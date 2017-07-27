Sarah Huckabee Sanders read a letter from Pickle, a 9-year-old Trump supporter

I’m writing this early Thursday morning, of what I’m sure will be another day full of unhinged insanity coming out of Washington. This is the calm before the storm. Where we can assess some of the sh-t that went down yesterday. My God. Let’s start with the White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a woman so incompetent, so ignorant, so lacking in charisma, so vile that she actually makes me miss Sean Spicer a little bit. SHS did an on-camera press briefing yesterday in which she not only threatened to leave the briefing if the journalists asked her about transgender soldiers, she also announced a new briefing style: she’s now going to read positive letters from children and Trump supporters at the briefing, to glorify our very own Dear Leader. SHS started by reading a letter from Pickle, a 9-year-old.

She even released an image of the letter on Twitter.

Thank you Dylan (aka Pickle) for your letter to @POTUS! We hope to meet you soon! pic.twitter.com/RtTb6KtsZN — Sarah H. Sanders (@SHSanders45) July 26, 2017

And now Pickle Truthers are a thing, because the letter is unfolded (!!) and this is a huge mess. Do professional journalists now have to spend their time fact-checking Pickles?

Further proof of the chaos inside the Trump White House: Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci is firing errybody and he’s coming for Reince Priebus next. The Mooch tweeted this last night: “In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony, I will be contacting @FBI and the @JusticeDept #swamp @Reince45.” When people were like, “Is Mooch telling the FBI to investigate Reince via Twitter?,” Mooch deleted that tweet and put this one up:

Wrong! Tweet was public notice to leakers that all Sr Adm officials are helping to end illegal leaks. @Reince45 pic.twitter.com/AB0reseuX1 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 27, 2017

What goes unsaid is that it actually isn’t a felony to leak those disclosure forms, because it’s not leaking – it’s public information, available by Freedom of Information Act request. But at least we know that Mooch is gunning for Reince. The Mooch was on CNN’s New Day this morning and he actually said this: “If Reince wants to explain he is not a leaker, let him do that.” Hahaha. Trump must love this – his White House has become a gangster’s paradise, a mob headquarters where the pettiest of grudges can flourish.