RLY??? WHAT HAPPENED TO YOUR PROMISE? Caitlyn will never NOT be a privileged moron. Anyway, the replies on that tweet are some of the funniest I’ve ever read. If you need a happy place this week, please just read all of the sh-t that people tweeted at Caitlyn.

Caitlyn was too busy kissing Trump & hardline Republicans like Ted Cruz's asses to care about regular trans folk. What did she expect? pic.twitter.com/C9pXwj7xKR — GooglerInChief (@mill0x0) July 26, 2017

Same could be said of every woman, cis or trans, who supported this barbaric fool. — Martha Plimpton (@MarthaPlimpton) July 26, 2017

Caitlyn: But you promised! The rest of us: pic.twitter.com/htLTttloMk — Dab Aggin (@DabAggin) July 26, 2017

It was OK for him to call Mexicans and rapists, so YOU endorsed and voted for him. You did this. How does it feel? — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) July 26, 2017

Can y'all stop @ing Caitlyn Jenner today, the last thing she should be doing is reading Twitter notifications while driving — Ira Madison III (@ira) July 26, 2017

Caitlyn Jenner: Trump didn't keep his promises to the LGBTQ community. Everyone who isn't Caitlyn Jenner: pic.twitter.com/pekrhhZOUb — Iheartgraff (@IheartgrafDrew) July 26, 2017