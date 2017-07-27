Sarah Huckabee Sanders read a letter from Pickle, a 9-year-old Trump supporter

I’m writing this early Thursday morning, of what I’m sure will be another day full of unhinged insanity coming out of Washington. This is the calm before the storm. Where we can assess some of the sh-t that went down yesterday. My God. Let’s start with the White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a woman so incompetent, so ignorant, so lacking in charisma, so vile that she actually makes me miss Sean Spicer a little bit. SHS did an on-camera press briefing yesterday in which she not only threatened to leave the briefing if the journalists asked her about transgender soldiers, she also announced a new briefing style: she’s now going to read positive letters from children and Trump supporters at the briefing, to glorify our very own Dear Leader. SHS started by reading a letter from Pickle, a 9-year-old.

She even released an image of the letter on Twitter.

And now Pickle Truthers are a thing, because the letter is unfolded (!!) and this is a huge mess. Do professional journalists now have to spend their time fact-checking Pickles?

Further proof of the chaos inside the Trump White House: Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci is firing errybody and he’s coming for Reince Priebus next. The Mooch tweeted this last night: “In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony, I will be contacting @FBI and the @JusticeDept #swamp @Reince45.” When people were like, “Is Mooch telling the FBI to investigate Reince via Twitter?,” Mooch deleted that tweet and put this one up:

What goes unsaid is that it actually isn’t a felony to leak those disclosure forms, because it’s not leaking – it’s public information, available by Freedom of Information Act request. But at least we know that Mooch is gunning for Reince. The Mooch was on CNN’s New Day this morning and he actually said this: “If Reince wants to explain he is not a leaker, let him do that.” Hahaha. Trump must love this – his White House has become a gangster’s paradise, a mob headquarters where the pettiest of grudges can flourish.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

131 Responses to “Sarah Huckabee Sanders read a letter from Pickle, a 9-year-old Trump supporter”

  1. Maria T. says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Please tell me Pickle is a dog and someone is trolling the Huckster.

  2. Nicole says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Reporters need to stop going to these. There’s no info coming from these briefings except propaganda.

  3. Abigail says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Aw, this was cute!

    • Nina says:
      July 27, 2017 at 8:26 am

      No it’s not? Even if the kid is real (which I highly doubt), this is straight-up propaganda.

    • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
      July 27, 2017 at 8:48 am

      Trump is so desperate to show that SOMEONE likes him he is now using children. He is very similar to North Korea’s leader’s need to convince the masses to worship and adore him. Having the GOP congress, his cabinet and rallies are no longer enough. His ratings are dropping fast!

      Reply
    • S says:
      July 27, 2017 at 8:52 am

      There is nothing “cute” about a child worshipping and fetishizing ANY politician to the extent purported in this letter. Kids fantasize about fictional figures for the very reason that they can put on them whatever they want; assign superpowers, virtues, etc. that no real person could ever possess or live up to.

      For instance, it’s normal for kids to love “astronauts” or “soldiers”, in a general sense, but not normal for your child to fixate on your neighbor in the Marines and raise him to status of idol. The former is a normal developmental stage; the latter is a psychological red flag.

      Normal: A child — though, honestly, 9 seems old for this, but we’ll give the benefit of the doubt that perhaps we’re dealing with someone that has some developmental issues — being excited about “the president,” in a generic, aspirational sense, usually resulting in saying they want to be president themselves one day. Abnormal (and dangerous): a child obsessed with an adult individual they’ve never met, have no personal knowledge of or obvious connection with in a sycophantic, adoring manner that subsumes themselves to the “greatness” of a specific person.

      A genuine letter to the president from a child might very well ask questions about the White House, or even express “I think you’re great,” but in a generic sense of THE OFFICE, not the man, and would almost universally include WHY said child feels such a connection. (e.g. My dad’s in the military; you’re from my hometown; I want to be president someday, too)

      Kids are self-centered. It’s normal. They see the world only as it relates to them, personally. Which leaves us with what I think are the two most likely possibilities…

      1) This is made-up BS, by either a staffer, or a random person who did it as a lark (either for or against Trump)

      2) If it’s genuinely from a 9-year-old boy who had a Trump-themed birthday party, his parents are clearly indoctrinating him in a cult-like manner that Donald Trump is their Jesus sent to solve all of their, almost certainly, bigoted “problems.” In short, it’s a top-down obsession that, given that level of devotion, almost certainly is forged in a culture of hate. For instance, if this turns out to be genuine, I’d lay even odds the parents here are Neo Nazi/White Supremacist types.

      • Betsy says:
        July 27, 2017 at 9:13 am

        Yes, this letter raised some red flags for me, too.

      • sunnydaze says:
        July 27, 2017 at 9:15 am

        YES. My SIL is a 4th grade teacher (so most kids are 9, on average) and said this letter would be cause for a parent teacher conference. Not just because of the content, but the actual grammar, writing style, etc. But mostly, in her words “Something is really off with this kid.”

      • Tiny Martian says:
        July 27, 2017 at 9:15 am

        Yes. Plus: there is no such thing as a “9 year old Trump supporter”, because 9 year old children can’t vote, which makes their opinions insignificant in any political sense. When I was 9, I “supported” whichever candidate my parents were supporting, as I had no political beliefs of my own. By the time I got to voting age, i had a mind of my own and voted very differently from them.

    • lightpurple says:
      July 27, 2017 at 8:57 am

      Abigail, please explain to me why the actual letter is not date-stamped? All mail to the White House is date-stamped and logged.

    • Annetommy says:
      July 27, 2017 at 8:58 am

      That standard of letter might be cute from a six year old. From a nine year old, not so much. So trump probably wrote it.

      Reply
    • BJ says:
      July 27, 2017 at 9:25 am

      Yeah it’s cute that a member of the WH staff thinks a nine year old writes like this.Lol
      #alternativefacts

    • Rachel says:
      July 27, 2017 at 11:24 am

      Regardless of whether the letter is real or the motivations behind it, it is not cute for the WH press secretary to choose to read fan mail (real or fictitious) at a press briefing, while outright refusing to answer questions of substance and import to the American people. Not. Cute.

  4. justcrimmles says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Well, color me a pickle truther.

    Reply
  5. grabbyhands says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Every time I think I am losing my ability to be flabbergasted by the actions of people in this administration, something like this happens. Like, I’m not even surprised that we gotten to the level of the press secretary reading out a letter from a child (supposedly) praising the president, because his need for constant praise is well established.

    But that we are currently in the trajectory of having the press secretary flat out refuse to address questions generated from her boss’s policies and then THREATEN TO WALK OUT of a press conference is mind boggling! WHY do people still applaud this??

  6. Beth says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:15 am

    This poor kids parents are probably like too many other Trumpsters who won’t see and tell the evil of Trump. Poisoning their child’s mind with lies. If I saw a Trump cake, I would gag and barf.
    ScaryMooch has now become the most obnoxious, rude,ignorant, prick in the world. Hearing him this morning on CNN blabbering about the super great Trump and bitching about leakers, had me never stop rolling my eyes.

  7. HelloSunshine says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Apparently Pickles is the name of Mike Pence’s cat lol I do not believe a 9 year old wrote this letter but I do believe they’ll find some poor child to parade in front of cameras to be Dylan Pickles (Dill Pickles? Maybe someone in the WH likes the Rugrats??). SHS looks so uncomfortable in front of the camera and stumbles over her own words, I wonder how long she’ll last.

  8. Jerusha says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:17 am

    I really like “Bobby’s” letter to trump.
    http://twitter.com/jonathanalter/status/890345472589791233

  9. S says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Yeah, and I’m a Nigerian Prince who just needs your bank account info to transfer my fortune into, for which I’ll reward you handsomely. Please respond soon!

    Even if this is 100% genuine — which I don’t believe for one second (#PickleTruther), not only based on ludicrous content, but also because I have 6 & just-turned-10 year old boys and that handwriting would be worrisome for the 6-year-old who is heading into 1st grade, let alone anyone older — it’s not “news” or even informative to the general public in any fashion. There’s no input or edification from the president. It doesn’t illustrate a policy point or any other public concern. It’s simply a grown adult woman stroking the ego of a 70-year-old man by reading a fan letter to him purported to be from a 9-year-old child. It’s literally one or two steps shy of being pedo fan fic, right down to the wildly unnecessary (since they also revealed the “child’s” supposedly given name) not-actually-adorable-in-this-context, nickname. I mean, we lovingly called our oldest son “Bear,” and sometimes “Care Bear,” from infancy through kindergarten, but if random unrelated adults had started referring to him as such, I’d be grossed out, to say the least. Heck, even if related adults, including us, referred to him that way to someone else it would be … unsettling.

    No surprise, but the main qualifications for working for Donald Trump is clearly a complete lack of shame, combined with a vast, swirling black pit of emptiness where your soul and conscience should be.

  10. littlemissnaughty says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Is this 3rd grader writing??? I know I had the good fortune (LOL) to be taught by an old school dragon in elementary school who was militant about this stuff so my perspective might be off. But … 9 years old? Really?

    And why do so many Republicans look like their faces are melting these days? Deal with the devil maybe?

    Reply
    July 27, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Does the Mooch think that the White House has never had leakers before? There’s been leakers during every presidency

  12. zan says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:24 am

    …Are you kidding me ? That’s where we are now, reading a random kid’s letter to the White House press conference !! This is absurd.

  13. STRIPE says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Kaiser- it’s probably not folded because it’s a color copy. Mail to POTUS is opened and copied before it gets to him to avoid people sending any chemicals in mail to him. He doesn’t actually receive the original letter.

    Or it’s total BS. Both equally possible with these lunatics.

  14. Shambles says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Welcome to the new world order
    All muggle-borns must register
    Join Voldemort or die

    *cries*

  15. lisa says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:33 am

    the picture they used looked like some wax sculpture of what the forensic scientist thinks some unclaimed bones would look like with a face on it. creepy AF

  16. rachel says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:37 am

    The Rancid Penis – Mooch story is insane. Wasn’t the guy supposed to bring a little bit of peace and quite in the White House staff?!

    Reply
    • Holly hobby says:
      July 27, 2017 at 12:00 pm

      It’s starting to look like Real Househusbands at the WH! Seriously anyone can access scary mooch’s disclosure forms.

      Conjob crying on tv that those disclosure forms are just so hard and demoralizing was another wtf moment too. Honey if you want your secrets buried, don’t work for the Feds. They will hunt down your babysitter and interview them. Seruously!

  17. Jerusha says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:41 am

    I have the distinct impression that Scary thinks he’s good looking. Tip: you’re not. Joe Pesci will play you when Scorcese makes his movie about the gangster presidency. There’ll be a lot of front stabbing.

  18. Daisyfly says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:44 am

    *sigh*

    http://rugrats.wikia.com/wiki/Dil_Pickles

  19. zombie nurse says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:44 am

    “Birfday”? Really!?! Is this child straight from the “Dickensian adorable moppet” casting call?

    Reply
  20. CooCoo Catchoo says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Just when I think that this administration has hit bottom, they pull something like the transgendered military ban. I don’t think there’s a single member of Trump’s inner circle who has a soul. And that pathetic, totally fake letter from the kid. Did Sarah Huck look totally uncomfortable reading that crap or what?!? Get used to it, sweetheart. You work for a crazy devil – he’s just getting started.

  21. Stella in NH says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:50 am

    If this 9 year old is real, he is only spouting off the ideas that his parents have indoctrinated into him. I see this in the schools all the time.

  22. lightpurple says:
    July 27, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Of course the kid asked how much money the kid has!

    Hint to the media: Why isn’t the letter date-stamped? Every letter sent to the White House & government agencies becomes a public record and they get date stamped. That letter isn’t stamped. Ask for the envelope. Was the envelope date stamped by the White House? If it was a manila envelope, that would explain why no folds in the paper but the envelope itself would be date stamped by the White House and postmarked from somewhere else.

    Reply
    • HK9 says:
      July 27, 2017 at 9:02 am

      See there you go, being all logical and reasonable. They don’t understand that the public, especially those who have worked for any level of government know how things work. And we know how the white house works because it’s on public record. If they want to use this as propaganda, they need to do a better job.

  23. lightpurple says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:03 am

    I know this is catty but can I just say, I find those false eyelashes distracting and unprofessional and I keep waiting for one of them to fly off while she’s talking.

  24. Eric says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Mooch is the “pint-sized Guido,” according to John Schindler.
    I think “Pickles” is either John Barron or Emperor Zero’s friend “Jim.” No one is sure.

    Best Christmas season ever is coming! Schneidermann, Mueller, and Co will be bringing a satchel of indictments for the 100+ targets of their investigations! And they know if you’ve been bad or good!

  25. Jerusha says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:08 am

    I’m surprised there’s been so little discussion of Demented’s tweet from yesterday:
    “IN AMERICA WE DON’T WORSHIP GOVERNMENT – WE WORSHIP GOD!🎥45.wh.gov/POTUSinsta”

    Just too much craziness to keep up, I guess?

  26. Rice says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Good Lord! Even the children of Cletus The Slackjawed Yokel would write better than that!

    The Mooch, I tend to agree with Trevor Noah that Drumpf totally thinks he looks like The Mooch.

  27. tmbg says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Going by the spelling and penmanship, I’d say Trump wrote the letter himself.

  28. Indiana Joanna says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:37 am

    The press really needs to boycott these briefings.

    Sanders was reading the letter with a shaky voice and, eventually, building up to a twinkle in the eye at the tender renderings of “9- year-old Pickle” and his love for baby fists. Mooch and baby fists wrote it. It has “I wuv, wuv, wuv, wuv baby fists” written all over it. And genius communicators that they are, Pence suggested his cat’s name, Pickle, as the moniker.

  29. nicegirl says:
    July 27, 2017 at 9:43 am

    I think I have put it together with some help from the preceding comments.

    Dyl Pickle is the son of Bigly’s ex bf Jim.

    DUH

  30. Christin says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Need positive attention? Roll out children and/or puppies/kittens.

    Next will be Orange’s new tabby kitten, Tremendous. Seriously, it was a news item the other day that Orange is the first prez in years to not have a pet.

  31. Jerusha says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Just dropping this here. The similarities are amazing!
    http://twitter.com/brutallyrandom/status/890544252543008770

  32. Moon Beam says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Count me among the Pickle truthers.
    Number one the fact it wasn’t date stamped, and also what child writes a letter to the president on loose leaf paper?? That is not the handwriting or spelling of a nine year old.

    Trump tweets about no longer allowing transgender military to serve… instead of addressing that let’s roll out this fake ass letter from a “child.”
    We see through you, Suckabee! And the Mooch did an interview with a BBC reporter and she asked him about Trump’s elitism (because this is a man who lived in a gold plated penthouse ffs) and he spoke in circles. Ugh these people!

    • Jerusha says:
      July 27, 2017 at 10:28 am

      But, but, he eats cheeseburgers, so he’s a man of the people. Not sure who’s more stupid – the people who work for Dumpsterfire-in-Chief or the suckers who swallow the shit they shovel.

      Reply
    • Indiana Joanna says:
      July 27, 2017 at 10:49 am

      Mooch is Roy Cohn 2.0. You can hear him starting to marginalize everyone else in the WH with his me and baby fists against the world snarling.

      baby fists realized he missed Roy Cohn’s vitriol, lies and go for the jugular verbal assaults on every one who dares dislike him. Mooch is trying his darndest to emulate Cohn. Maybe Mooch should read up on their relationship. In the end baby fists kicked Cohn to the curb when he was no longer useful.

      On another note, it looks like baby fists will veto the Russia sanctions bill according to Mooch.

      Reply
      • Holly hobby says:
        July 27, 2017 at 12:10 pm

        Congress got enough votes to override that veto so suck it Orangino. Looks like some GOPers have finally had enough of thus shitshow. Orin Hatch spoke against the military ban and Chuck Grassley said they will not hold hearings for a new AG. I guess evil Keebler is that line that congress won’t stomach.

  33. Chicken N pastry says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:20 am

    I was hoping that something would he posted regarding Trump’s ban on transgendered people entering the military. All I’m going to say is it’s a violation of the civil rights act of 1962. If you know someone that’s affected let them know they’ve got a discrimination suit that can and should be filed.

    • swak says:
      July 27, 2017 at 11:35 am

      This came out yesterday after Trump’s tweets:

      “Donald Trump’s administration has said the US Civil Rights Act should not be used to stop employers discriminating against LGBT people.

      The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a 23-page brief claiming that Title VII of the 1964 act, which bans discrimination on the grounds of sex, should not be interpreted as applying to sexual orientation.

      The document was released just hours after Mr Trump announced he was banning transgender people from serving in the US military. “

  34. magnoliarose says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:26 am

    This is just too amateur for even this crew. My father said we should just look at this as theater of the absurd because reality jumped ship a long time ago. I do feel like I am trapped in a bad movie and waiting for the big reveal that it is all a joke.
    I bet Lil Mucchi came up with this stunt. He is strutting around like he is going to show em how its done.
    First we need to discuss his Danny Zuko cosplay. What is that hair?
    Is there a requirement to look ridiculous to get a job in this administration?

  35. themummy says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:58 am

    Sarah Hucksterbee Sanders reads like a kindergartner just learning to read words. She reads haltingly and with absolute monotone. The monotone reading is bizarre for an adult.

    And also…(and I am asking this seriously, not to be mean)…what is wrong with her eyes? Does she have some sort of disorder? They are not level at all and one is sort of droopy and half-closed and unfocused. I have been wondering if she has some sort of palsy or something. And really, much as I cannot stand the woman, I’m actually asking this seriously.

  36. SoulSPA says:
    July 27, 2017 at 11:52 am

    1. SHS and her lot are laughing their a*** off at the FU they give the US and the world every day. Drip-drop. It’s insane. The letter is insane, her face is insane, her body language and the faces she makes.
    2. The US are developing slowly in a bit of a cult of personality system. Children admire Drumpf, Drumpf speaks so highly of his children, PNagini pushes her children, PNagini is the ever so wonderful successful (NOT!).
    3. The next generation of voters is being prepared ermmm, brainwashed with this letter and not only. Just wait for a few years and two more mandates and see what happens.
    All systems with personality cults had years of preparation and non-stop brainwashing. The only difference about the US, and I hope I am a bit right, is that it is an important country (still is I think) in the world. With access to different media sources and a certain but not absolute freedom of expression.

  37. Jerusha says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Aaaw, June Foray, voice of Rocky and Natasha, passed away, age 99. RIP, your work will live on.

  38. Holly hobby says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    If that is a real letter from a child, which I doubt it is, then there’s something wrong with that Pickle. My child just finished 3rd grade. One of the spelling words that year was favorite. I should know because I used to drill the words with him prior to the Friday tests.

    Maybe Arabella trump kushner wrote that.

  39. why? says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    In an attempt to normalize The King of Lies and Fake News, Scaramucci has decided to use children. First it was the Boy Scouts, then it was a speech in the garden with those boys and girls, and now they are reading fake letters written by Sarah’s kids.

    I think that Sarah had one of her kids write that letter (dictating to her what to write and how to write it)and then they are going to have one of the kids of their staffers pretend to be Pickle.

    The letter just seems off. Have you ever helped a 9 year old with their homework ? Birthday, know, money, shape, house, are, how, seem, picture, and everybody aren’t common words that they struggle to spell because these are common words that are going to appear somewhere in their classrooms or on their homework. It’s like someone tried to impersonate a child.

    The WH reporters are making a joke of themselves. Why do they bother to attend the WH briefings because they aren’t learning anything new or getting answers to their questions and every word out of Sarah and Scaramucci’s mouth is a lie. Even when Sarah tells them that she can’t answer their question because she didn’t talk to The King of Lies and Fake News yet, she is lying. The crazy thing is how the press falls for this lie about how she can’t answer their question because she hasn’t talked to The King of Lies and Fake News. The King of Lies and Fake News is watching the briefing, so we know that he didn’t send Sarah out there before talking to her first. The WH reporters can use that time more wisely, like doing stories about the people who are being hurt by the EO that the King of Lies and Fake News signed.

    Scaramucci has no idea what he is doing. He is just as incompetent as Spicer. He also comes across as immature. If Scaramucci was concerned about leakers, then why did he let Jared and Ivanka leak all that stuff about Sessions? If he is concerned about leaks, then why hasn’t he done anything about The King of Lies and Fake News and his relationship with Robert Costa from WaPo? How many stories has The King of Lies and Fake News leaked via Robert Costa.

    Reply
    • why? says:
      July 27, 2017 at 12:59 pm

      I forgot. The attempt to normalize The King of Lies and Fake News with children began with Ivanka who would have her kids photographed with The King of Lies and Fake News and post photos of her kids whenever her father did something cruel, stupid, and insensitive. She even used her daughter to normalize The King of Lies and Fake News during that NYT interview where The King of Lies and Fake News trashed talked Comey, Sessions, McCabe, Rosenstein, Obama, and Hillary.

  40. Wow says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    So she has time to personally ask the president about fan mail but not topics that actually matter to the American people?

