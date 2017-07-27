Sarah Huckabee Sanders read a letter from Pickle, a 9-year-old Trump supporter

I’m writing this early Thursday morning, of what I’m sure will be another day full of unhinged insanity coming out of Washington. This is the calm before the storm. Where we can assess some of the sh-t that went down yesterday. My God. Let’s start with the White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a woman so incompetent, so ignorant, so lacking in charisma, so vile that she actually makes me miss Sean Spicer a little bit. SHS did an on-camera press briefing yesterday in which she not only threatened to leave the briefing if the journalists asked her about transgender soldiers, she also announced a new briefing style: she’s now going to read positive letters from children and Trump supporters at the briefing, to glorify our very own Dear Leader. SHS started by reading a letter from Pickle, a 9-year-old.
She even released an image of the letter on Twitter.
Thank you Dylan (aka Pickle) for your letter to @POTUS! We hope to meet you soon! pic.twitter.com/RtTb6KtsZN
— Sarah H. Sanders (@SHSanders45) July 26, 2017
And now Pickle Truthers are a thing, because the letter is unfolded (!!) and this is a huge mess. Do professional journalists now have to spend their time fact-checking Pickles?
Further proof of the chaos inside the Trump White House: Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci is firing errybody and he’s coming for Reince Priebus next. The Mooch tweeted this last night: “In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony, I will be contacting @FBI and the @JusticeDept #swamp @Reince45.” When people were like, “Is Mooch telling the FBI to investigate Reince via Twitter?,” Mooch deleted that tweet and put this one up:
Wrong! Tweet was public notice to leakers that all Sr Adm officials are helping to end illegal leaks. @Reince45 pic.twitter.com/AB0reseuX1
— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 27, 2017
What goes unsaid is that it actually isn’t a felony to leak those disclosure forms, because it’s not leaking – it’s public information, available by Freedom of Information Act request. But at least we know that Mooch is gunning for Reince. The Mooch was on CNN’s New Day this morning and he actually said this: “If Reince wants to explain he is not a leaker, let him do that.” Hahaha. Trump must love this – his White House has become a gangster’s paradise, a mob headquarters where the pettiest of grudges can flourish.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Please tell me Pickle is a dog and someone is trolling the Huckster.
If I had to guess, Pickle was made-up by an unpaid WH intern about 10 minutes before the press briefing.
If nothing else this letter illustrates more money needs to be invested into our schools at all levels. From the fake 9 yr old, to the fake parents of the fake 9 year old that didn’t help this child proof read this letter, to the 22 year old intern that wrote this that thinks 9 year olds write like this.
The state of our education system is indeed in question, if this letter represents third-grade (possibly entering fourth grade) writing ability.
I seem to remember lots of special interest stories about kids writing to Obama. I just googled it and found a ton of kids letters and news stories about letters he received from children. Most of the letters look just like this one. I’m not trying to defend Trump here It just seems a little petty to me that everyone is screaming this can’t be real, pickles represents whats wrong with America but when Obama gets the same letters he’s called the “Father in Chief” and lauded for the exact same thing.
I hope so because if this thing is real I weep for the future.
@phatgirl, why isn’t the letter date-stamped!
@ Reef: I literally laughed out loud. Yes to your entire comment.
@ PhatGirl: Oh, god. You’re so right. We should 100% give this Trump Administration the benefit of the doubt. They’ve just been so *honest* and *transparent* in the past. [/massive eye roll]
I mean, if this is real, it’s the lying liars who lie all the time crying wolf. You sow lies, you reap disbelief.
My grandson’s name is Dylan and we affectionately call him our “Dyl Pickle”. My grandson calls himself Pickle and won’t eat pickles because they are his friends! So, someone may at the last minute made up the nickname but don’t understand why if he, himself, does not use it.
My cat is named Pickles and this amused me because when he’s being grumpy and selfish, the BF and I often liken him to a Trump supporter.
That is hilarious. I bet you didn’t know Pickles wrote that and smuggled it to the post office just to peeve you.
I mean for real no real child wrote that letter. It was probably Hope Hicks using her left hand.
LMAO!!!!!
Today is officially sh!ttier that yesterday. DOJ filed an amicus brief that says Title VII of the Civil Rights Act does not apply to LGBT people. Sessions is a god damn pig.
Apparently Pence has a cat named Pickles.
eta: I guess I should read further before commenting, it’s mentioned down thread too.
@Phatgirl it’s entirely possible 9 years old in the country love Trump and he’s their “favorit Precident”; however, if a 9 year can write the date with a steady hand and clear penmanship but suddenly gets wobbly throughout the letter using the same pen. I’m questioning the veracity of the letter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reporters need to stop going to these. There’s no info coming from these briefings except propaganda.
@Nicole
I agree with you. At this point it’s all bullsh*t and propaganda and Trump needs media attention like a vampire needs blood. He can’t handle people not paying attention him him.
The media needs to grow a pair. They helped get us into this mess too.
The only reason the press likes it is to show the clips of themselves asking questions. To fill air time.
That is how I feel about Kelly Ann. Why bother? Everything out of her mouth is a lie.
The press never gets really answers, just excuses. Suckabee says and Spicey always said “I haven’t had a chance to talk to the president about that.” Waste of time for the press to go
The head of the White House Press Association was on Pod Save America last week. The excuses he made for the press were so disheartening. Trump is destroying the fourth estate and they are letting it happening.
Also related, on Pod Save the World Tommy Vietor recently interviewed journalist and Russia expert Julia Ioffe about Putin.
Regarding Trump’s administration, she said the best professional advice she got was from a member of the Russian press who said that the American press needs to stop worrying about “access” to the White House when access is delivered in the form of lies and manipulations, cherry-picked info, etc. She also said the American press MUST stick together. If one reporter cannot get his question asked then the next reporter should insist on asking then the next etc etc. She said that the press should be fighting as one unit and supporting each other.
Aw, this was cute!
No it’s not? Even if the kid is real (which I highly doubt), this is straight-up propaganda.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS
How is it propaganda?
Abigail – propaganda is defined as “information, especially of a biased or misleading nature, used to promote or publicize a particular political cause or point of view.”
SHS is deflecting from the serious, dangerous issues surrounding this administration by committing to begin each briefing from now on by reading letters allegedly from Trump supporters and children which PRAISE and lionize the POTUS.
Trump is so desperate to show that SOMEONE likes him he is now using children. He is very similar to North Korea’s leader’s need to convince the masses to worship and adore him. Having the GOP congress, his cabinet and rallies are no longer enough. His ratings are dropping fast!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is nothing “cute” about a child worshipping and fetishizing ANY politician to the extent purported in this letter. Kids fantasize about fictional figures for the very reason that they can put on them whatever they want; assign superpowers, virtues, etc. that no real person could ever possess or live up to.
For instance, it’s normal for kids to love “astronauts” or “soldiers”, in a general sense, but not normal for your child to fixate on your neighbor in the Marines and raise him to status of idol. The former is a normal developmental stage; the latter is a psychological red flag.
Normal: A child — though, honestly, 9 seems old for this, but we’ll give the benefit of the doubt that perhaps we’re dealing with someone that has some developmental issues — being excited about “the president,” in a generic, aspirational sense, usually resulting in saying they want to be president themselves one day. Abnormal (and dangerous): a child obsessed with an adult individual they’ve never met, have no personal knowledge of or obvious connection with in a sycophantic, adoring manner that subsumes themselves to the “greatness” of a specific person.
A genuine letter to the president from a child might very well ask questions about the White House, or even express “I think you’re great,” but in a generic sense of THE OFFICE, not the man, and would almost universally include WHY said child feels such a connection. (e.g. My dad’s in the military; you’re from my hometown; I want to be president someday, too)
Kids are self-centered. It’s normal. They see the world only as it relates to them, personally. Which leaves us with what I think are the two most likely possibilities…
1) This is made-up BS, by either a staffer, or a random person who did it as a lark (either for or against Trump)
2) If it’s genuinely from a 9-year-old boy who had a Trump-themed birthday party, his parents are clearly indoctrinating him in a cult-like manner that Donald Trump is their Jesus sent to solve all of their, almost certainly, bigoted “problems.” In short, it’s a top-down obsession that, given that level of devotion, almost certainly is forged in a culture of hate. For instance, if this turns out to be genuine, I’d lay even odds the parents here are Neo Nazi/White Supremacist types.
Yes, this letter raised some red flags for me, too.
YES. My SIL is a 4th grade teacher (so most kids are 9, on average) and said this letter would be cause for a parent teacher conference. Not just because of the content, but the actual grammar, writing style, etc. But mostly, in her words “Something is really off with this kid.”
Yes. Plus: there is no such thing as a “9 year old Trump supporter”, because 9 year old children can’t vote, which makes their opinions insignificant in any political sense. When I was 9, I “supported” whichever candidate my parents were supporting, as I had no political beliefs of my own. By the time I got to voting age, i had a mind of my own and voted very differently from them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That standard of letter might be cute from a six year old. From a nine year old, not so much. So trump probably wrote it.
If it was written by Two Scoops, I gotta commend him! His penmanship is improving!
He was promised THREE scoops if he tried really hard like a big brave boy.
And another chance to sit in a big truck and honk the horn!
This. Maybe the nine year olds I have raised or been around have been above average but this is terrible spelling and writing level for a nine year old. If this is a real child, they need to figure out whats going wrong.
I would go easy on the Russian child as English is not their first language.
This is how my six year old would write. However she is not a “Trump supporter” because she is six. She knows he is the president and that he lives in the White House and has pointed out that he “looks like a clown” when she sees him on TV. She has also asked “why does he talk so crazy.”
I have never spoken ill of him in front of her, this is all stuff from the mouth of babes. I have sadly seen kids her age in those stupid Make America Great Again red hats. I can understand a child looking up to the president as a figurehead, but any child fan of Trump has been indoctrinated… full stop.
Yeah it’s cute that a member of the WH staff thinks a nine year old writes like this.Lol
#alternativefacts
Seriously, the only thing that would have made this more precious would have been having them spell “President” with a “w” in place of the “r”. Because that’s how kids talk!
Regardless of whether the letter is real or the motivations behind it, it is not cute for the WH press secretary to choose to read fan mail (real or fictitious) at a press briefing, while outright refusing to answer questions of substance and import to the American people. Not. Cute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1,000
Bingo! This is the real problem with it.
Well, color me a pickle truther.
Every time I think I am losing my ability to be flabbergasted by the actions of people in this administration, something like this happens. Like, I’m not even surprised that we gotten to the level of the press secretary reading out a letter from a child (supposedly) praising the president, because his need for constant praise is well established.
But that we are currently in the trajectory of having the press secretary flat out refuse to address questions generated from her boss’s policies and then THREATEN TO WALK OUT of a press conference is mind boggling! WHY do people still applaud this??
Well if you want to be flabbergasted, I recommend following Claude Taylor aka @TrueFactsStated on Twitter
Claude Taylor and Louise Mensch and The Palmer Report are BS artists and chaos agents:
https://www.vox.com/world/2017/5/19/15561842/trump-russia-louise-mensch
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2017/may/16/fake-news-sites-reports-facts-louise-mensch
@cr – do not lump Palmer Report in with Mensch. He’s pretty clear when he’s just sharing a theory and when he’s sharing a rumor. He links back to actual news stories and shares what he thinks it means.
Also good: lauferlaw, SeanSpicer’sMic, teapainUSA and Nada Bakos
@betsy
Yeah Im not a fan of Mensch, she seems too taken with herself (retweets herself and retweets compliments nonstop).
I think Sacamucci quoting child rapist enabler Joe Paterno is even worse.
This poor kids parents are probably like too many other Trumpsters who won’t see and tell the evil of Trump. Poisoning their child’s mind with lies. If I saw a Trump cake, I would gag and barf.
ScaryMooch has now become the most obnoxious, rude,ignorant, prick in the world. Hearing him this morning on CNN blabbering about the super great Trump and bitching about leakers, had me never stop rolling my eyes.
Apparently Pickles is the name of Mike Pence’s cat lol I do not believe a 9 year old wrote this letter but I do believe they’ll find some poor child to parade in front of cameras to be Dylan Pickles (Dill Pickles? Maybe someone in the WH likes the Rugrats??). SHS looks so uncomfortable in front of the camera and stumbles over her own words, I wonder how long she’ll last.
#truthrevealed #thenickelodeonisalie #illuminaticonfirmed #freepickle
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A cat named Pickles and a wife called Mother.
What a guy, Pence. Just can’t wait for him and his deeply closeted sexuality to be our leader-in-agony.
I really like “Bobby’s” letter to trump.
http://twitter.com/jonathanalter/status/890345472589791233
Very good. I am sharing it. You always have good links.
Bobby is 9 too. lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even if this is 100% genuine — which I don’t believe for one second (#PickleTruther), not only based on ludicrous content, but also because I have 6 & just-turned-10 year old boys and that handwriting would be worrisome for the 6-year-old who is heading into 1st grade, let alone anyone older — it’s not “news” or even informative to the general public in any fashion. There’s no input or edification from the president. It doesn’t illustrate a policy point or any other public concern. It’s simply a grown adult woman stroking the ego of a 70-year-old man by reading a fan letter to him purported to be from a 9-year-old child. It’s literally one or two steps shy of being pedo fan fic, right down to the wildly unnecessary (since they also revealed the “child’s” supposedly given name) not-actually-adorable-in-this-context, nickname. I mean, we lovingly called our oldest son “Bear,” and sometimes “Care Bear,” from infancy through kindergarten, but if random unrelated adults had started referring to him as such, I’d be grossed out, to say the least. Heck, even if related adults, including us, referred to him that way to someone else it would be … unsettling.
No surprise, but the main qualifications for working for Donald Trump is clearly a complete lack of shame, combined with a vast, swirling black pit of emptiness where your soul and conscience should be.
Funny that you mentioned black pit of emptiness. Here’s the dictionary illustration for that phrase.
http://twitter.com/chris_meloni/status/890181272089309184
Yeah, I was an elementary school teacher and this is bad for even a kindergarten/1st grader. But let’s be real, this looks exactly like an adult writing the way they think a 9 year old would. No way this is real!
Amen. These spelling errors and handwriting are not a nine-year-old’s.
Is this 3rd grader writing??? I know I had the good fortune (LOL) to be taught by an old school dragon in elementary school who was militant about this stuff so my perspective might be off. But … 9 years old? Really?
And why do so many Republicans look like their faces are melting these days? Deal with the devil maybe?
Quoting a friend here… “it’s the devil trying to drag them back home” 😂
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not written by a third grader. It written by an adult who thinks that’s how kids in third grade write.
My husband pointed out – and I agree – that it’s odd that he gets President right, but not house. He also gets people right, which is another hard word for that age. And this is just a straight up device anyway. Their troll game isn’t even good.
I’m assuming this is written by a kid from a rust belt state or Florida (Florida spends the least amount of money on education) and the kids parents were like “write exactly what we tell you.” This kid is brainwashed by his unintelligent parents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As an Alabamian, I was going to fight for the honor of being the lowest funding state, but I checked and these are actually the winners of that contest. Color me surprised that Alabama was not at the top of another bottom list.
Bottom spenders among states:
1. Utah ($6,555)
2. Idaho ($6,791)
3. Arizona ($7,208)
4. Oklahoma ($7,672)
5. Mississippi ($8,130)
The letter is not date-stamped for its arrival at the White House. All mail must be date-stamped and logged.
Good catch! Fake letter fake news
Does the Mooch think that the White House has never had leakers before? There’s been leakers during every presidency
…Are you kidding me ? That’s where we are now, reading a random kid’s letter to the White House press conference !! This is absurd.
Kaiser- it’s probably not folded because it’s a color copy. Mail to POTUS is opened and copied before it gets to him to avoid people sending any chemicals in mail to him. He doesn’t actually receive the original letter.
Or it’s total BS. Both equally possible with these lunatics.
That makes sense about letters being screened and copied but copies normally still show up fold lines. There is no way a 9 year old wrote this, and if they did well it says a lot for his local education system.
I used to work in a law firm and had to make *a lot* of copies of mailed letters, and if you have a good scanner/copier, you don’t see fold lines.
Not saying this isn’t BS. But lack of fold lines isn’t proof that it is.
Welcome to the new world order
All muggle-borns must register
Join Voldemort or die
*cries*
omg, so apt, and terrifying
the picture they used looked like some wax sculpture of what the forensic scientist thinks some unclaimed bones would look like with a face on it. creepy AF
The Rancid Penis – Mooch story is insane. Wasn’t the guy supposed to bring a little bit of peace and quite in the White House staff?!
It’s starting to look like Real Househusbands at the WH! Seriously anyone can access scary mooch’s disclosure forms.
Conjob crying on tv that those disclosure forms are just so hard and demoralizing was another wtf moment too. Honey if you want your secrets buried, don’t work for the Feds. They will hunt down your babysitter and interview them. Seruously!
I have the distinct impression that Scary thinks he’s good looking. Tip: you’re not. Joe Pesci will play you when Scorcese makes his movie about the gangster presidency. There’ll be a lot of front stabbing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course, he thinks he’s handsome. LOL. Just like everyone else on Team Evil, he’s delusional and insane.
ScaryMooch definitely thinks he’s something special. I’ve heard him talking and bragging about himself quite a bit. He’s as creepy looking as a Mafia gangster. Being so ugly and egotistical makes him fit in with all of Trump worshipering team members.
He looks like $ci honcho Miss. cabbage’ inept bro. Seriously the comparisons to this afmin and that sham religion are scary.
*sigh*
http://rugrats.wikia.com/wiki/Dil_Pickles
😂😂😂
I’m dying!
“Birfday”? Really!?! Is this child straight from the “Dickensian adorable moppet” casting call?
This sounds exactly like what an adult who spends zero time around children thinks they sound like. Nine year olds speak just like you and I do but someone who doesn’t even spend time with their own kids wouldn’t know it lol
Just when I think that this administration has hit bottom, they pull something like the transgendered military ban. I don’t think there’s a single member of Trump’s inner circle who has a soul. And that pathetic, totally fake letter from the kid. Did Sarah Huck look totally uncomfortable reading that crap or what?!? Get used to it, sweetheart. You work for a crazy devil – he’s just getting started.
If this 9 year old is real, he is only spouting off the ideas that his parents have indoctrinated into him. I see this in the schools all the time.
Of course the kid asked how much money the kid has!
Hint to the media: Why isn’t the letter date-stamped? Every letter sent to the White House & government agencies becomes a public record and they get date stamped. That letter isn’t stamped. Ask for the envelope. Was the envelope date stamped by the White House? If it was a manila envelope, that would explain why no folds in the paper but the envelope itself would be date stamped by the White House and postmarked from somewhere else.
See there you go, being all logical and reasonable. They don’t understand that the public, especially those who have worked for any level of government know how things work. And we know how the white house works because it’s on public record. If they want to use this as propaganda, they need to do a better job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think “Pickles” is either John Barron or Emperor Zero’s friend “Jim.” No one is sure.
Best Christmas season ever is coming! Schneidermann, Mueller, and Co will be bringing a satchel of indictments for the 100+ targets of their investigations! And they know if you’ve been bad or good!
I’m surprised there’s been so little discussion of Demented’s tweet from yesterday:
“IN AMERICA WE DON’T WORSHIP GOVERNMENT – WE WORSHIP GOD!🎥45.wh.gov/POTUSinsta”
Just too much craziness to keep up, I guess?
Trump has always been very devout. He was known to stop for a quick pray in the middle of fornicating, adultery, lying, defrauding, throwing out racist, sexist hate, and pus@sy grabbing.
“Thou shalt not commit adultery…unless the other person is super banging hot and then it’s okay, grab them by the p*ssy, Amen.”
- The Bible, Donald Trump edited version, copyright 2017
I immediately emailed the White House, my Senators and my rep over that one. First Amendment says I don’t have to worship but if I do, I can worship whoever or whatever I want. I currently am worshipping bacon
I love how good you are about calling reps, LP.
Oh my god I know. That was one of his craziest tweets yet. It’s so hard to keep up with all his insane rapid-fire Twitter rants. Although to be fair, most of it has all the audial allure of a record skipping. “Hillary’s emails! Obama leaks! Fake News! Democrats Obstructionists!” BLAH BLAH BLAH
He is just so effin boring.
Yeah spoken from a gluttonous heathen who had three marriages and encouraged another wife to abort her child (sorry Tiffany). Loves to lie and cheat and believes in helping himself only. Wow what a good “Christian!”
Sorry his brainwashed supporters can’t think logically.
Good Lord! Even the children of Cletus The Slackjawed Yokel would write better than that!
The Mooch, I tend to agree with Trevor Noah that Drumpf totally thinks he looks like The Mooch.
Going by the spelling and penmanship, I’d say Trump wrote the letter himself.
The press really needs to boycott these briefings.
Sanders was reading the letter with a shaky voice and, eventually, building up to a twinkle in the eye at the tender renderings of “9- year-old Pickle” and his love for baby fists. Mooch and baby fists wrote it. It has “I wuv, wuv, wuv, wuv baby fists” written all over it. And genius communicators that they are, Pence suggested his cat’s name, Pickle, as the moniker.
Briefings/circuses.
This situation is getting increasingly pathetic.
I think I have put it together with some help from the preceding comments.
Dyl Pickle is the son of Bigly’s ex bf Jim.
DUH
Need positive attention? Roll out children and/or puppies/kittens.
Next will be Orange’s new tabby kitten, Tremendous. Seriously, it was a news item the other day that Orange is the first prez in years to not have a pet.
Just dropping this here. The similarities are amazing!
http://twitter.com/brutallyrandom/status/890544252543008770
Count me among the Pickle truthers.
Number one the fact it wasn’t date stamped, and also what child writes a letter to the president on loose leaf paper?? That is not the handwriting or spelling of a nine year old.
Trump tweets about no longer allowing transgender military to serve… instead of addressing that let’s roll out this fake ass letter from a “child.”
We see through you, Suckabee! And the Mooch did an interview with a BBC reporter and she asked him about Trump’s elitism (because this is a man who lived in a gold plated penthouse ffs) and he spoke in circles. Ugh these people!
But, but, he eats cheeseburgers, so he’s a man of the people. Not sure who’s more stupid – the people who work for Dumpsterfire-in-Chief or the suckers who swallow the shit they shovel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mooch is Roy Cohn 2.0. You can hear him starting to marginalize everyone else in the WH with his me and baby fists against the world snarling.
baby fists realized he missed Roy Cohn’s vitriol, lies and go for the jugular verbal assaults on every one who dares dislike him. Mooch is trying his darndest to emulate Cohn. Maybe Mooch should read up on their relationship. In the end baby fists kicked Cohn to the curb when he was no longer useful.
On another note, it looks like baby fists will veto the Russia sanctions bill according to Mooch.
Congress got enough votes to override that veto so suck it Orangino. Looks like some GOPers have finally had enough of thus shitshow. Orin Hatch spoke against the military ban and Chuck Grassley said they will not hold hearings for a new AG. I guess evil Keebler is that line that congress won’t stomach.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This came out yesterday after Trump’s tweets:
“Donald Trump’s administration has said the US Civil Rights Act should not be used to stop employers discriminating against LGBT people.
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a 23-page brief claiming that Title VII of the 1964 act, which bans discrimination on the grounds of sex, should not be interpreted as applying to sexual orientation.
The document was released just hours after Mr Trump announced he was banning transgender people from serving in the US military. “
This is just too amateur for even this crew. My father said we should just look at this as theater of the absurd because reality jumped ship a long time ago. I do feel like I am trapped in a bad movie and waiting for the big reveal that it is all a joke.
I bet Lil Mucchi came up with this stunt. He is strutting around like he is going to show em how its done.
First we need to discuss his Danny Zuko cosplay. What is that hair?
Is there a requirement to look ridiculous to get a job in this administration?
Magnoliarose, in this administration it’s a requirement to not only look but to BE ridiculous.
If scary mooch thinks that’s how people will fall in line he’s seriously mistaken. Washington has their own set of rules and games. Many of these people have been around for a long time and can play the political long game. Jr most likely bit off more than he can chew.
Sorry a financial huckster isn’t the same as hiring someone who majored in communications.
Sarah Hucksterbee Sanders reads like a kindergartner just learning to read words. She reads haltingly and with absolute monotone. The monotone reading is bizarre for an adult.
And also…(and I am asking this seriously, not to be mean)…what is wrong with her eyes? Does she have some sort of disorder? They are not level at all and one is sort of droopy and half-closed and unfocused. I have been wondering if she has some sort of palsy or something. And really, much as I cannot stand the woman, I’m actually asking this seriously.
Genetics? Look at photos of her father.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1. SHS and her lot are laughing their a*** off at the FU they give the US and the world every day. Drip-drop. It’s insane. The letter is insane, her face is insane, her body language and the faces she makes.
2. The US are developing slowly in a bit of a cult of personality system. Children admire Drumpf, Drumpf speaks so highly of his children, PNagini pushes her children, PNagini is the ever so wonderful successful (NOT!).
3. The next generation of voters is being prepared ermmm, brainwashed with this letter and not only. Just wait for a few years and two more mandates and see what happens.
All systems with personality cults had years of preparation and non-stop brainwashing. The only difference about the US, and I hope I am a bit right, is that it is an important country (still is I think) in the world. With access to different media sources and a certain but not absolute freedom of expression.
Aaaw, June Foray, voice of Rocky and Natasha, passed away, age 99. RIP, your work will live on.
If that is a real letter from a child, which I doubt it is, then there’s something wrong with that Pickle. My child just finished 3rd grade. One of the spelling words that year was favorite. I should know because I used to drill the words with him prior to the Friday tests.
Maybe Arabella trump kushner wrote that.
In an attempt to normalize The King of Lies and Fake News, Scaramucci has decided to use children. First it was the Boy Scouts, then it was a speech in the garden with those boys and girls, and now they are reading fake letters written by Sarah’s kids.
I think that Sarah had one of her kids write that letter (dictating to her what to write and how to write it)and then they are going to have one of the kids of their staffers pretend to be Pickle.
The letter just seems off. Have you ever helped a 9 year old with their homework ? Birthday, know, money, shape, house, are, how, seem, picture, and everybody aren’t common words that they struggle to spell because these are common words that are going to appear somewhere in their classrooms or on their homework. It’s like someone tried to impersonate a child.
The WH reporters are making a joke of themselves. Why do they bother to attend the WH briefings because they aren’t learning anything new or getting answers to their questions and every word out of Sarah and Scaramucci’s mouth is a lie. Even when Sarah tells them that she can’t answer their question because she didn’t talk to The King of Lies and Fake News yet, she is lying. The crazy thing is how the press falls for this lie about how she can’t answer their question because she hasn’t talked to The King of Lies and Fake News. The King of Lies and Fake News is watching the briefing, so we know that he didn’t send Sarah out there before talking to her first. The WH reporters can use that time more wisely, like doing stories about the people who are being hurt by the EO that the King of Lies and Fake News signed.
Scaramucci has no idea what he is doing. He is just as incompetent as Spicer. He also comes across as immature. If Scaramucci was concerned about leakers, then why did he let Jared and Ivanka leak all that stuff about Sessions? If he is concerned about leaks, then why hasn’t he done anything about The King of Lies and Fake News and his relationship with Robert Costa from WaPo? How many stories has The King of Lies and Fake News leaked via Robert Costa.
I forgot. The attempt to normalize The King of Lies and Fake News with children began with Ivanka who would have her kids photographed with The King of Lies and Fake News and post photos of her kids whenever her father did something cruel, stupid, and insensitive. She even used her daughter to normalize The King of Lies and Fake News during that NYT interview where The King of Lies and Fake News trashed talked Comey, Sessions, McCabe, Rosenstein, Obama, and Hillary.
So she has time to personally ask the president about fan mail but not topics that actually matter to the American people?
