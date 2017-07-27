Caitlyn Jenner to Donald Trump: ‘What happened to your promise?’

Generally, Donald Trump tweets early in the morning, when he’s taking his morning dump (one would assume). I’ve gotten used to it – Trump usually tweets as I’m writing my first stories of the day, so there’s a nice dovetail for my work life, and at this point, I have a tab open with Trump’s Twitter live feed, so I can see the second he tweets. Like a pissy-pants toddler, Trump usually wears himself out by 9 am. Yesterday, he was tweeting throughout the morning. He bullied a female senator. He lied about his crowd size. He spread fake news about Hillary Clinton. But he also tweeted out an announcement: transgender people can no longer serve in the military in any capacity.
Everyone freaked out, because of course. Many commented that this was a page out of the old Republican handbook, to work people up about some hot-button cultural issue while quietly passing some huge tax cut for billionaires or whatever. I don’t think that’s what yesterday’s announcement was. Maybe he was trying to change the subject, but he was deflecting from the Russia story, and the fact that the independent counsel’s investigation is hitting closer to home with each passing day. Still, some people took a moment to troll Caitlyn Jenner for ever supporting Donald Trump. In the wake of Trump’s tweets, Caitlyn tweeted this:
There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them? https://t.co/WzjypVC8Sr
— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 26, 2017
O RLY??? WHAT HAPPENED TO YOUR PROMISE? Caitlyn will never NOT be a privileged moron. Anyway, the replies on that tweet are some of the funniest I’ve ever read. If you need a happy place this week, please just read all of the sh-t that people tweeted at Caitlyn.
— Jordan (@jordansdiamonds) July 26, 2017
Caitlyn was too busy kissing Trump & hardline Republicans like Ted Cruz's asses to care about regular trans folk. What did she expect? pic.twitter.com/C9pXwj7xKR
— GooglerInChief (@mill0x0) July 26, 2017
Same could be said of every woman, cis or trans, who supported this barbaric fool.
— Martha Plimpton (@MarthaPlimpton) July 26, 2017
Caitlyn: But you promised!
The rest of us: pic.twitter.com/htLTttloMk
— Dab Aggin (@DabAggin) July 26, 2017
It was OK for him to call Mexicans and rapists, so YOU endorsed and voted for him. You did this. How does it feel?
— Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) July 26, 2017
Girl. You were told. https://t.co/igDO3HKcEl
— roxane gay (@rgay) July 26, 2017
Can y'all stop @ing Caitlyn Jenner today, the last thing she should be doing is reading Twitter notifications while driving
— Ira Madison III (@ira) July 26, 2017
Caitlyn Jenner: Trump didn't keep his promises to the LGBTQ community.
Everyone who isn't Caitlyn Jenner: pic.twitter.com/pekrhhZOUb
— Iheartgraff (@IheartgrafDrew) July 26, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I can’t be the only who thinks this moron doesn’t even care about what Trump did. Caitlyn has shown that if it doesn’t directly affect her personally, she looks the other way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even now, I think she’s only speaking out because of public pressure. Secretly, she’s probably just pumped that her 401K is going up, like every other selfish-ass Trumpster.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most people know she doesn’t care. She is only giving it lip service because she wants to try and limit the damage to her brand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her full statement yesterday is worth a read. She strongly condemned Trump and made the case that removing transgender service members is what puts troops at risk.
http://caitlynjenner.com/2017/07/my-response-to-president-trumps-attack-on-transgender-service-members/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was on The View just a couple of weeks ago, supporting Trump and saying people just needed to give him time and a chance.
Well, there you go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, Caitlyn, you’re so stupid. STFU.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wasn’t his promise to destroy everything? Because that’s exactly what he’s doing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Twitter said it all. She is giving such a bad name to trans people, it’s infuriating. We all know you cannot and should never judge a group by one idiot but we also know that she is probably one in (maybe, at most) 3 trans celebrities most people can name. So for better or for worse, she is one of the very faces of that community and WHAT A FACE. I despise her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are jerks, idiots and a-holes in every population, including the disabled, the transgender community, cancer patients and all other often noble-ized groups. Because those communities are all made up of members of the human race and we are a diverse, divisive, occasionally amazing, but also often awful, species.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And because she is the most prominent trans person the media is framing her as some kind of hero taking on the establishment. I assume they dont know that she is literally the Uncle Tom of trans people. She sold them out and is now trying to claw back credibility so she can sell them out again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmmm. Admittedly I don’t know that much about Caitlin. But I’m not sure it’s that sneaky. I’m just thinking she’s not that deep. I mean she spent her life working as an athlete and also dealing with her transgender identity. (And I think being a crap parent and spouse and reality star) Maybe she’s just not that wise with politics and was tricked by trump as her mental energy was used for other things for so long. She had a really nice speech about being transgender at some point but I’m thinking she didn’t write that alone. Over the last year her tweets mainly make Caitlyn seem just not the brightest. Average.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fiorucci- I agree. She isn’t that convoluted. Just selfish and self-absorbed. Remember how old she was when she transitioned and how limited her contact with others was before that. Few people make big changes in their attitudes and personality at that age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the same reaction I have when I see Trump supporters whining about his “promises”. Trump cares about who is going to make him the most money off the office. If you’re not doing that you’re not important. Everyone told you so spare me the outrage when he does exactly what he’s been doing for ages.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. How could his voters have been so naïve. This is exactly how he conducted business but now on a larger scale. He lied, cheated, and blackmailed his way into being a faux billionaire, not sure why they think he’d be any different now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Question is will Caitlyn DO anything about it?
There are hundreds of thousands of resisters across the land and certainly millions around the world to this shit sandwich.
Admit you were wrong. Do something! No whining!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What can she possibly do? She has made a jackass of herself with her transgender sisters and the rest of the LGBQT community. She has no power really. I personally do not trust her judgment and/or intentions. Somehow she is not connected to reality. She is still at heart a privileged white man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seeing Donald Trump’s marks…I mean, voters… gasp in wide-eyed amazement when it turns out their horrible, cruel, lying tyrant is a meanie fibber to THEM, too (!!!), never gets old.
I don’t wish anyone ill, and this is most certainly another in Trump’s long line of needlessly cruel, short-sighted and done-only-to-induce-pain, bigoted decisions. Problem is, “But he promised to only hurt those other people,” is a, you-get-what-you-deserve excuse for voting for this monstrosity.
Most days since November 8 all I can think is, God help America…And I’m an atheist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s basically like that now-famous tweet where the woman is sobbing after her face was eaten when she voted for the leopards eating people’s faces party. Like…what did you think was going to happen?
That said, I’m sure many Trump-stans don’t give 2 sh*ts about trans rights. Heck, they probably applauded his actions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. As far as I can see on social media, they are happy about this. Got into several arguments with people yesterday who claim that trans people in the military are a “distraction”. Hey, they said the same thing about women once upon a time.
The other arguments that drives me nuts is the “they’re costing the military too much with their transition-related care!” or implying that these people enlist solely so they can get their gender reassignment surgery. So effin insulting.
JFC we have a $600B bloated military budget and I believe $50B goes to military healthcare. The cost of transition-related care is around $5M I believe. A drop in the effin bucket. Meanwhile the military spends five times as much on Viagra smdh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten Yes, of course, the bigots in the base are excited about this.
The military spends 84 million on Viagra, annually. Cost of ALL medical care for the approximately 15,000 active duty and vet troops who identify as Transgender, is roughly 2.4 million per year. Even with estimated future costs as high as 8.5 million, as more trans people join and/or transition while in service, that is still .13% — that’s POINT 13 — of the total military healthcare budget. Taxpayers spent more than that on Mar-a-Lago visits during Trump’s first 100 days. Also, if we discharge the estimated 7,000 trans active duty troops it would cost 369.6 million and they’d STILL get healthcare as veterans. It was never, ever about the money.
In terms of “distraction” or not allowing the military to be the place for a “social experiment” … The EXACT same things were touted when Truman integrated the military, 69 years ago yesterday.
By the way, I’m sick and tired of the media saying Trump is a “populist,” to be a populist your ideas have to be, well, popular. NONE of Trump’s initiatives fare well with even HALF of Americans, let alone a majority.
According to Gallup or Pew polls done in the last 8 months …
- 36% approve of removing transgender troops from the military
- 16% support mass deportation
- 37% for travel ban
- 34% oppose environmental regulations
We are a country in the midst of minority rule.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Caitlyn Jenner,everyone, the Ben Carson of the LGBTQ community. I just love her “outrage” and only saying something when she was pressured to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sleep with the dogs, get the fleas, Cait, what did you expect would happen?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess that entitlement bubble burst yesterday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It took Caitlin this long to notice that Trump was breaking promises? Wake the fuck up, Caitlyn! Too bad she’s done nothing but support him until this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jenner is a tool, but as opposed to the other posters, I think she believed Trump’s prior tweet that there would be equality for all transgenders in the military. She even posted his words saying so. She was duped, as were all transgenders in the military who put their lives on the line for our country. How ironic would it be if Barron comes to him one day and says dad, I feel I was born a female, my name is Barroness. Put that in your pipe and smoke it trump face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see any other posters claiming she did NOT believe it; mostly just saying that when a known, provable serial liar, with a long, well-documented history of betraying anyone and everyone, makes you a “promise,” it’s utterly worthless…And anyone and everyone that has access to their own eyes and ears would, and should, know that.
To willfully ignore all evidence you wish not to see is not innocence; it’s ignorance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Barroness! I love it. This is a disgraceful and disgusting move by a disgraceful and disgusting man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she believed it because she’s politically ignorant, like many who support Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also think willfully ignorant because she’s always been a Republican-she cares more about her finances then anything else. She’s been the protected class until very recently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As the great Nicki Minaj once said:
“You a stupid ho”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stunning and brave as always.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry you were so willfully blind and ignorant unless his hatred was affecting YOU. But c’mon now – we all know know that this is at best, manufactured outrage. You never served in the military, you probably don’t know anyone that has ever served in the military and you probably don’t REALLY give a damn about how this is going to affect the rest of your community because you only rally to your community when it will serve you well publicity wise.
45 liked the praise he got from his base about this so much that he followed it up by questioning if LGBTQ rights are REALLY covered under the Civil Rights act. His lunatic base is pretty much his only source of unquestioned praise now and he is drinking it in. He smells blood in the water and I think it is about to get even uglier than it already has.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh Donald what happened to your promise??
You mean the pussy-grabbing, draft-dodging, Russian-mob-owned “commander in chief” didn’t keep his promise, Catelyn?! Oh, how could this have happened?! Are you okay? I’m sure it’s going to be really hard for you to heal from the shock.
Seriously, this makes me want to slap her. If she voted to put this man in power, she is complicit in an act of violence against her own trans brothers and sisters. She helped the president of the United States further marginalize one of the most marginalized groups of people in the country so he could change the subject. Great job, Cait. F*ck you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Caitlyn you are delusional, out of touch and just plain annoying. 45 is going out of his way to one by one destroy or erase Obama’s legacy. Did you really think he would not go after transgender people? Obama had changed the rules to allow transgender people to serve in the armed forces. So of course 45 would take that right away.
Caitlyn you look tired, I think you should have several seats and re-evaluate your support for this man. He is not a friend of your community
Report this comment as spam or abuse
… then they came for the ignorant and privileged, but they had all already been hired by Clementine J. Voldemort’s White House.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You have to remember that in mathematical terms –
Caitlyn: gender = O.J.: race
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently Trump miscalculated on this transgender ban:
The Washington Post–The Daily 202: Growing GOP backlash to transgender troop ban underscores Trump’s political miscalculation
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/powerpost/paloma/daily-202/2017/07/27/daily-202-growing-gop-backlash-to-transgender-troop-ban-underscores-trump-s-political-miscalculation/5979535630fb0436795432a6/?utm_term=.9ff64d41a3c0&wpisrc=nl_daily202&wpmm=1
– The real impetus behind Trump’s snap announcement, via Politico’s Rachael Bade and Josh Dawsey: “House Republicans were planning to pass a spending bill stacked with his campaign promises, including money to build his border wall with Mexico. But … insiders feared they might not have the votes to pass the legislation because defense hawks wanted a ban on Pentagon-funded sex reassignment operations — something GOP leaders wouldn’t give them. They turned to Trump, who didn’t hesitate. … (But) House Republicans were never debating expelling all transgender troops from the military. ‘This is like someone told the White House to light a candle on the table and the WH set the whole table on fire,’ a senior House Republican aide said in an email. The source said that although GOP leaders asked the White House for help on the taxpayer matter specifically, they weren’t expecting — and got no heads up on — Trump’s far-reaching directive.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
they are a handful LGBT that voted for him.. cue the guy that Kat VanD blasted. But I was surprised to read that they are gays that absolute loathe Trans people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well I was watching one of my favourite You Tube contributors , who is a drag queen …and she mentioned once about gay male misogyny…which can be apparent
There is an element within the gay community too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes they see them as weak. Mostly the male to female transition rather that the other way around. Some gay male hate women so imagine a transgender.. I can’t recall the degrading name but it is so sad that bigotry has no sex nor gender.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Noticeably has not commented on people losing Medicare and Medicaid…what about those promises??
As one of the Twitter commenters said..Being white and rich is a hell’ov’a drug!
Or…to use a phrase..’Sad.’…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Caitlyn, go back to your golf game and shut up. Where were you when the trans community really needed you?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WHAT?? Tramp backed out of a promise? How could he??? Probably a lot more easily than breaking the promises he made to his ex-wives…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The opinion of someone who can’t even recognize when her children need to be actively parented means nothing to me. Charity starts at home, Cait. You’re all talk, no action. I know you by your fruit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse